PowerBookII: Funniest Reactions To Monet Lying To Her Sonphew (AGAIN), Slimy Tate Getting Slithery, Tariq’s House Arrest Hunchery & More

It’s getting spicyyy

At first glance, ‘Power’ fans scoffed at a series centered around universally HATED character Tariq whose evolved into a compelling (and conflicted) antihero tangled in a web of lies and deceit that makes “Power Book II: Ghost” must-stream TV.

Whether Tariq is smarter than his old man or not, we don’t know (yet), but he slithered out of jail with help from slimy ex-Councilman Tate only to be caught between the legal system trying to pin Detective Ramirez’s death on him and his deal with Monet not to snitch on Cane who framed him.

There’s also the matter of his ex-boo Lauren wearing a wire around him after being pressured by Carrie who we doubt will make it to Season 3. At this point, both characters are in serious danger.

As for the dysfunctional Tejada family, Monet is beefing with Diana while questioning Lorenzo’s every move, fighting with Dante over their son Zeke, and lying to Zeke about his father being in prison for life.

In a stunning moment (that we thought was going another way), she tells Zeke that Dante was just some random dude trying to come up off him without realizing that telling him the truth would make things less messy for everyone involved.

Naturally, we think it’s Diana who spills the beans about Zeke whose reaction to being Monet’s son will surely shatter the Powerverse.

We also suspect that Cane will continue being the dumbest character on the show, Dante putting the Tejadas in a chokehold, Davis getting burned playing with fire, Lauren fearing for her life after being unmasked as the snitch, Tate going full villain, and Tariq and Brayden inching closer to becoming Ghost and Tommy.

How do you think Tariq gets out of doing time (this time)? Do you think Diana connects the dots about Monet and Zeke? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to Episode 6 on the flip.