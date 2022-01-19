News
Rockies announce Triple-A coaching staff, with Warren Schaeffer returning as manager and Jordan Pacheco tabbed as hitting coach
The Rockies announced the 2022 coaching staff for Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, bringing back Warren Schaeffer for a second season as manager while also tabbing former Colorado infielder Jordan Pacheco as hitting coach.
Albuquerque’s staff is rounded out by bench coach Pedro Lopez and pitching coach Frank Gonzales. Lopez is in his third season in the organization and was previously the Isotopes’ bench coach, while Gonzales is in his 10th year with the Rockies and served as the pitching coach for Double-A Hartford last year.
Schaeffer was originally drafted in the 38th round out of Virginia Tech in 2007 and spent six seasons playing in Colorado’s minor league organization before transitioning to coaching. Prior to managing Albuquerque, he managed Hartford (2018-19) and Low-A Asheville (2015-17) and enters his ninth season in the Rockies organization.
Lopez began his coaching career in the Rangers’ system from 2000-07 following a 13-year professional playing career in the Padres, Brewers and Astros organizations. The former catcher/first baseman played as high as Triple-A.
Gonzales is a La Junta native and the father of Mariners ace and former Rocky Mountain star Marco Gonzales. Meanwhile Pacheco, Colorado’s ninth-round pick in 2007 out of the University of New Mexico, played for the Rockies (2011-14), Diamondbacks (2014-15) and Reds (2016). Across six major-league seasons he slashed .272/.310/.365, with 10 homers, 62 doubles and 114 RBIs in 377 games.
While the Rockies’ farm teams have excelled in the lower minors in recent years, winning games has been a struggle in Albuquerque. The Isotopes have posted six losing seasons since becoming the Rockies’ Triple-A affiliate in 2015. That included a 58-72 mark last year as Albuquerque finished 52-68 in the regular season and in the bottom half of the Triple-A West League.
Why Microsoft spends $69 billion for video games
You learn a lot of tough lessons as a parent, like how wrong you were to say to the kids “You’re wasting your life playing those video games!”
Just how wrong? Well, the company behind some of the gaming industry’s most popular products is being sold for $69 billion.
Technology giant Microsoft — perhaps best known for its Windows, Excel and PowerPoint software — is buying Activision Blizzard, a Southern California gaming pioneer. It’s an all-cash deal that not only marks Microsoft’s largest acquisition, but it’s also the biggest video-game deal in history.
Now if you’re a gamer, you get it. Microsoft also makes the Xbox game console.
If you follow Wall Street, you understand the ebb and flow of dealmaking. Microsoft, worth $2.3 trillion, gobbled up a smaller player in the gamer field. You know, “synergy” in corporate lingo.
But if all you know is watching young adults — primarily males — gathered around a TV participating in some interactive activity, you likely need this Gaming 101 column.
Here’s how we got to this moment in gaming history and the thinking behind the eye-catching merger.
How much?
Let’s put the $69 billion price tag into perspective.
The deal puts Activision Blizzard’s value on par with the likes of consumer goods’ Colgate-Palmolive, the Norfolk Southern railroad, shipper FedEx, Capital One bank or the electric truck startup Rivian in Irvine.
In terms of the deal’s size, it’s loosely on par with the dollars involved in drugmaker Pfizer’s purchase of Wyeth in 2009; Dell Computers’ buy of EMC in 2013; the 2015 healthcare merger of Actavis and Allergan of Irvine; 2017’s CVS Health acquisition of Aetna; or Walt Disney Co. buying 21st Century Fox in 2018.
Of course, we must also offer a real estate perspective: $69 billion would buy you nearly 88,000 existing California single-family homes at the 2021 median selling price of $787,000.
For what?
Microsoft wants a bigger slice of an industry that entertains 3.25 billion people around the globe, players who spend $180 billion a year video games.
So the acquirer gets to beef up its already hefty online entertainment audiences who play on computers, mobile devices or dedicated consoles. Those customers pay to play many of these games, or they spend cash on various in-game upgrades,
Look at the three key slices of Activision Blizzard.
There’s the Activision chunk of this company from Los Angeles and its war-game “Call of Duty” franchise, plus assorted endeavors including a new professional eSports league. There’s Blizzard in Irvine and its “World of Warcraft” community-gaming empire. And don’t overlook King, the mobile platform best known for “Candy Crush.”
All those kids playing all these addictive games — psst, many adults play, too — add up to Activision Blizzard taking in roughly $8 billion in annual revenue and generating $2.5 billion in profits.
Who’s Activision?
It’s the classic Silicon Valley story that started with guys who created games in the late 1970s for the Atari game console.
They got angry after the company was bought by Warner Communications. So, they quit and started what became Activision in 1979.
