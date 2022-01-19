Connect with us

Students, school staff will now have rapid test option, Baker admin. announces

Massachusetts students and school staff will now have a new tool in their belts to keep COVID-19 at bay: a free weekly at-home rapid test starting at the end of the month.

“This new testing program based on conversations with school administrators is just the latest way that we can help keep kids in school,” Gov. Charlie Baker said in announcing the program Tuesday. “In-school spread is extremely rare, and as we all know, young people are at much lower risk of getting sick from COVID.”

The program will act as a replacement to Baker’s Test and Stay program, though districts can choose to opt into or out of either program. Baker said it’s due for an upgrade, since almost 99% of over 500,000 close contact tests given through that program turned up negative.

The program will also cut down on staffing strain for school nurses, who have been busy chasing close contacts of COVID-positive students instead of symptomatic students.

School superintendents “have been looking for relief on the contact tracing,” said Tom Scott, head of the Massachusetts Association of School Superintendents. “The additional number of tests that will be provided at home is going to reduce that demand load on the nurses as well, so I think this is a win-win.”

Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy called the program “a good first step that gets us closer to meeting the need of the moment.”

Still, she called on the administration to transition from an approach “reactive” to the demands of educators’ unions to a “proactive” one.

“I do hope this will provide some level of relief to staff,” she added.

Green Line MBTA incident at Park Street shuts down stretch of track

January 19, 2022

A Green Line train switch incident at Park Street suspended trains between Arlington and North Station for over three hours shortly before midnight Monday into early Tuesday morning, the latest in a series of MBTA derailments.

An MBTA spokesperson clarified that this train did not actually derail. “The train crossed over a ‘split switch,’ but its wheels never came off the rails,” he said in an email, though he added that the cause of the incident is still under investigation.

At the time, the MBTA’s Twitter account suggested that riders take the Orange Line in the interim by riding it from North Station to Back Bay to reconnect to the Green Line at Copley.

Overnight, workers realigned the track switch and moved the train, allowing regularly scheduled service to resume by Tuesday morning.

Other MBTA issues in recent months include a September Red Line derailment at Broadway, a March Orange Line derailment at Wellington and a July Green Line crash that sent 27 people to the hospital.

Continue Reading

Bruins retire Willie O'Ree's jersey number, honoring first Black NHL player

January 19, 2022

The Boston Bruins have retired jersey number 22 in honor of Willie O’Ree, the first Black player to compete in the National Hockey League.

“I never expected, when I started playing hockey, that I’d have my number retired up there in the rafters, with so many icons and so many greats,” O’Ree told current Bruins players during a video call shared by the organization.

O’Ree, 86, was called up by the Bruins during his second season with the minor league Quebec Aces. The winger made his debut on the Boston ice on Jan. 18, 1958, against the Montreal Canadiens.

He played 43 games for the Bruins in the 1960-61 season, in addition to his two appearances in 1958, and scored four goals and tallied 10 assists. Although the Bruins didn’t know it at the time, O’Ree had been blinded in one eye by a puck years before, and played the game half-blind.

“When I scored my first goal in the Garden, they give me a two-minute standing ovation. I’ll never forget it,” O’Ree said.

O’Ree told the team he was “overwhelmed and thrilled” by the honor. He joins 11 other players enshrined in the rafters at TD Garden: Lionel Hitchman, Dit Clapper, Eddie Shore, Milt Schmidt, Bobby Orr, John Bucyk, Phil Esposito, Ray Bourque, Terry O’Reilly, Cam Neely, and Rick Middleton.

“You’ve given hope to so many people and inspired so many over the years — hockey players, or really anyone, on and off the ice,” Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron told O’Ree during the team call.

The Bruins raised O’Ree’s sweater ahead of the evening’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. O’Ree was unable to attend in person, but delivered comments through a video call from his family’s California home.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu proclaimed Jan. 18 “Willie O’Ree Day” in the city, and numerous landmarks lit up yellow in his honor, including TD Garden, the Prudential Center, City Hall, Gillette Stadium, Fenway Park, and the Zakim Bridge.

The Bruins ProShop at TD Garden will also sell commemorative Willie O’Ree gear through January, with net proceeds going to the Boston Bruins Foundation and SCORE Boston Hockey, an organization that brings hockey to inner-city kids.

Continue Reading

Ticker: Casinos Ended 2021 With Big Month; Former AG William Barr's memoir to be published March 8

January 19, 2022

Gaming revenues were up across the board last month as Plainridge Park Casino, MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor together generated nearly $100 million in revenue, of which about $26.5 million is due to the state, according to the Gaming Commission.

Of the $95.65 million revenue total, Encore Boston Harbor pulled in $62.4 million, or just about two-thirds. December now ranks as the second-best revenue month for the Everett casino, trailing only October 2021’s $62.8 million haul.

At MGM Springfield, the $22.2 million in gaming revenue last month represented the highest monthly total since July 2021 and made December the state’s first casino’s second-best month since March 2019.

Former AG William Barr’s memoir to be published March 8

Former Attorney General William Barr has a memoir coming out March 8 titled “One Damn Thing After Another.”

The tome is billed by his publisher as a “vivid and forthright book” of his time serving two “drastically different” presidents, Donald Trump and George H.W. Bush.

“With the Trump administration, Barr faced an unrelenting barrage of issues, such as Russiagate, the opioid epidemic, Chinese espionage, big tech, the COVID outbreak, civil unrest, the first impeachment, and the 2020 election fallout,” said William Morrow, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers in an announcement.

The title of the book refers to an expression Barr had heard about the nature of the job of attorney general.

Barr, now 71, served under Bush from 1991-93 and under Trump from 2019-2020.

After the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters seeking to overturn the election results, Barr, then out of the office, issued a statement in which he condemned Trump for “orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress.”

Continue Reading

