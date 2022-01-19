News
St. Louis Police find stolen items in storage unit; suspect arrested
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 47-year-old man is accused of allegedly storing stolen items in a storage unit and selling them.
The man was arrested Jan. 12 at A1 U-Store off of Watson Road. Shrewsbury officers had been surveilling the suspect who rented a storage unit where he allegedly kept items from recent burglaries near St. Louis City and Shrewsbury, according to a facebook post by the Shrewsbury Missouri Police Department.
St. Louis City police had a probable cause statement to arrest the suspect that linked him to three burglaries that happened in the city. After the suspect arrived at his storage unit Jan. 12, St. Louis officers approached him, stating that he was under arrest.
The suspect then closed the storage unit’s doors. An officer was able to pry part of the door open, and noticed a pistol next to the suspect. There was another unknown man inside the storage unit, according to the Facebook post.
As officers tried to make any more toward the suspect, he would grab the pistol and threaten to end his life if the police did not leave. After an hour of negotiation, officers convinced the suspect to let the other man go. The other man was believed to be buying items from the suspect advertised online. Police say he is not believed to be involved and was unharmed.
As the suspect briefly left his hand from the pistol, officers made the arrest and safely brought him into custody. One officer sustained injuries to his hand and was treated at a hospital. He has since been released to full duty, according to the Facebook post.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged the man with third-degree special victim assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $75,000.
St. Louis City has claimed possession of the storage unit that is filled with verified and presumed stolen items. Police have obtained search warrants to inspect the items, according to the Facebook post.
The investigation is ongoing.
News
Secret Service: St. Louis gang tied to $1 million in motorcycle thefts around U.S.
ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Six men arrested by Evansville, Indiana Police last May for breaking into a Harley-Davidson shop there were linked Tuesday to what the United States Secret Service says was a St. Louis-based ‘biker gang’ that has been responsible for more than $1 million in stolen motorcycles and other property dating back to 2019.
FOX2’s sister station WEHT in Evansville reports that the men were seen running from Bud’s Harley-Davidson not long after the store’s security system confirmed that glass had been broken there on May 31. That came just three days after WKRN in Nashville, also a FOX2 sister station reported that three bikes were stolen from a Harley-Davidson store in Clarksville, TN, with thieves ramming one of the bikes through the front door to break it down.
While it is unclear if the same suspects are responsible for all of the cases, authorities do tell WEHT that they are related, along with cases in Missouri, Illinois, and Tennessee.
FOX2 has made contact with authorities in multiple states to determine if the theft ring has been entirely disrupted.
News
Westminster police threw 78-year-old to the ground and shocked him with Taser, lawsuit alleges
Westminster police threw a 78-year-old man to the ground inside a Walmart then shocked him with a Taser to the point of “significant bleeding,” the man alleges in a federal excessive-force lawsuit filed against the city and two officers over the 2020 incident.
Clayton Shriver, in his lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Denver, says he was experiencing a “mental health episode and/or medical crisis” when Westminster police Officers Michael Owen and Tyler Farson violently arrested him on charges of trespassing, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest at a Walmart.
All charges against Shriver, who is now 79 and had no prior criminal record, ultimately were dismissed, according to the lawsuit.
Westminster police spokeswoman Cheri Spottke declined to say Tuesday whether Owen and Farson remain on the force.
“We are aware of that pending litigation, but due to the fact that it is pending litigation, we cannot comment on the matter,” Spottke said.
City officials did not return a message from The Denver Post seeking comment on the lawsuit.
Shriver’s lawsuit comes four months after Loveland agreed to pay $3 million to settle an excessive-force claim brought by the family of Karen Garner, a 73-year-old woman with dementia who was violently arrested by police in that city in 2020 after she walked out of a Walmart with $13.88 in unpaid merchandise. The Loveland case prompted significant outrage and led to the criminal prosecution of the former officers and a third-party investigation of the police department.
The Westminster incident took place May 15, 2020, at a McDonald’s restaurant inside the Walmart at 7155 Sheridan Blvd. Shriver had sat down in a part of the McDonald’s that had been closed to seating because he felt ill while shopping, according to the lawsuit. McDonald’s employees told Shriver he needed to purchase something or leave, according to the complaint, but Shriver couldn’t understand what the staff was saying and subsequently began raising his voice.
