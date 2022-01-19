Outrage: Micheal Blackson Asks if MLK Had a ‘White Side Chick,’ Katt Williams Responds | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

Christina Milian showed off her incredibly toned figure in sexy purple Savage X Fenty lingerie, just 9 months after giving birth to her son.
Christina Milian, 40, is officially the sexiest mom ever and she proved that in her latest Instagram post. Christina just gave birth to a baby boy, Kenna, back in April 2021 and she revealed her super toned, post-baby body in sultry new photos. She rocked a purple lingerie set from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line and we cannot get over how amazing her rock-hard abs looked.
Christina posted two photos of herself rocking the purple set with the caption, “The darker the berry The sweeter the juice @savagexfenty #savagexambassador.” In the first photo, Christina posed to the side while wearing a polka dot purple halterneck bralette that had a super low-cut neckline lined with lace. She styled the top with the matching high-rise lacy bottoms and a bold red lip.
Meanwhile, in the second photo, Christina faced the camera, putting her abs on display while her top revealed ample cleavage. She topped her look off with a smokey eye and a slicked-back high ponytail.
This isn’t the first time Christina has revealed her post-baby body in sexy lingerie. In fact, back in September, she rocked a pink and orange Wildly Pink & Tangerine Tiger Stripe Bra that had a plunging neckline lined with lace styled with the matching low-rise lace thong, both from the Cotton Essentials collection.
Christina has three adorable kids – an 11-year-old daughter Violet with her ex-husband, The-Dream, as well as a one-year-old son, Isaiah, and her newborn baby Kenna, who she shares with her current husband, Matt Pokora.
Ready for romance? The reality star isn’t closing the door on love after another scandal with her NBA player ex ended their relationship for good.
Khloe Kardashian, 37, isn’t letting Tristan Thompson’s betrayal stop her from finding love. The Good American fashionista was heartbroken after learning the NBA player, with who she shares 3-year-old daughter True Thompson, had fathered a child with a Texas personal trainer named Marlee Nichols. But now that she’s left the athlete for good, Khloe is ready to meet someone new, according to insiders who spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.
“Khloe has spent so many years wrapped up in Tristan, but she is finally ready to get out there again and she is open to dating,” they explained. It seems the star’s inner circle has been urging her to get out there. Another insider told us, “Khloe’s friends have been encouraging her to get back into the dating scene and she’s definitely open to it. She’s learned enough from her past relationships what she wants and what she’s looking for in a partner.” (Khloe’s camp was also contacted for comment.)
The reality star wants to make sure she’s treated how she deserved this time around. One of our sources said, “Khloe knows her worth, and she’s done with the days of settling for a man who doesn’t deserve her… She is super loyal and committed to a partner and she just expects that in return.”
To make that happen Khloe, who was previously wed to Lamar Odom, is trying to “think outside the box” when it comes to her suitors. “She knows that she has to think outside the box in terms of the type of man she looks for and her family thinks that she should try dating someone not so famous who is not a professional athlete,” our source said, adding, “She is attracted to what she’s attracted to though.”
Another top priority for Khloe is making sure any new man has daughter True’s approval. The insider told us, “She says that her new man must meet her daughter’s approval because True is the love of her life. But she also knows that she has a lot of love to give to someone, and she is ready to open her heart again to someone who deserves her.” And she wants to make sure she sets “a good example” for True “by showing strength and confidence despite people who try to bring her down.” Our source went on, “Khloe has a huge heart and when she loves, she loves hard.”
Should we start calling Real Housewives of Orange County newcomer Dr. Jen Armstrong “Dr. Jen of OC Lawsuits?” According to new court documents, Dr. Jen is facing yet another lawsuit in tandem with a string of separate ongoing suits.
In court documents obtained by Radar, Jen has been ordered to be deposed about allegations that she has been refusing to pay her bills.
A company named Forever Ageless is suing Jen and her Advanced Skincare Medcenter, Inc. The RHOC doctor is being ordered to sit down and answer questions in court before February 7.
The original suit was filed back in October 2019 and is still going on in court. Forever Ageless is accusing Jen of breach of contract, and they claim to have provided Jen with medical products from August 2017 to January 2019.
The company says that Jen has straight-up refused to pay the $103,923.05 that they are owed. Jen is denying all allegations of wrongdoing, and she says she has even partially paid the debt back by giving the company a piece of jewelry worth $72k.
Though the case has been going on for years, it is just now starting to rev up.
In October, Forever Ageless began forcing Jen to face the legal matters in court, but Jen was a no-show to the scheduled deposition. They also claim that she failed to pay $4k in sanctions the court ordered her to pay.
Forever Ageless says they were once again pushed into going back to the courts due to Jen’s “gamesmanship and stonewalling tactics.” At that time, the company asked that Jen be found in contempt for her actions.
They also accused Jen of failing to show yet again for a virtual scheduled deposition.
Forever Ageless stated, “[Armstrong] failed to make timely objections—or any—objections—to the deposition notice, opting instead of advise Plaintiff less than 24 hours before the start of the deposition that Armstrong was ‘unavailable’ for the depo.”
Dr. Jen better start getting her affairs in order because a judge signed off on Forever Ageless’s motion on January 7.
Plus, Jen is living in a world with a plethora of separate ongoing suits. In the past couple of months, she has been sued by two former patience for medical malpractice/battery. In addition to those lawsuits, Jen is doing some suing on her own. She is currently suing two of her former employees over invasion of privacy.
Time to get your needles, er, ducks, in a row, Jen.
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.