Ski Wednesday: Knee replacement offers a new lease on skiing life
It was a bluebird January day and Kim Jackson was standing atop a green circle trail at Vermont’s Pico Mountain.
She was at once giddy and nervous that she – as a pretty much a lifelong skier – had ever been on a green trail before.
As her husband taped, she carved out lovely, arcing turns, her face lit up with joy.
Jackson was discovering what many realize today: Skiing after a total knee replacement (TKR) is totally doable.
“It was such a relief,” she said of that first run. “It was very much ‘thank God I can do this again.’”
Up until about 10 to 15 years ago, the idea of a total knee – and other joint – replacement usually meant that skiing was possible, but not a sure thing.
Today, with the precision of robotic surgery, the improvement of the artificial joints themselves no longer having cement to wear down over the years and a better understanding of how to prepare for and recover from TKR.
I speak from experience. In late August 2020, I had my left knee replaced. This winter I’m carving turns and savoring ski days almost like it never happened.
Dr. Scott Oliver, President of Plymouth Bay Orthopedics (https://pbortho.com), knows this from every angle. He’s performed countless surgeries over the years, and has had both his knees replaced. An avid lifelong skier, he’s back to the sport full speed. That’s his goal for his skiing patients.
This writer is one of them.
Oliver said that while TKRs have been improving over the past 30 years (the first was in 1969; he witnessed his first as a med student in 1975), it’s been the last 10 years that “Things have really taken off.”
Oliver said things like regional pain blocks that allow for immediate movement after surgery, injections done during surgery that speed up the physical therapy (PT) process, robotic technology and no longer using cement are key.
So can any skier or rider get back to their sport post TKR? For the most part, and with the right dedication to recovery, Oliver said, yes.
His advice to those hesitating to have the surgery due to fear of not skiing again? Have a smart plan and stick to it.
And that plan should begin before you go under the knife.
“Prehab is important,” Oliver said. “It’s paramount that a patient understand the need to have strong thigh muscles.”
He suggest patients begin – as long before a possible TKR as possible—building those leg muscles and the core muscles.
“You have to do the work,” he said. “That’s key.”
So how should one approach a TKR as a skier?
Don’t be afraid: Jackson, like others, tried all kinds of patchwork solutions to keep skiing with a hurt knee. Braces, slower skiing, over the counter pain meds, and more. Last year, she took one run and realized – worried or not – the time had come. Her only hope to ski again would be the TKR.
But she wasn’t worried. Her team at Dartmouth Medical Center, she said, encouraged her – as Oliver did me – that with the right plan she’d be back out again. Plus, she said, living in Vermont (where she moved to live the ski life), she’s surrounded by folks who have taken on a TKR and gotten back out on the hill. They’re hardy souls up there.
“I was very much of the mindset that I’m going to get back. So many people up here have. I focused on their success to lead me to mine,” she said.
Don’t half-arse your PT plan: Do everything your PT and ortho tell you to – it’s way more than just those two to three appointments a week.
To help me, Oliver suggested I get on a stationary bike as often as I could – right from the time it took me a full minute to loosen my joint up enough to even do one rotation, I did. He suggested I lower the bike seat as much as possible – that stretches the joint more—and pedal every chance I could.
I did, as well as getting in a pool for water workouts.
Jackson was the same; dedicated to her plan. It is paying off, she said.
For me, dropping some weight was also helpful. Oliver suggested to me, prior to surgery, that while I’d done well skiing at my current fitness level, if I wanted to ski well after it, I may want to work more on that. I did. It paid off.
Do be patient: You may have heard some story about the gal who had a TKR and hiked and skied Everest the following Tuesday. That’s probably not you – and it might not even be totally true.
Getting back to skiing after TKR takes time.
“It’s not just a six-month thing,” Oliver said. “it’s usually up to about two years for a full recovery, not just six months or even a year.”
For me, Oliver suggested last winter that a day would come when I’d feel like trying. Pick a sunny, soft snow day, he said, and head out and just do greens. I did that late February, seven months after my TKR. It was glorious. But, I knew to just do that.
Jackson had the same experience in January. She took her team’s advice and stuck to groomed and green. She felt great, but did feel a little pain after – more like a “Hey! We haven’t done this in a while!” pain, she said. It’s passing.
But she also had the thrill of remembering why the hard work is worth it: the joy skiing brings.
“I was nervous, but I kept saying ‘I’m an advanced skier! I can do this! Just do it!’ and then I did,” she said. “It was new snow, mid-week and first chair. And it was perfection.”
Oliver said he felt fully recovered two years after both replacements. His goal now?
