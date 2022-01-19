Celebrities
T.I. Proudly Proclaims That Kanye, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne & More Can’t ‘F With Him On The Mic’, Social Media Immediately Releases Receipts
T.I. claims, “nobody f***ing with [him]” on the mic, throwing Kanye West, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, and more names under the bus.
T.I. seems to always have whatever he says taken right out of context, having people ready to argue about it no matter what the topic is. His latest storm is coming over his comments about his rapping ability and how he declared that “nobody f***ing with me on the mic”.
“Motherf***s can’t f**k with me in no way, shape, form, or fashion when it comes to doing no music, man,” T.I. said. “I got a lot of other s*** going on so I don’t do music like on no consistent basis. … I don’t depend on that shit to feed me, you hear me?
He continued, “But when you’re talking ’bout doing music, when you’re talking ’bout cutting records, n***a, you talking ’bout putting s*** out, talking ’bout making s** that’s better than anything out there, man, ain’t nobody f***ing with me. Nobody f***ing with me, bruh.”
T.I. even went on to mention people by name, insisting he’s better than Kanye West, Lil Wayne, Nas, Lil Wayne, and Jay-Z.
To be fair, there is nothing wrong with T.I. feeling himself and his ability–but the internet felt differently and wasted no time reminded him of all the times he had been washed on a track. Check out out some of the songs in question below and let us know on Twitter if you agree!
Christina Aguilera, 41, Smolders In Low-Cut, Off-The-Shoulder Outfit For Stunning New Photo
Christina Aguilera looked fabulous when she rocked a plunging red off-the-shoulder top with pigtail braids & bright green eye shadow.
Christina Aguilera, 41, always looks sexy no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did in her latest photo. The singer posted a gorgeous photo of herself staring into the camera while rocking a cool braided hairstyle, bright green eyeshadow, and a plunging top that revealed ample cleavage.
In the photo, Christina’s makeup was done by Etienne Ortega, who gave Christina a bright green smokey eye with super long lashes and a glossy nude lip with dark brown lip liner. Meanwhile, her hair was dyed a bright red and done in an intricate braided style by Jesus Guerrero.
Her hair was slicked back into long braids in the back while two front pieces were left out and braided in tight cornrows that were draped around her forehead. Three little red gems on either side of her temples completed her hairstyle.
As for her outfit and accessories, Christina was styled by Anna Trevelyan, who dressed Christina in a sexy bright red off-the-shoulder top that was super low-cut. She accessorized with a bunch of different gold huggie hoops and long gold swords that dangled down to her shoulders.
Meanwhile, just a day before, Christina rocked the same glam and hairstyle with another bright red outfit, that was a bit different but just as sexy. She flaunted her fabulous figure in a skintight long-sleeve latest top that had a plunging V-neckline and a zipper down the front.
Christina styled the peplum top with a pair of matching high-waisted latex pants, rectangular red sunglasses, and long, red acrylic nails. She captioned the photo, “Santo ¡sálvame!.”
#PowerBookII: Funniest Reactions To Monet Lying To Her Sonphew (AGAIN), Slimy Tate Getting Slithery, Tariq’s House Arrest Hunchery & More
It’s getting spicyyy
At first glance, ‘Power’ fans scoffed at a series centered around universally HATED character Tariq whose evolved into a compelling (and conflicted) antihero tangled in a web of lies and deceit that makes “Power Book II: Ghost” must-stream TV.
Whether Tariq is smarter than his old man or not, we don’t know (yet), but he slithered out of jail with help from slimy ex-Councilman Tate only to be caught between the legal system trying to pin Detective Ramirez’s death on him and his deal with Monet not to snitch on Cane who framed him.
There’s also the matter of his ex-boo Lauren wearing a wire around him after being pressured by Carrie who we doubt will make it to Season 3. At this point, both characters are in serious danger.
As for the dysfunctional Tejada family, Monet is beefing with Diana while questioning Lorenzo’s every move, fighting with Dante over their son Zeke, and lying to Zeke about his father being in prison for life.
In a stunning moment (that we thought was going another way), she tells Zeke that Dante was just some random dude trying to come up off him without realizing that telling him the truth would make things less messy for everyone involved.
Naturally, we think it’s Diana who spills the beans about Zeke whose reaction to being Monet’s son will surely shatter the Powerverse.
We also suspect that Cane will continue being the dumbest character on the show, Dante putting the Tejadas in a chokehold, Davis getting burned playing with fire, Lauren fearing for her life after being unmasked as the snitch, Tate going full villain, and Tariq and Brayden inching closer to becoming Ghost and Tommy.
How do you think Tariq gets out of doing time (this time)? Do you think Diana connects the dots about Monet and Zeke? Tell us down below and peep the funniest (and pettiest) reactions to Episode 6 on the flip.
Valerie Bertinelli Reveals Why She Hasn’t Weighed Herself Since Writing Her Book
The ‘Hot in Cleveland’ actress opened up about her struggles with her body image, and spoke about the work she’s doing now to help both her mental and physical health.
Valerie Bertinelli, 61, is committed to working on her mental health just as much as physical health! The actress revealed her dedication to working on both during a Tuesday January 18 interview on The View. She opened up about her 50-pound weight loss in 2007, but said that even though she looked great, it had a negative impact on her mental health. The Enough Already author spoke about the changes she’s made since writing her book in the new interview.
Before Joy Behar asked about her much-reported on 2007 weight-loss journey, Valerie spoke about having the importance of weight loss ingrained in her as a child, seeing how her dad reacted to her mom’s fluctuating weight. The actress said that even though she was happy to wear a bikini “for the first time in a very long time,” she was still super self-conscious about her weight. “No matter how low that number on the scale would get, it was never quite low enough to keep me safe, and when it would rise, and it was higher, I would think, ‘Well that’s it. I can’t go out in public. People are going to judge me, and I’m ugly, and I’m fat, and I’m not worth anything,’ because that old lie from as a young child was repeating inside of me,” she explained.
She continued to say that she’s still trying to be healthy, but she’s not accounting for the numbers on scale as much anymore. “I haven’t weighed myself since I finished the book. I don’t plan on weighing myself anytime soon. My jeans still fit,” she said. “It doesn’t mean that I’m not going to take care of myself as well. I am going to try and eat more fruit and vegetables, drink less alcohol, eat less sugar, move my body a little bit every day so I can continue to climb my stairs everyday well into my 80s, but I don’t want to care so much what it does.”
Earlier in the interview, Valerie opened up about needing to do more than just eat right for a diet to really work.”Diets work! They totally work, while you’re on them, but if we don’t take care of our mental health and our emotional health, no diet is going to survive the maintenance as you gain back weight,” she said. The One Day At Time star also said that in 2020, she said that she managed to put her weight out of her mind, amid personal struggles including the deaths of her parents and her ex-husband Eddie Van Halen‘s illness getting worse in addition to the coronavirus pandemic. She said that all of those issues really put her body image into perspective. “Why do I give a flying fig what my weight is?” she said.
