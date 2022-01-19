News
The secret to easy homemade pizza
By Dawn Perry, The New York Times
Making pizza at home sounds fun, but homemade pizza dough can be finicky, even if you’ve had a lot of practice. Still, that doesn’t mean delivery is the only way to satisfy a craving.
Solution: French bread. Squishy supermarket French bread is a ready-made vehicle for your favorite pizza toppings. Sure, you could just buy a box of Stouffer’s, but with a little planning, homemade French bread pizza makes a great meal after a day’s work.
Store-bought French bread can vary pretty widely in size. The measurements offered in these recipes should cover larger 16-ounce loaves, but trust your gut when topping: Smaller loaves may require a thinner layer of sauce or slightly less cheese. Dig out some of the soft interior of the loaf as well. Toss it into a food processor and pulse to make breadcrumbs, or tear it into bite-size pieces, toss with olive oil and salt, and bake at 350 degrees until dry and golden for croutons.
Here, you’ll find three versions: pepperoni lover’s, four-cheese, and pesto and mozzarella. Feel free to mix and match sauces and to play around with different cheese combinations. Then, top as you like. Thinly sliced red onion adds bite, hot chile or a pinch of red-pepper flakes cut the richness of the cheese in almost every case. Dried oregano and grated Parmesan lend pizzeria vibes, while fresh basil brightens things up.
The most important step — and this is crucial — is letting the pizza cool before cutting and eating. There are few things hotter than the marriage of molten sauce and cheese atop a steaming slice. Searing the roof of your mouth is almost guaranteed if you aren’t patient, so wait at least five minutes before digging in.
Whatever direction you choose to go with your French bread pizza, what you’ll get is a little bit sophisticated (it’s French, after all!), crowd-pleasing meal or snack perfect for game days, Fridays or any day when you might need a reminder that home cooking can be as fun and delicious as it is easy.
And to Drink …
My general position is that pretty much any good wine with lively acidity goes with pizza. Champagne and riesling are both great. So is Lambrusco. The question is not so much whether to change your tune depending on whether a pizza is topped with mushrooms or pepperoni. It’s more basic than that, as in whether the pizza is made with cooked tomatoes. For these French bread pizzas, the four-cheese and pesto toppings call for lively whites. It could be any number of Italian whites, like Verdicchio di Matelica or vermentino from Liguria, or aligoté from Burgundy or a sharp sparkling wine, whether Champagne or a pétillant naturel. For the tomato-and-pepperoni pizza, Lambrusco, Chianti, dolcetto or barbera would be my choices. Then again, Champagne would be delicious, too. — Eric Asimov
Four-Cheese French Bread Pizza
By Dawn Perry
Each cheese plays a special role in this French bread pizza: A combination of Parmesan and pecorino makes it especially nutty and salty; mozzarella melts evenly and a sharper deli-style provolone bridges the gap between them. Once you learn how to make the classic white sauce (technically a Mornay, which is a béchamel with cheese added), you’ll find dozens of ways to use it beyond pizza: Swap in an equal amount of grated cheddar and toss it with pasta for an easy stovetop mac and cheese, or use Gruyère, slather the sauce over ham on toast, and broil until bubbly and browned. The sauce can be made up to 3 days ahead of time; store tightly covered in the refrigerator until ready to use.
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 30 minutes, plus 5 minutes’ cooling
Ingredients
For the Sauce:
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 1 cup whole milk
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan
- 1/4 cup grated Pecorino Romano
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal)
- A few grinds of black pepper
For the Pizza:
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, grated
- 1 loaf soft French bread, split lengthwise, insides mostly dug out
- 4 ounces mozzarella, low-moisture and part-skim, or fresh (drained and patted dry, if necessary), grated or torn
- 4 ounces sliced provolone (from the deli), cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 1 cup)
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan
- Red-pepper flakes or dried oregano, or both, for serving
Preparation
1. Make the sauce: Heat oven to 450 degrees. Melt the butter in a medium pot over medium heat. Once melted, whisk in the flour and cook, stirring constantly, until starting to turn golden, about 1 minute. Whisk in the milk, a few splashes at a time to start, until evenly incorporated. Bring to a full boil, reduce to a simmer, and cook, whisking occasionally, until slightly thickened and the mixture coats the back of a spoon, about 5 minutes. (It will continue to thicken as it cools.). Remove from heat, and whisk in Parmesan, pecorino, salt and pepper. Let cool.
