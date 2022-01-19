News
Spinach and mushrooms meet cheesy goodness in vegetarian quiche
My family is not big on eggs, but they do love a nice slice of quiche. Luckily for me, the savory egg custard baked in a pie crust is easy to make (especially if you use a refrigerated crust) and easier still to personalize with favorite meats, vegetables and cheeses — often all the above.
Quiche Lorraine, made with a savory mix of crunchy bacon, sauteed onion and Gruyere or Swiss cheese, is probably the most famous of the custard pies, but if you’re trying to cut back on meat (or maybe you’ve just seen the price of bacon — wow!), it’s just as easy to overload the filling with fresh veggies.
This vegetarian quiche combines two easy-to-find winter staples — bagged baby spinach and fresh mushrooms — with shredded Swiss and Parmesan cheeses. It bakes up light and creamy with a flaky crust. Served with a simple salad, some crusty Italian bread and a light red wine, it makes a terrific winter dinner or elegant brunch dish.
I used Martha Stewart’s recipe for pate brisee to make the pastry crust because it’s fail-proof (and makes enough for two quiches). But there is no shame in substituting a pre-made refrigerated crust. Just be sure to pre-bake it for 10 minutes with the bottom covered in parchment and filled with pie weights or dried beans (I use dry kidney beans) so it’s crispy instead of soggy.
MUSHROOM AND SPINACH QUICHE
For the pie crust:
2 1/2 c. all-purpose flour
1 t. salt
1 t. sugar
1 c. (2 sticks) unsalted butter, chilled and cut into small pieces
1/4-1/2 c. ice water
Parchment paper, for lining pan
Dried beans, rice or pie weights, for pan
For the filling:
1 T. oil or butter (I used bacon grease)
1 shallot, thinly sliced
8 oz. thinly sliced fresh mushrooms, any variety
Salt and pepper
5 oz. baby spinach
4 eggs, lightly beaten
1 c. half-and-half
1 c. light or heavy cream
Sprinkle or two of freshly ground nutmeg
8 oz. shredded or finely chopped Swiss cheese
1/2 c. finely shredded Parmesan cheese
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Prepare the pie crust: In the bowl of a food processor, combine flour, salt and sugar. Add butter and process until the mixture resembles coarse meal, 8-10 seconds.
With machine running, add ice water in a slow, steady stream through feed tube. Pulse until dough holds together without being wet or sticky; be careful not to process more than 30 seconds. To test, squeeze a small amount together. If it is crumbly, add more ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time.
Divide dough into two equal balls. Flatten each ball into a disc and wrap in plastic. Transfer to the refrigerator and chill at least 1 hour. (This recipe makes a double crust — extra crust can be stored, frozen, up to 1 month.)
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Roll out the dough: Remove the disc from the refrigerator and let it sit for 10-15 minutes so it becomes easier to roll out. Place disc on a lightly floured, clean, flat surface. Sprinkle some flour on top of the disk. Roll out the dough to a 12-inch circle, to a thickness of about 1/8 of an inch.
Line a 9-inch pie plate with rolled-out pastry. Cover the bottom of the pastry with parchment paper and add enough dried beans, dried rice or pie weights to partly fill the shell. Bake 10 minutes, or until slightly browned.
Reduce the oven heat to 375 degrees. Remove the beans and parchment paper and set the baked pie crust aside while you make the filling.
Heat oil or butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the sliced shallot and cook until transparent, 1-2 minutes. Add mushrooms and a pinch or two of salt and a good grind of pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned and tender, about 8 minutes. Add spinach and cook, tossing constantly, until wilted, 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat.
Whisk eggs, half-and-half and cream in a medium bowl. Add a pinch of nutmeg, then fold in the mushroom/spinach mixture, along with cheeses. Spoon into the prepared pie crust.
Bake the quiche until set and golden brown, about 30 minutes. Let stand on a wire rack for 10 minutes before slicing. Quiche can be served warm or at room temperature. Serves 8. To reheat the next day for breakfast, place the cold slices on a rimmed baking sheet, cover with aluminum foil and bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 15 minutes.
— Tribune News Service
It’s time for low calorie, high flavor cooking
And now come the regrets.
Did I really have to have that second piece of pecan pie? Couldn’t the mashed potatoes have had maybe a little less butter?
Yes. Yes I did. Those things are great.
But now I’m feeling it: every Christmas cookie, every potato pancake.
So in the spirit of resolutions made for the new year, I decided to make a bunch of dishes that will make my belt and scale happier, and me, too.
Naturally, I did not want to give up on flavor and enjoyment. I determined to make dishes that both tasted good and were relatively good for me — or at least good for my waistline.
