Plan to let virus spread to reach herd immunity ‘ignores the human cost,’ pandemic task force leader says

ST. LOUIS – Leaders of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force say it’s still too soon to know if we’re on the other side of this latest COVID surge.
Dr. Clay Dunagan, co-leader of the task force, said it looks like new cases are leveling off or slowing down. But if that is the case, Dunagan cautions there’s still a long way to go while we come down from this peak.
At the moment, more than 1,400 people remain hospitalized in the region. According to Dr. Alex Garza, hospitals are reporting 53 pediatric patients (27 0-11 years of age; 26 12-18 years of age).
Dunagan said the risk of hospitalization continues to be reduced as more people get vaccinated and receive their booster shots.
Greater testing capacity also helps, Dunagan said, because people can isolate themselves and reduce the chances of spreading the virus. He also credited people who work from home, wear a face mask when in public, and practice social distancing.
Garza reported 20 new COVID deaths in task force hospitals, which are comprised of facilities run by SSM, BJC, Mercy, and St. Luke’s health systems.
More than 600 people have died from COVID in the last two months. While the omicron variant may be milder in any individual case, it will still bring deaths and other challenges to the wider population, simply because it is so widespread.
Dunagan continues to rail against people pushing the idea of letting the virus spread in order to hasten herd immunity, adding that the safest way to reach herd immunity is through vaccination.
“And while, inevitably, if an infection runs unfettered, it does reach a point where so many people have been infected that transmission stops,” Dunagan said. “That really ignores the human cost of not taking action. We have a vaccine. It’s highly effective. It’s much less troublesome to get than to experience a bout of COVID, and that protects those in the population who don’t have the strength of an immune system to ward off the virus.”
FENTON, Mo. – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has identified the people found dead after a murder-suicide Monday. The incident happened in the 1200 block of Fenton Ridge at around 10:45 am.
They discovered the body of Kirstin Gentemann, 47, with multiple gunshot wounds. Her husband, Steven Gentemann, 57, had a single self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators believe Steven shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself.
Police say that there was no known history of domestic violence at the home. Grant Bissell, a public information officer for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said, “As we’ve seen by today’s example, domestic situations can go bad very quickly.”
Two teens were inside the home before the fatal incident. They ran from the house before the shooting started. They were not hurt.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Hunters harvested 293,670 deer during Missouri’s 2021-2022 deer hunting season, according to the state’s Department of Conservation.
Of the deer harvested, 143,049 were antlered bucks, 26,599 were button bucks, and 124,022 were does. The top harvest counties for the season were Franklin with 6,392 deer harvested, Texas with 5,478, and Callaway with 5,452.
Dallas offensive coordinator Kellen Moore became the fourth head-coaching candidate to meet with the Broncos on Tuesday.
At 33, Moore is the youngest of the 10 coaches the Broncos have requested to interview and completed his meeting with general manager George Paton around 3:35 p.m.
Next up for the Broncos are Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (later Tuesday), New England inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo and Philadelphia defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.
Moore has already interviewed with Jacksonville and has also drawn interest from Miami and Minnesota.
Featuring the NFL’s top offense in terms of yards (407.0) and points (31.7) per game during the regular season, Dallas lost 23-17 to San Francisco in Sunday’s NFC wild-card round. On a play reportedly called by Moore, quarterback Dak Prescott’s keeper gained yards in the final seconds, but also used the rest of the game clock to end the loss.
Moore completed his third year as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator.
Before the Broncos’ Week 9 game at Dallas, Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had high praise for Moore during a conference call with the Denver media.
“I think Kellen does a really good job at establishing the game plan,” McCarthy said. “He’s done a really good job of adjusting to the way defenses are coming after us and the way the matchups end up actually turning out on game day. He’s really stayed on-point with the plan and more importantly, has an excellent connection with (Prescott).”
McCarthy added that Moore puts together a “healthy, creative and aggressive game plan.”
Moore and the Cowboys had no answers for the Broncos in November, falling behind 30-0 in an eventual 30-16 loss.
Moore went straight from playing to coaching.
Coaching runs in Moore’s family. His father, Tom, was the head coach at Prosser (Wash.) High School from 1986-2008, winning 21 league titles and four state championships.
In high school, Moore set state career records for completions (787) and touchdown passes (173).
Moore redshirted at Boise State in 2007 and started the next four seasons, going 50-3 and posting totals of 14,667 yards, 142 touchdowns and 28 interceptions.
Moore is Boise State’s all-time leader in yards, completions (1,157) and touchdowns; current Broncos quarterback Brett Rypien is second in all three categories.
Despite the college success, Moore wasn’t drafted and signed with Detroit. He spent three years apiece with the Lions (no regular season snaps) and Cowboys. He played three games in 2015 (0-2 in two starts), totaling 779 yards, four touchdowns and six interceptions. Moore threw for 435 yards in a loss to Washington.
Moore sustained a broken leg in an August 2016 training camp practice and retired in January 2018. Two weeks later, Cowboys coach Jason Garrett called to gauge his interest in becoming the team’s quarterbacks coach.
Moore was promoted by Garrett to offensive coordinator in January 2018, replacing Scott Linehan.
Garrett was replaced by McCarthy, the long-time play-calling head coach in Green Bay, who not only retained Moore, but kept him in the play-calling role.
In Moore’s three years calling the plays, the Cowboys have finished sixth, 17th and first in points and first, 14th and first in yards per game.
