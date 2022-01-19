News
Playoff wins since the Odell Beckham trade: OBJ 1, Giants 0
The Giants didn’t sign him to trade him to watch him win playoff games somewhere else.
But that’s exactly what Odell Beckham Jr. did Monday night with the Los Angeles Rams, scoring his first career postseason victory.
That’s more than the Giants’ zero playoffs victories (and appearances) in the three years since the infamous deal. Giants GM Dave Gettleman since has been ousted, as well.
Beckham was the Rams’ catalyst in blowing open a 34-11 wild card win over the Arizona Cardinals. He caught four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown and completed a 40-yard pass.
He became the first player in NFL postseason history to have a 30-yard reception and a 30-yard passing completion in the same game, per ESPN Stats & Info.
He scored the game’s first touchdown, high-pointing a 4-yard TD pass from Matt Stafford in the first quarter, tapping his toes in the back left corner of the end zone. He had caught a 17-yard pass early in that same drive.
Then he caught a 31-yard pass down to the Cardinals’ 2-yard line in the second quarter — on a play designed specifically for him — to set up a Stafford 1-yard TD sneak for a 14-0 lead
Beckham also completed a 40-yard pass to Rams running back Cam Akers in the third quarter to help set up a Stafford 7-yard TD pass to Cooper Kupp. That ballooned the Rams’ lead to 28-0.
Gettleman unforgettably signed Beckham to a five-year, $90 million extension in August 2018, then traded him at a discount in March 2019 to an NFL Siberia, the Cleveland Browns.
The Browns organization chose Baker Mayfield over Beckham this fall. Beckham’s father went public with rampant examples of the Browns quarterback’s shortcomings and reluctance to throw his son the ball.
That helped OBJ escape from a toxic situation to sign with the Rams, the organization that had first pursued a trade with the Giants for him back in the spring of 2018.
And on Monday, Beckham thrived in his second career playoff game on the big stage of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The win improved the Rams’ record to 6-3 since his signing in November.
It was a meaningful bounce back on the playoff stage for Beckham, whose only previous playoff appearance had been his four catch, 28-yard dud in the Giants’ 38-13 wild card loss at Green Bay in January 2017.
He punched a hole in the wall of the visitors’ locker room that night, venting frustration after a tumultuous week that began with the infamous and ill-advised Boat Trip to Miami six days prior, with veteran Victor Cruz leading the way.
Beckham was rehabbing a torn ACL last year when the Browns reached the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and beat the Steelers before losing to the Chiefs.
The Giants have a 14-35 record and haven’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since trading Beckham.
Their offense has ranked 18th, 31st and 31st in the three years since his trade, respectively. And two head coaches have been fired: Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge.
The Giants’ receiving leaders by yards in the past three years were Darius Slayton (740) in 2019, Slayton (751) again in 2020, and Kenny Golladay (521) this past season.
Beckham eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in four of his five Giants seasons, and went over 1,300 three times, with a high of 1,450 in 2015. The only season he didn’t go over 1,000 was 2017 when he broke his ankle four games in.
Now he’s flying with the Rams, scheduled to be a free agent after the season, making his best case that the teams who quit on him made a major mistake.
Man and dog die after being shot in Fenton on Sunday
FENTON, Mo. – A man and a dog have died after they were shot Sunday in St. Louis County.
Police said the shooting happened at about 3:25 p.m. in the 600 block of Greenhurst Court. When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Austin Vines and a dog suffering from gunshot wounds. Vines was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, but has since died. The dog has also died from the gunshot injury.
St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating this homicide. Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
White House: Texas hostage-taker not in terror database
By JAMIE STENGLE, JAKE BLEIBERG and ERIC TUCKER
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (AP) — The gunman who took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended in his death was checked against law enforcement databases before entering the U.S. but raised no red flags, the White House said Tuesday.
Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen, arrived in the U.S. at Kennedy Airport in New York about two weeks ago, a law enforcement official said. He spent time in Dallas-area homeless shelters before the attack Saturday in the suburb of Colleyville.
British media, including the Guardian, reported Tuesday that Akram was investigated by the domestic intelligence service MI5 as a possible “terrorist threat” in 2020, but the investigation was closed after authorities concluded he posed no threat.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Akram appears not to have set off any alarms in U.S. terrorism databases when he entered the country.
“Our understanding, and obviously we’re still looking into this, is that he was checked against U.S. government databases multiple times prior to entering the country, and the U.S. government did not have any derogatory information about the individual in our systems at the time of entry,” Psaki said.
She added: “We’re certainly looking back … what occurred to learn every possible lesson we can to prevent attacks like this in the future.”
