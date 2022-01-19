RIP: Fashion Icon André Leon Talley Dead at 73 | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

Celebrities
Fashion legend and former Vogue editor-at-large André Leon Talley died at a hospital in White Plains, New York on January 18, TMZ reports.
Talley, 73, was the news director at Vogue from 1983 to 1987 before becoming the magazine’s creative director from 1988 to 1995.
Talley was a larger than life personality who broke fashion barriers as a young gay man with impeccable style and taste.
He was born in Washington, D.C. and raised by his maternal grandmother, Binnie Francis Davis, in Durham, North Carolina during the Jim Crow era.
“For a long time my grandmother would not allow white people to come into our house,” Talley said. “That was her rule. The only white man who ever came into the house was the coroner.”
Talley said Miss Binnie inspired him and gave him an “understanding of luxury” that fueled his love for fashion.
His interest in fashion was piqued when he discovered an issue of Vogue magazine in the local library at the age of nine or 10. He is pictured with Vogue editor-for-life Anna Wintour at the Donna Karan New York Fall 2011 fashion show.
After graduating from Brown University with a Master of Arts degree in French Literature in 1972, Talley worked as an unpaid apprentice for Diana Vreeland at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 1974.
Vreeland, then Vogue editor-at-large, was so impressed with Talley that she hooked him up with a job at Andy Warhol’s Factory and Interview magazine for $50 a week.
He went on to work for The New York Times and other publications before finally landing at Vogue.
In 2007, Talley was ranked 45th in Out magazine’s 50 Most Powerful Gay Men and Women in America.
He was virtually homeless after being evicted from his New York mansion in February 2021.
Talley never married and had no children.
André Leon Talley sacrificed it all for US!
— Sonique? (@SoniqueSaturdy) January 19, 2022
Andre Leon Talley got his whole life in 2015 when Rihanna showed up at the Met Gala.
The way he screamed out when Rih said it was Chinese Couture. What a legend! pic.twitter.com/vtQY8F83Yg
— Chatterbox Keirn (@ChatterboxKeirn) January 19, 2022
2022 is already acting up ? what a tremendous loss. #RIP #AndreLeonTalley #Vogue https://t.co/sOWOThvAVL
— JASMIN BRAND (@JasminBrand) January 19, 2022
Andre Leon Talley lived in my town for several years & was a regular at the local deli and the supermarket. He was such a sweet, lovely man and so friendly. I’m so sad that he was taken far, far too soon. RIP Sweet Andre.
— Bonnie Fuller (@BonnieFuller) January 19, 2022
Andre Leon Talley was the living spirit of fashion. He oozed styled from his every pore, and his every gesture was Vogue.
— la cuntissima (@LaDiovanna) January 19, 2022
“Luxury or nothing” – Andre Leon Talley. Rest In Peace ??
— bombasticl0ve (@bombasticl0ve) January 19, 2022
Not Andre Leon Talley ?
— A MEHMEH ? (@mkazele) January 19, 2022
Andre Leon Talley: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Vogue’ Legend Dead At 73
Beloved ‘Vogue’ editor-at-large and style afficionado Andre Leon Talley has died at 73. Here are 5 things to know about the trailblazer in the fashion industry.
Andre Leon Talley, a beloved figure in the fashion world has reportedly died at age 73, according to TMZ. The former creative director for Vogue, judge on America’s Next Top Model, and singular voice in fashion was a true force to be reckoned with in the industry, pushing boundaries and always bringing a certain joie de vivre to his work.
Here we break down five things to know about the so-called “godfather” of fashion who inspired many and paved the way for people of color in the fashion industry.
He Grew Up in Jim Crow South
Andre was born on October 16, 1948 in Washington, D.C. and was raised by his grandmother, Binnie Francis Davis, who worked as a cleaning lady at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. In his memoir, The Chiffon Trenches, Andre detailed his difficulties growing up within that context, considering his large size (he was 6’6″) as a black man and his penchant for luxury fashion.
In the documentary The Gospel According to Andre, the writer describes his life growing up as a tall, gay black man in the south and how he was taunted and even got rocks thrown at him. He didn’t let those setbacks, however, hold him back from his big dreams. “I had to move on,” he stated in the documentary. “I had to get on with my career.”
He Ran With the Studio 54 Crowd
Through connections he made as a student at North Carolina Central University and Brown University (where he earned a B.A. and M.A. in French Literature, respectively), Andre came to New York City in the early ’70s and fell into the glowing hot center of Manhattan glamour and art. He first apprenticed for former Vogue editor-in-chief Diana Vreeland who then served as a Special Consultant for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Diana was so impressed with her new apprentice’s skills she then connected him to Andy Warhol, granting him a job at Interview magazine. From there, the style obsessive went on to work for Women’s Wear Daily, further utilizing his French skills by becoming the publication’s Paris bureau chief.
Due to his involvement with those circles, Andre indulged in the golden age of Manhattan nightlife, frequenting the over-the-top parties at Studio 54 during the late ’70s with Warhol, Vreeland, and other staples like designers Diane Von Furstenberg, Halston, and Karl Lagerfeld, singers Diana Ross and Grace Jones, and more.
He Was a Singular Voice at ‘Vogue’ Magazine
After working for Interview, WWD, W magazine, and The New York Times, Andre transitioned to Vogue magazine, first working as Fashion News Director from 1983 to 1987 and Creative Director from 1988 to 1995. There he established a close relationship to editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Although he moved on to working with W in 1995, he did return to Vogue as a contributing editor and then editor-at-large, writing columns that brought a different vision and charismatic voice to the forefront.
