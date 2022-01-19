Celebrities
‘Teen Mom: Family Reunion’: Amber Portwood Says She Doesn’t Think She’s A ‘Good Mom’
Amber Portwood blames being ‘an addict and in jail for fighting’ as the reason why she feels she isn’t a good mom during group therapy.
Amber Portwood, 31, got real during group therapy on Tuesday, Jan. 18’s episode of Teen Mom: Family Reunion. During the session led by Dr. Cheynne Bryant, the cast of once-teenaged mothers went around and said something positive about themselves one at a time. Those who felt they shared that positive trait were asked to stand up along with the person whose turn it was. However, it was Amber’s decision not to stand up that shocked her castmates.
Tonight on #TeenMomFamilyReunion, the moms share their feelings and let each other in during a group session.
Catch a brand new episode tonight at 8/7c on MTV. 💞 pic.twitter.com/f8OPfHGRbL
— MTV (@MTV) January 18, 2022
When Maci Bookout declared that she felt she was a “good mom.” Everyone except for Amber stood up. Her co-stars pleaded with her to join them but she refused. “Sometimes I don’t feel like I am a mom,” Amber responded once prompted to elaborate. “I let my anger kind of take over my life. I just wasn’t a good mom. I wasn’t there for my daughter when she needed me and I was an addict and in jail for fighting.”
Dr. Bryant directed her to look to the present and asked what changes she has tried to make to be a better mom. Amber responded that she has tried to “keep being there” for her daughter Leah Leann Shirley, 13, and son James Andrew Glennon, 3, and signed up for intervention and anger management classes. However, she still feels like she’s failing. “When I went to prison, I turned myself around but then I messed up again a couple of years ago,” she told the group.
Maci was heartbroken to hear Amber’s admission.”I know things with Amber and her daughter Leah are kinda rocky right now. But I want her to believe that she’s a good mom,” Maci said during a confessional interview. While these moms don’t always get along, it was nice to see them support each other during this therapy session.
Amber has had a contentious relationship with her daughter Leah whom she shares with her ex Gary Shirley. During the most recent season of Teen Mom OG, Gary had invented her over for dinner to spend time with their daughter. However, Leah didn’t seem thrilled to have her estranged mother there and after plenty of awkward silences, the Never Too Late author complained and wondered “what the point” of driving out there was. The last we saw of Amber before Teen Mom Family Reunion was when she stormed off stage during the Teen Mom OG reunion after she found out Leah was in therapy. Fortunately, the two seem to be talking again so it seems Amber’s own therapy session may have paid off.
New episodes of Teen Mom: Family Reunion air Tuesdays at 8 pm on MTV.
Celebrities
Britney Spears Lashes Out At Jamie Lynn In Cease & Desist Letter: I Won’t Be ‘Bullied’
Britney Spears is reportedly demanding that her sister Jamie Lynn Spears leaves her out of her book tour for her new memoir ‘Things I Should Have Said’ in a ‘forceful’ cease and desist letter that was delivered by her attorney, Mathew S. Rosengart.
Britney Spears, 40, is taking a legal step when it comes to her public feud with her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears. The singer asked her attorney Mathew S. Rosengart to issue her 30-year-old sibling a cease and desist letter, which was obtained by Page Six, that demands her to leave her out of her book tour for her just released memior, Things I Should Have Said, and says that she “will no longer be bullied” for the point of book sales.
“Dear Ms. Spears: As you know, I represent your sister Britney Spears, and I write at her request concerning the above-referenced matter. We write with some hesitation because the last thing Britney wants is to bring more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her,” the letter, which can be seen above, starts.
“Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she,” it continues.
The letter goes on to bring up the “abuse and wrongdoing” that Britney had to go through during her 13-year conservatorship, which was established by her and Jamie Lynn’s father Jamie Spears to gain control of her personal, medical and financial affairs.
“You of all people know the abuse and wrongdoing Britney had to endure during the conservatorship, after initially growing up with a ‘ruinous,’ alcoholic father,” the letter states. “In fact, your own book reportedly states that your father ‘spent most of my life in that cycle of ruinous behavior. His bouts of drinking caused me periods of torment and sorrow.”
“As I have previously stated, having endured a 13-year conservatorship that stripped her of civil rights and fundamental liberties, Britney will no longer be bullied by her father or anyone else,” it continues before going on to say that it was Britney who was the “breadwinner” of the family.
