Pete Davidson Thinks Kanye West’s Threatening Lyrics Are ‘Hilarious’: ‘He Loves It’

Pete Davidson isn’t the only funny guy around as he admitted that he found Kanye West’s threat against him in his reason track is ‘totally hilarious.’

Pete Davidson is a comedian so perhaps Kanye West should take it as a compliment that the SNL actor allegedly finds his threatening lyrics about him are comedy gold. “Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious. Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it,” a source close to Pete told Page Six. “It’s funny to him that the press wants to know his every move all of a sudden,” the source added.

The Yeezy founder directly addressed taking the comedian down in a recent track. “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” the lyric read. It seems the rapper is not thrilled that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is dating the King of Staten Island star. Meanwhile, Ye has recently been romantically linked to Julia Fox. While some thought that it may have been a publicity stunt or a ploy to make the SKIMS founder jealous, Julia insists she and Kanye are the real deal.

Pete is taking the high road and it seems to be paying off for him. His carefree and fun-loving attitude is what the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star finds attractive about him, a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “Kim almost forgot how to have fun when she was with Kanye. Pete is humbling her, and she is learning humility from him,” the source expressed. “Her family has never seen this side of her before, but they are just happy that she’s so happy.”

Meanwhile, it doesn’t seem like Kanye will slow his roll against Pete anytime soon. “Kanye doesn’t like losing and the way that the relationship has dwindled is one of the biggest L’s Kanye has ever dealt with,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Even though he and Kim have been divorced for almost a year, he “has been having a hard time” watching her move on.

This drama unfolded right around the time of their daughter Chicago West’s fourth birthday. Kim allegedly hadn’t invited the “Praise God” rapper to the party. However, he managed to get the address and make an appearance. The rapper eventually admitted that Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott was the one who passed on the party’s location.