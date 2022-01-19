Students, school staff will now have rapid test option, Baker admin. announces

Massachusetts students and school staff will now have a new tool in their belts to keep COVID-19 at bay: a free weekly at-home rapid test starting at the end of the month.

“This new testing program based on conversations with school administrators is just the latest way that we can help keep kids in school,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in announcing the program Tuesday. “In-school spread is extremely rare, and as we all know, young people are at much lower risk of getting sick from COVID.”

The program will act as a replacement to Baker’s Test and Stay program, though districts can choose to opt into or out of either program. Baker said it’s due for an upgrade, since almost 99% of over 500,000 close contact tests given through that program turned up negative.

The program will also cut down on staffing strain for school nurses, who have been busy chasing close contacts of COVID-positive students instead of symptomatic students.

School superintendents “have been looking for relief on the contact tracing,” said Tom Scott, head of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents. “The additional number of tests that will be provided at home is going to reduce that demand load on the nurses as well, so I think this is a win-win.”

Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy called the program “a good first step that gets us closer to meeting the need of the moment.”

Still, she called on the administration to transition from an approach “reactive” to the demands of educators’ unions to a “proactive” one.

“I do hope this will provide some level of relief to staff,” she added.