It was a pioneer of third-party game development with founders who started working on their new products in, yes, a garage! But likely many fast-growth industries, expansion was too hot — and game-making businesses suffered for much of the 1980s.
Current CEO Bobby Kotick bought the then-struggling company in 1990 and essentially started over. He added a new focus of buying content while moving the corporation to L.A. Among the top-selling games bought were “Call of Duty,” the Tony Hawk skateboarding series, and “Guitar Hero.”
Oh, and the merger with Blizzard Entertainment brings the ground-breaking “massively multiplayer online role-playing game” known as World of Warcraft.
ho’s Blizzard?
What became Blizzard Entertainment was founded by three UCLA graduates Michael Morhaime, Allen Adham and Frank Pearce in 1991.
They started out authoring games for other studios and went through a series of corporate names and awkward ownership issues. That didn’t stop them from honing their specialty: Games where participants play online with and against others — building a community in the process.
In 1994, the first Warcraft online multiplayer game came out. Four years later they were acquired by French publisher Vivendi
And then in 2004, “World of Warcraft” was released and soon became the world’s most popular product in this genre. It was so popular, it allowed Blizzard to create the annual BlizzCon fan convention held at the Anaheim Convention Center.
Activision paid $19 billion to acquire Blizzard in 2008 from Vivendi, renaming the merged entities Activision Blizzard.
What’s Mircosoft’s angle?
Microsoft may be better known to us older folks for its computer operating system or its suite of office software, but it’s been a player in gaming for over two decades.
Yet Xbox — Microsoft’s entry into gaming that’s now roughly one-tenth of overall sales — was far more about playing corporate defense than any bit of entrepreneurial magic.
The Xbox brand was launched in 2001 because Microsoft saw Sony’s evolving PlayStation gaming machines as a possible threat to personal computers, which rely heavily on Microsoft software.
But what began as primarily a gaming machine effort has since grown into a lucrative online gaming platform, the Xbox Game Pass subscription service.
What’s next?
Let’s ignore all the legal formalities that will take until late this year to finish.
Gaming’s buzz is the “metaverse,” the as yet defined merging of real life, online life and entertainment that blossomed in the pandemic era.
Think of how the Internet and social media have changed communication and information sharing. There’s plenty of money to be made guessing what the next life-altering thing from cyberspace will be.
Will most office meetings someday be held in virtual reality? Might families gather around some future gaming platform to celebrate the holidays? Can the next generation of great athletes be playing eSports?
Microsoft is betting $69 billion that one important intersection will revolve around the type of community-scale gaming Activision Blizzard helped pioneer.
Jonathan Lansner is the business columnist for the Southern California News Group. He can be reached at jlansner@scng.com
Missouri’s new congressional map gets first round of approval
JEFFERSON CITY, MO. — A new congressional map has received its first round of approval in the Missouri General Assembly.
After a handful of amendments were offered Tuesday afternoon, lawmakers perfected the map, which has six Republican and two Democrat district maps in an 84-60 vote.
With it being an election year, members are on a deadline to get the map approved. Missouri is one of the last states to start the redistricting process, something that has to be done every ten years.
“We do know from the census data, our state population grew to 6,154,913 million,” Rep. Dan Shaul, R-Imperial, said.
That increase means each one of the eight congressional districts needs an additional 20,000.
“There are two situations here, the 1st congressional district and the eighth congressional district lost 50,000 people each,” Shaul said. “We had a situation where the 1st needed more people, the 8th needed more people, and the 7th needed less people.”
The 1st district represents St. Louis City, while the 8th district is in southeast Missouri. The 7th district covers southwest Missouri including Joplin.
This means the line had to be redrawn because under federal law, the Voting Rights Act, each district must have equal populations, within one person, but the final product in the House didn’t come without a fight.
“America is under attack in Washington D.C. by radicals that just want to completely destroy our country,” Rep. Sara Walsh, R-Ashland, said. “If we don’t stand here to be able to be a loud voice for the people of our district, when do we stand, and I think it’s moments like this that define us.”
“Who are the radicals trying to destroy our democracy?,” Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, responded.
A big point of contention, St. Charles County, which is split into two counties.
“Which is the fast-growing county in terms of population, the fastest-growing county in terms of economic development and it is a Republican stronghold for the state of Missouri,” Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O’Fallon, said. “We’re trying to ensure that the representatives we are putting forth with these boundaries are representing the core values of people here in the state of Missouri.”
Schroer was the first member to offer an amendment on the floor. His proposal, a 7 Republican, 1 Democrat map, put St. Charles County in one district but split Boone and Jackson County three ways.
