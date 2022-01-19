Ryan Destiny & Keith Powers Back On the Market After 4 Years Together | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

Actors Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers are back on the market. The handsome couple split this month after 4 years together, a source confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

“They’re taking time to focus on themselves and their emerging careers but are remaining close friends,” said the source.

Destiny, 27, is best known for her role in the FOX TV soap Star (2016-2019) and as a member of the girl group Love Dollhouse.

Powers, 29, starred as Cameron Drake on Netflix’s #REALITYHIGH and he played Ronnie DeVoe in BET’s mini-series on R&B group New Edition (2017).

Destiny and Powers met at a Teen Vogue magazine party in 2015 and they hit it off immediately.

They told We the Urban in 2019 there was an instant attraction but they hid their relationship from fans initially.

“For a minute we tried to hide it for numerous reasons, but as human beings sometimes you want to just shout to the world ‘I love this person and I’m happy!'” Destiny said. “We try to find a balance. I’m already a private person and very career driven so reminding people that I am my own person is important.”

While their relationship didn’t make it, Powers said it’s important for young people to see Black love.