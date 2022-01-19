Taking Her Talents To … Rappers? Larsa Pippen Vows To “Try” To Steer Clear Of Smithereen Smashing Sports Stars

Larsa “Pushing P” Pippen is stepping into 2022 with a plan to try something different with her dating life.

As BOSSIP previously reported, Pippen’s divorce from her former Chicago Bulls star ex-hubby Scottie was finalized earlier this month, over three years after Larsa filed in November 2018. Now officially a single lady, the 47-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star spoke with US Weekly about some of her past dating choices, revealing she didn’t really set out to date more than one professional basketball player, that just happened to be who she was around most.

“It’s almost like a nurse and a doctor — if you’re a nurse and you’ve worked in a hospital, you’re more likely to like have friends that are doctor,” the Pippen told Us Weekly on Wednesday, January 12. “So, I feel like I’ve been in the basketball world for so long that I feel like I’m just surrounded by that world.” “It’s not like I go look for it,” the Chicago native continued of dating professional athletes. “It’s just there, you know?”

In November 2020 Pippen made headlines after she was photographed walking hand-in-hand with married Minnesota Timberwolves baller, Malik Beasley, 25. Both Pippen and Beasley publicly defended their love, claiming he and his wife Montana Yao had separated prior to their pairing, however Yao alleged otherwise. Less than six months later Larsa and Malik revealed they had split. In a public apology to Montana Yao, Beasley called the relationship with Larsa “childish.”

Now, Larsa is admitting that she “kind of” regrets dating Beasley.

“I don’t wanna give too much life to my past relationship,” Larsa told US Weekly. “I just think you learn from all your mistakes. You grow every day, and I just feel like I’m in a better place today than I was yesterday.”

Furthermore, Larsa says she’ll be looking other places than arenas for her new romantic interests.

“I’m trying to avoid athletes,” Pippen told Us of her future dating plans. “If that’s the question, I’m definitely trying to avoid athletes.”

Maybe she’ll find love on the beach? Larsa was photographed sporting a hot pink bikini at Miami Beach of the weekend.

The shapely reality star shares four kids, Scotty Jr., 21, Preston, 19, Justin, 16, and Sophia, 13 with her six-time NBA champ ex, Scottie, 56.

Besides Beasley, she’s also admitted to “seeing” Tristan Thompson before he dated Khloé Kardashian and had a rumored fling with rapper Future.

Who do you think would make a good match for Larsa?