News
Snow flurries possible Wednesday, single-digit temps overnight
ST. LOUIS – Wednesday starts off with mild temps and then it will get colder as the day goes on. It will be cloudy and some flurries are possible. Expect some light snow to the south on Wednesday with light accumulations. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the single digits with wind chills below 0.
The high temperatures on Thursday will be in the teens. Temps Friday morning will be in the single digits with less wind. High will get up into the 20s.
Expect milder temps over the weekend.
News
Dolphins in store for big week of interviews with coaching candidates
The Miami Dolphins’ interview slate has been revealed in what will be a critical week in the hiring of the team’s next coach.
The Dolphins are reportedly interviewing San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel on Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys coordinators Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore on Thursday and, on Friday, they’ll speak with Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Los Angeles Rams running backs coach Thomas Brown. The interview schedule was reported by NFL Network on Wednesday morning.
In addition to that slate of five, the other two known candidates the Dolphins have requested, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, were interviewed on Sunday, according to multiple reports.
All seven have coached in this year’s playoffs. Daboll and Frazier impressed with the Bills’ offense and defense, respectively, in Buffalo’s 47-17 win over the New England Patriots. McDaniel, although he doesn’t call plays for the 49ers, helped develop an effective offensive game plan for the wild-card round’s lone upset over the Cowboys, at the expense of Quinn and Moore. Brown’s Rams got the best of Joseph’s Cardinals on Monday night.
Miami’s head coaching role is open following the firing of ex-coach Brian Flores on Jan. 10. He was 24-25 in three seasons at the helm for the Dolphins and completed back-to-back winning seasons before the organization parted ways with him.
McDaniel, 38, is one of three candidates under 40 years old. He is a Yale grad who has long ties to San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan. McDaniel is completing his first season coordinating the 49ers’ offense after serving as the team’s run game coordinator since 2017, when Shanahan first got the job in San Francisco. The 49ers’ run game was the strength of their offense when they made a run to the Super Bowl in the 2019 season and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium.
It’s the second straight offseason where the Dolphins pursue McDaniel. He was interviewed for Miami’s opening at offensive coordinator last January, which eventually went to co-coordinators George Godsey and Eric Studesville after Chan Gailey’s departure.
Quinn, 51, is the candidate with the most prior head coach experience and success. He was at the helm for the Falcons from 2015 to 2020 and the leader of the franchise when it blew the 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl to the Patriots with Shanahan and McDaniel on the staff. He had a 46-44 record, including playoffs, as a head coach.
Coordinating the Cowboys defense this season, Quinn was also defensive coordinator of the treacherous “Legion of Boom” Seattle Seahawks defenses in 2013 and 2014, winning one Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos and losing in the big game the next year to New England. Quinn, like Daboll and Joseph, has a previous stop in Miami as Dolphins’ defensive line coach under Nick Saban in 2005 and 2006.
Moore, 33, could be held accountable for some of Dallas’ offensive miscues, along with coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott, on Sunday in the loss to San Francisco. He’s the candidate that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might identify most with as the last left-handed quarterback to start an NFL game before Tagovailoa.
After a stellar college career at Boise State and six seasons as a backup and practice squad NFL quarterback, Moore has quickly risen through the coaching ranks from quarterbacks coach with the Cowboys offensive coordinator after one season.
This story will be updated.
News
Anheuser-Busch’s new logo is all gold
ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch has a new logo. The iconic red and gold “A” and bald eagle are now all gold.
The company says the new logo quote, “mirrors the golden hue of beer and barley, the cornerstones of Anheuser-Busch’s business.”
The eagle is also a little different. It shows the bird in flight which the company says shows it “boldly gazing into the future.”
Suggest a Correction
News
Bone fragments recovered at property where 91-year-old woman last seen during Marshall fire
Investigators have recovered small bone fragments at the Superior property where the final person still missing in the Marshall fire was last seen, Boulder County sheriff’s officials announced Wednesday morning.
The Boulder County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices have been actively searching a property in the 1500 block of South 76th Street for the remains of Edna Nadine Turnbull.
Officials say the 91-year-old woman had been notified to evacuate during the Dec. 30 wildfire, but went back into the house in an attempt to rescue her dogs.
Scientific testing is underway to determine whether the collected bone fragments are human, the sheriff’s office said. These tests can take weeks to months.
Turnbull has been missing since the fire.
“We remain committed to seeking answers and closure for the Turnbull family,” the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The costly fire that damaged or destroyed 1,270 homes and businesses already has one confirmed fatality. Robert Sharpe, 69, was identified earlier this month. His remains were found at his home in the 5900 block of Marshall Road.
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
'RHOC' Star Noella Bergener's Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here's the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton's options in the search for Denver's next head coach
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Marijuana, dating apps, driver's licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Hackers Gained Access to HP 9000 Servers and Mined Crypto Worth $110,000
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony's Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
