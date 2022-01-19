The Chainsmokers Address ‘Conspiracy Theory’ That They Had Plastic Surgery During Hiatus

The electronic music duo have shared a number of TikToks poking fun at a range of conspiracy theories about what the band’s been up to.
After two years, The Chainsmokers have returned! The hit-making pair announced their return after a hiatus with a comedic video on January 13, but the duo, consisting of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart, couldn’t resist calling out a few fans who came up with a a couple of creative conspiracy theories about where they’d been over the past two years. Both the real Chainsmokers and a couple of actors had amazing reactions to the theories.
In the video announcing their return, Alex and Drew did hire two actors that look a little bit like them to play them, before making an appearance themselves at the end. Besides having the fake Chainsmokers star in the video, the two actors also posted a series of reaction videos on TikTok, responding to different conspiracies. One TikToker made a jokey conspiracy about the pair making serious body modifications. “Alex and Andrew basically underwent a lot of plastic surgery. They look completely different!” she said, as the pair of imposters looked surprised. They did write off the suggestion in their comment though: “Why would we mess with perfection?”
The actors playing The Chainsmokers also hilariously responded to another clip, where a fan was talking about celebrities being replaced by doppelgängers (mentioning the much-debunked conspiracies about Paul McCartney and Avril Lavigne). She suggested that the next celebrity who will be “replaced” by a look-alike would be The Chainsmokers. The actors looked similarly surprised, and the caption also hilariously wrote off the possibility. “This conspiracy theory makes no sense,” they wrote in the caption.
Since the series of videos with the actors, the real life Alex and Drew have since made their own share of videos reacting to conspiracies and letting fans in on the joke. After their return announcement, the pair posted a clip where the real Chainsmokers meet their doppelgängers. “When you meet 2 random white dudes that look like The Chainsmokers,” they wrote in the video. The real life pair also addressed the plastic surgery rumors with a clip of them lip-syncing to their new song “High,” in front of a headline about the conspiracy. “This has gone too far,” the band wrote in the comment.
90 Day Fiance’sAnna-Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu’s hive is expanding! The beekeeping duo recently announced they are expecting their first baby together, in the cutest way possible.
On Sunday Anna-Marie posted a picture of a very cute black and yellow onesie to her Instagram that had the words “Future Beekeper” posted on it. Anna-Marie went on to say in the caption that the couple would be expecting a baby boy in May of 2022 and that the baby was 22 weeks along already.
Throughout the couple’s fertility journey, Anna-Marie has been very open with fans about the couple’s difficulty in conceiving. The pair opened up about their use of a surrogate to have a child together and the ups and downs of the process. But it seems that all the trials and tribulations were worth it as the two announced their pregnancy in the cutest Instagram post.
It is obvious from the post that the two are very excited about their newest addition, and it is equally obvious that the baby will probably be a beekeeper before it even learns to walk!
The pregnancy announcement is great news for fans, as Anna-Marie and Mursel were not one of 90 Day Fiance’s Season 7’s most likely to succeed couples. Although the two bonded over a unique shared love of beekeeping, Mursel a Turkish native, and Anna-Marie, an American from Nebraska, had more than just the usual language barriers standing in their way.
While this is Mursel’s first child it is not Anna-Maries, and her three sons from previous relationships were born out of wedlock, which Mursel kept from his traditional Turkish parents. Mursel not telling his parents about Anna-Marie’s sons caused many fans to wonder if the couple would make it. That combined with the pair’s cultural and religious differences, not to mention the language barrier that caused the two to only be able to communicate via language app, had many fans thinking the worst for this couple.
Then, things temporarily got even bleaker for the pair as after finally telling his parents the truth about Anna-Marie’s sons, Mursel’s parents ordered him to return to Turkey immediately. Mursel ended up calling off the wedding and flying back to his native Turkey, leaving Anna-Marie behind. But in a turn of events, Mursel ended up flying back to America within the 90 days of his K-1 visa and he and Anna-Marie finally tied the knot.
In fact, back in September Anna-Marie posted a memory commemorating the couple’s two-year wedding anniversary. She gushed over Mursel’s wedding speech and how fast the past two years had gone.
Despite the initial drama, it seems the couple is happy together and still going strong. And now the two excitedly wait to welcome their newest baby bee to their ever-expanding hive. We love it!
Hailie Jade is living her best life on a tropical vacation, and she shared a photo of herself soaking up the sun in the pool with a drink close by and the beach in the background.
There’s no better time to escape the freezing cold temperatures than the middle of January, and Hailie Scott Mathers, who goes by Hailie Jade, is doing just that. The 26-year-old took to Instagram on Jan. 18 to reveal that she’s on a tropical vacation, and the photo is bound to make anyone envious. Hailie wears a zebra print bikini top and black bikini bottoms as she soaks the bottom half of her body in the pool. She also has a full glass of a delicious-looking beverage, with her hair perfectly styled and cascading down her back.
“Does this pool make my butt look big,” Hailie captioned the photo, along with some laughing emojis. She completed her beachy look with a pair of sunglasses as she soaked up the sun, amidst a clear blue sky. The pool, which appeared to be in the back of a home, sat just inches away from the beach, with sand in the distance leading up to the bright blue ocean.
For the most part, Hailie is very private, and she didn’t let her more than 2 million followers know exactly where she was on vacation, or who she was with. However, she shared a few more shots on her Instagram Story, including a video of the waves crashing on the beach and a close-up shot of her drink with the beach in the background.
Later on, Hailie seemed to be sipping on the same drink as she took another photo inside the home she was staying in. She changed into a pair of light-wash jeans, along with a floral button down shirt, which gave the illusion of cutouts down the center as the buttons strained to stay clasped. Earlier this week, Hailie took another mirror selfie, where she was wearing a crop top, black leggings and matching black jacket for the perfect athleisure look.
Hailie is Eminem’s only biological child, but she and her father keep their relationship out of the public eye. However, in 2021, Hailie made a TikTok video where she confirmed that she listens to her dad’s rap music., and in 2020, he opened up about how “proud” he is of her in an interview.
The White House plans to distribute 400 million N95 dust masks beginning next week at no cost, The Washington Post reported.
The news comes a day after the White House launched its website to distribute millions of free at-home COVID rapid antigen tests.
N95 respirator masks are tightly woven triple layered synthetic cloth masks typically worn by healthcare workers, painters, and factory workers to filter bacteria, dust, aerosol paint, and other large particles.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
N95 masks are so-called because they filter out 95% of particles down to 0.3 microns.
The coronavirus measures around 0.1 microns or smaller.
In 2020, Pres. Joe Biden announced a joint effort with the US Postal Service to mail millions of blue surgical face masks to American homes.
However, late last year, the CDC finally admitted blue surgical masks are useless against the virus. Surgical masks were designed to trap larger bacteria – not virus.
FluxFactory / E+
The CDC recommended N95 or KN95 masks for adults and children to battle the mild Omicron virus.
The White House said the N95 masks will be distributed by the Strategic National Stockpile, which has about 750 million N95 masks.