'RHOC' Tamra Judge Shares Update on Son Ryan, Talks Shannon

Published

51 seconds ago

on

RHOC Alum Tamra Judge Shares Update on Son Ryan, Addresses Possible Shannon Appearance on Podcast, and Applauds Emily, Plus Shares Favorite RHOSLC Stars
Tamra Judge offered an update on her son, Ryan Vieth, amid a four-hour road trip on her Instagram Story on Friday night.

As she hosted an “Ask Me Anything” session, the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member revealed Ryan is in a new relationship before addressing the possibility of Shannon Beador making a cameo on her and Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast, Two T’s in a Pod, and revealing her favorite cast members from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

“How is Ryan doing? Is he still with his [girlfriend]? Do you have a relationship with [Sarah Rodriguez]?” a fan asked on January 14.

“Ryan is doing great. He’s in a relationship with a wonder girl. They are meeting us on our camping trip… pics to come!” Tamra teased.

RHOC Tamra Judge Offers Update on Son Ryan

Then, when another person asked her “how often” she sees Ava, who Ryan shares with Sarah, Tamra said she sees her grandchild once a week.

“She’s over every Thursday,” Tamra revealed. “We did a sleep over last week. She will be camping with us. Ryan [and] Holly are a couple hours behind us.”

RHOC Tamra Judge Offers Update on Grandaughter Ava

Another fan wanted to know if Tamra was open to the idea of having Shannon, who she claims abandoned their friendship after she left RHOC in January 2020, on her and Teddi’s podcast.

“Can you have Shannon on your podcast with [Teddi] and hash it out?” the person asked.

But Tamra didn’t seem to be on board with the reunion, offering only a crying-while-laughing emoji.

RHOC Tamra Judge Laughs at the Idea of Shannon Beador on Podcast

As her Q&A continued, Tamra was met with someone who wanted to hear her thoughts on RHOC season 16.

“I’m enjoying it,” Tamra confirmed, admitting that she isn’t “loving some of the cast choices” without revealing exactly who she was referring to.

She then shared some unexpected information about Emily Simpson, who she previously slammed as “boring.”

“But one girl has come a long way and that’s Emily,” she wrote.

Tamra Judge Applauds Emily Simpson's RHOC Sesason 16 Performance

As for her “favorite housewife” from RHOSLC, Tamra couldn’t name just one when asked by a fan. Instead, she shared her top three members of the cast.

“I really like all the ladies!” she proclaimed. “My top [three are Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, and Whitney Rose].”

Tamra went on to describe the latest Real Housewives installment as “amazing AF” and said she’d “move there just to join the cast.”

RHOC Tamra Judge Shares Favorite RHOSLC Cast Members

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Virginia man charged with abducting Ahrea'l Smith a week after she went missing

Published

3 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Photo may have been deleted
By Sandra Rose  | 

Family handout

The search continues for 28-year-old Ahrea’l Smith, a store clerk who was last seen leaving work on Jan. 12.

A Virginia man was taken into custody and charged with Smith’s abduction a week after she was last seen at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store in Heathsville.

Photo may have been deleted

Northumberland County Sheriff

Tyrone N. Samuel, 50, was charged Saturday in Smith’s disappearance. He is being held without bond.

Police say Smith was alone when she closed up the shop. Surveillance cameras show her leaving the store at 9:05 p.m. and starting her car.

She returned to the store and went back outside again at 9:18 p.m. and got into another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was located and is not considered a suspect in her disappearance.

Smith went back inside the store, turned on the alarm and locked the door. She was last seen taking a trash bag to the dumpster on the east side of the building where there are no cameras.

A clerk arriving to open the store the next morning found Smith’s car still running in the parking lot. Smith was nowhere to be found.

Virginia State Police brought in a K-9 dog that tracked her scent from the dumpsters to nearby Walnut Point Road before it ended.

Photo may have been deleted

YouTube

Smith’s grieving sister, Lydia, told News Nation she last talked to her sister on Saturday, Jan. 8. She said calls to Smith’s phone go directly to voicemail.

Lydia said her sister had expressed concern that someone at the store made her feel “uncomfortable”.

She said Smith didn’t know Samuel, the man charged with her abduction.

Smith was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, blue jeans and brown UGG boots. A $9,400 reward is being offered for information.
 

