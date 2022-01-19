Connect with us

Celebrities

Ryan Destiny & Keith Powers Back On the Market After 4 Years Together | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

Published

1 min ago

on

Photo may have been deleted
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

By Sandra Rose  | 

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Actors Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers are back on the market. The handsome couple split this month after 4 years together, a source confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

“They’re taking time to focus on themselves and their emerging careers but are remaining close friends,” said the source.

1642538669 171 Ryan Destiny Keith Powers Back On the Market After

Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID

Destiny, 27, is best known for her role in the FOX TV soap Star (2016-2019) and as a member of the girl group Love Dollhouse.

Powers, 29, starred as Cameron Drake on Netflix’s #REALITYHIGH and he played Ronnie DeVoe in BET’s mini-series on R&B group New Edition (2017).

Destiny and Powers met at a Teen Vogue magazine party in 2015 and they hit it off immediately.

They told We the Urban in 2019 there was an instant attraction but they hid their relationship from fans initially.

1642538669 360 Ryan Destiny Keith Powers Back On the Market After

MediaPunch / BACKGRID

“For a minute we tried to hide it for numerous reasons, but as human beings sometimes you want to just shout to the world ‘I love this person and I’m happy!'” Destiny said. “We try to find a balance. I’m already a private person and very career driven so reminding people that I am my own person is important.”

1642538669 239 Ryan Destiny Keith Powers Back On the Market After

NYP / BACKGRID

While their relationship didn’t make it, Powers said it’s important for young people to see Black love.

“It is so important for our people to see healthy Black love. Whether it’s a relationship, marriage or even friendships. Black love gives us hope. When you see Black love flourish, it’s powerful.”

Posted in Celebrity

Tags: celebrity break ups, Dopamine relationships, Keith Powers, On the Market, Ryan Destiny

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

T.I. Proudly Proclaims That Kanye, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne & More Can’t ‘F With Him On The Mic’, Social Media Immediately Releases Receipts

Published

10 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

T.I. Proudly Proclaims That Kanye, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne & More Can’t ‘F With Him On The Mic’, Social Media Immediately Releases Receipts
google news

T.I. claims, “nobody f***ing with [him]” on the mic, throwing Kanye West, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, and more names under the bus.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

T.I. seems to always have whatever he says taken right out of context, having people ready to argue about it no matter what the topic is. His latest storm is coming over his comments about his rapping ability and how he declared that “nobody f***ing with me on the mic”.

“Motherf***s can’t f**k with me in no way, shape, form, or fashion when it comes to doing no music, man,” T.I. said. “I got a lot of other s*** going on so I don’t do music like on no consistent basis. … I don’t depend on that shit to feed me, you hear me?

He continued, “But when you’re talking ’bout doing music, when you’re talking ’bout cutting records, n***a, you talking ’bout putting s*** out, talking ’bout making s** that’s better than anything out there, man, ain’t nobody f***ing with me. Nobody f***ing with me, bruh.”

T.I. even went on to mention people by name, insisting he’s better than Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Nas, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z.

To be fair, there is nothing wrong with T.I. feeling himself and his ability–but the internet felt differently and wasted no time reminded him of all the times he had been washed on a track. Check out out some of the songs in question below and let us know on Twitter if you agree!

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Christina Aguilera, 41, Smolders In Low-Cut, Off-The-Shoulder Outfit For Stunning New Photo

Published

21 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

christina aguilera
google news

Christina Aguilera looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging red off-the-shoulder top with pigtail braids & bright green eye shadow.

Christina Aguilera, 41, always looks sexy no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did in her latest photo. The singer posted a gorgeous photo of herself staring into the camera while rocking a cool braided hairstyle, bright green eyeshadow, and a plunging top that revealed ample cleavage.

In the photo, Christina’s makeup was done by Etienne Ortega, who gave Christina a bright green smokey eye with super long lashes and a glossy nude lip with dark brown lip liner. Meanwhile, her hair was dyed a bright red and done in an intricate braided style by Jesus Guerrero.

Her hair was slicked back into long braids in the back while two front pieces were left out and braided in tight cornrows that were draped around her forehead. Three little red gems on either side of her temples completed her hairstyle.

As for her outfit and accessories, Christina was styled by Anna Trevelyan, who dressed Christina in a sexy bright red off-the-shoulder top that was super low-cut. She accessorized with a bunch of different gold huggie hoops and long gold swords that dangled down to her shoulders.

Meanwhile, just a day before, Christina rocked the same glam and hairstyle with another bright red outfit, that was a bit different but just as sexy. She flaunted her fabulous figure in a skintight long-sleeve latest top that had a plunging V-neckline and a zipper down the front.

Christina styled the peplum top with a pair of matching high-waisted latex pants, rectangular red sunglasses, and long, red acrylic nails. She captioned the photo, “Santo ¡sálvame!.”

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

#PowerBookII: Funniest Reactions To Monet Lying To Her Sonphew (AGAIN), Slimy Tate Getting Slithery, Tariq’s House Arrest Hunchery & More

Published

32 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

#PowerBookII: Funniest Reactions To Monet Lying To Her Sonphew (AGAIN), Slimy Tate Getting Slithery, Tariq’s House Arrest Hunchery & More
google news

It’s getting spicyyy

Source: Starz

At first glance, ‘Power’ fans scoffed at a series centered around universally HATED character Tariq whose evolved into a compelling (and conflicted) antihero tangled in a web of lies and deceit that makes “Power Book II: Ghost” must-stream TV.

Whether Tariq is smarter than his old man or not, we don’t know (yet), but he slithered out of jail with help from slimy ex-Councilman Tate only to be caught between the legal system trying to pin Detective Ramirez’s death on him and his deal with Monet not to snitch on Cane who framed him.

There’s also the matter of his ex-boo Lauren wearing a wire around him after being pressured by Carrie who we doubt will make it to Season 3. At this point, both characters are in serious danger.

As for the dysfunctional Tejada family, Monet is beefing with Diana while questioning Lorenzo’s every move, fighting with Dante over their son Zeke, and lying to Zeke about his father being in prison for life.

In a stunning moment (that we thought was going another way), she tells Zeke that Dante was just some random dude trying to come up off him without realizing that telling him the truth would make things less messy for everyone involved.

Naturally, we think it’s Diana who spills the beans about Zeke whose reaction to being Monet’s son will surely shatter the Powerverse.

We also suspect that Cane will continue being the dumbest character on the show, Dante putting the Tejadas in a chokehold, Davis getting burned playing with fire, Lauren fearing for her life after being unmasked as the snitch, Tate going full villain, and Tariq and Brayden inching closer to becoming Ghost and Tommy.

How do you think Tariq gets out of doing time (this time)? Do you think Diana connects the dots about Monet and Zeke? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to Episode 6 on the flip.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending