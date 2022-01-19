PlotX Acquires $5 Million in Funding Grant Led By Polygon

On-chain gaming players of PlotX have grown by 144 percent each month.

Staking services will be available via PlotX’s existing skill-based trivia game.

PlotX, a gaming Dapp built on Polygon, received a $5 million pre-Series A investment and grant from Polygon & Hashed. As one of Polygon’s fastest-growing GameFi ecosystems, PlotX will be able to use this extra capital to increase its already sizable user base further.

Hashed, Polygon Studios, Animoca Brands, Alpha Wave Global (formerly Falcon Edge), and power angels such as Sandeep Nailwal (Co-Founder Polygon) and Alan Howard (Co-Founder Brevan Howard Asset Management) participated in the round, which raised a total of $70 million.

On-chain gaming players of PlotX have grown by 144 percent each month to more than 80,000. Staking services will also be available via PlotX’s existing skill-based trivia game that awards participants every hour for correctly predicting real-world events.

Attempts to Solve Sustainability Issues

As a result of Axie Infinity’s breaking popularity, several platforms are now seeking to create unique offerings in the Play-2-Earn space. PlotX’s latest Play-2-Earn game for developing countries attempts to solve the sustainability issues afflicting P2P ecosystems by providing the most accessible crypto opportunity possible.

PlotX’s underlying philosophy is that the crypto world should be schematized to reach new economies across GameFi, CeFi, and DeFi. PlotX has created the ‘Web 2.5 UX,’ allowing non-custodial users to perform transactions for as little as $1 without incurring any gas costs.

ZK Rollups, sidechains, hybrid solutions, and more are available to developers thanks to ZK’s ever-growing product portfolio. More than 3000 applications have been hosted on Polygon, with over 1 billion transactions and $5 billion in protected assets.