Shriver tried asking for medical help, but couldn’t speak clearly at the time due to his condition, as he suffers from medical and emotional health issues such as “multiple closed head injuries and traumatic brain injuries,” memory loss, hearing loss and a mood disorder, according to the lawsuit.
After Owen, the police officer, was summoned by Walmart staff, Shriver tried to explain he was suffering from a medical condition, according to the lawsuit. Owen had trouble understanding Shriver, who was speaking loudly, according to the complaint.
Shriver thought he had been told to leave, and when he stood up and attempted to walk out of the McDonald’s, Owen grabbed him and “violently threw him to the ground,” according to the lawsuit.
As Owen tried to handcuff Shriver, the 78-year-old “stiffened up and attempted to roll over” due to the pain, according to the lawsuit. Owen then used a Taser to shock Shriver in the stomach and thigh, the complaint alleged.
The lawsuit states Shriver cursed at Owen and tried to remove the probes from his body, at which point Farson arrived at the scene and began assisting Owen in arresting Shriver, helping force Shriver’s arms behind his back. According to the lawsuit, Owen used the Taser again, hitting Shriver’s back and buttocks, causing “severe pain and bleeding” where the probes hit.
After the second use of the Taser, Owen and Farson handcuffed Shriver before calling medical personnel to assess Shriver, according to the lawsuit. After being examined by paramedics, Shriver was transported by ambulance to a hospital for further evaluation, according to the complaint.
Shriver continues to receive care for the physical injuries he sustained “as a result of the excessive force” by Owen and Farson, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit targets Owen with claims of excessive force and malicious prosecution, alleges Farson failed to intervene and says both committed false arrest. The suit also includes a claim of failure to train/supervise against the city of Westminster.
News
NHL to stop testing asymptomatic players post-All-Star break
The NHL will stop testing asymptomatic players, coaches and staff who are fully vaccinated following the All-Star break in early February, saying coronavirus cases continue to decline across the league.
The league and Players’ Association announced the protocol changes Tuesday. The current policy will remain in place until the All-Star break begins Feb. 3.
Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour, who is expected to be behind the bench for the Metropolitan Division at All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas, called the change “common sense.”
“The players have done all they can, done all their vaccinations — all that stuff that they can do,” Brind’Amour said. “I don’t know why they would be testing them, to be honest with you, if they’re asymptomatic, so I agree with this decision. I think it’s a good one.”
There will still be testing of asymptomatic individuals when it is needed for crossing the U.S.-Canada border. Testing will not be required at All-Star Weekend, with one negative result needed to return to team facilities after the break.
The 90-day testing “holiday” for players, coaches and staff who recover from COVID-19 will remain in place. New York Islanders forward Matt Martin pointed out that with the playoffs a little over three months away, not testing asymptomatic players is a smart move that could keep rosters from being decimated at that time.
“I think it’s a step in the right direction,” Martin said. “Hopefully we can continue to move forward and get back to a normal way of life.”
The NHL and NHLPA also agreed to keep the five-day isolation period that went into effect Dec. 29, a reduction from 10 after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control updated its virus guidance. The league and union will review protocols, including enhanced rules that are currently in place, on Jan. 31 as long as cases keep declining.
A total of 160 players went into COVID protocol from Dec. 29-Jan. 11 after 208 in the two weeks prior to the chance. All players on active rosters are vaccinated except for Detroit’s Tyler Bertuzzi.
So far this season, 104 games have been postponed, including several because of attendance restrictions in Canada. The league is expected to announce a wave of rescheduled games Wednesday, including many getting moved into the two weeks that had previously been set aside for the Olympics, which will go ahead without NHL players because of the schedule disruptions.
Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat and Montreal Canadiens forwards Cole Caufield and Joel Armia went into protocol Tuesday. The Canucks are wrapping up a five-game U.S. road trip, and there is some concern about Horvat, goaltender Jaroslav Halak and forward Conor Garland not being able to cross the border for several more days.
“I’m not the border agent, so I have no idea what the process is,” Vancouver coach Bruce Boudreau said Sunday. “It just seems like it’s one a day with our group. It’s unfortunate.”
___
The Canadian Press contributed to this report.