BEEF BRAISED IN STOUT BEER
1 1/2 lbs. boneless lean beef, such as round, trimmed of all visible fat and cut into 2-inch cubes
2 T. vegetable oil
2 c. diced onion
2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
1 lb. fresh mushrooms, washed, trimmed and halved if large
2 c. Guinness stout beer (do not use extra-stout)
1 1/2 c. beef stock
2 T. dark brown sugar
1 t. chopped fresh thyme, or 1/4 t. dried
3 T. chopped fresh parsley
1 bay leaf
1/4 t. black pepper
1/4 t. salt (omit if using salted canned stock)
2 t. cornstarch mixed with 2 T. cold water
1 T. balsamic vinegar
Wash the meat and pat dry with paper towels. Heat the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Brown the beef cubes on all sides and remove them with a slotted spoon; this will have to be done in a few batches.
Reduce the heat to medium and add the onions, garlic and mushrooms. Saute for 5 minutes, stirring often.
Return the meat to the pan and add the remaining ingredients except cornstarch and vinegar. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce the heat to a simmer and cook, covered, for 1 1/2 to 2 hours or until the meat is tender.
Remove the meat and vegetables from the pan, discarding the bay leaf, and reduce the gravy by one-third, stirring frequently. Stir in the cornstarch mixture, simmering for 2 minutes until thickened. Return the meat and vegetables to the pan and stir in the vinegar. Reheat the stew, if necessary. Serve over rice, if desired. Makes 6 servings.
(Recipe from “The Gourmet Gazelle Cookbook” by Ellen Brown.)
LEMON CHICKEN WITH BULGUR
2 t. butter
2 t. vegetable oil
1 chicken, about 3 1/2 lbs., skinned and cut into serving pieces
Salt and pepper
3 medium onions, chopped (1 1/2 to 2 c.)
2 garlic cloves, minced (2 teaspoons)
1 1/2 c. bulgur, see note
1/2 t. ground cardamom
1/2 t. ground coriander
1/2 t. ground cumin
Grated zest and juice of 1 lemon
4 c. boiling chicken broth
Note: Bulgur is harder to find than it used to be. I bought mine at Whole Foods.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large skillet, heat the butter and oil, add the chicken and brown the pieces on all sides. Season the chicken with salt and pepper, and remove it to a large casserole or pot.
Add the onions and garlic to the skillet, and cook, stirring frequently, until the onions are translucent, about 3 to 5 minutes.
Add the bulgur, stirring to coat it and brown it lightly.
Add the cardamom, coriander, cumin, lemon zest and lemon juice to the bulgur mixture, mixing the ingredients well. Spoon the bulgur on top of the reserved chicken.
Pour the boiling broth over the chicken and bulgur. Cover the casserole or pot and cook in the oven for 1 hour or until the chicken is tender. If preparing in advance and you plan to reheat in the oven, instead of a microwave, reduce the baking time to 45 minutes so it does not get overheated and dry when reheated. Makes 6 servings.
(Adapted from “Jane Brody’s Good Food Book” by Jane Brody.)
TURKEY WIENERSCHNITZEL
1 1/2 lbs. turkey cutlets or chicken breasts
Salt and pepper
1/2 c. (approximately) all-purpose flour
2 egg whites
1/2 c. (approximately) breadcrumbs
3 T. vegetable oil
2 T. capers, for garnish
Lemon wedges, for garnish
Place each cutlet between two pieces of plastic wrap or waxed paper and pound with a meat pounder, the side of a cleaver or a cast-iron pan to 1/4-inch thick. Season the cutlets on both sides with salt and pepper.
Place the flour, egg whites and breadcrumbs in three shallow bowls. Dip each cutlet first in the flour, shaking off any excess, then in the egg whites and then in the breadcrumbs.
In batches, heat the oil in a nonstick frying pan over high heat. Pan-fry one schnitzel for 3 minutes per side, or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels and repeat with other schnitzels. Sprinkle with capers and serve with lemon wedges on the side. Makes 4 servings.
(Adapted from “High-Flavor, Low-Fat Cooking,” by Steven Raichlen.)
BOMBAY-STYLE POTATOES
2 1/2 c. quartered Yukon gold potatoes, peeled
2 t. vegetable oil
2 t. minced onion
2/3 c. diced Granny Smith apple, peeled and cored
1 T. curry powder, see note
2 t. all-purpose flour
2 1/3 c. water
1/4 t. salt
Note: If you want to make your own curry spice blend, heat 2 teaspoons cumin seeds, 2 teaspoons coriander seeds, 2 teaspoons cardamom pods, a 1-inch piece of cinnamon stick and 1/2 teaspoon of black peppercorns in a small saute pan over medium heat. Toast for 1 to 2 minutes, swirling the pan; pour onto a cold plate to stop them from over heating. Combine the toasted spices with 2 teaspoons paprika, 1 teaspoon ground turmeric, 1 teaspoon dry mustard and 1/3 teaspoon cayenne in a spice grinder, or use a mortar and pestle to grind to a powder. Can be stored in a covered container for up to 3 weeks.
Place the potatoes in a pot with cold water to cover by 2 inches. Salt the water. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Cover and continue to simmer until the potatoes are easily pierced with a fork, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain and transfer to a large bowl.
Heat the oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the onions and apples and cook, stirring frequently, over low heat until the onions are translucent, 4 to 5 minutes.