“Britney was the family’s breadwinner and she also otherwise supported you. Publicly airing false or fantastical grievances is wrong, especially when designed to sell books. It is also potentially unlawful and defamatory,” the letter says.
“Michelle Obama famously said, ‘when they go low, we go high’, and to Britney’s great credit, that is exactly what Britney is going to do, for the time being,” the last part of the letter reads. “You recently reportedly stated that the book was ‘not about her.’ She takes you at your word and we, therefore, demand that you cease and desist from referencing Britney derogatorily during your promotional campaign. If you fail to do so or defame her, Britney will be forced to consider and take all appropriate legal action.”
Britney’s cease and desist letter comes after she and Jamie Lynn have been publicly feuding in interviews and on social media over the past few weeks. The feud started around the same time that Jamie Lynn began doing press for her book, which includes excerpts of her perceptions about situations she and Britney were involved in over the years. In the interviews, she has been openly expressing her opinions about Britney and their issues, and Britney’s made it clear she sees things differently.
One of Jamie Lynn’s latest interviews was on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Jan. 17, and in it, she discussed how she was “sad” over her big sister’s breakup with Justin Timberlake back in 2002. It didn’t take long, however, for Britney to take to Instagram to disagree by claiming Jamie Lynn and their mom Lynne treated her like “a ghost” after the split and didn’t give her the support she felt she needed. “I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done … slapped you and Mamma right across your f–king faces !!!!!,” the “…Baby One More Time” crooner shockingly wrote in part of the post, which can be seen above.
Celebrities
RIP: Fashion Icon André Leon Talley Dead at 73 | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Fashion legend and former Vogue editor-at-large André Leon Talley died at a hospital in White Plains, New York on January 18, TMZ reports.
Talley, 73, was the news director at Vogue from 1983 to 1987 before becoming the magazine’s creative director from 1988 to 1995.
Talley was a larger than life personality who broke fashion barriers as a young gay man with impeccable style and taste.
He was born in Washington, D.C. and raised by his maternal grandmother, Binnie Francis Davis, in Durham, North Carolina during the Jim Crow era.
“For a long time my grandmother would not allow white people to come into our house,” Talley said. “That was her rule. The only white man who ever came into the house was the coroner.”
Talley said Miss Binnie inspired him and gave him an “understanding of luxury” that fueled his love for fashion.
His interest in fashion was piqued when he discovered an issue of Vogue magazine in the local library at the age of nine or 10. He is pictured with Vogue editor-for-life Anna Wintour at the Donna Karan New York Fall 2011 fashion show.
After graduating from Brown University with a Master of Arts degree in French Literature in 1972, Talley worked as an unpaid apprentice for Diana Vreeland at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in 1974.
Vreeland, then Vogue editor-at-large, was so impressed with Talley that she hooked him up with a job at Andy Warhol’s Factory and Interview magazine for $50 a week.
He went on to work for The New York Times and other publications before finally landing at Vogue.
In 2007, Talley was ranked 45th in Out magazine’s 50 Most Powerful Gay Men and Women in America.
He was virtually homeless after being evicted from his New York mansion in February 2021.
Talley never married and had no children.
André Leon Talley sacrificed it all for US!
— Sonique? (@SoniqueSaturdy) January 19, 2022
Andre Leon Talley got his whole life in 2015 when Rihanna showed up at the Met Gala.
The way he screamed out when Rih said it was Chinese Couture. What a legend! pic.twitter.com/vtQY8F83Yg
— Chatterbox Keirn (@ChatterboxKeirn) January 19, 2022
2022 is already acting up ? what a tremendous loss. #RIP #AndreLeonTalley #Vogue https://t.co/sOWOThvAVL
— JASMIN BRAND (@JasminBrand) January 19, 2022
Andre Leon Talley lived in my town for several years & was a regular at the local deli and the supermarket. He was such a sweet, lovely man and so friendly. I’m so sad that he was taken far, far too soon. RIP Sweet Andre.
— Bonnie Fuller (@BonnieFuller) January 19, 2022
Andre Leon Talley was the living spirit of fashion. He oozed styled from his every pore, and his every gesture was Vogue.
— la cuntissima (@LaDiovanna) January 19, 2022
“Luxury or nothing” – Andre Leon Talley. Rest In Peace ??
