Social Media Scallywags: Meghan Markle Troll Accounts Have ‘Monetized Hatred,’ Racking Up $3.5 Million By Spreading ‘Conspiracy Theories’ On Youtube

Pete Davidson fears for his life after rap producer Ye threatened him on a new track.
In a new track, titled “My Life Was Never Eazy,” Ye raps “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”
The lyric references Ye’s near-death experience after a serious car crash in 2002.
The song, a collabo with rapper The Game, is expected to be released on Friday.
A source tells Page Six that Pete isn’t afraid of Ye, he’s worried about Ye’s fans who might want to impress their idol.
“Pete thinks it’s totally hilarious,” an insider told Page Six, “Not just that — he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it.”
“It’s funny to him that the press wants to know his every move all of a sudden,” said the source.
The press wants to know his every move because he’s currently dating Ye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.
Kim, 41, filed for divorce from Ye, 44, in February 2021 after 7 years of marriage. They share 4 children.