Ranking J.C. Jackson, Devin McCourty and all the Patriots’ free agents by signing priority
Before the Patriots can address free agency at large, they have 21 decisions to make at home: re-sign or relinquish their own free agents.
It’s a top-heavy list, with J.C Jackson and Devin McCourty far outpacing their teammates as priorities. The Pats are projected to hold $13.3 million in cap space this offseason, according to Over the Cap, well below league average. So who should stay and who can go?
Below is a complete ranking of the Patriots’ free agents by signing priority.
*denotes restricted free agent
1. CB J.C. Jackson
He’s a top-5 player on the roster entering his prime. Enough said.
Now, the Pats have been reluctant to commit major and/or long-term money to Jackson thus far. If they want to keep him, they won’t have a choice. Jackson was arguably their MVP this season, particularly given the drop-off in talent in the secondary behind him. He finished second in the NFL with eight interceptions, and no one has grabbed more since he entered the league in 2018. The franchise tag is a strong possibility here.
2. S Devin McCourty
McCourty’s contract is scheduled to void before the new league year starts in March. He’ll turn 35 next summer, but continues to play as if he’s years younger. So long as his long speed remains, McCourty will remain a cornerstone of the franchise. If he wants to continue playing, he should return.
3. WR Jakobi Meyers*
Ideally, Meyers wouldn’t lead the Patriots in most receiving categories, but credit to the former undrafted free agent for enjoying a career year. Because he’s a restricted free agent, the Pats can retain Meyers by placing a 1-year tender on him that should cost either $2.5 million or $2.9 million. Barring a trade, he’ll be back.
4. OT Trent Brown
Brown lost leverage at the negotiating table when he missed several games for a third straight season and the fourth of his last five. The 6-foot-8, 380-pounder loves playing in New England, and interest should be mutual, but the talented Mike Onwenu, looming on the bench as a potential replacement, could allow the Pats to let Brown or Ted Karras walk.
5. K Nick Folk
He hasn’t missed a field goal inside of 50 yards since Week 1 of the 2020 season. The Patriots should strike a deal ASAP.
6. C/G Ted Karras
The Pats signed Karras to a 1-year, $3 million pact last year. A similar deal with slightly improved terms feels reasonable, unless Karras prefers a longer contract after wading into unrestricted free agency for two straight offseasons.
7. LB Dont’a Hightower
Retirement can’t be ruled out for Hightower, who admitted in September he was unhappy with his on-field impact, which then improved before falling off a cliff in January and December. How much does Hightower have left? His intangibles and versatility should still attract the Patriots, even if his role must change and his defensive snaps take a nosedive next season.
8. RB Brandon Bolden
Bolden is not retiring and should be welcomed back with open arms. He’s a certified third-down back now, with strong special teams value and positive locker-room presence.
Patriots explain team’s post-bye week collapse, Wild Card loss at Buffalo
9. RB James White
White played well before suffering a season-ending hip injury in Week 3. He’ll turn 30 in February. Re-signing him to another 1-year deal high in guarantees feels most likely.
10. ST Matthew Slater
The 36-year-old captain has contemplated retirement each of the past three offseasons. Of course, the Patriots will also have a say in his future, considering their special teams ranked among the league’s worst in 2021. If Slater’s back, expect a 1-year deal for the captain.
11. LB Ja’Whaun Bentley
Coming off his best season as a pro, Bentley should nonetheless face a limited market because of his limited skill set. He’s a throwback, run-stuffing linebacker at 6-foot-2 and 255 pounds who otherwise gets victimized in coverage, as shown in the Wild Card loss at Buffalo. If not New England, expect Bentley to land with a team led by a former Patriots assistant.
12. FB Jakob Johnson*
Johnson is the Patriots’ only fullback, a player widely respected for his work ethic and physicality. Expect the front office to tender him for cheap and retain Johnson for another season.