Merideth then filed a point of order, saying Schroer’s districts did not have equal populations. House Speaker Rob Vescovo ruled in favor of the point of order call and sent the amendment back.
Then, there was a similar proposal put forward by Rep. Ron Hicks, R-Defiance, which would have moved the district representing St. Louis City, the first district, farther north. That amendment failed 23-110.
“I don’t think that the drawing of this map is adequate and represents the protection for Missouri residences,” Rep. Jerome Barnes, D-Raytown, said.
House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, also put her amendment out on the floor, which would have out some of Jackson County in the district north of Kansas City, the 6th district, but her amendment failed.
In the current map, there are nine splits, but Shaul told members this new map cuts that number down to eight.
“We have a product that is a fair map for the people of Missouri to be well represented according to the demographics and the population data that we received,” Rep. Ben Baker, R-Neosho, said.
It took representatives less than two hours to perfect the map. One final vote is needed before the legislation heads over to the Senate.
When it comes up for that final vote, members will try to attach an emergency clause, sending the bill into effect as soon as the governor signs it instead of waiting until August. To pass an emergency clause, 109 must vote in favor, but without Republicans having a supermajority, they need the Democrats’ help.
Inside the Capitol Wednesday, Gov. Mike Parson will give his State of the State address, which is where he lays out his budget request for lawmakers.
Broncos interview Dan Quinn for head coach job as part of busy week for Cowboys defensive coordinator
Two days removed from his team’s NFL wild-card playoff exit, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn began a busy week of head-coaching interviews by meeting with the Broncos in Texas.
The Broncos announced at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday they had completed their interview with Quinn.
Quinn is the fifth candidate to be interviewed by general manager George Paton, who began his search on Jan. 10. Last week, the Broncos met with Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Green Bay assistants Nathaniel Hackett (offensive coordinator) and Luke Getsy (quarterbacks coach). Earlier Tuesday, the Broncos interviewed Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
Among the 10 coaches the Broncos have requested to interview, Quinn, 51, is the only one with previous head-coaching experience, going 43-42 over four-plus years with Atlanta (3-2 in the playoffs).
Quinn is also scheduled to be interviewed by Chicago, Miami and Minnesota this week.
Quinn is familiar with Paton on two fronts: They worked for the Dolphins in 2005-06 under coach Nick Saban (Paton was director of player personnel and Quinn the defensive line coach) and Quinn interviewed with the Vikings after the 2013 season, a search Paton was involved with as assistant general manager.
Fired after an 0-5 start with the Falcons in 2020, Quinn sat out the rest of the season and was hired by coach Mike McCarthy to turn around the Cowboys’ defense.
Dallas won the NFC East and improved from 28th to seven in points allowed and 23rd to 19th in yards allowed and led the league with 34 takeaways. First-round rookie do-everything Micah Parsons was a first-team All-Pro selection.
The Cowboys’ season ended with a 23-17 loss Sunday to San Francisco.
“Dan Quinn is one of the best coaches I’ve been around,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters last week. “One of the best people I’ve been around. I’ve got as much respect for him as anyone I’ve ever worked with.”
A league executive called Quinn a “great guy and big culture builder.”
Quinn experienced his greatest success in Atlanta with Shanahan as the offensive coordinator. In 2016, the Falcons finished first in points and second in yards and quarterback Matt Ryan was the league’s most valuable player. Atlanta led New England 28-3 in the Super Bowl, but lost 34-28 in overtime.
Shanahan left for the 49ers and the Falcons’ offense couldn’t regain its elite 2016 form as Quinn hired Steve Sarkisian and then Dirk Koetter to call the plays.
The Falcons went 7-9, 7-9 and 4-12 in Quinn’s final three full seasons.
A coach for 28 years, Quinn started his career at three FCS programs (William & Mary, Virginia Military Institute and Hofstra) before joining coach Steve Mariucci’s San Francisco staff as a defensive quality control assistant in 2001.
Quinn was promoted to defensive line coach in 2003 by coach Dennis Erickson and he moved on to Miami, the New York Jets and Seattle for stints of two years apiece.
After the 2010 season, Quinn returned to the college game to gain defensive coordinator experience at Florida (2011-12). He returned to Seattle in 2013 as defensive coordinator when Gus Bradley was hired as Jacksonville’s coach.
In both of Quinn’s two years with the “Legion of Boom,” the Seahawks led the league in fewest points and yards allowed, beating the Broncos in the Super Bowl and losing to New England in the following year’s title game.
When Quinn was hired by the Falcons, he had final say on the 53-man roster. Paton has that with the Broncos.
“It doesn’t surprise me how much he’s helped (Dallas) this year,” Shanahan said last week. “They’ve got a real good one and I have a feeling he won’t be in that position very long.”