Amy Schumer Rocks A One-Piece Swimsuit & Reveals She Weighs 170 Lbs. After Lipo

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Amy Schumer
The comedian celebrated getting her strength back after a difficult two and a half years in a beautiful pair of photos in a sexy bathing suit.

Amy Schumer stunned for a beautiful beach day, where she celebrated feeling stronger and losing weight after a number of different procedures. The 40-year-old comedian detailed her journey and health issues with a triumphant Instagram post on Tuesday January 18, where she celebrated getting her strength back, in a series of photos, where she sported a long-sleeved black one-piece bathing suit.

The Trainwreck star admitted to fans that she was finally feeling well after almost three difficult years. She also thanked her doctors that helped her with endometriosis, liposuction, and acupuncture with many thanks! “I feel good. Finally,” she admitted, before beginning her thanks. On her story, she posted the same beach photos, with one noting that she weighs 170 pounds after everything she’s been through.

Of course, being a comedian, Amy made a small joke about how reproductive issues dominated her life for almost three years, as she thanked everyone who stuck by her. “[N]ever thought I would do anything, but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40,” she wrote in the caption.

Amy has been open about some of the health issues she’s faced since she had her son Gene David in 2019. She explained how her and her husband Chris Fischer had conceived their son through IVF, and it was intense for her. “IVF was really tough on me,” she said in an August 2020 interview on the Sunday Today With Willie Geist podcast. “I don’t think I could ever do IVF again, so I decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again.”

Amy stunned in black bathing suit while vacationing in December 2020. (Revolver/BACKGRID)

Despite earlier saying that she didn’t plan on being pregnant again, Amy did admit that her and Chris were trying for a second baby during an April 2021 interview on Ellen. Amy revealed that the couple were “trying to figure it out” during a brief and vague response on the show, so maybe Gene will have a younger sibling at some point!

 

'H.E.R., 'The Harder They Fall' & 52 Netflix Noms: 2022 NAACP Image Awards Nominations

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

'H.E.R., 'The Harder They Fall' & 52 Netflix Noms: 2022 NAACP Image Awards Nominations
The 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards are on the way and a streaming service is once again topping the nominations.

This year’s celebration is once again honoring the accomplishments of people of color across more than 80 competitive categories spanning film, television, streaming, music, literature, and podcasts.

Airing on Saturday, February 26th, 2022 at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET, they will be hosted by seven-time NAACP Image Awards Winner Anthony Anderson.

A press release notes that the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards will still be a “powerful night in Black excellence” but will take place without an in-person audience “due to the ever-changing developments with COVID-19 and variants.”

Topping this year’s noms once again is Netflix which leads nominations across motion picture and television + streaming categories with a total of 52. Included in those 52 nominations are The Harder They Fall’s including Outstanding Motion Picture and Jonathan Majors’ nomination for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for the film.

 

As for the television + streaming categories, Insecure takes the lead with 13 nominations including Outstanding Comedy Series…

and H.E.R. received the most nominations in the music recording categories.

Similarly, RCA Records received the most nominations across record labels and Amistad leads nominations across literary categories.

“We are thrilled to recognize this year’s nominees, who have all brought dynamic, entertaining, and thought provoking content to our attention through their incredible work in film, television, music, and more,” said Chairman, Image Awards Committee, Karen Boykin-Towns about the 2022 NAACP Image Awrds.

This year’s nominations were announced during a special virtual event on NAACP’s Instagram channel hosted by Kyla Pratt, “Black-ish” actor Marcus Scribner and singer-songwriter Tinashe.

Other standout nominations include The Real’s two nominations for Outstanding Talk Series and Outstanding Host, and Queen Sugar’s six nominations including Outstanding Drama Series, as well as acting nominations for Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Kofi Siriboe, and Bianca Lawson.

Also in the acting categories, Method Man and Mary J. Blige are nominated for Oustanding Supporting Actor and Outstanding Support Actress respectively.

