The Best Online Casinos for New Zealand Players

With so much choice these days, it can be hard to find the best online casinos in New Zealand.

In fact, this begs a question: how does one know when an online casino is worth signing up to and which ones to avoid?

No matter what your specific preferences are – poker, pokies, jackpots, bonuses, or mobile casinos – we’ve rounded up a complete list of the best online casinos in New Zealand for you to take a look at.

All the dedicated research has been done for you, and we’ll be outlining each casino site’s pros and cons in this article.

PlayOjo delivered on all fronts and really stood out for their ridiculous wager-free bonus, but we’re sure you’ll love them all.

Best Online Casinos New Zealand Has to Offer

1. PlayOjo – Best Online Casino in NZ Overall

Pros:

No wagering casino bonus

3,000+ games in total

Bingo available

53 live games

Cons:

No free games

Lengthy sign-up process

PlayOjo has become famous around the world for its no wagering welcome offer. And it’s now bringing its super generous welcome package to New Zealanders who would also dearly love to play at a friendly and colorful site that’s stuffed with games and pokies!

Casino Games and Pokies: 5/5

One of the best things about PlayOjo is that there’s literally something here for everyone. On the homepage, it says that both high rollers and “play-for-fun-guys” are welcome, and when you consider that there are 3,000+ games here, you can see what they mean.

From thousands of slots to hundreds of card and table games, PlayOjo seemingly has all the bases covered. Min and max stakes vary wildly so that you can have fun for less than a dollar, or go big with $10,000+ bets.

You can also play bingo at PlayOjo, while its popular pokies include the high RTP game Wolf Gold, Mustang Gold, and the evergreen classic Starburst.

Total jackpots, meanwhile, often go way above $8,000,000.

Welcome Bonus: 5/5

The thing with most welcome bonuses is that they normally come with strings attached that can dilute the fun a little bit. PlayOjo, though, is so generous that they let you grab a welcome bonus and take home the winnings without any wagering requirements.

There is no maximum win, either, so you can try to break their bank with a free jackpot win.

On the flip side, this welcome offer bags you 50 free spins – there is no deposit match or bingo tickets involved.

User Interface: 4/5

PlayOjo boasts one of the most accessible online casinos in New Zealand. A cheerful homepage that’s splashed with pastel colors is a delight, while the user layout is so simple and tastefully done that players will feel right at home straight away.

That said, the high rollers – that PlayOjo works so hard to capture with their its bet limits – might be a tad put off by the fairly “fluffy” interface. If you can see beyond that, though, the site is super functional.

Reputation: 4/5

Having been launched just a few years ago, PlayOjo would seem to trail the big boys in terms of how established it is.

But a great game library and unique promotions helped to spread the word, and PlayOjo – which is owned by Skill on Net – is now one of the most popular and reliable online casinos in the world.

Misc: 4.5/5

High rollers will love that PlayOjo accepts big bets and has zero withdrawal restrictions.

Any downsides? The lack of free games might deter those who want to test out their online gambling strategies first.

2. Jackpot City Casino – Best NZ Casino for Mobile

Pros:

370+ slots

Daily jackpots to be won

Live dealer games

Generous welcome package

Cons:

Jackpot City Casino has put a lot of effort into making its New Zealand online casino look good. Web design is stylish and immersive, and makes you feel as if you’re playing in a real-life neon-lit city.

Fortunately, there’s lots of style behind the substance, too. Here, you can try your luck on a range of progressive slots, where the jackpots often exceed $1,000,000 and $2,000,000.

Casino Games and Pokies: 4/5

Jackpot City has been around since 1998, so it has had 20+ years to build up its library of games. To date, it’s home to just shy of 500 games in total – a modest number compared to some online casino powerhouses.

However, all these games are of a high quality in terms of their gameplay and graphics, and many of them are bulging with huge jackpots.

For instance, one of their standout games is Wheel of Wishes, a recent addition that comes with a whopping four different progressive jackpots.

You can also play video poker at Jackpot City, as well as 17 blackjack games and over 50 live games.

A slight downside is that baccarat is completely absent. However, there are also live dealer games available to play here, and you can play for free or for real money.