The standoff in Colleyville, a city of about 26,000 people 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Dallas, ended after the last of the hostages ran out of the synagogue and an FBI SWAT team rushed in. Akram was killed, but authorities have declined to say who shot him, saying it was still under investigation.
President Joe Biden called the episode an act of terror.
Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who was among the hostages, told “ CBS Mornings” that he had let Akram into Congregation Beth Israel on Saturday morning because he appeared to need shelter.
Cytron-Walker said the man wasn’t threatening or suspicious at first, but later he heard a gun click as he was praying.
One hostage was released hours later, and the rabbi and two others later escaped after Cytron-Walker threw a chair at the gunman.
During the standoff, Akram could be heard on a Facebook livestream demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist who is suspected of having ties to al-Qaida and was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan. The prison where Siddiqui is serving her sentence is in nearby Fort Worth.
An attorney in Texas who represents Siddiqui said the prisoner had no connection to Akram.
The investigation stretched to England, where over the weekend police announced that two teenagers were in custody in connection with the standoff. The teenagers are Akram’s sons, two U.S. law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. The officials were not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.
On Tuesday, police in Britain said the teenagers had been released without charge. They were detained in Manchester, about 30 miles from Akram’s hometown of Blackburn.
Akram’s family said he had been “suffering from mental health issues.”
Federal investigators believe Akram bought the handgun used in the hostage-taking in a private sale, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is still going on.
___
Stengle reported from Dallas and Tucker reported from Washington. Also contributing to this report were Associated Press writers Paul J. Weber and Acacia Coronado in Austin; Michael Balsamo in Washington; and Danica Kirka and Sylvia Hui in London.
Becky Hammon: It was easy decision to leave NBA, return to WNBA
Becky Hammon said she has always followed her heart and not worried about what other people think of her career decisions.
There were concerns when she chose to play at Colorado State instead of a bigger school. There was backlash about her playing for Russia in the Olympics and now she has heard rumblings about leaving the NBA and coach the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.
“My heart was saying it was time to go. This is where I am supposed to be right now,” she said in a phone interview with The Associated Press. “There were a lot of sleepless nights getting to this conclusion.”
She spent eight years as an assistant for the San Antonio Spurs becoming the first fulltime female coach in NBA history. She learned from one of the NBA’s best in Gregg Popovich and now feels it is time to for a different path, so she pivoted to the WNBA, where she played for many years.
“Las Vegas sees me as a head coach now,” she said. “The WNBA has called every year with job openings. … I’ve always said thank you I’m very flattered, but stayed on this path. This was first time where I was like I’ll listen.” ”
She’s proud of her still–being-written legacy as a trailblazer, having interviewed for several NBA head coaching jobs. But for now, her dream of becoming the first woman to lead an NBA team is on hold.
“Women are getting hired in all sorts of positions now. Not just the NBA, but across professional sports leagues,” she said. “For anyone to say the needle hasn’t moved is wrong. The process (interviewing) in Portland moved the needle. It was a great process for me.”
Hammon has heard the outside noise that taking the WNBA job is a step down and she takes umbrage with any who believes it.
“I think it’s an ignorant statement. To think I’ve outgrown the WNBA in a coaching capacity is ridiculous,” she said. “I’d rather be a coach in the WNBA and have my own organization and be running a team.”
There are still a half dozen women assistant coaches in the NBA. Hammon’s resume jas earned her plenty of respect: A person familiar with her contract says she will be the WNBA’s highest-paid coach. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because details of the deal has not been publicly announced, and they are still unclear.
“It’s a great opportunity to have a head coaching job at that level.,” Popovich said. “To prove herself. She’s already proven herself to me, but that doesn’t matter in the long run. She’s interviewed for a few jobs in the NBA, and she’s more than qualified and would have done a great job.”
Hammon will be pulling double-duty for the next few months until the Spurs’ season is over. One of the first things that she’ll have to do is hire her own coaching staff. She’s begun calling Aces’ players to get to know them.
“Right now I’m reaching out to all the players on the roster,” she said. “Establish a relationship with them and talk a little bit about roles what we’re doing offensively and defensively.”
The Aces finished with the second-best record in the WNBA last season at 24-8 before falling to the Phoenix Mercury in the semifinals. The franchise, looking for its first WNBA title, has a solid core led by former MVP A’ja Wilson.
Hammon was coy about what her on-court philosophy will be, only saying that the team which was last in 3-pointers attempted will definitely shoot more this season. The 44-year-old former WNBA player says she just wants to coach for now and not worry about being the team’s general manager.
“Down the road we’ll talk. I just want to coach. That’s it. Get out there, get with the players,” Hammon said. “Get in the foxhole with each other.”
