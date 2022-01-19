Bitcoin
Spellfire Oversubscribed Twice, a Staggering $3.8M Raised
Spellfire Re-Master the Magic, a modern take on classic collectible card games, has completed its private funding round, raising a staggering $3.8 million.
Leading investors DAO Maker and Shima capital, are joined by Genblock, IBC group, Faculty group, IBA, Maven Capital, Autonomy Capital, Terranova ventures, x21 Digital and others who initially funded the project, and interest has since skyrocketed past all initial funding goals.
The project is now close to being oversubscribed twice, marking a huge success for Spellfire’s development team, and leaving many of the industry’s top VC investors waiting in the wings.
Continued expansion of Spellfire’s reach is now a top priority, and the project recently welcomed two highly respected crypto experts into its family. BitBoy Crypto and The Moon Carl join to ensure Spellfire becomes one of blockchain gaming’s hottest topics!
Spellfire’s long-awaited, and much-anticipated Token Generation Event is coming soon and the team is almost ready to announce the huge news.
Spellfire has Mass Appeal
Prospective players can expect to find a beloved fantasy game that the development team has combined with modern design sensibilities. Spellfire now boasts a host of features that will appeal to a wide range of gamers, making it the NFT game to look out for.
The game initially caught attention by announcing the first-ever touchable NFTs. Players will have the option to own both digital and physical cards with both forms being linked by QR code. This ensures that they can’t be faked and are playable on both tabletops and tablets.
2021 saw a meteoric rise in the popularity of Play-to-Earn games. Spellfire offers several ways to earn, the most notable is through owning NFT cards. Original NFT card owners will receive up to 10x return on investment from each subsequent sale of their card. The more sought-after the card, the more profitable it will become.
Mass Adoption of NFTs is Close
The gaming industry’s interest in NFTs continues to grow, as does its audience. The NFT space saw impressive results in 2021, with 1.4 million unique active wallets interacting with games, accounting for 49% of the industry’s usage. Game NFTs represent 20% of 2021’s $23 billion in NFT trading volume.
Mass adoption of NFTs within the gaming industry looks increasingly likely this year and as this movement continues to gain momentum, games like Spellfire look set to capitalize on the influx of new players.
Join the magic, explore Spellfire’s magical universe.
TRX Ranks First Ditching BTC With Highest Active Accounts!
- Tronix (TRX) ranks first in highest number of active accounts.
- Surpasses that of BTC, ETH, DOGE, ADA,XRP, BNB and much more.
- TRX ought to spike up in a few days along with BTC.
The Tron platform is one of the most versatile decentralized blockchain platforms available in the market. Besides, the first thing which comes to the minds of a crypto geek with the Tron, is it’s exquisite smart contract enablings. True to the fact the Tron platform and blockchain, is evidently best known for their DApps and smart contract featurings.
However, the native token of the Tron platform, the Tronix (TRX) has not been so bright for a certain period. Indeed the TRX was one of the most expected altcoin to outperform in 2021. Yet, the 2021 was just a complete disappointment from the TRX.
Despite all such negative aura surrounding the platform’s native coin, the platform now stands as the top with the highest number of active users!
Tron’s First Rankings
Without failing to keep up the legacy, the Tron platform becomes the hot news for the day. Accordingly, the Tron Community officially took to Twitter, with a tweet. The Tron platform now accounts for the highest number of active users, surpassing that of all major cryptos. These include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), Binance (BNB), and much more.
Though it’s determined to be obviously proud of the platform, it failed to impress many upon the community and in general. Many TRX holders took on fire, slamming various comments for the tweet. Major views were like, what’s the use if the coin doesn’t perform well.’
TRX to Surge Soon
Since the Q4 of 2021, TRX has been dropping down profusely. Before, the recent market crash TRx maintained itself at a price between $0.082 and $0.078. However, as the tragedy struck for the entire industry, TRX dropped down to extreme lows of $0.062. Ever since then till date TRX did not reach $0.70 mark.
Moreover, analysts predict that once TRX crosses the mark of $0.070, it will spike up all the way to $0.0715,being the first break point. Furthermore, TRX is expected to travel up all the way back to $0.076. This is ought to happen if BTC surges up too.
Currently TRX trades at the price of $0.069 at the graph surging upwards at the rate of 1.42%, taking into account the past 24 hours.
Solo Ethereum Miner Hits The Jackpot With 170 ETH For Mining A Block
A solo Ethereum miner has just gotten what could be described as the lucky break of a lifetime after mining a single ethereum block that netted them a reward that ran into the hundreds of thousands of dollars. While ethereum’s mining difficulty is not as high compared to bitcoin, it is still a difficult, energy and computationally intensive process that discourages the average person.
