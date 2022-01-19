Connect with us

Bitcoin

Phemex to List Smooth Love Potion (SLP) As Their Latest Metaverse Endeavor

Published

27 seconds ago

on

smooth love portion
Crypto trading and investment platform Phemex is making strides to deliver on its mission to build and support the metaverse. The full-service crypto exchange was launched in 2019 and has already built out a bevy of tools. In a short amount of time, Phemex is already approaching 100 total spot and contract pair offerings. Now, the platform continues to show its support of the metaverse by listing the Axie Infinity-based token SLP. In addition, Phemex is hosting a special Metaverse edition of their popular Grab a Coin Campaign where users can join to win SLP.

The platform’s latest “Choose Your Reality” campaign kicked off its focus on metaverse-related projects. Now Phemex expands upon that initiative by listing the Axie Infinity-powered token, Smooth Love Potion (SLP). The move comes after Phemex already introduced support for two other metaverse-based tokens in recent months: native Axie Infinity platform token AXS, and Decentraland’s MANA token. The exchange has also introduced their own virtual reality GameFi product and hosts a deep-dive brief on everything you need to know about Axie Infinity on the Phemex Academy.

The announcement to support SLP shows Phemex’s prolonged interest in metaverse-based products and platforms. SLP is an ERC-20 token that is earned by playing Axie Infinity and winning battles against other players. It can be used to breed new Axies. Additionally, SLP can act as incentives for Axie Infinity players who reach certain levels, and SLP can also be used to buy and sell items outside of Axie Infinity. While SLP had to be previously earned through in-game battles, increased accessibility of SLP courtesy of Phemex will allow the Axie environment to grow and develop even further.

Axie Infinity has served as the ‘face’ of play-to-earn thus far, as the landscape continues to grow and expand. 2021 proved to be a massive growth year for Axie Infinity and many other play-to-earn and metaverse products. This bodes well for the longevity and innovation in our constantly-growing digital worlds. Through its SLP listing, Phemex shows clear belief in the emergence of the metaverse, as well as other relevant initiatives like GameFi, play-to-earn, and NFTs.

 

 

Bitcoin

TA: Ethereum Topside Bias Vulnerable If It Continues To Struggle Below $3.2K

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Ethereum
Ethereum extended decline below the $3,200 support zone against the US Dollar. ETH price remains at a risk of a sharp decline below $3,000.

  • Ethereum extended decline below the $3,200 and $3,150 support levels.
  • The price is trading below $3,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $3,120 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair could start a fresh increase if it clears the $3,120 and $3,150 resistance levels.

Ethereum Price Faces Resistance

Ethereum extended decline below the $3,200 support zone. ETH even broke the $3,150 support level and settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There was even a break below the $3,120 level. A low is formed near $3,050 and currently correcting losses. It is now approaching the $3,085 resistance. The stated level is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $3,192 swing high to $3,050 low.

The first major resistance is near the $3,120 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $3,120 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $3,192 swing high to $3,050 low.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

If there is an upside break above the trend line, the price could rise towards the $3,200 resistance zone. The next major resistance is near the $3,225 level, above which ether price could gain bullish momentum. In the stated case, the price could rise towards $3,350 in the near term.

More Losses in ETH?

If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,120 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,050 level.

The first key support is now forming near the $3,000 level. A downside break below the $3,000 level might accelerate losses in the near term. The next major support for the bulls may perhaps be near the $2,880 handle. Any more losses may perhaps push the price towards the $2,750 level in the coming days.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is still well below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $3,050

Major Resistance Level – $3,120

Bitcoin

Coinbase Partners With MasterCard For Upcoming NFT Marketplace Payments

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Coinbase Partners With MasterCard For Upcoming NFT Marketplace Payments
11 seconds ago |