2. Prepare the pizza: Combine olive oil and garlic in a small pot over medium heat. Cook, swirling occasionally, until the garlic starts to sizzle but doesn’t brown, about 2 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat.
3. Place the French bread cut side up on a baking sheet. Brush cut sides with garlic oil. Bake until edges are golden, 5 to 7 minutes.
4. Toss together the cheeses in a medium bowl. Spread sauce over the two bread halves all the way to the edges and top with cheese.
5. Return to the oven and bake until melted, about 5 minutes. Increase heat to broil. Broil until the cheese is bubbly and browned in spots (watch carefully!), 1 to 2 minutes more. Let cool 5 minutes before slicing and serving. Serve topped with red-pepper flakes and oregano, if you like.
Pesto and Mozzarella French Bread Pizza
By Dawn Perry
Basil is the classic choice for this alternative to red sauce, but blend in any tender, flavorful herbs or greens like parsley, spinach, or arugula depending on what you have around. This pesto recipe doubles easily and freezes well, too: Transfer the finished pesto to an ice cube tray and freeze until firm. Pop the frozen pesto into a resealable bag, and keep it in the freezer for up to three months. Defrost whenever a pasta or pizza craving calls, though you can certainly use store-bought pesto to make things even easier. Fresh mozzarella creates excellent cheese pulls, but feel free to play around with other soft cheeses: A crumbling of feta or goat cheese would make delicious variations.
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 20 minutes, plus 5 minutes’ cooling
Ingredients
For the Pesto:
- 4 cups lightly packed basil leaves or other tender herbs or greens such as parsley, arugula, baby spinach, or a combination
- 1 garlic clove
- 1/4 cup pine nuts or almonds
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal)
For the Pizza:
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, grated
- 1 loaf soft French bread, split lengthwise, insides mostly dug out
- 8 ounces mozzarella, low-moisture and part-skim, or fresh (drained and patted dry, if necessary) thinly sliced
- Red-pepper flakes, dried oregano or grated Parmesan, or a combination, for serving
Preparation
1. Make the pesto: Heat the oven to 450 degrees with a rack in the middle position. Combine basil, 1 garlic clove and pine nuts in a food processor, and pulse until finely chopped. With the machine running, stream in the olive oil. Scrape down the sides of the bowl, add Parmesan and salt, and pulse to combine.
2. Prepare the pizza: Combine the 1/4 cup olive oil and grated garlic in a small pot over medium. Cook, swirling occasionally, until the garlic starts to sizzle (but doesn’t begin to brown), 2 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat.
3. Place the French bread cut side up on a baking sheet. Brush cut sides with garlic oil. Bake until edges are golden, 5 to 7 minutes.
4. Spread the pesto over the two halves all the way to the edges and top with the cheese. Return to the oven and bake until the cheese is evenly melted, about 5 minutes. Increase heat to broil and broil (watch carefully!) until the cheese is bubbly and browned in spots, 1 to 2 minutes more. Let cool 5 minutes before slicing and serving. Top with red-pepper flakes, oregano and more Parmesan, if you like.
Pepperoni Lover’s French Bread Pizza
By Dawn Perry
An easy no-cook sauce works as a tangy base for pizzas of all kinds. Draining the tomatoes before seasoning ensures the sauce won’t create any soggy bottoms, no matter what type of crust you build your pizza on. Use an equal amount of crushed or whole peeled tomatoes instead of diced if that’s what you have on hand. Just use your hands to break whole tomatoes up a bit (and drain off any additional liquid). The sauce will keep, tightly covered in the refrigerator, for about five days. But feel free to use your favorite jarred marinara in its place. Leftover pizza reheats beautifully in a 350-degree oven until warmed through.
Yield: 4 servings
Total time: 20 minutes, plus 5 minutes’ cooling
Ingredients
For the Sauce:
- 1 (14-ounce) can petite diced tomatoes, drained
- 1 garlic clove, grated
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt (Diamond Crystal)
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- A few grinds of black pepper
For the Pizza:
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 garlic cloves, grated
- 1 loaf soft French bread, split lengthwise, insides mostly dug out
- 4 ounces mozzarella, low-moisture and part-skim, or fresh (drained and patted dry, if necessary), grated or torn (about 1 cup)
- 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan, plus more for serving
- 2 ounces sliced pepperoni, quartered (about 1/2 cup)
- Red-pepper flakes or dried oregano, or both, for serving
Preparation
1. Make the sauce: Heat the oven to 450 degrees with a rack in the middle position. Combine tomatoes, garlic, salt, oregano, olive oil and black pepper in a medium bowl, and stir to combine. Set aside until ready to use.
