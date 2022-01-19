Connect with us

News

Snow flurries possible Wednesday, single-digit temps overnight

Published

54 seconds ago

on

Snow flurries possible Wednesday, single-digit temps overnight
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Linh Truong:

ST. LOUIS – Wednesday starts off with mild temps and then it will get colder as the day goes on. It will be cloudy and some flurries are possible. Expect some light snow to the south on Wednesday with light accumulations. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the single digits with wind chills below 0.

The high temperatures on Thursday will be in the teens. Temps Friday morning will be in the single digits with less wind. High will get up into the 20s.

Expect milder temps over the weekend.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Dolphins in store for big week of interviews with coaching candidates

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Dolphins in store for big week of interviews with coaching candidates
google news

The Miami Dolphins’ interview slate has been revealed in what will be a critical week in the hiring of the team’s next coach.

The Dolphins are reportedly interviewing San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel on Wednesday, Dallas Cowboys coordinators Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore on Thursday and, on Friday, they’ll speak with Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and Los Angeles Rams running backs coach Thomas Brown. The interview schedule was reported by NFL Network on Wednesday morning.

In addition to that slate of five, the other two known candidates the Dolphins have requested, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, were interviewed on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

All seven have coached in this year’s playoffs. Daboll and Frazier impressed with the Bills’ offense and defense, respectively, in Buffalo’s 47-17 win over the New England Patriots. McDaniel, although he doesn’t call plays for the 49ers, helped develop an effective offensive game plan for the wild-card round’s lone upset over the Cowboys, at the expense of Quinn and Moore. Brown’s Rams got the best of Joseph’s Cardinals on Monday night.

Miami’s head coaching role is open following the firing of ex-coach Brian Flores on Jan. 10. He was 24-25 in three seasons at the helm for the Dolphins and completed back-to-back winning seasons before the organization parted ways with him.

McDaniel, 38, is one of three candidates under 40 years old. He is a Yale grad who has long ties to San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan. McDaniel is completing his first season coordinating the 49ers’ offense after serving as the team’s run game coordinator since 2017, when Shanahan first got the job in San Francisco. The 49ers’ run game was the strength of their offense when they made a run to the Super Bowl in the 2019 season and lost to the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium.

It’s the second straight offseason where the Dolphins pursue McDaniel. He was interviewed for Miami’s opening at offensive coordinator last January, which eventually went to co-coordinators George Godsey and Eric Studesville after Chan Gailey’s departure.

Quinn, 51, is the candidate with the most prior head coach experience and success. He was at the helm for the Falcons from 2015 to 2020 and the leader of the franchise when it blew the 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl to the Patriots with Shanahan and McDaniel on the staff. He had a 46-44 record, including playoffs, as a head coach.

Coordinating the Cowboys defense this season, Quinn was also defensive coordinator of the treacherous “Legion of Boom” Seattle Seahawks defenses in 2013 and 2014, winning one Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos and losing in the big game the next year to New England. Quinn, like Daboll and Joseph, has a previous stop in Miami as Dolphins’ defensive line coach under Nick Saban in 2005 and 2006.

Moore, 33, could be held accountable for some of Dallas’ offensive miscues, along with coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott, on Sunday in the loss to San Francisco. He’s the candidate that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa might identify most with as the last left-handed quarterback to start an NFL game before Tagovailoa.

After a stellar college career at Boise State and six seasons as a backup and practice squad NFL quarterback, Moore has quickly risen through the coaching ranks from quarterbacks coach with the Cowboys offensive coordinator after one season.

This story will be updated.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Anheuser-Busch’s new logo is all gold

Published

23 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Anheuser-Busch’s new logo is all gold
google news

ST. LOUIS – Anheuser-Busch has a new logo. The iconic red and gold “A” and bald eagle are now all gold.

The company says the new logo quote, “mirrors the golden hue of beer and barley, the cornerstones of Anheuser-Busch’s business.”

The eagle is also a little different. It shows the bird in flight which the company says shows it “boldly gazing into the future.”

google news
Continue Reading

News

Bone fragments recovered at property where 91-year-old woman last seen during Marshall fire

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Bone fragments recovered at property where 91-year-old woman last seen during Marshall fire
google news

Courtesy Amy Smith

Nadine Turnbull, right, is missing in the aftermath of the Marshall fire. She’s pictured with granddaughter Layla Cornell.

Investigators have recovered small bone fragments at the Superior property where the final person still missing in the Marshall fire was last seen, Boulder County sheriff’s officials announced Wednesday morning.

The Boulder County sheriff’s and coroner’s offices have been actively searching a property in the 1500 block of South 76th Street  for the remains of Edna Nadine Turnbull.

Officials say the 91-year-old woman had been notified to evacuate during the Dec. 30 wildfire, but went back into the house in an attempt to rescue her dogs.

Scientific testing is underway to determine whether the collected bone fragments are human, the sheriff’s office said. These tests can take weeks to months.

Turnbull has been missing since the fire.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending

Continue in browser
To install tap Add to Home Screen
Add to Home Screen
RecentlyHeard News
Get our web app. It won't take up space on your phone.
Install
See this post in...
RecentlyHeard News
Chrome
Add RecentlyHeard News to Home Screen
Close

For an optimized experience on mobile, add RecentlyHeard News shortcut to your mobile device's home screen

1) Press the share button on your browser's menu bar
2) Press 'Add to Home Screen'.