Welcome Bonus: 4/5

Life at Jackpot City begins with a 100% up to $400 welcome bonus, which is just about industry-average among New Zealand casino sites. It’s actually a reload bonus, which means you get a deposit match on your first, second, third, and fourth deposits.

What’s really cool is that the site has an entire page dedicated to explaining what welcome bonuses are, how they work, and what the terms and conditions are. This sort of info will be especially useful to those who have never signed up to a casino before.

User Interface: 4/5

With a sparkling neon city providing the background, Jackpot City positively glows. It certainly looks awesome – and fortunately, it’s also intuitively designed, with the end-user in mind at all times.

And while Jackpot City Casino can be accessed on desktop, the site puts a lot of emphasis on its mobile casino. You can play a wide variety of high-quality real money games via the app, including table games and slots, and the app is available on both Android and iOS devices.

Reputation: 5/5

If you want to play at one of the most established casinos in NZ, Jackpot City Casino is well worth a look. It’s been around since 1998, it’s attracted zero negative press in that time, and it’s licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission.

Misc: 4/5

As mentioned, Jackpot City is one of the best mobile casinos, and there are even hundreds of mobile-exclusive games that you can play. These include Mega Moolah, a jackpot that doesn’t mess about when it comes to big wins (it’s not unusual for someone to win more than $8,000,000).

3. Spin Casino – Best Online Pokies in New Zealand

Pros:

4500+ games

Fast payouts

Lots of progressive jackpots

Three-part welcome bonus

Cons:

$2,000 max bet on live tables

Spin Casino is one of the top NZ casinos that’s largely dedicated to online pokies. Its slots win rate is higher than average, it boasts an impressive collection of more than 700 games, and payouts are always super fast.

Casino Games and Pokies: 4/5

Spin Casino has around 480 games, and these are distributed between slots, poker, blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and live games.

The live dealer casino is especially worth expanding on, as here you can take your pick from almost 50 different live games, including live poker. There’s also an entire section dedicated to live mobile games.

That said, the maximum stake for the live games – which are available 24/7 – is just $2,000, which means high rollers may need to look elsewhere.

Popular pokies you can play at Spin Casino include Diamond King Jackpots, Amazing Link Zeus and Avalon. New pokies are being added all the time, too, with recent additions including Arctic Enchantress.

Welcome Bonus: 4/5

The welcome offer is a three-part bonus that starts off with a 100% up to $400 first deposit bonus, before being followed by 100% second and third deposit bonuses up to $300.

Once the welcome package is out of the way, existing players then get to spin the Bonus Wheel each week for the chance to win more perks and prizes, including free spins. This Wheel replaces the kind of regular offers typically seen at rival casinos. It’s a new approach to casino bonuses – and we like it.

User Interface: 4/5

Spin Casino scores highly for its functional user interface that’s super easy to use. Navigation is on-point thanks to large buttons and everything being where you expect it to be.

While the site design is certainly clean and free from clutter, some players might find the white background and overall look to be a tad basic.

We also found the casino to be a tad glitchy, while some pages took longer to load than others.

Reputation: 5/5

Spin Casino was established in 2001, which makes it one of the most experienced casino sites available to NZ players right now.

Over the years, it’s constantly updated and revised its site, adding new payment methods and games, and it has a strong reputation for trust among its thousands of satisfied customers.

Misc: 4/5

Sports betting is available at Spin Casino, and you can also wager on eSports.

Meanwhile, there’s an exclusive loyalty program that’s topped off with a special tier known as Spin Prive. This gives you access to a range of exclusive offers, including higher bet limits and faster withdrawals.

4. Mansion Casino – Best Online Casino for High Rollers

Pros:

High limit games

1,100+ games

High withdrawal limits

Excellent VIP program

Cons:

Website could do with a refresh

Finding a casino in New Zealand that accepts large real money bets and doesn’t limit winners isn’t always easy, but Mansion Casino is one such option.

This super popular, highly professional casino based in Europe has high limits on specific tables (especially live dealer games) and won’t limit you if you’re a persistent winner. That said, the key to succeeding as a high roller at Mansion is getting into their VIP program.

