Pete Davidson Thinks Kanye West’s Threatening Lyrics Are ‘Hilarious’: ‘He Loves It’
Pete Davidson isn’t the only funny guy around as he admitted that he found Kanye West’s threat against him in his reason track is ‘totally hilarious.’
Pete Davidson is a comedian so perhaps Kanye West should take it as a compliment that the SNL actor allegedly finds his threatening lyrics about him are comedy gold. “Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious. Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it,” a source close to Pete told Page Six. “It’s funny to him that the press wants to know his every move all of a sudden,” the source added.
The Yeezy founder directly addressed taking the comedian down in a recent track. “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” the lyric read. It seems the rapper is not thrilled that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is dating the King of Staten Island star. Meanwhile, Ye has recently been romantically linked to Julia Fox. While some thought that it may have been a publicity stunt or a ploy to make the SKIMS founder jealous, Julia insists she and Kanye are the real deal.
Pete is taking the high road and it seems to be paying off for him. His carefree and fun-loving attitude is what the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star finds attractive about him, a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “Kim almost forgot how to have fun when she was with Kanye. Pete is humbling her, and she is learning humility from him,” the source expressed. “Her family has never seen this side of her before, but they are just happy that she’s so happy.”
Meanwhile, it doesn’t seem like Kanye will slow his roll against Pete anytime soon. “Kanye doesn’t like losing and the way that the relationship has dwindled is one of the biggest L’s Kanye has ever dealt with,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Even though he and Kim have been divorced for almost a year, he “has been having a hard time” watching her move on.
This drama unfolded right around the time of their daughter Chicago West’s fourth birthday. Kim allegedly hadn’t invited the “Praise God” rapper to the party. However, he managed to get the address and make an appearance. The rapper eventually admitted that Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott was the one who passed on the party’s location.
Maralee Nichols Seen In 1st Public Photos With Newborn Son After Tristan Thompson Confirmed Paternity
Maralee Nichols pushed her and Tristan Thompson’s one-month-old son in a stroller as she ran errands.
Maralee Nichols, 31, is out and about with her baby boy since Tristan Thompson, 30, fessed up to being the little one’s father. The fitness model wore a white sweater with a black and white striped collar and black leggings as she pushed her newborn in a stroller in pics captured on Sunday, Jan. 16. She was spotted glancing at her phone as ran errands with her one-month-old in Santa Monica.
Maralee has had no problem bouncing back since giving birth. She showed off her fabulous post-partum body on Friday, Jan. 14 wearing a black crop top and matching leggings that had two tiny stripes running down her toned legs. She looked just as good the week before when she posed for a mirror selfie wearing a white crop, sheer pink leggings and pink and white striped thigh-high socks.
These fabulous snaps took place just days after the Sacramento Kings player made a public admission to being the father of Maralee’s son. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories.
Maralee’s much-anticipated response came the following day. “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby. Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements,” Maralee’s reps told HollwooodLife.
Tristan’s first pushed back on the claims as he was dating his baby mama Khloe Kardashian at the time. The basketball player insisted the only time he and Maralee were intimate was the time she got pregnant. Maralee, however, insisted that they had a five-month affair. While sources close to Khloe told HollywoodLife that they hope she’ll move on from Tristan, Khloe hasn’t addressed the affair herself. He and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star share a three-year-old daughter named True Thompson.
Why Kelly Clarkson ‘Isn’t Convinced’ She’s Ready To Date Again Nearly 2 Years After Divorce
Kelly Clarkson is a very busy woman and not quite ready to jump back into dating yet.
Kelly Clarkson, 39, isn’t done being “Miss Independent” quite yet. Nearly two years have passed since Kelly filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, 45, who she shares a daughter, River Rose, 7, and a son, Remy, 5, with. Although there has been plenty of time for the talk show host and singer to get back out on the market, sources close to Kelly told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she “isn’t convinced that she’s ready just yet.”
