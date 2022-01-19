Connect with us

St. Louis ranked among best food destinations

Published

12 seconds ago

on

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis has been named one of the best cities to travel to for food by Eater.com.

“St. Louis has snuck its way into the top 15 restaurant destinations in America,” said Danny Meyer in the article, a prolific restaurateur. “The reason is that the chef and restaurateur community is so tight and aligned on making their city shine.”

The article links to 26 essential restaurants located across the St. Louis region from Italian and Chinese, to Japanese and more.

“Competitors operate like one giant restaurant group. Established chefs like Qui Tran, veteran owner of the celebrated restaurants Nudo House and Mai Lee, regularly collab with up-and-comers, like Kurt Bellon’s mobile Japanese sando shop, Izumi, driving exposure and investment while keeping the dining scene fresh,” the article states.

“And immigrant-owned businesses like Chiang Mai, Akar, and Diana’s Bakery thrive through the shared belief that respect and self-representation are the best ways to celebrate cuisines.”

The article also suggests coming to town in early autumn when the region’s humidity had died down to enjoy a postseason baseball game or a concert in Forest Park.

“Must-try: St. Louis style cracker-crust pizza topped with Provel cheese and always cut in squares, with a side of toasted ravioli,” the article states.

For the full article, visit the Eater’s website.

