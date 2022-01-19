Connect with us

Raven Gates Gives Birth: ‘BIP’ Star Welcomes 1st Child With Adam Gottschalk After Emergency C-Section

1 min ago

Raven & Adam
Raven Gates gave birth to her first child, a son, via C-section ‘after pushing for an hour and a half,’ according to her hubby Adam Gottschalk.

Raven Gates, 30, and Adam Gottschalk, 31, have a new addition to their family! The Bachelor in Paradise stars welcomed their first child, a son, in the early hours on Thursday, January 18. Adam announced the exciting news on his Instagram Stories alongside a photo of his baby boy’s footprints.

“Little man made it,” the reality star wrote. “Had emergency C-section after pushing for about an hour and a half. Mom and baby are doing very well.” Adam also revealed that he and Raven’s son was born at 3:33 a.m. at 8 pounds and 6 ounces and 21 inches long.

Raven Gates & Adam Gottschalk (Photo: Jeffrey Mcwhorter/AP/Shutterstock)

Raven and Adam announced their pregnancy on July 25 via Instagram. The lovebirds proudly showed their ultrasound photos while they got close and cuddly in the adorable announcement. “Over the moon excited to share the news! Our honeymoon baby will be here in January! I’ve loved you before you were in my womb,” Raven wrote in her post. Adam, meanwhile, said in his post, “Beyond excited to announce our little baby into this world. Your Mom has already started to like Daddy’s food groups and I think that’s a great start. Cheers to fatherhood.”

Raven initially appeared on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor, while Adam was on Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette. The new parents met on ABC’s summer spinoff, Bachelor In Paradise season 4 in 2017, and then got engaged in May 2019. The couple finally got to tie the knot in April 2021, after the COVID-19 pandemic put their plans on hold.

“We found out right after the wedding. I’ve wanted to be a mom for a long time. And I always imagined creating a family with someone I love so much. And expanding my love with Adam into a human, I can’t even imagine,” Raven told People in July.

Ryan Destiny & Keith Powers Back On the Market After 4 Years Together | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

3 mins ago

January 19, 2022

Photo may have been deleted
By Sandra Rose  | 

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Actors Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers are back on the market. The handsome couple split this month after 4 years together, a source confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

“They’re taking time to focus on themselves and their emerging careers but are remaining close friends,” said the source.

1642538669 171 Ryan Destiny Keith Powers Back On the Market After

Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

Destiny, 27, is best known for her role in the FOX TV soap Star (2016-2019) and as a member of the girl group Love Dollhouse.

Powers, 29, starred as Cameron Drake on Netflix’s #REALITYHIGH and he played Ronnie DeVoe in BET’s mini-series on R&B group New Edition (2017).

Destiny and Powers met at a Teen Vogue magazine party in 2015 and they hit it off immediately.

They told We the Urban in 2019 there was an instant attraction but they hid their relationship from fans initially.

1642538669 360 Ryan Destiny Keith Powers Back On the Market After

MediaPunch / BACKGRID

“For a minute we tried to hide it for numerous reasons, but as human beings sometimes you want to just shout to the world ‘I love this person and I’m happy!'” Destiny said. “We try to find a balance. I’m already a private person and very career driven so reminding people that I am my own person is important.”

1642538669 239 Ryan Destiny Keith Powers Back On the Market After

NYP / BACKGRID

While their relationship didn’t make it, Powers said it’s important for young people to see Black love.

“It is so important for our people to see healthy Black love. Whether it’s a relationship, marriage or even friendships. Black love gives us hope. When you see Black love flourish, it’s powerful.”

T.I. Proudly Proclaims That Kanye, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne & More Can’t ‘F With Him On The Mic’, Social Media Immediately Releases Receipts

12 mins ago

January 19, 2022

T.I. Proudly Proclaims That Kanye, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne & More Can’t ‘F With Him On The Mic’, Social Media Immediately Releases Receipts
T.I. claims, “nobody f***ing with [him]” on the mic, throwing Kanye West, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, and more names under the bus.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

T.I. seems to always have whatever he says taken right out of context, having people ready to argue about it no matter what the topic is. His latest storm is coming over his comments about his rapping ability and how he declared that “nobody f***ing with me on the mic”.

“Motherf***s can’t f**k with me in no way, shape, form, or fashion when it comes to doing no music, man,” T.I. said. “I got a lot of other s*** going on so I don’t do music like on no consistent basis. … I don’t depend on that shit to feed me, you hear me?

He continued, “But when you’re talking ’bout doing music, when you’re talking ’bout cutting records, n***a, you talking ’bout putting s*** out, talking ’bout making s** that’s better than anything out there, man, ain’t nobody f***ing with me. Nobody f***ing with me, bruh.”

T.I. even went on to mention people by name, insisting he’s better than Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Nas, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z.

To be fair, there is nothing wrong with T.I. feeling himself and his ability–but the internet felt differently and wasted no time reminded him of all the times he had been washed on a track. Check out out some of the songs in question below and let us know on Twitter if you agree!

Continue Reading

Christina Aguilera, 41, Smolders In Low-Cut, Off-The-Shoulder Outfit For Stunning New Photo

23 mins ago

January 19, 2022

christina aguilera
Christina Aguilera looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging red off-the-shoulder top with pigtail braids & bright green eye shadow.

Christina Aguilera, 41, always looks sexy no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did in her latest photo. The singer posted a gorgeous photo of herself staring into the camera while rocking a cool braided hairstyle, bright green eyeshadow, and a plunging top that revealed ample cleavage.

In the photo, Christina’s makeup was done by Etienne Ortega, who gave Christina a bright green smokey eye with super long lashes and a glossy nude lip with dark brown lip liner. Meanwhile, her hair was dyed a bright red and done in an intricate braided style by Jesus Guerrero.

Her hair was slicked back into long braids in the back while two front pieces were left out and braided in tight cornrows that were draped around her forehead. Three little red gems on either side of her temples completed her hairstyle.

As for her outfit and accessories, Christina was styled by Anna Trevelyan, who dressed Christina in a sexy bright red off-the-shoulder top that was super low-cut. She accessorized with a bunch of different gold huggie hoops and long gold swords that dangled down to her shoulders.

Meanwhile, just a day before, Christina rocked the same glam and hairstyle with another bright red outfit, that was a bit different but just as sexy. She flaunted her fabulous figure in a skintight long-sleeve latest top that had a plunging V-neckline and a zipper down the front.

Christina styled the peplum top with a pair of matching high-waisted latex pants, rectangular red sunglasses, and long, red acrylic nails. She captioned the photo, “Santo ¡sálvame!.”