“Kelly’s friends have been such a huge support system during her divorce from Brandon. All they want is for her to be happy,” the source said. Apparently, for her friends, happiness comes from being coupled up. “They’ve been encouraging Kelly to test the waters and try the dating scene again. Kelly has given this a lot of thought, but she’s the type of person who gives a lot of love and she knows that she deserves someone who will treat her like the incredible woman that she is.”
After 7 years of marriage, Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon – who was her music manager — in June 2020. At the time, she told Billboard, “This isn’t happiness, for both of us, you know? I feel both of us deserve better, and neither one of us would want this for our children.” According to the source, “Kelly had no desire to even think about dating throughout the course of her divorce from Brandon. Not only because of the pandemic, but because she had so much going on and she was dealing with a huge life transition.”
“Even though her divorce from Brandon hasn’t been finalized yet, she’s still legally single in the eyes of the law. But that is just not where Kelly is at right now,” the source added. “She hasn’t been on dates, or even found someone that catches her interest yet. She is still adjusting to her new normal in life and a romantic relationship just isn’t on her radar at the moment.”
Olivia DeLaurentis & Sydney Heller Break Down Casual Sex On Ellen DeGeneres’ New Digital Series
The latest digital series from Ellen DeGeneres, hosted by comedians Olivia DeLaurentis and Sydney Heller, is no holds barred when it comes to talking millennial and Gen-Z dating.
Ellen DeGeneres is expanding her talk show universe with another new digital series. Young comedians Sydney Heller, 26, and Olivia DeLaurentis, 25, are co-hosting the The Generational Talk Show — and if the premiere episode is any indication, no topic is off limits for these funny ladies. Syd and Olivia chatted about casual sex with women from three different generations — Gen X (those born between 1965 – 1980), Gen Y (a.k.a millennials, born between 1980 – 1995) and Gen Z (born after 1995) to get their different perspectives in this EXCLUSIVE clip to HollywoodLife.
“Hello and welcome to The Generational Talk Show! I’m Syd Heller,” Sydney began, standing next to Olivia in a classroom setting. “We are your hosts slash teachers of this class,” Olivia added as Sydney explained that their mission is to “teach you about all things having to do with identifying as a woman,” before announcing the debut topic: casual sex and dating.
Their “students” included Gen X’s Paige, millennial Crystelle, and Gen Z-er Gabby. “Knowing the way you that were taught about sex, do you want the next generation to be taught in a different way?” Sydney posed to the trio. Crystelle jumped in, saying, “I want the next generation to be taught that it is so normal for us to have sex whether you’re 16 or 50. It’s completely – I mean, we were made to, you know…” as Olivia finished her thought. “To bang,” the host hilariously added.
“Nothing should be negative attached to the whole sex education…I think we should especially educate men on how the women operate with sex, with STIs,” Crystelle went on. “I think everyone should be more educated and make it more fun and when learning about this kind of stuff.”
Gen X-er Paige agreed, noting that “men need to have very positive male examples,” as Paige added that communication and behavior are key. “I feel like the narrative should just change overall and that starts with how society perceives sex,” Gabby, the youngest in the crew, chimed in.
Prior to landing the new show, Olivia was well known for her self-produced comedy shorts that have appeared at the L.A. Film Fest, SoHo International Film Festival, the New York Documentary Emmys (earning her the Mike Wallace Scholarship Award). Olivia has also acted in the Netflix show Prank Encounters, as well as Fox’s The Cool Kids, and Nickelodeon’s Henry Danger.
Like her partner-in-crime, Sydney is well-versed in the entertainment space as a sketch comedian — writing for Amy Poehler‘s Smart Girls. Beyond collaborating with Olivia, she acts on comedy sketch show After Dark with Julian Clark, which is streamed on Amazon and filmed at the legendary Second City. Together, the two women have a comedy sketch channel dubbed Barely Legal Comedy on YouTube and conceptualized Snapchat series Stir Crazy.
The Generational Talk Show premieres on Wednesday, January 19 as part of Ellen’s new digital hub Sage, which is dedicated to female-focused content dedicated to navigating the meaning of adulthood.