“To ski free as an 80 year old,” the Waterville Valley regular said.
And with TKR going so well—and most done now should last a lifetime, he said – there’s may just be more like him when they hit that age.
“We’ll all be the titanium streaks instead of the silver streaks,” he said.
Mike Preston: With so many NFL openings, it’s past time for more Black coaches to be hired | COMMENTARY
Black coaches are good enough to be coordinators in the NFL, but not head coaches. That’s the message the league has been sending, with hopes that it will change this year.
There were eight openings soon after the regular season ended Jan. 9, leaving the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin as the only Black head coach among the league’s 32 teams. Since then, there has been speculation about who will get hired and who has been interviewed, but that’s business as usual this time of year.
And then no Black coach gets hired.
Almost as tiring is the repeated line about “why do teams have to hire Black coaches? Why don’t they just hire the best candidate for the job?”
That sounds good in theory, but maybe that question should be asked to the owners. Did former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer and current Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule have more professional experience than defensive coordinators Todd Bowles of Tampa Bay and Leslie Frazier of Buffalo?
Really?
The last time we checked, the Bills had the No. 1 defense in the NFL, followed closely by the Buccaneers, who put together the model that everyone copied after Tampa Bay beat the Kansas City Chiefs, 31-9, in Super Bowl LV nearly a year ago. Coincidentally, the coordinator of the Chiefs’ high-powered offense, Eric Bieniemy, is Black. Other Black candidates include Tampa Bay offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores and former NFL coaches Jim Caldwell and Marvin Lewis.
If the Dallas Cowboys fire coach Mike McCarthy and the Arizona Cardinals get rid of Kliff Kingsbury, there could be as many as 10 openings around the league. It would be embarrassing if there weren’t several new Black coaches, but league owners don’t care. They’ve gotten around the “Rooney Rule,” which requires a team to interview at least two external minority candidates for a head coaching job and one for a coordinator’s position. They have no interest in giving an opposing team another draft pick for hiring a minority candidate from a rival organization. Very seldom have teams hired a Black coach for a second stint (see Art Shell, Marvin Lewis).
According to the Associated Press, since the “Rooney Rule” was instituted in 2003, only 27 of 127 head coaching vacancies (21%) have been filled by minorities.
NFL owners are still a thriving “good ole boys” network. Most of them have only one concern, and that’s money. Take a look around the league. It’s usually the same five or six teams that win consistently because they care as much about winning as making a profit. A lot of the owners want the CEO type, which is why NFL coaches appear to be getting younger. They believe in analytics and are more concerned about what’s on social media than what’s in the playbook.
Most of them also happen to be white.
That’s not to say that some Black coaches don’t fit the same descriptions; they just happen to be a different color. The big-name media plays its part, too, often hyping assistants for head coaching positions because they have the same agent. Few coordinators have gotten more publicity recently than Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.
NFL players talk about the hiring discrepancy all the time because 70% percent of the league is Black. According to recently published statistics, 3,798 of the league’s 5,177 coaches and personnel staff are minorities.
Yet right now, there is only one Black head coach.
There were three until the Miami Dolphins fired Brian Flores after a second straight winning season and the Houston Texans let go of David Culley after just one year despite the former Ravens assistant returning respectability to a franchise in turmoil.
Both of those coaches should be candidates this year, along with Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, New England Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde and Buccaneers linebackers coach Larry Foote. Bieniemy has led one of the best offenses in the NFL for four seasons, but teams still refuse to hire him. Leftwich didn’t become a hot prospect until quarterback Tom Brady arrived in Tampa Bay. So, was it more Brady or more Leftwich?
Regardless, there are more than enough Black candidates to fill all of these open head coaching jobs.
But again, this is the NFL. On any given Sunday, anything can happen. Except for having a Black coach on the sideline.
MBTA’s new ticketing system could cost the state $30 million, report says
The MBTA plans to unveil a $935 million ticketing system that will allow riders contactless boarding using fare cards, credit or debit cards or phone payments – but could also bleed another $30 million a year.
“The new fare collection system was intended to reduce fare evasion,” said Greg Sullivan, the author of the study and the Pioneer Institute’s research director of the system, which would be bolstered by 100 staff enforcers. “The problem is, when you do the math, you realize very quickly that the amount that you save by (hiring staff) is not as great as the cost of doing it.”
He explained that the system, set to debut in 2023, would be especially porous on the Green Line and on buses, where would-be fare evaders would simply not tap their payments on the reader if they don’t board in the front of the car. The new system would cost the MBTA an estimated $20 million to $30 million in fare evasion, Sullivan said.
