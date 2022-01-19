Ranking J.C. Jackson, Devin McCourty and all the Patriots’ free agents by signing priority

Before the Patriots can address free agency at large, they have 21 decisions to make at home: re-sign or relinquish their own free agents.

It’s a top-heavy list, with J.C Jackson and Devin McCourty far outpacing their teammates as priorities. The Pats are projected to hold $13.3 million in cap space this offseason, according to Over the Cap, well below league average. So who should stay and who can go?

Below is a complete ranking of the Patriots’ free agents by signing priority.

*denotes restricted free agent

1. CB J.C. Jackson

He’s a top-5 player on the roster entering his prime. Enough said.

Now, the Pats have been reluctant to commit major and/or long-term money to Jackson thus far. If they want to keep him, they won’t have a choice. Jackson was arguably their MVP this season, particularly given the drop-off in talent in the secondary behind him. He finished second in the NFL with eight interceptions, and no one has grabbed more since he entered the league in 2018. The franchise tag is a strong possibility here.

2. S Devin McCourty

McCourty’s contract is scheduled to void before the new league year starts in March. He’ll turn 35 next summer, but continues to play as if he’s years younger. So long as his long speed remains, McCourty will remain a cornerstone of the franchise. If he wants to continue playing, he should return.

3. WR Jakobi Meyers*

Ideally, Meyers wouldn’t lead the Patriots in most receiving categories, but credit to the former undrafted free agent for enjoying a career year. Because he’s a restricted free agent, the Pats can retain Meyers by placing a 1-year tender on him that should cost either $2.5 million or $2.9 million. Barring a trade, he’ll be back.

4. OT Trent Brown

Brown lost leverage at the negotiating table when he missed several games for a third straight season and the fourth of his last five. The 6-foot-8, 380-pounder loves playing in New England, and interest should be mutual, but the talented Mike Onwenu, looming on the bench as a potential replacement, could allow the Pats to let Brown or Ted Karras walk.

5. K Nick Folk

He hasn’t missed a field goal inside of 50 yards since Week 1 of the 2020 season. The Patriots should strike a deal ASAP.

6. C/G Ted Karras

The Pats signed Karras to a 1-year, $3 million pact last year. A similar deal with slightly improved terms feels reasonable, unless Karras prefers a longer contract after wading into unrestricted free agency for two straight offseasons.

7. LB Dont’a Hightower

Retirement can’t be ruled out for Hightower, who admitted in September he was unhappy with his on-field impact, which then improved before falling off a cliff in January and December. How much does Hightower have left? His intangibles and versatility should still attract the Patriots, even if his role must change and his defensive snaps take a nosedive next season.

8. RB Brandon Bolden

Bolden is not retiring and should be welcomed back with open arms. He’s a certified third-down back now, with strong special teams value and positive locker-room presence.

Patriots explain team’s post-bye week collapse, Wild Card loss at Buffalo

9. RB James White

White played well before suffering a season-ending hip injury in Week 3. He’ll turn 30 in February. Re-signing him to another 1-year deal high in guarantees feels most likely.

10. ST Matthew Slater

The 36-year-old captain has contemplated retirement each of the past three offseasons. Of course, the Patriots will also have a say in his future, considering their special teams ranked among the league’s worst in 2021. If Slater’s back, expect a 1-year deal for the captain.

11. LB Ja’Whaun Bentley

Coming off his best season as a pro, Bentley should nonetheless face a limited market because of his limited skill set. He’s a throwback, run-stuffing linebacker at 6-foot-2 and 255 pounds who otherwise gets victimized in coverage, as shown in the Wild Card loss at Buffalo. If not New England, expect Bentley to land with a team led by a former Patriots assistant.

12. FB Jakob Johnson*

Johnson is the Patriots’ only fullback, a player widely respected for his work ethic and physicality. Expect the front office to tender him for cheap and retain Johnson for another season.

13. WR Gunner Olszewski*

An All-Pro punt returner in 2020, Olszewski regressed in his third season. But considering he’s another restricted free agent, a fourth year in New England is all but guaranteed. And despite his lack of offensive production, there’s hope for the former D-II college corner. After all, Julian Edelman only had four catches in his third season.

14. LB Jamie Collins

At 32, Collins is now only suited for a reserve role. His questionable effort in the team’s Wild Card loss at Buffalo will require some tough conversations, but re-signing him to another prove-it deal offers no risk for the team. Collins finished with just two pass deflections, zero sacks, zero picks and no QB hits over his last six games.

Guregian: Dante Scarnecchia says Patriots need to get Mac Jones a binkie

15. QB Brian Hoyer

Hoyer served as Mac Jones’ primary backup and mentor throughout the entire year. His fate seems to be entirely in the Patriots’ hands, considering he turned down interest elsewhere last offseason to stay in New England before the Patriots extended him an offer.

16. LB Harvey Langi

The Patriots opted to shelve Langi in December after he returned to practice and seemed primed to be activated off injured reserve. Instead, he finished with seven game appearances and three tackles, after starting on special teams and providing defensive depth.

17. DL Carl Davis

Davis disappointed down the stretch as a rotational run-stuffer. The Patriots will upgrade if they can. He finished with 19 tackles in 17 regular-season games, then was a healthy scratch in the Wild Card game.

18. LB Brandon King

A longtime core special-teamer, the 28-year-old managed to stick last season despite missing all of 2019 and 2020. His future is unclear.

19. LB Terez Hall

An inside thumper in Bentley’s mold, Hall missed the entire 2021 season on the Physically Unable to Perform list after playing eight games in 2020. He should re-sign if the team has interest.

20. TE Troy Fumagalli

The former Bronco flashed for all of two days in training camp, then got buried on the team’s depth chart and eventually landed on injured reserve. He’ll be a camp body if re-signed.

21. OL Alex Redmond

The 27-year-old guard started the season on the practice squad and finished on IR. Another possible camp body.