Nique Clifford coming on strong off the bench for CU Buffs

Last week’s trip through Arizona pushed the Colorado men’s basketball team past the midway point of the season in terms of games played.
At the outset of the season, the Buffaloes were a team in need of young players being ready to take over prominent roles. As the Buffs get ready to begin a critical homestand Thursday evening against No. 16 USC (5:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network), those roles have largely been cemented.
Head coach Tad Boyle has used the same starting lineup in all 16 games — sophomores Jabari Walker, Keeshawn Barthelemy and Tristan da Silva alongside seniors Evan Battey and Elijah Parquet. And off the bench, it is sophomores Nique Clifford and Luke O’Brien, along with freshman KJ Simpson, who are doing most of the heavy lifting.
“I think (the bench players) are getting used to it, and they’re growing up,” Boyle said. “Nique, he made unbelievable strides in the Arizona State game in terms of his defense. We know he’s been rebounding the ball well all year. And KJ is coming in and knows what’s expected of him now. And Luke, they’re all growing up. They’re all understanding what it takes to win, but also understanding what it takes to lose.”
Simpson enjoyed a huge night at Arizona last week after coming off a one-game injury hiatus, scoring a season-high 17 points with four assists against the team that originally signed him out of high school. And O’Brien of late has provided productive, all-around minutes for the Buffs.
Yet the one steady presence off the bench throughout the season has been Clifford, whose consistent production has taken a few steps forward in recent weeks.
The talented 6-foot-6 wing from Colorado Springs goes into the USC showdown averaging 6.2 points and 5.1 rebounds, which ranks second on the team. Although he is shooting just .310 from 3-point range, Clifford is shooting .453 overall. All those numbers are trending upward.
Over the past five games, Clifford has averaged 8.2 points and 6.2 rebounds. During that span he has shot 50% overall (15-for-30) while going 4-for-10 on 3-pointers. In six Pac-12 games, Clifford has shot .455 while averaging an even 7.0 points.
Clifford says part of his recent surge can be attributed simply to greater comfort on the floor. Although he appeared in 14 games last season as a true freshman, he surpassed the 57 minutes he played last year within the first two games of the season.
“It’s definitely good to know your role as the season goes on,” Clifford said. “I’m still a young guy, so I’m still learning, too. But it’s midseason, so I’ve got to know my role and be able to play my best when my name is called. I just try to take pride in being that guy off the bench to bring energy and rebound, defend, and make smart plays on offense.
“I just feel more comfortable out there. I think that’s what’s going on with my play. I’m starting to feel more comfortable out there and I’m just seeing the game differently. It’s starting to slow down a little bit, but it takes time for sure.”
ST. LOUIS – Leaders of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force say it’s still too soon to know if we’re on the other side of this latest COVID surge.
Dr. Clay Dunagan, co-leader of the task force, said it looks like new cases are leveling off or slowing down. But if that is the case, Dunagan cautions there’s still a long way to go while we come down from this peak.
At the moment, more than 1,400 people remain hospitalized in the region. According to Dr. Alex Garza, hospitals are reporting 53 pediatric patients (27 0-11 years of age; 26 12-18 years of age).
Dunagan said the risk of hospitalization continues to be reduced as more people get vaccinated and receive their booster shots.
Greater testing capacity also helps, Dunagan said, because people can isolate themselves and reduce the chances of spreading the virus. He also credited people who work from home, wear a face mask when in public, and practice social distancing.
Garza reported 20 new COVID deaths in task force hospitals, which are comprised of facilities run by SSM, BJC, Mercy, and St. Luke’s health systems.
More than 600 people have died from COVID in the last two months. While the omicron variant may be milder in any individual case, it will still bring deaths and other challenges to the wider population, simply because it is so widespread.
Dunagan continues to rail against people pushing the idea of letting the virus spread in order to hasten herd immunity, adding that the safest way to reach herd immunity is through vaccination.
“And while, inevitably, if an infection runs unfettered, it does reach a point where so many people have been infected that transmission stops,” Dunagan said. “That really ignores the human cost of not taking action. We have a vaccine. It’s highly effective. It’s much less troublesome to get than to experience a bout of COVID, and that protects those in the population who don’t have the strength of an immune system to ward off the virus.”
FENTON, Mo. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the people found dead after a murder-suicide Monday. The incident happened in the 1200 block of Fenton Ridge at around 10:45 am.
They discovered the body of Kirstin Gentemann, 47, with multiple gunshot wounds. Her husband, Steven Gentemann, 57, had a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators believe Steven shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself.
Police say that there was no known history of domestic violence at the home. Grant Bissell, a public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said, “As we’ve seen by today’s example, domestic situations can go bad very quickly.”
Two teens were inside the home before the fatal incident. They ran from the house before the shooting started. They were not hurt.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Hunters harvested 293,670 deer during Missouri’s 2021-2022 deer hunting season, according to the state’s Department of Conservation.
Of the deer harvested, 143,049 were antlered bucks, 26,599 were button bucks, and 124,022 were does. The top harvest counties for the season were Franklin with 6,392 deer harvested, Texas with 5,478, and Callaway with 5,452.