 

 

See the full list of 2022 NAACP Image Award nominees on the following pages.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

Jennifer Hudson
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Regina King
Tiffany Haddish

MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES

Outstanding Motion Picture

Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)
King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)
The Harder They Fall (Netflix)
The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu Original / New Slate Ventures / Lee Daniels Entertainment / Roth-Krischenbaum Films)

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth (Apple TV+ / A24)
Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)
LaKeith Stanfield – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song (Apple TV+)
Will Smith – King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Andra Day – The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Hulu Original / New Slate Ventures / Lee Daniels Entertainment / Roth-Krischenbaum Films)
Halle Berry – Bruised (Netflix)
Jennifer Hudson – Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)
Tessa Thompson – Passing (Netflix)
Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Algee Smith – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Delroy Lindo – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)
Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)
LaKeith Stanfield – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Aunjanue Ellis – King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Audra McDonald – Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)
Danielle Deadwyler – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)
Dominique Fishback – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Regina King – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

American Skin (Vertical Entertainment)
Bruised (Netflix)
CODA (Apple TV+)
Test Pattern (Kino Lorber)
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain (RedBird Entertainment)

Outstanding International Motion Picture

7 Prisoners (Netflix)
African America (Netflix)
Eyimofe (This is My Desire) (Janus Films)
Flee (Neon / Participant)
The Gravedigger’s Wife (Orange Studio)

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story (20th Century Studios)
Danny Boyd, Jr. – Bruised (Netflix)
Jalon Christian – A Journal For Jordan (Columbia Pictures)
Lonnie Chavis – The Water Man (RLJE Films)
Sheila Atim – Bruised (Netflix)

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

Coming 2 America (Paramount Releasing/Amazon Studios)
Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)
King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)
The Harder They Fall (Netflix)

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Encanto (Walt Disney Studios)
Luca (Walt Disney Studios)
Raya and the Last Dragon (Walt Disney Studios)
Sing 2 (Universal Pictures)
Vivo (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance – Motion Picture

Andre Braugher – Spirit Untamed (Universal Pictures)
Awkwafina – Raya and the Last Dragon (Walt Disney Studios)
Brian Tyree Henry – Vivo (Netflix)
Eric André – Sing 2 (Universal Pictures)
Letitia Wright – Sing 2 (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)

Aurinko in Adagio (Universal Pictures)
Blackout (Netflix)
The Ice Cream Stop (Walt Disney Studios)
These Final Hours (Universal Pictures)
When The Sun Sets (Lakutshon’ Ilanga) (Universal Pictures)

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

Blush (Apple TV+)
Robin Robin (Netflix)
She Dreams at Sunrise (Tribeca Studios, Procter & Gamble)
Twenty Something (Pixar Animation Studios)
Us Again (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson – Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Searchlight Pictures, Onyx Collective, Hulu)
Jamila Wignot – Ailey (Neon)
Jeymes Samuel – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)
Liesl Tommy – Respect (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures/United Artists Releasing)
Rebecca Hall – Passing (Netflix)

TELEVISION + STREAMING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Comedy Series

`black-ish (ABC)
Harlem (Amazon Studios)
Insecure (HBO)
Run the World (Starz)
The Upshaws (Netflix)

 

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson – `black-ish (ABC)
Cedric the Entertainer – The Neighborhood (CBS)
Don Cheadle – Black Monday (Showtime)
Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams – The Wonder Years (ABC)
Jay Ellis – Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae – Insecure (HBO)
Loretta Devine – Family Reunion (Netflix)
Regina Hall – Black Monday (Showtime)
Tracee Ellis Ross – `black-ish (ABC)
Yvonne Orji – Insecure (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
Deon Cole – `black-ish (ABC)
Kenan Thompson – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Kendrick Sampson – Insecure (HBO)
Laurence Fishburne – `black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Amanda Seales – Insecure (HBO)
Jenifer Lewis – `black-ish (ABC)
Marsai Martin – `black-ish (ABC)
Natasha Rothwell – Insecure (HBO)
Wanda Sykes – The Upshaws (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1 (FOX)
All American (The CW)
Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)
Pose (FX Network)
Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter – Pose (FX Network)
Damson Idris – Snowfall (FX Network)
Forest Whitaker – Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)
Kofi Siriboe – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Sterling K. Brown – This is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (FOX)
Dawn-Lyen Gardner – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Octavia Spencer – Truth Be Told (Apple TV+)
Queen Latifah – The Equalizer (CBS)
Rutina Wesley – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alex R. Hibbert – The Chi (Showtime)
Cliff “Method Man” Smith – Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)
Daniel Ezra – All American (The CW)
Giancarlo Esposito – Godfather of Harlem (EPIX)
Joe Morton – Our Kind of People (FOX)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alfre Woodard – SEE (Apple TV+)
Bianca Lawson – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Chandra Wilson – Grey’s Anatomy (ABC)
Mary J. Blige – Power Book II: Ghost (Starz)
Susan Kelechi Watson – This is Us (NBC)