Casino Games and Pokies: 5/5

With about 1,190 games, Mansion Casino should be able to satisfy most tastes. It’s got slots fans covered with an arsenal of over 900 pokies, while anyone looking for an authentic live casino experience can move between 39 different live dealer tables.

They also have a vast selection of high RTP games including pokies, blackjack and roulette. Total jackpots are high each day, and you can easily switch between the classic casino and the live casino tabs.

We’d prefer it if Mansion listed the RTP of each game so that you know exactly what your chances of winning are, but we give them kudos for listing the exact min and max stakes on all their live games (which go as high as over $12,000 for non-VIP players).

Welcome Bonus: 5/5.

Mansion Casino gives you the option of two welcome bonuses. The first is a 100% up to $500 welcome offer that comes with 20x rollover requirements, and which is aimed at regular players.

The second is a 50% up to $500 high roller welcome offer, and it comes with a 15x wagering requirement.

Terms and conditions are excellent, and those wagering requirements are highly favorable.

Moreover, max withdrawals are pegged at over $50,000 if you’re a VIP member. As a regular player, you’ll have to be content with max withdrawals of $30,000.

The VIP program, meanwhile, gives you access to an array of additional perks, including higher limits, exclusive promos, reloads, and gifts from your very own personal account manager.

User Interface: 3.5/5

With its black, white and red color scheme, Mansion Casino looks every inch the polished and professional casino that it is. The user interface is stripped-back and hassle-free, and it’s both practical and slick.

That said, there’s no doubt that Mansion Casino could do with a bit of a refresh, as it’s been sporting the same design for a number of years now. However, site speed is excellent and your casino and sportsbook accounts will be linked.

Reputation: 4/5

Mansion has been around since 2004 and is one of the most trusted online gambling brands in the world. Formerly the shirt sponsor of Tottenham Hotspur FC, it’s often one of the go-to casinos for high rollers who want to place large bets without worrying about collecting their winnings.

Misc: 4/5

As mentioned, the key to the absolute best experience at Mansion is securing an invite to the VIP program. Max withdrawals are raised to over $50,000 if you’re a VIP member. As a regular player, you’ll have to be content with max withdrawals of $30,000.

Customer support, meanwhile, is available 24/7 for all players.

5. Red Dog Casino – Best New Casino for New Zealand Players

Pros:

Launched in 2019

150+ games

225% welcome offer

Cryptos accepted

Cons:

If you’re on the lookout for a new online casino in New Zealand, Red Dog Casino might be worth a check-in. Launched at the end of 2019, it’s a fully-licensed, safe and secure casino that’s loaded with new games, a fuss-free user interface and an attractive welcome offer.

Casino Games & Pokies: 4/5

Since it’s a new casino, we can forgive Red Dog Casino for not having the most comprehensive of games.

At the time of writing, it has just over 150 altogether, although most of these are pokies. You can also play a handful of poker, blackjack and roulette games. And while there are 13 live dealer games, you can only see them once you’ve registered.

So, it’s a modest selection in total. However, it’s worth mentioning that all of Red Dog’s games are provided by Real Time Gaming, and you’re essentially playing all their greatest hits here.

Welcome Bonus: 4.5/5

One of the reasons players sign-up to Red Dog Casino on the regular is its stunning welcome offer. This is a 225% match deposit offer that comes with a very fair 30x wagering requirement.

Moreover, Red Dog nudges it up to a 245% match deposit bonus if you make your first deposit with NeoSurf.

User Interface: 4/5

The team behind Red Dog Casino have gone for a fuss-free user experience. There are no distracting animations here that would otherwise slow the site load speed down, and everything is easy to locate.

The different game categories are listed at the top of the screen. Also, clicking on the main menu tab at the top left reveals a drop-down menu, from which you can quickly choose options such as banking methods and the latest promotions.

Reputation: 3.5/5

As a fledgling online casino site, Red Dog doesn’t have a reputation to speak of just yet. However, we can vouch for its owners (Infinity Media Group, who have a hand in various other online gambling sites), and Red Dog is fully licensed, safe and secure to use. We have no issues in regards to trust or security.

Misc: 4/5

Alongside traditional payment methods such as credit cards and NeoSurf, Red Dog accepts a few crypto payment options, including Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum.