— bombasticl0ve (@bombasticl0ve) January 19, 2022
Not Andre Leon Talley ?
— A MEHMEH ? (@mkazele) January 19, 2022
Celebrities
Andre Leon Talley: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Vogue’ Legend Dead At 73
Beloved ‘Vogue’ editor-at-large and style afficionado Andre Leon Talley has died at 73. Here are 5 things to know about the trailblazer in the fashion industry.
Andre Leon Talley, a beloved figure in the fashion world has reportedly died at age 73, according to TMZ. The former creative director for Vogue, judge on America’s Next Top Model, and singular voice in fashion was a true force to be reckoned with in the industry, pushing boundaries and always bringing a certain joie de vivre to his work.
Here we break down five things to know about the so-called “godfather” of fashion who inspired many and paved the way for people of color in the fashion industry.
He Grew Up in Jim Crow South
Andre was born on October 16, 1948 in Washington, D.C. and was raised by his grandmother, Binnie Francis Davis, who worked as a cleaning lady at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina. In his memoir, The Chiffon Trenches, Andre detailed his difficulties growing up within that context, considering his large size (he was 6’6″) as a black man and his penchant for luxury fashion.
In the documentary The Gospel According to Andre, the writer describes his life growing up as a tall, gay black man in the south and how he was taunted and even got rocks thrown at him. He didn’t let those setbacks, however, hold him back from his big dreams. “I had to move on,” he stated in the documentary. “I had to get on with my career.”
He Ran With the Studio 54 Crowd
Through connections he made as a student at North Carolina Central University and Brown University (where he earned a B.A. and M.A. in French Literature, respectively), Andre came to New York City in the early ’70s and fell into the glowing hot center of Manhattan glamour and art. He first apprenticed for former Vogue editor-in-chief Diana Vreeland who then served as a Special Consultant for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Diana was so impressed with her new apprentice’s skills she then connected him to Andy Warhol, granting him a job at Interview magazine. From there, the style obsessive went on to work for Women’s Wear Daily, further utilizing his French skills by becoming the publication’s Paris bureau chief.
Due to his involvement with those circles, Andre indulged in the golden age of Manhattan nightlife, frequenting the over-the-top parties at Studio 54 during the late ’70s with Warhol, Vreeland, and other staples like designers Diane Von Furstenberg, Halston, and Karl Lagerfeld, singers Diana Ross and Grace Jones, and more.
He Was a Singular Voice at ‘Vogue’ Magazine
After working for Interview, WWD, W magazine, and The New York Times, Andre transitioned to Vogue magazine, first working as Fashion News Director from 1983 to 1987 and Creative Director from 1988 to 1995. There he established a close relationship to editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. Although he moved on to working with W in 1995, he did return to Vogue as a contributing editor and then editor-at-large, writing columns that brought a different vision and charismatic voice to the forefront.
“What moves him is that idea [of] just do it, think it, wear it — there is not hesitation,” designer Marc Jacobs stated of Andre and his living-out-loud ethos which undoubtedly influenced the magazine’s outlook on fashion.
He Served as an Advisor to Michelle Obama
Much like his mentor Diana Vreeland, who advised First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Andre served as an advisor to the Obama family on fashion in 2008. He was famous for introducing Michelle Obama to Taiwanese-Canadian designer Jason Wu, from whom she bought many dresses — including the one she for the inauguration.
Moreover, although he leaned political liberal, he still live-blogged the Trump inauguration with New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd, writing commentary on First Lady Melania Trump‘s fashion which he praised.
He Was a Trailblazer in the Fashion World
“As an African American man born in the United States of America, it was important for me to show the building blocks of my story, from my childhood to today,” Andre told TIME in May 2020, after the release of his memoir The Chiffon Trenches. “It’s simply a part of the fabric of society in America. Racism is always there, boiling on the front burners, evidenced during this pandemic in the terrible tragedy of Ahmaud Arbery, shot in Georgia in daylight.
The journalist was most certainly shaped by his Southern background and experiences in the industry where he dealt with racism, but never let that defeat his relentless pursuit of his dreams. “You don’t get up and say, ‘I’m black and I’m proud,’ you just do it and somehow it impacts the culture,” Andre stated in the documentary The Gospel According to Andre.