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Colin in Black & White – (Netflix)
Genius: Aretha – (National Geographic)
Love Life – (HBO Max)
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia – (Lifetime)
The Underground Railroad – (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anthony Mackie – Solos (Amazon Studios)
Jaden Michael – Colin in Black & White (Netflix)
Kevin Hart – True Story (Netflix)
Wesley Snipes – True Story (Netflix)
William Jackson Harper – Love Life (HBO Max)

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Betty Gabriel – Clickbait (Netflix)
Cynthia Erivo – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
Danielle Brooks – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
Jodie Turner-Smith – Anne Boleyn (AMC+)
Taraji P. Henson – Annie Live! (NBC)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
Keith David – Black As Night (Amazon Studios)
Tituss Burgess – Annie Live! (NBC)
Will Catlett – True Story (Netflix)
William Jackson Harper – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anika Noni Rose – Maid (Netflix)
Natasha Rothwell – The White Lotus (HBO)
Pauletta Washington – Genius: Aretha (National Geographic)
Regina Hall – Nine Perfect Strangers (Hulu)
Sheila Atim – The Underground Railroad (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

Blood on Black Wall Street: The Legacy of the Tulsa Massacre (NBC)
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (NBC)
Soul of A Nation (ABC)
The Reidout (MSNBC)
Unsung (TV One)

Outstanding Talk Series

Desus & Mero (Showtime)
Hart to Heart (Peacock)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
Tamron Hall (Syndicated)
The Real (Syndicated)

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality-Competition or Game Show (Series)

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)
Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Sweet Life: Los Angeles (HBO Max)
The Voice (NBC)
Wild ‘n Out (VH1)

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
BET Awards 2021 (BET)
Dave Chappelle: The Closer (Netflix)
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 (Amazon Studios)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Children’s Program

Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)
Family Reunion (Netflix)
Karma’s World (Netflix)
Raven’s Home (Disney Channel)
Waffles + Mochi (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Alayah “Lay Lay” High – That Girl Lay Lay (Nickelodeon)
Celina Smith – Annie Live! (NBC)
Elisha ‘EJ’ Williams – The Wonder Years (ABC)
Eris Baker – This Is Us (NBC)
Miles Brown – `black-ish (ABC)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Joy Reid – The Reidout (MSNBC)
Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker, Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez – Desus & Mero (Showtime)
Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai Jenkins – The Real (Syndicated)
Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith – Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
LeBron James – The Shop: Uninterrupted (HBO)

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Alfonso Ribeiro – America’s Funniest Home Videos (ABC)
Amber Ruffin – The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
Cedric The Entertainer – 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards (CBS)
Iyanla Vanzant – Iyanla: Fix My Life (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Guest Performance

Alani “La La” Anthony – The Chi (Showtime)
Christina Elmore – Insecure (HBO)
Daniel Kaluuya – Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Erika Alexander – Run the World (Starz)
Maya Rudolph – Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Animated Series

Big Mouth (Netflix)
Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz (Kweli TV)
Super Sema (YouTube Originals)
We The People (Netflix)
Yasuke (Netflix)

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Angela Bassett – Malika: The Lion Queen (FOX)
Billy Porter – Fairfax (Amazon Studios)
Chris “Ludacris” Bridges – Karma’s World (Netflix)
Cree Summer – Rugrats (Nickelodeon)
Keke Palmer – Big Mouth (Netflix)

Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama

Between the Scenes – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
Dark Humor (Comedy Central / YouTube)
Della Mae (AspireTV)
The Disney Launchpad: Shorts Incubator (Disney+)
Two Sides: Unfaithful (Snapchat)

Outstanding Short Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction

Life By The Horns (Snapchat)
Memory Builds The Monument (Fifth Ward CRC)
Widen the Screen: 8:46 Films (BET)
Through Our Eyes: Shelter (HBO Max)
Lynching Postcards: Token of a Great Day (Paramount+)

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Angel Kristi Williams – Colin in Black & White (Netflix)
Cierra Glaude – Queen Sugar (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Deborah Riley Draper – The Legacy of Black Wall Street (OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network)
Halcyon Person – Karma’s World (Netflix)
Quyen Tran – Maid (Netflix)

