Raven Gates Gives Birth: ‘BIP’ Star Welcomes 1st Child With Adam Gottschalk After Emergency C-Section

Raven Gates gave birth to her first child, a son, via C-section ‘after pushing for an hour and a half,’ according to her hubby Adam Gottschalk.

Raven Gates, 30, and Adam Gottschalk, 31, have a new addition to their family! The Bachelor in Paradise stars welcomed their first child, a son, in the early hours on Thursday, January 18. Adam announced the exciting news on his Instagram Stories alongside a photo of his baby boy’s footprints.

“Little man made it,” the reality star wrote. “Had emergency C-section after pushing for about an hour and a half. Mom and baby are doing very well.” Adam also revealed that he and Raven’s son was born at 3:33 a.m. at 8 pounds and 6 ounces and 21 inches long.

Raven and Adam announced their pregnancy on July 25 via Instagram. The lovebirds proudly showed their ultrasound photos while they got close and cuddly in the adorable announcement. “Over the moon excited to share the news! Our honeymoon baby will be here in January! I’ve loved you before you were in my womb,” Raven wrote in her post. Adam, meanwhile, said in his post, “Beyond excited to announce our little baby into this world. Your Mom has already started to like Daddy’s food groups and I think that’s a great start. Cheers to fatherhood.”

Raven initially appeared on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor, while Adam was on Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette. The new parents met on ABC’s summer spinoff, Bachelor In Paradise season 4 in 2017, and then got engaged in May 2019. The couple finally got to tie the knot in April 2021, after the COVID-19 pandemic put their plans on hold.

“We found out right after the wedding. I’ve wanted to be a mom for a long time. And I always imagined creating a family with someone I love so much. And expanding my love with Adam into a human, I can’t even imagine,” Raven told People in July.