To combat this, the staff hired to enforce fare evasion would cost an estimated $10 million to $12 million a year, the report states. This, coupled with a $50 fine and the threat of suspending evaders’ license renewals, could reduce fare evasion losses by $14 million to $22 million annually.
The Pioneer Institute estimates that, even if the MBTA’s estimates are correct, the organization would still lose $8 million to $11 million to fare evasion each year. Adding in an additional enforcement cost would cost the T up to $23 million annually in revenue losses and expenses.
The former Fiscal and Management Control Board, which Gov. Charlie Baker spun up in 2015 to oversee the T and sunsetted last year, had previously suggested lowering the evasion ticket fare to $25. If this were the case, the T estimates needing to double the expenses for enforcement staff. In this scenario, the new ticketing system would cost up to $30 million per year, higher than the initial evasion cost if no staff were hired.
“To enforce the system, you have to add in the cost of the courts and the hearings — people have to have a right to appeal,” Sullivan said. “So it becomes a gigantic problem to have a system that works.”
The new fare system would be similar to existing payment platforms in cities like London and Chicago. Both cities have enacted a more robust system to combat fare evasion by placing gates at common exit stations that require riders to tap out to leave.
The Commuter Rail system will have a similar gate infrastructure in place at its busiest stations: South Station, Back Bay and North Station. The Commuter Rail reports that 90% of its trips either start or finish at one of these stations.
Similarly, 52% of Green Line trips start or end at one of the 13 gated stations in downtown Boston, including North Station and Park Street, so Sullivan recommends installing gates there to cut down on fare evasion and save staffing costs.
Still, Sullivan said he’s excited about the new system. “it’s a state-of-the-art fare collection system replacing a really worn out, dysfunctional one,” he said “It’s gonna be very popular with commuters.”
Editorial: Democrats filibust-ing with hypocrisy
While heated, the ongoing filibuster fracas on Capitol Hill is relatively simple — Democrats and Republicans are at odds over voting legislation. The GOP side can block the goal thanks to the filibuster allowed by Senate rules, and Dems would need a 60-vote majority to break the filibuster and get the win.
But they don’t have those votes. And so the call went out to change the rules and get rid of the filibuster. With the exception of Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, Senate Dems are all for ditching this procedure.
To hear Democrats and their media allies tell it, the filibuster is evil incarnate — excoriated as a “Jim Crow” relic with all the racist malice that engenders. And as the legislation at hand concerns voting measures, the implications that anyone casting a “no” vote is a de facto enemy of equal rights is all but guaranteed.
Kill the filibuster and save democracy.
As CNN reported, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer wrote in a letter to his colleagues earlier this month: “We hope our Republican colleagues change course and work with us. But if they do not, the Senate will debate and consider changes to Senate rules on or before January 17, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, to protect the foundation of our democracy: free and fair elections.”
He added “The weaponization of rules once meant to short-circuit obstruction have been hijacked to guarantee obstruction. We must adapt. The Senate must evolve, like it has many times before. The Senate was designed to evolve and has evolved many times in our history.”
But Schumer had no problem “weaponizing” the filibuster back in 2005, when the Dems used them to block then-President George W. Bush’s judicial nominees.
In a CSpan clip, Schumer said: “Bottom line is very simple: The ideologues in the Senate want to turn what the Founding Fathers called ‘the cooling saucer of democracy’ into the rubber stamp of dictatorship. We will not let them. They want, because they can’t get their way on every judge, to change the rules in mid-stream, to wash away 200 years of history. They want to make this country into a banana republic, where if you don’t get your way, you change the rules. Are we going to let them? It’ll be a doomsday for democracy if we do.”
That was then, this is now.
There’s a lot of that going around.
In 2005, Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin claimed that we need the filibuster to “preserve the voice of the minority in America” and “preserve checks and balances” as it is “about the rights of the American people.”
Back in 2017, 32 Democrats, including our own Sen. Ed Markey, joined Republican colleagues in sending a letter to Senate leaders urging them to maintain the 60-vote threshold for filibusters, which they said was necessary to ensure that bipartisanship remain a component of passing bills. That move came in the wake of the battle over the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
As Sen. Elizabeth Warren so eloquently put it in 2017 when discussing the filibuster for Supreme Court nominees, “if the nominee can’t get 60 votes, you don’t change the rule, you change the nominee.”
Unless, of course, the filibuster is on the other foot, the legislation being blocked belongs to your party, and your agenda is being thwarted.
Then the “doomsday for democracy” is just another day in D.C.
