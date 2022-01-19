News
The Chicago Bears interviewed Eliot Wolf for their GM vacancy. Here’s what to know about the New England Patriots senior consultant.
The Chicago Bears have reached out to at least 15 general manager and 10 coaching candidates for interviews. As they go through the process, we’re looking at each of the prospects.
Eliot Wolf interviewed for the general manager position Tuesday, the team announced.
Eliot Wolf
Age: 39
Title: Senior consultant for the New England Patriots
Experience
Wolf joined the Patriots in 2020, having spent the previous two seasons as the Cleveland Browns assistant general manager under John Dorsey. He was with the Green Bay Packers for 14 seasons before that, starting as a pro personnel assistant in 2004, then climbing the ranks in the team’s front office. During his latter years in Green Bay, Wolf was director of pro personnel (2012-15), director of player personnel (2015-16) and director of football operations for his final two seasons. He interviewed for the Packers GM job in 2018, but Brian Gutekunst got the job.
You should know
Wolf’s dad is Ron Wolf, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame who was the Packers general manager for 10 seasons (1991-2000). Under Ron’s guidance, the Packers enjoyed a run in which they qualified for the playoffs in six consecutive seasons (1993-98), won Super Bowl XXXI over the Patriots after the 1996 season and made it back to that stage a year later, losing to the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXXII. Eliot was in high school at that time.
The buzz
In many league circles, there is optimism Wolf would be able to assemble a high-level staff in the front office. He is highly regarded and has developed solid connections across the league. His relationship with Alonzo Highsmith, the senior executive adviser to Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider, is notable. Highsmith is a candidate the Bears should have on their interview list for the GM role, and he also could become a valuable piece in a right-hand man role.
What’s been said
“We have a great relationship,” Gutekunst said after being hired to that role four years ago. “I’m very fond of the person, and the scout is excellent. I’ve told him that. I really want him to be here. But I also know he has other opportunities, and I wouldn’t hold him back from that because I care about him. … Eliot is going to be a GM soon, whether he stays here and then becomes a GM or whether he goes somewhere else and becomes a GM.”
Harris still struggling to define herself one year in VP job
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden put the full weight of his presidency behind voting rights action last week, heading to Capitol Hill in an effort to push Democrats to change Senate rules to pass legislation.
Vice President Kamala Harris — whom Biden tapped to take the lead on passing voting rights legislation in June — wasn’t there.
Both White House press secretary Jen Psaki and Harris aides had no clear answer when asked why the vice president didn’t join Biden in the meeting.
It was yet another example of the difficulty Harris has faced throughout her first year in office, as she’s struggled to define herself and her role.
Harris has grappled with an expansive portfolio of difficult assignments, fielded questions about her relationship with the president and faced what allies say is unprecedented scrutiny for a vice president — without, some worry, adequate support from the White House.
And she’s navigated all that within the constraints of a global pandemic and a duty to act as the tie-breaking vote in an evenly-divided Senate that have restricted her ability to travel beyond Washington.
“It’s tough for any vice president to shine — even in the best of times. And these aren’t the best of times,” said Roy Neel, who served as chief of staff for former Vice President Al Gore. “You not only serve at the pleasure of the president, for any public activities, but there’s a limit to how much you can do to take the lead role on the major issue of the day, whatever that is, and to go out and look like you’re killing it.”
Indeed, Harris’ aides say privately that the vice president is careful not to get ahead of the president, never wanting to take credit for the administration’s successes. She will also often say that while she offers her frank opinions to the president privately, her public role is to ensure he is successful.
But that’s left some Harris supporters, who warmed to her as an outspoken progressive voice in the Senate on issues ranging from police reform to voting rights, frustrated at what they see as her absence on key issues. During a recent interview with media personality Charlamagne Tha God, when Harris dropped her typically pleasant demeanor and sharply defended Biden, Charlamagne took note.
“That Kamala Harris? That’s the one I like,” he said. “That’s the one I’d like to see out here more often in these streets.”
Many of the issues on Harris’ plate have no clear solution or immediate payoff. She’s been tasked with pushing broadband access, leading the Space Council, driving for passage of the voting rights bill and addressing the root causes of migration to the U.S. Southern border. Republicans in particular have targeted Harris for her work on immigration, charging she hasn’t done enough as a significant increase in migrants at the border has bedeviled the administration.
She’s also drawn criticism from the left for her work on immigration, after she told migrants directly “do not come” to the U.S. during her trip to Guatemala and Mexico last year. Progressive Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York tweeted that Harris’ comments were “disappointing to see.”
Domingo Garcia, the national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens, said he wanted to see more from the former progressive senator during that trip, calling it “a day late and a dollar short.”
“I mean she went to Central America, she took no meetings with community groups or civic groups involved in the issue. And so it’s almost like they don’t have a sounding board, and they’re groping around in the dark for a solution,” he said.
Harris, who declined to be interviewed for this story, has dismissed questions about the difficulty of her portfolio, insisting she relishes taking on difficult assignments. But privately, a number of her allies have complained that the vice president not only has some of the administration’s most thankless tasks, but that she hasn’t been given enough support or resources from the White House to deliver on them.