Players who prefer to gamble at an established site might think twice about signing up. But if you’re bored of the same casinos and want to try some of the best new online casinos, Red Dog Casino is well on its way to establishing itself.

6. Leo Vegas – Top Online Casino in New Zealand for Sports Betting

1,000+ games

Hundreds of sports betting markets

Regular bonuses

If you want to bet on sports and have the best online pokies, Leo Vegas is one of the best all-rounders in New Zealand. Its online casino is jam-packed with an amazing 1,000+ games, while its sportsbook offers hundreds of markets on a wide range of sports.

Sports you can bet on include all the popular ones such as soccer, cricket, rugby and the NFL, as well as lots of niche ones, including eSports, chess, volleyball and snooker.

Live, in-play betting is available. And while there are no live streams, there is a visual graphic that accompanies all sporting events, and which is designed to help you keep up with the action.

We also think players will appreciate the attention to detail. For some upcoming games in the major sports leagues, Leo Vegas provides you with stats, such as head-to-head and the current league table. This is all designed to help you place better, more informed bets.

And while the user interface appears to be a tad basic compared to more professional-looking sportsbooks, everything is neatly arranged and well-organized, and Leo Vegas is one of the easiest-to-use sports betting sites around.

7. Casino Lab – Top Casino for Live Dealer Games

90 live games

1,800+ games in total

21 payment methods

Casino Lab has all the elements that make a modern-day casino in NZ so popular: a great selection of games (over 1,800), a huge variety of payment methods (more than 20) and a smooth user interface that works excellent on whatever device you use.

It’s also got a quirky theme that’s meant to replicate a science lab that just screams fun.

Moreover, as one of the fairly new NZ online casinos, it also has a generous welcome offer for NZ players looking for a new place to call their casino home.

Some of the best online pokies you can play here include Book of Dead, Starburst, and Legacy of Dead. There are also 90 live games, which is easily one of the biggest collections of live games we’ve seen for NZ players.

A slight drawback is that – despite accepting so many payment methods – Casino Lab doesn’t yet have room for cryptos. However, the likes of Jeton, MiFinity, and MuchBetter are available – payment methods that are really hard to find at other internet casinos.

Moreover, max withdrawal on most payment methods is $5,000, which we think is fairly generous. There are also zero fees involved, and processing times are instant for all banking options.

8. Sun Vegas – Top Casino for Megaways Slots

78 Megaways slots

3D roulette

Hugely established brand

Sun Vegas has one of the best collections of Megaways slots available to NZ players. There are over 70 of them here, including staples like Buffalo King, Wheel of Fortune, and Piggy Riches.

Indeed, Sun Vegas has a host of pokies in general, with new ones being added all the time. They have exclusive pokies, high RTP pokies, and a good selection of progressive jackpots. We also really loved their daily drops & wins.

Aside from pokies, Sun Vegas covers roulette very well. There are a number of roulette variants here, including live roulette and even 3D roulette. You can also play game shows, baccarat, craps and more at Sun Vegas.

It’s a bit of a shame that the site doesn’t publish RTP’s at all for any of the games. But it’s impossible to argue with the huge game selection in general.

Moreover, there are promotions galore, as well as a loyalty program where you can earn points for every bet you place.

How We Chose the Best New Zealand Online Casinos?

Game Variety – We made sure to hit our target when it came to game selection first and foremost. As such, the online casinos we chose are the best when it comes to mixing and matching their games and pokies, so that there’s something here for everyone.

Welcome Bonuses – A strong welcome offer is the best way to start out at a New Zealand casino. We chose online casinos that offer the best welcome packages in terms of their size and their rollover requirements.

User Interface for NZ Players – Naturally, our focus was on New Zealand casino players first and foremost, which is why we kept in mind your UX when narrowing down our list of the top online casino sites.

Reputation – Lastly, we only included online casinos that are either established with 4+ years of experience, or which are fully licensed, SSL-encrypted, reliable, and on their way to being established.

Top New Zealand Online Casinos: FAQ

How Do I Know if Real Money Online Casinos Are Safe?

The easiest way to verify the safety of any online gambling site is to check its license.

If it’s fully licensed, you can be sure that it takes your personal security seriously. If a gambling site isn’t licensed, it might still be safe to use, but there’s still the risk that it could go ‘rogue’ and take your winnings with it.

