Spellfire Oversubscribed Twice, a Staggering $3.8M Raised

Spellfire Re-Master the Magic, a modern take on classic collectible card games, has completed its private funding round, raising a staggering $3.8 million.

Leading investors DAO Maker and Shima capital, are joined by Genblock, IBC group, Faculty group, IBA, Maven Capital, Autonomy Capital, Terranova ventures, x21 Digital and others who initially funded the project, and interest has since skyrocketed past all initial funding goals.

The project is now close to being oversubscribed twice, marking a huge success for Spellfire’s development team, and leaving many of the industry’s top VC investors waiting in the wings.

Continued expansion of Spellfire’s reach is now a top priority, and the project recently welcomed two highly respected crypto experts into its family. BitBoy Crypto and The Moon Carl join to ensure Spellfire becomes one of blockchain gaming’s hottest topics!

Spellfire’s long-awaited, and much-anticipated Token Generation Event is coming soon and the team is almost ready to announce the huge news.

Spellfire has Mass Appeal

Prospective players can expect to find a beloved fantasy game that the development team has combined with modern design sensibilities. Spellfire now boasts a host of features that will appeal to a wide range of gamers, making it the NFT game to look out for.

The game initially caught attention by announcing the first-ever touchable NFTs. Players will have the option to own both digital and physical cards with both forms being linked by QR code. This ensures that they can’t be faked and are playable on both tabletops and tablets.

2021 saw a meteoric rise in the popularity of Play-to-Earn games. Spellfire offers several ways to earn, the most notable is through owning NFT cards. Original NFT card owners will receive up to 10x return on investment from each subsequent sale of their card. The more sought-after the card, the more profitable it will become.

Mass Adoption of NFTs is Close

The gaming industry’s interest in NFTs continues to grow, as does its audience. The NFT space saw impressive results in 2021, with 1.4 million unique active wallets interacting with games, accounting for 49% of the industry’s usage. Game NFTs represent 20% of 2021’s $23 billion in NFT trading volume.

Mass adoption of NFTs within the gaming industry looks increasingly likely this year and as this movement continues to gain momentum, games like Spellfire look set to capitalize on the influx of new players.

Join the magic, explore Spellfire’s magical universe.