2. Prepare the pizza: Combine the 1/4 cup olive oil and garlic in a small pot over medium heat. Cook, swirling occasionally, until the garlic starts to sizzle, but doesn’t brown, about 2 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat.
3. Place the French bread cut side up on a baking sheet. Brush cut sides with garlic oil. Bake until edges are golden, 5 to 7 minutes.
4. Toss together the mozzarella, Parmesan and pepperoni in a medium bowl. Divide tomato sauce between the two bread halves all the way to the edges and top with pepperoni and cheese.
5. Return to the oven and bake until melted, about 5 minutes. Increase heat to broil and broil (watch carefully!) until the cheese is bubbly and browned in spots, 1 to 2 minutes more. Let cool 5 minutes before slicing and serving. Serve topped with more Parmesan, red-pepper flakes and oregano, if you like.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
News
St. Louis Police find stolen items in storage unit; suspect arrested
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 47-year-old man is accused of allegedly storing stolen items in a storage unit and selling them.
The man was arrested Jan. 12 at A1 U-Store off of Watson Road. Shrewsbury officers had been surveilling the suspect who rented a storage unit where he allegedly kept items from recent burglaries near St. Louis City and Shrewsbury, according to a facebook post by the Shrewsbury Missouri Police Department.
St. Louis City police had a probable cause statement to arrest the suspect that linked him to three burglaries that happened in the city. After the suspect arrived at his storage unit Jan. 12, St. Louis officers approached him, stating that he was under arrest.
The suspect then closed the storage unit’s doors. An officer was able to pry part of the door open, and noticed a pistol next to the suspect. There was another unknown man inside the storage unit, according to the Facebook post.
As officers tried to make any more toward the suspect, he would grab the pistol and threaten to end his life if the police did not leave. After an hour of negotiation, officers convinced the suspect to let the other man go. The other man was believed to be buying items from the suspect advertised online. Police say he is not believed to be involved and was unharmed.
As the suspect briefly left his hand from the pistol, officers made the arrest and safely brought him into custody. One officer sustained injuries to his hand and was treated at a hospital. He has since been released to full duty, according to the Facebook post.
The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged the man with third-degree special victim assault, unlawful possession of a firearm, and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $75,000.
St. Louis City has claimed possession of the storage unit that is filled with verified and presumed stolen items. Police have obtained search warrants to inspect the items, according to the Facebook post.
The investigation is ongoing.
Suggest a Correction
News
Secret Service: St. Louis gang tied to $1 million in motorcycle thefts around U.S.
ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–Six men arrested by Evansville, Indiana Police last May for breaking into a Harley-Davidson shop there were linked Tuesday to what the United States Secret Service says was a St. Louis-based ‘biker gang’ that has been responsible for more than $1 million in stolen motorcycles and other property dating back to 2019.
FOX2’s sister station WEHT in Evansville reports that the men were seen running from Bud’s Harley-Davidson not long after the store’s security system confirmed that glass had been broken there on May 31. That came just three days after WKRN in Nashville, also a FOX2 sister station reported that three bikes were stolen from a Harley-Davidson store in Clarksville, TN, with thieves ramming one of the bikes through the front door to break it down.
While it is unclear if the same suspects are responsible for all of the cases, authorities do tell WEHT that they are related, along with cases in Missouri, Illinois, and Tennessee.
FOX2 has made contact with authorities in multiple states to determine if the theft ring has been entirely disrupted.
News
Westminster police threw 78-year-old to the ground and shocked him with Taser, lawsuit alleges
Westminster police threw a 78-year-old man to the ground inside a Walmart then shocked him with a Taser to the point of “significant bleeding,” the man alleges in a federal excessive-force lawsuit filed against the city and two officers over the 2020 incident.
Clayton Shriver, in his lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Denver, says he was experiencing a “mental health episode and/or medical crisis” when Westminster police Officers Michael Owen and Tyler Farson violently arrested him on charges of trespassing, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest at a Walmart.
All charges against Shriver, who is now 79 and had no prior criminal record, ultimately were dismissed, according to the lawsuit.
Westminster police spokeswoman Cheri Spottke declined to say Tuesday whether Owen and Farson remain on the force.
“We are aware of that pending litigation, but due to the fact that it is pending litigation, we cannot comment on the matter,” Spottke said.