13. WR Gunner Olszewski*
An All-Pro punt returner in 2020, Olszewski regressed in his third season. But considering he’s another restricted free agent, a fourth year in New England is all but guaranteed. And despite his lack of offensive production, there’s hope for the former D-II college corner. After all, Julian Edelman only had four catches in his third season.
14. LB Jamie Collins
At 32, Collins is now only suited for a reserve role. His questionable effort in the team’s Wild Card loss at Buffalo will require some tough conversations, but re-signing him to another prove-it deal offers no risk for the team. Collins finished with just two pass deflections, zero sacks, zero picks and no QB hits over his last six games.
Guregian: Dante Scarnecchia says Patriots need to get Mac Jones a binkie
15. QB Brian Hoyer
Hoyer served as Mac Jones’ primary backup and mentor throughout the entire year. His fate seems to be entirely in the Patriots’ hands, considering he turned down interest elsewhere last offseason to stay in New England before the Patriots extended him an offer.
16. LB Harvey Langi
The Patriots opted to shelve Langi in December after he returned to practice and seemed primed to be activated off injured reserve. Instead, he finished with seven game appearances and three tackles, after starting on special teams and providing defensive depth.
17. DL Carl Davis
Davis disappointed down the stretch as a rotational run-stuffer. The Patriots will upgrade if they can. He finished with 19 tackles in 17 regular-season games, then was a healthy scratch in the Wild Card game.
18. LB Brandon King
A longtime core special-teamer, the 28-year-old managed to stick last season despite missing all of 2019 and 2020. His future is unclear.
19. LB Terez Hall
An inside thumper in Bentley’s mold, Hall missed the entire 2021 season on the Physically Unable to Perform list after playing eight games in 2020. He should re-sign if the team has interest.
20. TE Troy Fumagalli
The former Bronco flashed for all of two days in training camp, then got buried on the team’s depth chart and eventually landed on injured reserve. He’ll be a camp body if re-signed.
21. OL Alex Redmond
The 27-year-old guard started the season on the practice squad and finished on IR. Another possible camp body.
Sandy Banks: What Martin Luther King taught me about ‘good hair’ and self respect
Every January, as I read and listen to the tributes to Martin Luther King Jr., I think not only about what Dr. King gave the world, but also about what he gave me personally.
On his 1963 visit to Cleveland, Dr. King spoke from the back of a flatbed truck at a park not far from our neighborhood. My mother, who’d grown up in Alabama during the reign of Jim Crow, took me, then 9 years old, with her to see her hero.
She made sure to arrive early enough to claim a space near the front of the crowd. And when Dr. King leaned down to shake hands, my mother lifted me up and thrust me forward, thrilled to see the civil rights icon clasping her daughter’s small, outstretched hand. My mother was rapturous. I was too young to understand the hullabaloo, but I felt for a moment as if I had encountered a deity.
Honestly, I don’t remember much of what Dr. King said. His lilting cadence captivated me, but I was too young and ignorant of history then for the full measure of his message to sink in.
But there was one line he spoke that stopped me in my tracks; a rousing declaration that’s unlikely to show up in the holiday tributes, but that still speaks volumes to me:
“I don’t care what anyone says, I have good hair!”
His delivery was emphatic, and the crowd roared with laughter. I stood there totally confused, studying his head. His close-cropped hair looked to me like a patch of tightly coiled black beads, shiny with sweat.
I thought I knew what “good hair” meant. It was a comment often directed my way, as in “You’re so lucky to have good hair.” But his hair was nothing like mine.
“Good hair” in our vernacular then meant it didn’t require a hot comb. My curls were frizzy, and I mostly hated them, as many young Black girls did back in the day, but they were loose enough that I could wear my hair in ponytails that bounced. This was something other Black folks seemed to care about.
Still, I understood even then the implications of the “good hair” label. It accepted “white hair” as the standard by which all hair should be judged. The closer to white your facial features, skin color and hair texture were judged to be, the higher you were in the Negro hierarchy.