RECORDING CATEGORIES

Outstanding New Artist

Cynthia Erivo – Ch. 1 Vs. 1 (Verve Records / UMG Recordings)
Jimmie Allen – Bettie James Gold Edition (BBR Music Group)
Saweetie – Best Friend feat. Doja Cat (ICY / Warner Records)
Tems – If Orange Was A Place (RCA Records / Since ’93)
Zoe Wees – Girls Like Us (Capitol Records)

Outstanding Male Artist

Anthony Hamilton – Love Is The New Black (My Music Box LLC / BMG)
Drake – Way 2 Sexy (Republic Records)
Givēon – Heartbreak Anniversary (Epic Records)
J. Cole – The Off-Season (Dreamville / Roc Nation)
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name) (Columbia Records)

Outstanding Female Artist

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)
Ari Lennox – Pressure (Dreamville / Interscope Records)
Beyonce´ – Be Alive (Columbia Records / Parkwood)
Chlöe – Have Mercy (Columbia Records / Parkwood)
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales (RCA Records)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

Anthems & Glory – Todd Dulaney (MNRK Music Group)
Believe For It – CeCe Winans (Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media)
Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. – Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music (Life Room Label LLC / K Approved Enterprises. Inc.)
Overcomer – Tamela Mann (Tillymann Music Group)
Power – Jason McGee & The Choir (My Block, Inc.)

Outstanding International Song

Essence – Wizkid feat. Tems and Justin Bieber (RCA Records / Starboy / Sony Music International)
Peru – Fireboy DML (YBNL Nation / Empire)
Somebody’s Son – Tiwa Savage feat. Brandy (Motown)
Touch It – KiDi (Lynx Entertainment / MadeInENY / Empire)
Understand – Omah Lay (The KeyQaad / Sire Records)

Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

Best Friend – Saweetie feat. Doja Cat (ICY / Warner Records)
Essence – Wizkid feat. Tems (RCA Records / Starboy / Sony Music International)
Fye Fye – Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe (Tobe Nwigwe, LLC)
Have Mercy – Chlöe (Columbia Records / Parkwood)
Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic (Atlantic / Aftermath)

Outstanding Album

An Evening with Silk Sonic – Silk Sonic (Atlantic / Aftermath)
Back of My Mind – H.E.R. (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)
Certified Lover Boy – Drake (Republic Records)
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan (RCA Records)
When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time – Givēon (Epic Records)

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Coming 2 America (Amazon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Eddie Murphy, Craig Brewer, Kevin Misher, Randy Spendlove, Jeff Harleston, Brittney Ramsdell (Def Jam Recordings)
Judas and the Black Messiah (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Mark Isham and Craig Harris (WaterTower Music)
Respect (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) – Jason Michael Webb and Stephen Bray (Epic Records)
The Harder They Fall (The Motion Picture Soundtrack) – JAY-Z and Jeymes Samuel (Geneva Club / Roc Nation Records, LLC)
The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Music from the Motion Picture) – Salaam Remi, Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq, Warren “E” Felder, Downtown Trevor Brown (Warner Records)

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

Believe For It – CeCe Winans (Pure Springs Gospel / Fair Trade Services / Red Alliance Media)
Help Me – Tamela Mann feat. The Fellas (Tillymann Music Group)
Hold Us Together (Hope Mix) – H.E.R. and Tauren Wells (RCA Records / Sony Music)
Overcome 2021 – Kirk Franklin (Fo Yo Soul / RCA Records )
Time for Reparations – Sounds of Blackness (Sounds of Blackness / Atomic K Records)

Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental

Forever…Jaz – Jazmin Ghent (Independent Artist)
Love Languages – Nathan Mitchell (ENM Music Group)
Somewhere Different – Brandee Younger (Impulse! Records)
Sounds from the Ancestors – Kenny Garrett (Mack Avenue Music Group)
The Magic of Now – Orrin Evans (Smoke Sessions Records)

Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal

Dear Love – Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force (Empress Legacy Records)
Generations – The Baylor Project (Be A Light)
Ledisi Sings Nina – Ledisi (Listen Back Entertainment / BMG)
Let There Be Love – Freda Payne (Alain Franke Records)
SALSWING! – Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta (Rubén Blades Productions)

Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

Damage – H.E.R. (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)
Be Alive – Beyoncé (Columbia Records / Parkwood)
Have Mercy – Chlöe (Columbia Records / Parkwood)
Leave The Door Open – Silk Sonic (Atlantic / Aftermath)
Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan (RCA Records)

