Celebrities

Shauna Rae: 5 Things To Know About The TLC Star Who Is 22 But Looks 8 Years Old

Published

50 seconds ago

on

I Am Shauna Rae
Shauna Rae is the star of the hit TLC series ‘I Am Shauna Rae.’ Here’s what you should know about the 22-year-old who is ‘stuck’ in the body of an 8-year-old.

I Am Shauna Rae is TLC’s newest reality series. Shauna Rae may look like a normal kid, but she’s actually an adult! Shauna is “stuck” in the body of an 8-year-old girl.

So, who is Shauna Rae? She is TLC’s newest star. New episodes of I Am Shauna Rae air Tuesdays on TLC. Here are 5 key things to know about Shauna.

The cast of ‘I Am Shauna Rae.’ (TLC)

1. Shauna was diagnosed with brain cancer as a child.

Shauna was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer when she was just 6 months old. She underwent chemotherapy but a major side effect was that she stopped growing. The chemotherapy made Shauna’s pituitary gland almost dormant, leaving Shauna with a childlike appearance.

2. Shauna is now 22 years old. 

Shauna may be the average size of an 8-year-old, but she is now 22 years old. The TLC series explores Shauna’s journey to be taken seriously as an adult woman. From getting tattoos to dating to her living situation, Shauna faces many challenges over the course of the season, including people questioning her real age.

3. Shauna is 3 feet and 10 inches tall. 

Shauna stopped growing when she reached 3 feet and 10 inches. “The doctor told me I was done growing. My bones were fused,” Shauna reveals in a sneak peek of I Am Shauna Rae.

4. Shauna is single. 

In the series, Shauna reveals that her relationship status is currently single. “It is scary to put myself out there,” Shauna admits. “But you have to put some risk in to get happiness.” At one point, she goes on a blind date with a guy.

5. Shauna’s parents are very protective of her.

Shauna yearns for more independence from her parents, who still treat her like a kid sometimes. “I don’t know if I’m ready to let her go. But she needs to be let go,” Shauna’s mom says. Shauna discusses the idea of moving out of her parents’ house.

Related Topics:
Celebrities

‘RHOC’ Tamra Judge Shares Update on Son Ryan, Talks Shannon

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

RHOC Alum Tamra Judge Shares Update on Son Ryan, Addresses Possible Shannon Appearance on Podcast, and Applauds Emily, Plus Shares Favorite RHOSLC Stars
Tamra Judge offered an update on her son, Ryan Vieth, amid a four-hour road trip on her Instagram Story on Friday night.

As she hosted an “Ask Me Anything” session, the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member revealed Ryan is in a new relationship before addressing the possibility of Shannon Beador making a cameo on her and Teddi Mellencamp‘s podcast, Two T’s in a Pod, and revealing her favorite cast members from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

“How is Ryan doing? Is he still with his [girlfriend]? Do you have a relationship with [Sarah Rodriguez]?” a fan asked on January 14.

“Ryan is doing great. He’s in a relationship with a wonder girl. They are meeting us on our camping trip… pics to come!” Tamra teased.

RHOC Tamra Judge Offers Update on Son Ryan

Then, when another person asked her “how often” she sees Ava, who Ryan shares with Sarah, Tamra said she sees her grandchild once a week.

“She’s over every Thursday,” Tamra revealed. “We did a sleep over last week. She will be camping with us. Ryan [and] Holly are a couple hours behind us.”

RHOC Tamra Judge Offers Update on Grandaughter Ava

Another fan wanted to know if Tamra was open to the idea of having Shannon, who she claims abandoned their friendship after she left RHOC in January 2020, on her and Teddi’s podcast.

“Can you have Shannon on your podcast with [Teddi] and hash it out?” the person asked.

But Tamra didn’t seem to be on board with the reunion, offering only a crying-while-laughing emoji.

RHOC Tamra Judge Laughs at the Idea of Shannon Beador on Podcast

As her Q&A continued, Tamra was met with someone who wanted to hear her thoughts on RHOC season 16.

“I’m enjoying it,” Tamra confirmed, admitting that she isn’t “loving some of the cast choices” without revealing exactly who she was referring to.

She then shared some unexpected information about Emily Simpson, who she previously slammed as “boring.”

