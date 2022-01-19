Test ‘Emergency Alert’ sent out in Missouri with Batman references

Suggest a Correction
Missourians received a puzzling message on their phones Tuesday afternoon – an ‘emergency alert’ out of Gotham City about a suspicious vehicle with the license plate UKIDME. This was neither joke nor riddle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), but rather an unfortunate accident.
Around 4:52 p.m., people’s cellphones buzzed with an automatic alert reading, “GOTHAM CITY MO PURPLE/GREEN 1978 DODGE 3700 GT MO UKIDME.”
That’s the car driven by the Joker’s goons in the 1989 ‘Batman’ film.
Fortunately, we didn’t need a Caped Crusader to solve this mystery.
Minutes after the alert was sent, state police sent word the alert was a test message accidentally sent across the state. At 5:21 p.m., the MSHP sent a new alert explaining it was a test.
GENEVA — Athletes at the Beijing Olympics were urged by human rights activists Tuesday to avoid criticizing China because they could be prosecuted.
The International Olympic Committee has said athletes will have freedom of speech at next month’s Winter Games when speaking to journalists or posting on social media. However, the Olympic Charter rule that prohibits political protests at medal ceremonies also requires “applicable public law” to be followed.
The IOC has not yet publicly committed to how athletes who speak out would be protected, activists said in a briefing hosted by Human Rights Watch.
“Silence is complicity and that’s why we have concerns,” said Rob Koehler, the director general of the Global Athlete group. “We know the human rights record and the allowance of freedom of expression in China, so there’s really not much protection.”
The IOC has not responded to requests in recent days to clarify how Chinese law could apply at the Beijing Games, which open on Feb. 4.
“Chinese laws are very vague on the crimes they can use to prosecute people’s free speech,” Human Rights Watch researcher Yaqiu Wang said, citing potential offenses of provoking trouble or inciting subversion.
China’s treatment of its Muslim-majority Uyghur people and polices toward Tibet, Hong Kong and Taiwan have come under increased scrutiny ahead of the Olympics. China also drew criticism following the near-total disappearance from public view of tennis player Peng Shuai. She wrote in a social media post that she was sexually assaulted by a former senior member of the ruling Communist Party.
Two-time Olympic cross-country skier Noah Hoffman said he knew the United States team was now shielding its athletes from facing questions.
“That makes me upset and I am scared for their safety when they go to China,” Hoffman said. “They can speak out when they get back.”
Activists cited the cases of Peng, wrestler Navid Afkari, who was executed in Iran in 2020, and the treatment of athletes by the authoritarian regime in Belarus as examples where the IOC could have done more to protect athletes.
Amid concerns about data privacy and spying in China, some Olympic teams in Europe have also advised athletes not to take personal telephones and laptops to Beijing.
“Any person with a sane mind who hears all these things,” Koehler said, “must have concerns.”
ST. LOUIS- According to new XFL owner Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, we’re less than a year from the start of training camp for what is hoped will be a return to play in 2023. And on Monday night, the wrestler-turned-actor teased announcements coming in the next 2-3 weeks during a guest appearance on ESPN2’s coverage of the NFL Wild Card playoff game between St. Louis’ former NFL teams, the Cardinals and Rams.
The chat was the latest in what has been a drip-drip-drip of teases, usually posted to the Instagram accounts of Johnson and Dany Garcia, his ex-wife and business partner who is the league’s new co-owner.
While officials from The Dome at America’s Center have always been hopeful that St. Louis would be in the league’s 2023 plans, considering how popular the BattleHawks were here in 2020 with league-leading attendance and a strong social media presence, they still don’t appear to know much more than the general public about what lies ahead at this point.
Kitty Ratcliffe, President of the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission tells FOX2 that the league has been in contact with officials here, but that no agreement is in place for a return here.
Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen became the first Giants GM candidate to participate in a second interview on Tuesday.
It’s not clear how many of the nine initial candidates have reached round two, but Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles reportedly is in the running, as well.
Schoen, 42, “toured the facility” Tuesday in East Rutherford, according to the Giants, and interviewed in person with co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch and VP of player personnel Chris Mara.
The team also said in a press release that Schoen “sat down with other members of the team’s front office.”
Poles, 36, meanwhile, is also expected to receive a second interview, according to NFL Network.
The Giants’ slow and steady pace with their GM search has them behind in head coaching interviews.
There are eight NFL teams with full-time head coaching vacancies, and the Giants are the only one that hasn’t already interviewed or submitted a known request for a candidate yet.
The Bears, Vikings, Dolphins, Jaguars, Broncos, Texans and Raiders are their competition.
Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll could be a natural match with Schoen. Daboll and Schoen both already interviewed with Chicago. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy could be a fit with Poles as GM.
Former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson connects to both candidates through Andy Reid’s coaching tree, via Reid’s Chiefs team and Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Reid’s former defensive coordinator in Philly.
And Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles goes back to the Miami Dolphins (2008-11) with Schoen.
Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh and ex-Dolphins coach Brian Flores both have eyes for the Giants’ job, per sources, and Flores is expected to interview for the job, but the Giants haven’t tipped their hand on their preferences or interests at that spot.
Flores already interviewed for the Bears and Texans jobs and might be suited for a team closer to winning.
Word is he got fired after pushing for improvements at the Dolphins’ GM and QB positions. And he just endured the pains of a Miami rebuild to try to turn that franchise around.
The Giants’ roster is in better shape than when Joe Judge arrived, but it is still in need of major surgery at key positions before the team can compete.
Reports that Flores definitely would bring Texans QB Deshaun Watson to New York with him are not true to the best of the Daily News’ understanding.
A Watson trade also would be incredibly expensive, and Mara and Tisch would be inviting a public relations nightmare by welcoming Watson to their team.
The Giants have a league-low $13,986 in unused 2021 cap space to roll over into 2022, and that’s before the NFL audits incentives and bonuses, per ESPN. The Giants are the only team with under $100,000 in unused space. Only eight teams came in under $1 million. And the Jaguars carry over a league-high $25.7 million … Former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo, now a consultant with the Dallas Cowboys, interviewed on Tuesday for the offensive coordinator vacancy on Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule’s staff … The Las Vegas Raiders have egg on their face after Tuesday’s clumsy firing of GM Mike Mayock. The Raiders submitted GM interview requests before publicly announcing Mayock’s firing, so it was business as usual for staff until they learned of candidates’ interviews and Mayock’s fate later via social media. Interim head coach Rich Bisaccia isn’t expected to stay on despite a playoff berth, especially with a new GM on the way. The Raiders’ players, however, clearly have his back … The Seattle Seahawks fired two defensive coaches on Tuesday: defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. and defensive passing game coordinator Andre Curtis. All eyes had been on possible changes or major offseason headlines regarding head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson, but so far, the only changes have come on D.