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

Best Friend – Saweetie feat. Doja Cat (ICY / Warner Records)
Fye Fye – Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe (Tobe Nwigwe, LLC)
Industry Baby – Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow (Columbia Records)
My Life with 21 Savage and Morray – J. Cole (Dreamville / Roc Nation)
Way 2 Sexy – Drake (Republic Records)

 

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

Chris Brown feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk and Latto – Go Crazy (Remix) (RCA Records)
Doja Cat feat. SZA – Kiss Me More (RCA Records / Kemosabe Records)
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug – Way 2 Sexy (Republic Records)
H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown – Come Through (RCA Records / MBK Entertainment)
Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe – Fye Fye (Tobe Nwigwe, LLC)

 

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

Anthony Hamilton feat. Jennifer Hudson – Superstar (My Music Box LLC / BMG)
Chlöe x Halle – Georgia On My Mind (Columbia Records / Parkwood)
Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. – Girl Like Me (RCA Records)
Leela James feat. Anthony Hamilton – Complicated (Remix) (SheSangz Music, Inc. / BMG)
Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open (Atlantic / Aftermath)

 

DOCUMENTARY CATEGORIES

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

Attica (Showtime)
Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power (Greenwich Entertainment)
My Name Is Pauli Murray (Amazon Studios in association with Participant)
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) (Searchlight Pictures, Onyx Collective, Hulu)
Tina (HBO Documentary Films)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything (Apple TV+)
American Masters: How It Feels to Be Free (PBS)
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali (Netflix)
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Netflix)
Insecure Documentary (HBO)

WRITING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Ashley Nicole Black – Ted Lasso – “Do the Right-est Thing” (Apple TV+)
Issa Rae – Insecure -“Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!” (HBO)
Leann Bowen – Ted Lasso – “Lavender” (Apple TV+)
Maya Erskine – Pen15 – “Blue in Green” (Hulu)
Temi Wilkey – Sex Education – “Episode #3.6” (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Aurin Squire – Evil – “C Is For Cop” (Paramount+)
Davita Scarlett – The Good Fight – “And the Firm Had Two Partners…” (Paramount+)
Malcolm Spellman – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – “New World Order” (Disney+)
Nkechi Okoro Carroll – All American – “Homecoming” (The CW)
Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy – Pose – “Series Finale” (FX Network)

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Abdul Williams – Salt-N-Pepa (Lifetime Movie Network)
Mario Miscione , Marcella Ochoa – Madres (Amazon Studios)
Monique N. Matthew – A Holiday In Harlem (Hallmark Channel)
Sameer Gardezi – Hot Mess Holiday (Comedy Central)
Sherman Payne – Black As Night (Amazon Studios)

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris – Zola (A24)
Jeymes Samuel, Boaz Yakin – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)
Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Virgil Williams – A Journal for Jordan (Columbia Pictures)
Win Rosenfeld, Nia DaCosta, Jordan Peele – Candyman (Universal Pictures)

DIRECTING CATEGORIES

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle – South Side – “Tornado” (HBO Max)
Melina Matsoukas – Insecure – “Reunited, Okay?!” (HBO)
Neema Barnette – Harlem – “Once Upon A Time in Harlem” (Amazon Studios)
Prentice Penny – Insecure – “Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!” (HBO)
Tiffany Johnson – Black Monday – “Eight!” (Showtime)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Anthony Hemingway – Genius: Aretha “Respect” (National Geographic)
Barry Jenkins – The Underground Railroad – “Indiana Winter” (Amazon Studios)
Carl Seaton – Snowfall – “Fight or Flight” (FX Network)
Carl Seaton – Godfather of Harlem – “The Bonanno Split” (EPIX)
Hanelle Culpepper – True Story – “Like Cain Did Abel” (Netflix)

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Jaffar Mahmood – Hot Mess Holiday (Comedy Central)
Kenny Leon – Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
Mario Van Peebles – Salt-N-Pepa (Lifetime)
Maritte Lee Go – Black As Night (Amazon Studios)
Veronica Rodriguez – Let’s Get Merried (VH1)