Yet here was this dark-skinned, kinky-haired man insisting that his hair was “good.” Was my hair still good? Was it going to wind up like his one day? I was curious about what he meant, but more than that, I was stirred by his boldness, his self-respect.
As I tuned in to his speech, a curtain in my mind began to lift. He talked about justice and sacrifice; about the resilience of our people and the dignity of our demands; about our connection to one another.
His hair began to look beautiful to me. And so did all the hair of the hundreds of people surrounding us.
I realized Dr. King was not commenting on the quality or texture of his hair. His hair was good because it was HIS hair; it was a Black man’s hair, and its worth didn’t rest on some arbitrary standard dictated by people who didn’t value him.
That was when it dawned on me that I was part of something bigger than my family. I was connected to all these people by a history that both shaped our strengths and seeded our physical differences.
It may seem like a small thing now, but his declaration was revolutionary to me then — in an era when calling someone Black was an insult. We had all been socialized to value straight hair and light skin.
It would be years before “Black” ceased to be offensive and became our chosen descriptor; a signifier of unity. And, in my life, that will always be a part of Dr. King’s legacy.
Sandy Bank writes a column for this The Los Angeles Times
Ski Wednesday: Adaptive program thriving at Sugarbush
With the recent opening of their new center at Sugarbush Ski Resort, Vermont Adaptive Ski and Sports (www.vermontadaptive.org) is thriving, getting skier, riders and other sports lovers out for adventures more than 3,000 times in the past year.
That represents 24,000 hours of volunteer time, millions of dollars in donations and a passion that’s continuing to grow.
Said Spokesman Kim Jackson, the addition of the Sugarbush center (they also have one at Pico Mountain Resort), they can now accommodate even more.
“It’s a game-changer,” she said of the new 4,000-square-foot, three-story center (they were previously working out of 400 square feet there).
Why? Take this example Jackson gives.
Gearing up a monoskier takes about a half-hour. Volunteers must fit the skier precisely, using pads and other gear. Until the new center, because of the space it takes to do this, both the skier and the coaches had to do that outside.
Think of a cold winter day. That half-hour of passive action could chill anyone. Now, she said, all that is done indoors, making the start of the day for the adaptive skier just like the start of the day for the rest of skiers: bundled up, warm and ready to glide.
There’s an elevator and even “quiet space” for someone who may get overwhelmed and need space and time to adjust.
There is also room for an office for their Veteran’s program, which she said “is booming.”
Their next plan is to build a center on the Burlington waterfront along the bike path. This is because unlike many other adaptive programs, they are not just about skiing, and they are year-round.
“That will be the third piece of our puzzle,” Jackson said.
The pandemic did impact them, but in a way, she said, that’s solvable:
With their added space and ability to service more folks, they need volunteers.
“Training is on and off snow, and is year-round,” she said.
And you need not be a former pro athlete.
“We take all walks of life,” she said. You can find more information on how to volunteer on their website.
In the meantime, at Pico and Sugarbush, more and more people who may have thought they’d never ski are getting out there.
“It’s really great to see, “Jackson said.
Ski Wednesday: Knee replacement offers a new lease on skiing life
It was a bluebird January day and Kim Jackson was standing atop a green circle trail at Vermont’s Pico Mountain.
She was at once giddy and nervous that she – as a pretty much a lifelong skier – had ever been on a green trail before.
As her husband taped, she carved out lovely, arcing turns, her face lit up with joy.
Jackson was discovering what many realize today: Skiing after a total knee replacement (TKR) is totally doable.
“It was such a relief,” she said of that first run. “It was very much ‘thank God I can do this again.’”
Up until about 10 to 15 years ago, the idea of a total knee – and other joint – replacement usually meant that skiing was possible, but not a sure thing.
Today, with the precision of robotic surgery, the improvement of the artificial joints themselves no longer having cement to wear down over the years and a better understanding of how to prepare for and recover from TKR.
I speak from experience. In late August 2020, I had my left knee replaced. This winter I’m carving turns and savoring ski days almost like it never happened.