“But one girl has come a long way and that’s Emily,” she wrote.

Tamra Judge Applauds Emily Simpson's RHOC Sesason 16 Performance

As for her “favorite housewife” from RHOSLC, Tamra couldn’t name just one when asked by a fan. Instead, she shared her top three members of the cast.

“I really like all the ladies!” she proclaimed. “My top [three are Heather Gay, Lisa Barlow, and Whitney Rose].”

Tamra went on to describe the latest Real Housewives installment as “amazing AF” and said she’d “move there just to join the cast.”

RHOC Tamra Judge Shares Favorite RHOSLC Cast Members

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Celebrities

Virginia man charged with abducting Ahrea’l Smith a week after she went missing | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

Published

14 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Photo may have been deleted
By Sandra Rose  | 

Family handout

The search continues for 28-year-old Ahrea’l Smith, a store clerk who was last seen leaving work on Jan. 12.

A Virginia man was taken into custody and charged with Smith’s abduction a week after she was last seen at the Claraville Little Sue Food Store in Heathsville.

Photo may have been deleted

Northumberland County Sheriff

Tyrone N. Samuel, 50, was charged Saturday in Smith’s disappearance. He is being held without bond.

Police say Smith was alone when she closed up the shop. Surveillance cameras show her leaving the store at 9:05 p.m. and starting her car.

She returned to the store and went back outside again at 9:18 p.m. and got into another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle was located and is not considered a suspect in her disappearance.

Smith went back inside the store, turned on the alarm and locked the door. She was last seen taking a trash bag to the dumpster on the east side of the building where there are no cameras.

A clerk arriving to open the store the next morning found Smith’s car still running in the parking lot. Smith was nowhere to be found.

Virginia State Police brought in a K-9 dog that tracked her scent from the dumpsters to nearby Walnut Point Road before it ended.

Photo may have been deleted

YouTube

Smith’s grieving sister, Lydia, told News Nation she last talked to her sister on Saturday, Jan. 8. She said calls to Smith’s phone go directly to voicemail.

Lydia said her sister had expressed concern that someone at the store made her feel “uncomfortable”.

She said Smith didn’t know Samuel, the man charged with her abduction.

Smith was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie, blue jeans and brown UGG boots. A $9,400 reward is being offered for information.
 

Posted in Crime

Celebrities

Amy Schumer Rocks A One-Piece Swimsuit & Reveals She Weighs 170 Lbs. After Lipo

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Amy Schumer
The comedian celebrated getting her strength back after a difficult two and a half years in a beautiful pair of photos in a sexy bathing suit.

Amy Schumer stunned for a beautiful beach day, where she celebrated feeling stronger and losing weight after a number of different procedures. The 40-year-old comedian detailed her journey and health issues with a triumphant Instagram post on Tuesday January 18, where she celebrated getting her strength back, in a series of photos, where she sported a long-sleeved black one-piece bathing suit.

The Trainwreck star admitted to fans that she was finally feeling well after almost three difficult years. She also thanked her doctors that helped her with endometriosis, liposuction, and acupuncture with many thanks! “I feel good. Finally,” she admitted, before beginning her thanks. On her story, she posted the same beach photos, with one noting that she weighs 170 pounds after everything she’s been through.

Of course, being a comedian, Amy made a small joke about how reproductive issues dominated her life for almost three years, as she thanked everyone who stuck by her. “[N]ever thought I would do anything, but talk to me after your uterus doesn’t contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40,” she wrote in the caption.

Amy has been open about some of the health issues she’s faced since she had her son Gene David in 2019. She explained how her and her husband Chris Fischer had conceived their son through IVF, and it was intense for her. “IVF was really tough on me,” she said in an August 2020 interview on the Sunday Today With Willie Geist podcast. “I don’t think I could ever do IVF again, so I decided that I can’t be pregnant ever again.”

Amy stunned in black bathing suit while vacationing in December 2020. (Revolver/BACKGRID)

Despite earlier saying that she didn’t plan on being pregnant again, Amy did admit that her and Chris were trying for a second baby during an April 2021 interview on Ellen. Amy revealed that the couple were “trying to figure it out” during a brief and vague response on the show, so maybe Gene will have a younger sibling at some point!

 

