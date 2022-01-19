Rachael Rollins, FBI special agent meet with Massachusetts Jewish community after synagogue hostage crisis, security trainings highlighted

The Texas synagogue hostage crisis hit home for Jewish communities all across the world over the weekend, including for Bay State Jewish people who heard from the FBI and U.S. Attorney on Tuesday in the wake of the horrifying incident.

After the Texas rabbi said security trainings helped him survive the hostage nightmare, many speakers during Tuesday’s community briefing highlighted the importance of trainings for houses of worship.

The rabbi threw a chair at the terrorist, providing cover for other congregants to run out. He was also able to run away and escape.

“It sounds basic but it’s really important, and this is what we do when we conduct training…practice these kinds of drills,” said Jeremy Yamin, director of security and operations for Combined Jewish Philanthropies.

More than 1,400 people registered for the local community briefing on Tuesday.

Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the FBI Boston field office, also touted the trainings for protecting houses of worship.

“Please don’t hesitate if you’d be interested in these kinds of threat briefings, not just on protecting houses of worship but also active shooter-related presentations,” he said.

“We’re here,” Bonavolonta added to the attendees. “And there’s no current threat information at all — that we have any knowledge of — that is currently being levied against any houses of worship within the Jewish community, and if we did, you and your community leaders would be the first to know it.”

Robert Trestan, head of the Anti-Defamation League’s Boston office, reiterated the statement that there’s “no credible threat” to the local Jewish community.

“There was similarly no known credible threat in the Dallas/Fort Worth area last Saturday,” Trestan said of the hostage crisis.

He added that there were no known threats when a rabbi was stabbed in Brighton last year, or when a white supremacist killed two Black victims near a Winthrop synagogue.

“Unfortunately, being on edge and being vigilant is very much a part of the American Jewish experience in 2022,” Trestan said.

U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins also recalled those horrific hate crimes in Brighton and Winthrop. She cited religious bias incident stats: 63% of religious hate crimes have been targeted against the Jewish community.

“We have to be really honest with ourselves here in Massachusetts,” Rollins said, also noting that the Holocaust Memorial in Boston was desecrated twice, and that Duxbury High football players used anti-Semitic slurs in their play calls.

“We’re going to fight as hard as we can to allow everyone, including our Jewish brothers and sisters, to live authentically as themselves in the commonwealth of Massachusetts,” Rollins said. “And you have that pledge from your federal partners.”