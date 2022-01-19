Connect with us

Bitcoin

PlotX Acquires $5 Million in Funding Grant Led By Polygon

Published

21 seconds ago

on

PlotX Acquires $5 Million in Funding Grant Led By Polygon
Altcoin News
  • On-chain gaming players of PlotX have grown by 144 percent each month.
  • Staking services will be available via PlotX’s existing skill-based trivia game.

PlotX, a gaming Dapp built on Polygon, received a $5 million pre-Series A investment and grant from Polygon & Hashed. As one of Polygon’s fastest-growing GameFi ecosystems, PlotX will be able to use this extra capital to increase its already sizable user base further.

Hashed, Polygon Studios, Animoca Brands, Alpha Wave Global (formerly Falcon Edge), and power angels such as Sandeep Nailwal (Co-Founder Polygon) and Alan Howard (Co-Founder Brevan Howard Asset Management) participated in the round, which raised a total of $70 million.

On-chain gaming players of PlotX have grown by 144 percent each month to more than 80,000. Staking services will also be available via PlotX’s existing skill-based trivia game that awards participants every hour for correctly predicting real-world events.

Attempts to Solve Sustainability Issues

As a result of Axie Infinity’s breaking popularity, several platforms are now seeking to create unique offerings in the Play-2-Earn space. PlotX’s latest Play-2-Earn game for developing countries attempts to solve the sustainability issues afflicting P2P ecosystems by providing the most accessible crypto opportunity possible.

PlotX’s underlying philosophy is that the crypto world should be schematized to reach new economies across GameFi, CeFi, and DeFi. PlotX has created the ‘Web 2.5 UX,’ allowing non-custodial users to perform transactions for as little as $1 without incurring any gas costs.

ZK Rollups, sidechains, hybrid solutions, and more are available to developers thanks to ZK’s ever-growing product portfolio. More than 3000 applications have been hosted on Polygon, with over 1 billion transactions and $5 billion in protected assets.

Bitcoin

ICON's BTP Interoperability Ecosystem To Integrate Algorand

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

ICON's BTP Interoperability Ecosystem To Integrate Algorand
Altcoin News
  • All current integration will be linked directly to Algorand.
  • The ICON network’s native cryptocurrency is ICX.

The Algorand Foundation announced a grant partnership with ICON. ICON has been awarded an Algorand Foundation Bridges SupaGrant to integrate Algorand into ICON’s BTP Interoperability Ecosystem, helping support the growth of a vibrant, diverse and thriving Algorand ecosystem. 

To ensure the security of Algorand’s BTP integration, Algorand’s external partner will conduct a security assessment of the bridging interface. Algorand has joined the BTP Working Group’s increasing network of interoperable connections with this BTP integration.

Silvio Micali and his team of top scientists created the Algorand protocol and open-source software, which the Algorand Foundation is committed to using to achieve the worldwide potential of blockchain technology. The Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that allows everyone to benefit from the promise of a fair and genuinely borderless economy, based on its basic ideas about the construction of an open, public, and permissionless blockchain.

Flagship Interoperability Solution

ICON is a new-generation blockchain technology featuring smart contract capability and interoperability founded in 2017 by the ICON Foundation. The ICON network’s native cryptocurrency is ICX. ICON accomplishes as an aggregator chain, a web of interconnecting networks that aggregates all blockchain data onto one layer. ICON’s “Blockchain Transmission Protocol” (BTP) is a groundbreaking interoperability solution that connects all integrated blockchains.

Using encryption, BTP is ICON’s flagship interoperability solution, both decentralized and trustless. The BTP ecosystem presently includes Algorand, ICON, Binance Smart Chain, Polkadot and Kusama ecosystems, Harmony, Near, with a few more to be added shortly. With Algorand’s connection to the BTP partners, all current integration will be linked directly to Algorand.

Bitcoin

Jack Dorsey Backed Cash App Integrates Bitcoin Lightning Network

Published

55 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Gold Fever $NGL is coming to the Kucoin exchange