“What moves him is that idea [of] just do it, think it, wear it — there is not hesitation,” designer Marc Jacobs stated of Andre and his living-out-loud ethos which undoubtedly influenced the magazine’s outlook on fashion.
He Served as an Advisor to Michelle Obama
Much like his mentor Diana Vreeland, who advised First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Andre served as an advisor to the Obama family on fashion in 2008. He was famous for introducing Michelle Obama to Taiwanese-Canadian designer Jason Wu, from whom she bought many dresses — including the one she for the inauguration.
Moreover, although he leaned political liberal, he still live-blogged the Trump inauguration with New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, writing commentary on First Lady Melania Trump‘s fashion which he praised.
He Was a Trailblazer in the Fashion World
“As an African American man born in the United States of America, it was important for me to show the building blocks of my story, from my childhood to today,” Andre told TIME in May 2020, after the release of his memoir The Chiffon Trenches. “It’s simply a part of the fabric of society in America. Racism is always there, boiling on the front burners, evidenced during this pandemic in the terrible tragedy of Ahmaud Arbery, shot in Georgia in daylight.
The journalist was most certainly shaped by his Southern background and experiences in the industry where he dealt with racism, but never let that defeat his relentless pursuit of his dreams. “You don’t get up and say, ‘I’m black and I’m proud,’ you just do it and somehow it impacts the culture,” Andre stated in the documentary The Gospel According to Andre.
Joseph Baena Admits He Was ‘Nervous’ To Bond With Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger After Scandal
Joseph Baena talked about the ‘pressure’ of being Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son and their close relationship on Sophia and Sistine Stallone’s ‘Unwaxed’ podcast.
Joseph Baena, 24, is opening up about how being the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger has affected his life, in his latest interview, which took place on the of the Unwaxed podcast hosted by sisters Sophia and Sistine Stallone. The hunk, who was born to the 74-year-old actor and his former housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena during his marriage to Maria Shriver in Oct. 1997, admitted he was “nervous” to create a bond with his dad at first because he had grown up around his mom. Arnold reportedly didn’t find out about Joseph until he was around eight-years-old, so their relationship started later than it normally would.
“I also have to point out that with my relationship with my dad it took a little while for me and him to get really close and just [feel] like I can joke around with him and talk about anything,” Joseph told Sophia and Sistine, who are the daughters of Sylvester Stallone, on the episode of the podcast.
“I grew up with my mom and I was always nervous and I didn’t want him to think bad of me and be like, ‘What the heck is this guy doing? He’s just partying all the time,’” he continued. “Now it’s like awesome. I’m so close to my dad and we joke about everything.”
Joseph, who followed in his dad’s footsteps through working out, went on to say that because of his close relationship to the Terminator star, he never got nervous when doing special things like introducing girlfriends to him. “It was fine,” he said about the past introductions before revealing Arnold “always wants to hear about the drama. He’s like, ‘Tell me everything, tell me about the drama, tell me about the girls.’”
In addition to spending quality time at the gym with Arnold, Joseph has started acting, but he hasn’t used the Schwarzenegger last name and has no plans to. “I never had the Schwarzenegger name. I think really the thing is that I haven’t focused on changing it,” he explained. “I’m doing my own thing. I haven’t thought of it that much. I have a last name already. I’m already doing so much and succeeding and moving forward with my goals. That’s the last thing on my mind.”
Check out Joseph’s full interview in the video above.
Pete Davidson Thinks Kanye West’s Threatening Lyrics Are ‘Hilarious’: ‘He Loves It’
Pete Davidson isn’t the only funny guy around as he admitted that he found Kanye West’s threat against him in his reason track is ‘totally hilarious.’
Pete Davidson is a comedian so perhaps Kanye West should take it as a compliment that the SNL actor allegedly finds his threatening lyrics about him are comedy gold. “Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious. Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it,” a source close to Pete told Page Six. “It’s funny to him that the press wants to know his every move all of a sudden,” the source added.
The Yeezy founder directly addressed taking the comedian down in a recent track. “God saved me from that crash/ Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” the lyric read. It seems the rapper is not thrilled that his ex-wife Kim Kardashian is dating the King of Staten Island star. Meanwhile, Ye has recently been romantically linked to Julia Fox. While some thought that it may have been a publicity stunt or a ploy to make the SKIMS founder jealous, Julia insists she and Kanye are the real deal.
Pete is taking the high road and it seems to be paying off for him. His carefree and fun-loving attitude is what the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star finds attractive about him, a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife. “Kim almost forgot how to have fun when she was with Kanye. Pete is humbling her, and she is learning humility from him,” the source expressed. “Her family has never seen this side of her before, but they are just happy that she’s so happy.”
Meanwhile, it doesn’t seem like Kanye will slow his roll against Pete anytime soon. “Kanye doesn’t like losing and the way that the relationship has dwindled is one of the biggest L’s Kanye has ever dealt with,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Even though he and Kim have been divorced for almost a year, he “has been having a hard time” watching her move on.
This drama unfolded right around the time of their daughter Chicago West’s fourth birthday. Kim allegedly hadn’t invited the “Praise God” rapper to the party. However, he managed to get the address and make an appearance. The rapper eventually admitted that Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend Travis Scott was the one who passed on the party’s location.
