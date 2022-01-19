Connect with us

Bitcoin

TA: Ethereum Topside Bias Vulnerable If It Continues To Struggle Below $3.2K

Published

58 seconds ago

on

Ethereum
Ethereum extended decline below the $3,200 support zone against the US Dollar. ETH price remains at a risk of a sharp decline below $3,000.

  • Ethereum extended decline below the $3,200 and $3,150 support levels.
  • The price is trading below $3,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There is a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $3,120 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair could start a fresh increase if it clears the $3,120 and $3,150 resistance levels.

Ethereum Price Faces Resistance

Ethereum extended decline below the $3,200 support zone. ETH even broke the $3,150 support level and settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There was even a break below the $3,120 level. A low is formed near $3,050 and currently correcting losses. It is now approaching the $3,085 resistance. The stated level is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $3,192 swing high to $3,050 low.

The first major resistance is near the $3,120 level. There is also a major bearish trend line forming with resistance near $3,120 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The trend line is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $3,192 swing high to $3,050 low.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

If there is an upside break above the trend line, the price could rise towards the $3,200 resistance zone. The next major resistance is near the $3,225 level, above which ether price could gain bullish momentum. In the stated case, the price could rise towards $3,350 in the near term.

More Losses in ETH?

If ethereum fails to start a fresh increase above the $3,120 level, it could continue to move down. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,050 level.

The first key support is now forming near the $3,000 level. A downside break below the $3,000 level might accelerate losses in the near term. The next major support for the bulls may perhaps be near the $2,880 handle. Any more losses may perhaps push the price towards the $2,750 level in the coming days.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is still well below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $3,050

Major Resistance Level – $3,120

