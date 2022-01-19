Connect with us

St. Louis & XFL reboot: contact, but no contract yet

Published

9 seconds ago

on

St. Louis & XFL reboot: contact, but no contract yet
ST. LOUIS- According to new XFL owner Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, we’re less than a year from the start of training camp for what is hoped will be a return to play in 2023. And on Monday night, the wrestler-turned-actor teased announcements coming in the next 2-3 weeks during a guest appearance on ESPN2’s coverage of the NFL Wild Card playoff game between St. Louis’ former NFL teams, the Cardinals and Rams.

The chat was the latest in what has been a drip-drip-drip of teases, usually posted to the Instagram accounts of Johnson and Dany Garcia, his ex-wife and business partner who is the league’s new co-owner.

While officials from The Dome at America’s Center have always been hopeful that St. Louis would be in the league’s 2023 plans, considering how popular the BattleHawks were here in 2020 with league-leading attendance and a strong social media presence, they still don’t appear to know much more than the general public about what lies ahead at this point.

Kitty Ratcliffe, President of the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission tells FOX2 that the league has been in contact with officials here, but that no agreement is in place for a return here.

Bills' Joe Schoen visits Giants in person for second interview as GM pool narrows

Published

11 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Bills’ Joe Schoen visits Giants in person for second interview as GM pool narrows
Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen became the first Giants GM candidate to participate in a second interview on Tuesday.

It’s not clear how many of the nine initial candidates have reached round two, but Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles reportedly is in the running, as well.

Schoen, 42, “toured the facility” Tuesday in East Rutherford, according to the Giants, and interviewed in person with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and VP of player personnel Chris Mara.

The team also said in a press release that Schoen “sat down with other members of the team’s front office.”

Poles, 36, meanwhile, is also expected to receive a second interview, according to NFL Network.

The Giants’ slow and steady pace with their GM search has them behind in head coaching interviews.

There are eight NFL teams with full-time head coaching vacancies, and the Giants are the only one that hasn’t already interviewed or submitted a known request for a candidate yet.

The Bears, Vikings, Dolphins, Jaguars, Broncos, Texans and Raiders are their competition.

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll could be a natural match with Schoen. Daboll and Schoen both already interviewed with Chicago. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy could be a fit with Poles as GM.

Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson connects to both candidates through Andy Reid’s coaching tree, via Reid’s Chiefs team and Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Reid’s former defensive coordinator in Philly.

And Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles goes back to the Miami Dolphins (2008-11) with Schoen.

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores both have eyes for the Giants’ job, per sources, and Flores is expected to interview for the job, but the Giants haven’t tipped their hand on their preferences or interests at that spot.

Flores already interviewed for the Bears and Texans jobs and might be suited for a team closer to winning.

Word is he got fired after pushing for improvements at the Dolphins’ GM and QB positions. And he just endured the pains of a Miami rebuild to try to turn that franchise around.

The Giants’ roster is in better shape than when Joe Judge arrived, but it is still in need of major surgery at key positions before the team can compete.

Reports that Flores definitely would bring Texans QB Deshaun Watson to New York with him are not true to the best of the Daily News’ understanding.

A Watson trade also would be incredibly expensive, and Mara and Tisch would be inviting a public relations nightmare by welcoming Watson to their team.

NOT MUCH

The Giants have a league-low $13,986 in unused 2021 cap space to roll over into 2022, and that’s before the NFL audits incentives and bonuses, per ESPN. The Giants are the only team with under $100,000 in unused space. Only eight teams came in under $1 million. And the Jaguars carry over a league-high $25.7 million … Former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo, now a consultant with the Dallas Cowboys, interviewed on Tuesday for the offensive coordinator vacancy on Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule’s staff … The Las Vegas Raiders have egg on their face after Tuesday’s clumsy firing of GM Mike Mayock. The Raiders submitted GM interview requests before publicly announcing Mayock’s firing, so it was business as usual for staff until they learned of candidates’ interviews and Mayock’s fate later via social media. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia isn’t expected to stay on despite a playoff berth, especially with a new GM on the way. The Raiders’ players, however, clearly have his back … The Seattle Seahawks fired two defensive coaches on Tuesday: defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis. All eyes had been on possible changes or major offseason headlines regarding head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson, but so far, the only changes have come on D.

The secret to easy homemade pizza

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

The secret to easy homemade pizza
By Dawn Perry, The New York Times

Making pizza at home sounds fun, but homemade pizza dough can be finicky, even if you’ve had a lot of practice. Still, that doesn’t mean delivery is the only way to satisfy a craving.

Solution: French bread. Squishy supermarket French bread is a ready-made vehicle for your favorite pizza toppings. Sure, you could just buy a box of Stouffer’s, but with a little planning, homemade French bread pizza makes a great meal after a day’s work.

Store-bought French bread can vary pretty widely in size. The measurements offered in these recipes should cover larger 16-ounce loaves, but trust your gut when topping: Smaller loaves may require a thinner layer of sauce or slightly less cheese. Dig out some of the soft interior of the loaf as well. Toss it into a food processor and pulse to make breadcrumbs, or tear it into bite-size pieces, toss with olive oil and salt, and bake at 350 degrees until dry and golden for croutons.

St. Louis Police find stolen items in storage unit; suspect arrested

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Man dies Saturday morning in fatal crash northbound I-55
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 47-year-old man is accused of allegedly storing stolen items in a storage unit and selling them.

The man was arrested Jan. 12 at A1 U-Store off of Watson Road. Shrewsbury officers had been surveilling the suspect who rented a storage unit where he allegedly kept items from recent burglaries near St. Louis City and Shrewsbury, according to a facebook post by the Shrewsbury Missouri Police Department.

St. Louis City police had a probable cause statement to arrest the suspect that linked him to three burglaries that happened in the city. After the suspect arrived at his storage unit Jan. 12, St. Louis officers approached him, stating that he was under arrest.

The suspect then closed the storage unit’s doors. An officer was able to pry part of the door open, and noticed a pistol next to the suspect. There was another unknown man inside the storage unit, according to the Facebook post.

As officers tried to make any more toward the suspect, he would grab the pistol and threaten to end his life if the police did not leave. After an hour of negotiation, officers convinced the suspect to let the other man go. The other man was believed to be buying items from the suspect advertised online. Police say he is not believed to be involved and was unharmed.

As the suspect briefly left his hand from the pistol, officers made the arrest and safely brought him into custody. One officer sustained injuries to his hand and was treated at a hospital. He has since been released to full duty, according to the Facebook post.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged the man with third-degree special victim assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $75,000.

St. Louis City has claimed possession of the storage unit that is filled with verified and presumed stolen items. Police have obtained search warrants to inspect the items, according to the Facebook post.

The investigation is ongoing.