And the grind of the office has clearly taken its toll. Harris has drawn negative headlines in recent weeks for an exodus of top aides, including her former communications director and former chief spokesperson, with anonymous aides complaining of a difficult work environment from an overly tough boss.
Still, some of Harris’ biggest constraints are largely out of her control: The pandemic, and the demands on her time as a tie-breaking vote in the Senate. Harris hasn’t been able to do as many public, in-person events as she and her aides would like due to the pandemic, and she’s done only a fraction of the international travel typical of a vice president, which has reduced her diplomatic engagements largely to virtual meetings or phone calls.
She’s also tethered to Washington because of the unpredictability of the Senate schedule. Harris has cast 15 tie-breaking votes so far, the most of any modern vice president, and must stay in Washington most weeks in case a nomination comes up for a vote.
“It really isn’t a source of power or influence, because really, all she’s doing is voting the administration line,” said vice presidential historian Joel Goldstein. “It’s really a constraint, because it restricts her ability to do other things.”
Early in the year, it seemed like Harris was a bigger target for Republicans than Biden. Now that’s less so. A Gallup poll in December showed 44% of Americans saying they approve of how Harris is handing her job as vice president; 54% disapprove. That was similar to Biden’s rating in the survey.
Harris’ aides say that she has played an active role in some of the president’s toughest policy choices, including his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan.
They also argue that some of her diplomatic work hasn’t gotten the credit it deserves, pointing to early investments she secured from companies in Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador as part of her work there, as well as a gaffe-free trip to France aimed at smoothing over relations with the nation earlier this year.
They tout the ways in which her perspective as the first woman and first Black and Indian American person in the role has helped elevate issues they say wouldn’t typically draw the attention of the White House, like maternal mortality. And they say she also was helpful in keeping key Congressional Black Caucus members on board during the infrastructure negotiations.
But allies say her historic position has also brought her outsized scrutiny, and at times distorted the coverage of her accomplishments.
“There has been an unprecedented level of interest in her and excitement about her as a historic first. She’s the first vice president to have such a large press corps,” said Democratic strategist Karen Finney, a Harris ally.
Finney, who is Black, said there is a level of “sexism and racism” to coverage of Harris, pointing in particular to stories focused on times Harris has laughed when asked questions in interviews.
“The coverage focuses on style over substance,” she said.
Hundreds to line procession route to honor fallen St. Louis firefighter
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis City Firefighter Benjamin Polson tragically died in the line of duty on Thursday when a roof collapsed inside an abandoned home, as he was searching for people who may have been trapped in the fire.
On Wednesday, hundreds of people including firefighters from other states are expected to line the procession route with apparatus’ in honor of Polson.
“The fire service is a very tight knight brotherhood,” Chief James Silvernail of the Kirkwood Fire Department and Backstoppers Board member said. “The fire community is going to come out in a large presence to support our fallen brother.”
A visitation is set at Kutis Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Thursday, a funeral mass is set for 10 a.m. at Cathedral Basilica. An inurnment at Resurrection Cemetery in Affton is scheduled after the funeral mass.
“This is more than a profession, it is a family and what we’ll see Wednesday and Thursday is a testament to that, it’s going to be a very large display of brotherhood,” Silvernail said.
Polson followed in his father’s footsteps after getting his MBA from Drury and graduating with a law degree from UMKC.
The procession route is expected to be released Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, the Polson family has asked donations be made to The Backstoppers Foundation.
The weather is expected to be cold during the arrangements honoring Polson. Fire crews have been told to make sure apparatus’ have full tanks of gas.
Ramsey County deputies arrest 2 carjacking suspects after 45-minute chase across east metro
Ramsey County sheriff’s deputies arrested a pair of carjacking suspects Tuesday evening after a 45-minute pursuit that crisscrossed the east metro of the Twin Cities, officials say.
The suspects — an 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman — were wanted in connection with a string of carjackings and robberies that had occurred over the past 10 days in St. Louis Park, according to Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher.
They will be transferred into the custody of the St. Louis Park Police Department and booked into the Hennepin County jail, Fletcher said.
Investigators with the sheriff’s office were checking an address in the 1700 block of East Maryland Avenue in St. Paul about 6:15 p.m., when the suspects emerged from the residence and got into one of the cars that had been reported stolen out of St. Louis Park, Fletcher said.
The investigators attempted to pull the car over, but the suspects fled, leading authorities on a circuitous chase through half a dozen different cities at speeds that reached 100 mph, according to Fletcher.
Although the pursuing officers sometimes lost sight of the vehicle, traffic cameras operated by the Minnesota Department of Transportation tracked the suspects’ movements.
“The most valuable tool we had were the state of Minnesota highway camera administrators,” Fletcher said. “At 100 miles an hour, a car stands out on the highway cameras, so they were able to spot them.”
The chase eventually ended about 7 p.m. at the same Maryland Avenue address where it began on St. Paul’s East Side, when the suspects got out of the car and attempted to run inside the residence, Fletcher said.
Ten different agencies were involved in the pursuit.