However, you should always err on the side of caution and check to see what other security measures the casino has put into place, such as whether or not it is SSL-encrypted.

How Do I Choose the Best Online Casino for Me?

While most online casinos share similarities in that they all offer slot games and a variety of other casino online games, there are still enough differences between them. This means not every casino is right for every player.

As well as checking to see if online gambling sites have the exact games you want, you should also take a look at their payment methods (perhaps you’re also looking for Bitcoin casinos?), their loyalty program, their max and min stakes, their withdrawal processing times (and fees), as well as their overall user interface and experience.

Doing so will give you a better understanding of whether or not these are the right casinos for you.

Can I Play Real Money Casino Games on Mobile?

Yes, all the best gambling sites let you play online casino games on your mobile device for a chance to win real money. Some even have a mobile app that you can download and install on your phone, although others can only be accessed in your mobile browser.

And while mobile casinos don’t always have all the games that are available on the desktop version of the site, they still have the same bonuses, the same payment methods, and the same look and feel.

What’s the Average Payout at the Best New Zealand Casinos?

Average payouts at Kiwi casinos veer between 95 and 97%. Some of the top online casinos have online slots whose RTP can even reach as much as 99% via the bonus rounds.

Can I Deposit with New Zealand Dollars?

Yes. As long as you register with casino sites that are available to Kiwi players and aren’t crypto-only New Zealand casinos, you can deposit and withdraw with New Zealand dollars.

What Does a Good NZ Casino Site Look Like?

A major giveaway that an online casino is gonna strap you in for a great ride is an awesome user layout with an eye-catching design that looks professional.

But there are more ingredients that make up a good casino experience. These include a license, safety and security measures (see above), a good selection of games and payment methods, as well as a responsive design that rolls well with mobile devices.

How to Get Started at a NZ Online Casino

We’ll describe the process for PlayOjo, our top pick, but you can expect a similar experience on any casino site:

1. Click the ‘Join Now’ button

This yellow ‘join-now’ button is a tad hard to find at PlayOjo, but it’s located to the middle left of the screen (as opposed to at the top of the page, where you’d usually find it at an online casino).

2. Fill in Your Details

You’ll then be asked to fill out a few details about you, including your full name, gender and occupation.

3. Enter Your Address

The next form asks for your address. You can type this in manually or use the address auto-search function.

4. Create a Username

The final form asks for an original username and your deposit limits. You will also need to agree to the terms and conditions here, and then your account will be live!

Best NZ Casinos: Final Thoughts

The best casino sites for real money aimed at Kiwi players cover all the most popular games, they offer attractive welcome bonuses, and they’re just great fun to play at.

Naturally, no two casinos were made the same, which is why it’s important that you take a closer look at any that appeal to you, and take them for a test drive yourself.

And while PlayOjo, with its zero wagering requirements, stands out to us and other players, it might be the case that one of our other top choices stands out for you.

Whatever you decide, we hope you gamble responsibly and remember to have fun.

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Helpline at 0800 654 655 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones.

We are committed to responsible gambling. Underage gambling is an offence, all sites are 18+ ONLY. Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly and only bet what you can afford. Casinos listed on our site may not be available in your region.

Check your local laws to ensure online poker is available and legal where you live. Our website is an independent and reader-supported review site and may receive commissions through links made in their website’s guides, this does not affect the ranking methodology or position of the top picks.

Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources in New Zealand:

https://www.health.govt.nz/your-health/healthy-living/addictions/harmful-gambling/find-service-near-you

https://pgf.nz/

The news and editorial staffs of The Denver Post had no role in this post’s preparation.

This sponsored content article is governed by our Online Gambling Content Disclaimer (the “Disclaimer”) available here (or at the following URL: https://www.denverpost.com/online-gambling-content-disclaimer), and this sponsored content article constitutes “Gaming Content” as that term is defined in the Disclaimer. Among other things, the Disclaimer governs your access to, and use of, this Gaming Content. By accessing and using this Gaming Content, you expressly agree to the terms and conditions of the Disclaimer. The entire Disclaimer is incorporated herein by this reference. We strongly encourage you to please read the entire Disclaimer carefully.