Add curry powder and flour, and saute until lightly toasted. Add the water and salt and simmer for 30 minutes.
Combine the curry mixture and the potatoes. Serve hot. Makes 6 servings.
(Recipe from “Healthy Cooking” by At Home and the Culinary Institute of America.)
— Tribune News Service
‘1917’ star George MacKay re-enlists for ‘Munich: The Edge of War’
With “Munich: The Edge of War” on Netflix this week, George MacKay skips from one Great War to the next.
The London native, an actor since childhood, broke out as a soldier in the trenches on a perilous mission in Sam Mendes’ Oscar-winning hit “1917” two years ago.
“Munich,” adapted from the Robert Harris bestseller, imagines a behind-the-scenes life or death struggle at the world leaders’ conference there in September 1938. Germany’s Adolf Hitler threatens another global war if he isn’t allowed to annex German-speaking Czechoslovakia.
England wants at all costs to avoid another war. Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons) allows Hitler his victory.
Chamberlain declares he’s won “peace in our time.’ One year later, Hitler invaded Poland. WWII began.
Where “Munich” finds thrills is in its invented plot during that conference. MacKay, 29, plays Hugh Legat, Chamberlain’s private secretary, an Oxford grad eager to rise in the diplomatic world.
At the conference he meets an Oxford chum, Paul von Hartmann (Jannis Niewöhner), now an underling in Germany’s foreign ministry. Paul has a secret memo that outlines the Fuhrer’s plans for world domination. Can Hugh somehow manage to get Chamberlain to read it? If not, Paul is prepared to assassinate Hitler.
MacKay was aware of a certain symmetry going from one WWI thriller to the next war. “There is a conscious choice here in my being aware of not wanting to do something that too obviously has any sense of repetition,” he said in a Zoom call from London.
“But this is different: Hugh’s not a soldier, the war is yet to begin. There was enough in the story with parallels with what was going on in the world at the time I was reading it.
“I felt that this was a story I wanted to be a part of and any reservations about doing something that involved looking at a world war so soon after ‘1917’ was outweighed by the benefits of what that story actually said.”
“Munich” isn’t meant, MacKay suggested, to condemn the PM.
“It’s kind of saying with Chamberlain that you can’t blame someone for not predicting the future. He was dealing with the cards he was dealt at that moment.
“In hindsight, perhaps it wasn’t easy to do at time. I think that the film allows Chamberlain to be seen within a different light. Basically, he did as best he could. And there is something admirable in that even if it wasn’t quite what many of us in history would have liked to have happened.”
Dear Abby: Fiance’s female friends want more – what’s he doing?
Dear Abby: My fiance, “Peter,” has a number of female friends I’m not comfortable with, primarily because they are women he “had” interest in before we started dating. He says he has told them he’s taken now and they can’t be more than friends, but I don’t think they got the message. He recently told me one of them told him a guy had proposed to her but she’s delaying accepting in case Peter becomes available. This is the second time something like this has happened.
I believe it’s because of the way he relates to these girls. I mean, if he has really made clear in words and actions that he’s not interested in them romantically, they wouldn’t base their life decisions on the hope that they may still have a chance with him.
Peter may tell me these things because he wants me to know lots of women are willing to have him. But I’m confused at this point about whether he’s truly committed to me. Could it be he just likes “talking” to women even though it leads them on? And is this behavior healthy for a future marriage?
— Second Thoughts
Dear Second Thoughts: You are asking intelligent questions. Unfortunately, not knowing your fiance, I can’t answer them. I can, however, offer this: When couples become serious, they stop playing games. If your fiance thinks that causing you to feel jealous or insecure at this point is constructive, he is making a mistake because it won’t stop after the wedding. Peter appears to be immature, and that’s a red flag. Premarital counseling may help to clear the air.
Dear Abby: I have been married for 28 years. I thought we were very happy for the first 25. The change came when our children all left home. We sold our large house, which I was more than willing to do. But the house we have moved into causes me a lot of anxiety because of the traffic noise. My husband is very forceful about his “right” to choose where we live. He has insisted that the next move is also his choice and has already purchased the land. He claims he has provided for others all these years, and now it’s his turn to get what he wants.
Abby, I raised the children, I still have a job and I contribute to every aspect of home life. Although I love him with all my heart, I wonder if I’d be better off throwing in the towel. He refuses to go to counseling, but I have gone, to help with my anxiety. After three years in this new home, I don’t see any sign he will change his ways. I have tried talking to him about choosing something different together and moving, but he won’t do it. Help!
— Back Up Against the Wall
Dear Back: I can’t change your husband’s attitude and, apparently, neither can you. I’m glad you have been seeing a therapist, because it’s time to schedule more appointments. Your therapist will help you to decide whether you can continue living with someone who refuses to recognize your contributions to the marriage and who has such a controlling, authoritarian attitude.
You have decisions to make that should not be taken lightly or decided while you are emotional. You deserve peace of mind and an equal voice about where you choose to live.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