However, a lot of solo miners remain in the ethereum ecosystem and continue to make a profit from their mining activities. Although not all of the miners get to mine a single block that delivers a reward with life-changing money. Such is the case of the solo miner in this report after solving a block that netted them about 170 ETH in rewards.
Ethereum Miner Gets Over $500K Reward
A report from BeInCrypto outlined the activity of a solo ethereum miner that saw an incredible block reward go to the miner. The miner who had found a block and then proceeded to mine it independently got a total of 170.65 ETH in rewards for this. The value of the ETH at the time it was rewarded was roughly $540,000 in rewards which went to this miner.
Related Reading | Altcoins Are Encroaching On Bitcoin’s Dominance On Digital Payments
Compared to the average reward per block mined in ethereum which is about $13,000, this is no doubt an impressive win for the miner, who has received what is no doubt one of the highest block rewards on the network.
ETH price trading south of $3,000 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
Mined on Monday January 17th, the miner got the spoils of their victory in a block that contained 236 transactions, all mined by a solo miner in about 9 seconds. Finding and mining a block like this on the ethereum network is hard and grows increasingly harder as more miners set up operations. Finding one with a block reward of more than 170 ETH is even more unlikely, making this akin to winning the lottery on the part of the miner.
Following With Bitcoin
Although it can be difficult for a solo miner to find and mine blocks all by themselves, receiving the full reward, it is not unheard of that small-time miners have claimed such coveted reports. This happens across various blockchains and ethereum is no exception.
Related Reading | American Rapper Lil Baby On Holding Bitcoin And Ethereum Over Fiat
Bitcoin, which features arguably one of the highest mining difficulties, has seen events like these take place. Last week, Bitcoinist reported that a small-time bitcoin miner had beaten the odds to mine a block all by themselves. This netted them the entire block reward of 6.25 BTC, as well as the transaction reward. In total, the miner made over $267,000 from that single block mined.
The same had also occurred a year prior where Dr. Kolivas, a software engineer that helped develop the CGMiner, recalled that a small-time miner with a low hash rate had also been able to mine a block by themselves and received the full block reward.
Featured image from Zipmex, chart from TradingView.com
CoinEx Lists Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge), Price Surges 13%
- The number of wallets containing BabyDoge far outstrips Shiba Inu.
- Baby Doge Coin has been up 16.03% in the last 24 hours.
CoinEx is a well-known exchange in the cryptocurrency industry. Most crypto traders use it as a one-stop shop for all their trading needs because of its cheap costs and high security.
Moreover, CoinEx has at least 2 million customers in over 100 countries and regions because of its exceptionally fast speed, steady operation, and seamless withdrawals and deposits services. An announcement of BabyDoge’s listing on CoinEx came through on January 18, 2022.
According to the analytics platform, WhaleStats, the number of BabyDoge owners has increased significantly in only two days. A new listing by BabyDoge has also pushed its price up by approximately 13%.
🏆 New Record: #BabyDoge reaches an astonishing 1,275,000+ holders.
Current Holder Count: 1,275,995
💹 The top 1000 BNB wallets are holding 989,582,594,495,517 #BabyDoge ($5,027,713 USD)
Source: https://t.co/Uc1nehV7Jr#BabyDoge #BabyDogeCoin #BabyDogeArmy
— WhaleStats – the top 1000 BSC richlist (@WhaleStatsBSC) January 18, 2022
Furthermore, according to statistics, on January 17 of this year, there were 1,260,401 BabyDoge owners. It has risen by 15,594 in the last two days (today), bringing the total to 1,275,000. As of now, there are 1,275,995 people using BabyDoge worldwide.
BabyDoge Continues the Bullish Momentum
Despite countless listings and increasing acceptance of Shiba Inu, the number of wallets containing BabyDoge far outstrips Shiba Inu. CoinEx, a Hong Kong-based cryptocurrency exchange, began trading BabyDoge against the USDT stablecoin on January 18, enabling deposits and withdrawals for the meme cryptocurrency. Meme coins based on dogs breeds, such as BabyDoge and SHIB, are also popular.
On January 17, CoinEx added ELON, a cryptocurrency based on Elon Musk’s love of memes, to the platform. According to CoinMarketCap, the Baby Doge Coin price today is $6.05e-9 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $50,683,064 USD. Baby Doge Coin has been up 16.03% in the last 24 hours.