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington – A Journal for Jordan (Columbia Pictures)
Jeymes Samuel – The Harder They Fall (Netflix)
Lin-Manuel Miranda – tick tick…BOOM! (Netflix)
Reinaldo Marcus Green – King Richard (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Shaka King – Judas and the Black Messiah (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Andre Gaines – The One and Only Dick Gregory (Showtime)
Dawn Porter – Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer (National Geographic)
Sam Pollard – MLK/FBI (IFC Films)
Samantha Knowles, Yoruba Richen, Geeta Gandbhir, Nadia Hallgren – Black and Missing (HBO)
Spike Lee – NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½ (HBO Max)

LITERARY CATEGORIES

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

Harlem Shuffle – Colson Whitehead (Penguin Random House)
Libertie – Kaitlyn Greenidge (Algonquin Books)
Long Division – Kiese Laymon (Simon & Schuster)
The Man Who Lived Underground – Richard Wright (Library of America)
The Perishing – Natashia Deón (Counterpoint Press)

Outstanding Literary Work – Nonfiction

Dance Theatre of Harlem – Judy Tyrus, Paul Novosel (Kensington)
Just As I Am – Cicely Tyson (Amistad)
My Remarkable Journey – Katherine Johnson (Amistad)
Renegades: Born in the USA – Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen (Penguin Random House)
The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story – Nikole Hannah-Jones (Penguin Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

Just As I Am – Cicely Tyson (Amistad)
My Remarkable Journey – Katherine Johnson (Amistad)
Other Black Girl: A Novel – Zakiya Dalila Harris (Simon & Schuster)
The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois – Honorée Fanonne Jeffers (HarperCollins Publishers)
Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts – Rebecca Hall (Simon & Schuster)

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

Just As I Am – Cicely Tyson (Amistad)
Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement – Tarana Burke (Macmillan / Flatiron Books)
Unprotected: A Memoir – Billy Porter (Abrams Press)
Until I Am Free – Keisha Blain (Beacon Press)
Will – Will Smith (Penguin Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

Diversity Is Not Enough: A Roadmap to Recruit, Develop and Promote Black Leaders in America – Keith Wyche (Kandelle Publishing)
Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business) – Tabitha Brown (HarperCollins Publishers)
Permission to Dream – Chris Gardner (Amistad)
Teaching Black History to White People – Leonard N. Moore (University of Texas Press)
The Conversation: How Seeking and Speaking the Truth About Racism Can Radically Transform Individuals and Organizations – Robert Livingston (Penguin Random House)

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

Perfect Black – Crystal Wilkinson (University Press of Kentucky)
Playlist for the Apocalypse – Rita Dove (W. W. Norton & Company)
Such Color: New and Selected Poems – Tracy K. Smith (Graywolf Press)
The Wild Fox of Yemen – Threa Almontaser (Graywolf Press)
What Water Knows: Poems – Jacqueline Jones LaMon (Northwestern University Press)

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy – Misty Copeland (Aladdin)
Change Sings – Amanda Gorman, Loren Long (Penguin Young Readers)
Stacey’s Extraordinary Words – Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas (HarperCollins)
Time for Bed, Old House – Janet Costa Bates, A.G. Ford (Candlewick Press)
When Langston Dances – Kaija Langley, Keith Mallett (S&S Books for Young Readers)

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

Ace of Spades – Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé (Feiwel & Friends / Macmillan)
Happily Ever Afters – Elise Bryant (HarperCollins)
The Cost of Knowing – Brittney Morris (Simon and Schuster Books for Young Readers)
When You Look Like Us – Pamela N. Harris (HarperCollins)
Wings of Ebony – J. Elle (S&S Books for Young Readers)

PODCAST CATEGORIES

Outstanding News and Information Podcast

#SundayCivics
After the Uprising: The Death of Danyé Dion Jones
Blindspot: Tulsa Burning
Into America
Un(re)solved

Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-Help Podcast

Checking In with Michelle Williams
The Homecoming Podcast with Dr. Thema
The SonRise Project Podcast
Two Funny Mamas: Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley
Under Construction w/ Tamar Braxton

Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast

Beyond the Scenes – The Daily Show
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Professional Troublemaker
Questlove Supreme
Super Soul Podcast

Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast

Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Questlove Supreme
Reasonably Shady
The History of Sketch Comedy with Keegan-Michael Key

SOCIAL MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

@Euniquejg – Eunique Jones GIbson
@KevOnStage – Kevin Fredericks
@Laronhinesofficial – Laron Hines
@_Lyneezy – Lanae Vanee
@Terrellgrice – Terrell Grice

 