Dr. Scott Oliver, President of Plymouth Bay Orthopedics (https://pbortho.com), knows this from every angle. He’s performed countless surgeries over the years, and has had both his knees replaced. An avid lifelong skier, he’s back to the sport full speed. That’s his goal for his skiing patients.
This writer is one of them.
Oliver said that while TKRs have been improving over the past 30 years (the first was in 1969; he witnessed his first as a med student in 1975), it’s been the last 10 years that “Things have really taken off.”
Oliver said things like regional pain blocks that allow for immediate movement after surgery, injections done during surgery that speed up the physical therapy (PT) process, robotic technology and no longer using cement are key.
So can any skier or rider get back to their sport post TKR? For the most part, and with the right dedication to recovery, Oliver said, yes.
His advice to those hesitating to have the surgery due to fear of not skiing again? Have a smart plan and stick to it.
And that plan should begin before you go under the knife.
“Prehab is important,” Oliver said. “It’s paramount that a patient understand the need to have strong thigh muscles.”
He suggest patients begin – as long before a possible TKR as possible—building those leg muscles and the core muscles.
“You have to do the work,” he said. “That’s key.”
So how should one approach a TKR as a skier?
Don’t be afraid: Jackson, like others, tried all kinds of patchwork solutions to keep skiing with a hurt knee. Braces, slower skiing, over the counter pain meds, and more. Last year, she took one run and realized – worried or not – the time had come. Her only hope to ski again would be the TKR.
But she wasn’t worried. Her team at Dartmouth Medical Center, she said, encouraged her – as Oliver did me – that with the right plan she’d be back out again. Plus, she said, living in Vermont (where she moved to live the ski life), she’s surrounded by folks who have taken on a TKR and gotten back out on the hill. They’re hardy souls up there.
“I was very much of the mindset that I’m going to get back. So many people up here have. I focused on their success to lead me to mine,” she said.
Don’t half-arse your PT plan: Do everything your PT and ortho tell you to – it’s way more than just those two to three appointments a week.
To help me, Oliver suggested I get on a stationary bike as often as I could – right from the time it took me a full minute to loosen my joint up enough to even do one rotation, I did. He suggested I lower the bike seat as much as possible – that stretches the joint more—and pedal every chance I could.
I did, as well as getting in a pool for water workouts.
Jackson was the same; dedicated to her plan. It is paying off, she said.
For me, dropping some weight was also helpful. Oliver suggested to me, prior to surgery, that while I’d done well skiing at my current fitness level, if I wanted to ski well after it, I may want to work more on that. I did. It paid off.
Do be patient: You may have heard some story about the gal who had a TKR and hiked and skied Everest the following Tuesday. That’s probably not you – and it might not even be totally true.
Getting back to skiing after TKR takes time.
“It’s not just a six-month thing,” Oliver said. “it’s usually up to about two years for a full recovery, not just six months or even a year.”
For me, Oliver suggested last winter that a day would come when I’d feel like trying. Pick a sunny, soft snow day, he said, and head out and just do greens. I did that late February, seven months after my TKR. It was glorious. But, I knew to just do that.
Jackson had the same experience in January. She took her team’s advice and stuck to groomed and green. She felt great, but did feel a little pain after – more like a “Hey! We haven’t done this in a while!” pain, she said. It’s passing.
But she also had the thrill of remembering why the hard work is worth it: the joy skiing brings.
“I was nervous, but I kept saying ‘I’m an advanced skier! I can do this! Just do it!’ and then I did,” she said. “It was new snow, mid-week and first chair. And it was perfection.”
Oliver said he felt fully recovered two years after both replacements. His goal now?
“To ski free as an 80 year old,” the Waterville Valley regular said.
And with TKR going so well—and most done now should last a lifetime, he said – there’s may just be more like him when they hit that age.
“We’ll all be the titanium streaks instead of the silver streaks,” he said.