City officials did not return a message from The Denver Post seeking comment on the lawsuit.
Shriver’s lawsuit comes four months after Loveland agreed to pay $3 million to settle an excessive-force claim brought by the family of Karen Garner, a 73-year-old woman with dementia who was violently arrested by police in that city in 2020 after she walked out of a Walmart with $13.88 in unpaid merchandise. The Loveland case prompted significant outrage and led to the criminal prosecution of the former officers and a third-party investigation of the police department.
The Westminster incident took place May 15, 2020, at a McDonald’s restaurant inside the Walmart at 7155 Sheridan Blvd. Shriver had sat down in a part of the McDonald’s that had been closed to seating because he felt ill while shopping, according to the lawsuit. McDonald’s employees told Shriver he needed to purchase something or leave, according to the complaint, but Shriver couldn’t understand what the staff was saying and subsequently began raising his voice.
Shriver tried asking for medical help, but couldn’t speak clearly at the time due to his condition, as he suffers from medical and emotional health issues such as “multiple closed head injuries and traumatic brain injuries,” memory loss, hearing loss and a mood disorder, according to the lawsuit.
After Owen, the police officer, was summoned by Walmart staff, Shriver tried to explain he was suffering from a medical condition, according to the lawsuit. Owen had trouble understanding Shriver, who was speaking loudly, according to the complaint.
Shriver thought he had been told to leave, and when he stood up and attempted to walk out of the McDonald’s, Owen grabbed him and “violently threw him to the ground,” according to the lawsuit.
As Owen tried to handcuff Shriver, the 78-year-old “stiffened up and attempted to roll over” due to the pain, according to the lawsuit. Owen then used a Taser to shock Shriver in the stomach and thigh, the complaint alleged.
The lawsuit states Shriver cursed at Owen and tried to remove the probes from his body, at which point Farson arrived at the scene and began assisting Owen in arresting Shriver, helping force Shriver’s arms behind his back. According to the lawsuit, Owen used the Taser again, hitting Shriver’s back and buttocks, causing “severe pain and bleeding” where the probes hit.
After the second use of the Taser, Owen and Farson handcuffed Shriver before calling medical personnel to assess Shriver, according to the lawsuit. After being examined by paramedics, Shriver was transported by ambulance to a hospital for further evaluation, according to the complaint.
Shriver continues to receive care for the physical injuries he sustained “as a result of the excessive force” by Owen and Farson, according to the lawsuit.
The lawsuit targets Owen with claims of excessive force and malicious prosecution, alleges Farson failed to intervene and says both committed false arrest. The suit also includes a claim of failure to train/supervise against the city of Westminster.
The secret to easy homemade pizza
Daniel Radcliffe to star in Weird Al Yankovic biopic
Why Kim Kardashian Didn’t Invite Kanye West To Chicago’s 4th Birthday Party
St. Louis Police find stolen items in storage unit; suspect arrested
Tom Holland is looking quite ripped in his shirtless workout pic — PHOTO
Jim Carrey’s Daughter: Meet Jane, The Comedian’s Only Child
Secret Service: St. Louis gang tied to $1 million in motorcycle thefts around U.S.
Angelina Jolie Rocks Edgy Black Boots While Shopping With Kids Zahara & Maddox – Photos
Westminster police threw 78-year-old to the ground and shocked him with Taser, lawsuit alleges
$250K Reward Offered in Fatal Stabbing of UCLA Student Brianna Kupfer | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena
Neurological Symptoms You Shouldn’t Ignore
Stellar Processes 1.8 Billion Transactions, Was 2021 Its Best Year Ever?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man gets probation for beating and robbing passenger having a seizure on Green Line
-
Celebrities4 weeks ago
‘RHOC’ Star Noella Bergener’s Estranged Husband Fires Back
-
News3 weeks ago
Police say man in red stole from St. Paul church offering plate, then asked for money
-
News6 days ago
Chicago Bears add at least 2 more candidates to their search for a new GM and coach. Here’s the latest as a new cycle of firing — and hiring — starts in the NFL.
-
News2 weeks ago
Nuggets searching for upgrades on the wing, backup center before trade deadline, sources say
-
News5 days ago
Broncos podcast: Evaluating GM Geoge Paton’s options in the search for Denver’s next head coach
-
News3 weeks ago
Marijuana, dating apps, driver’s licenses: New Colorado laws go into effect Jan. 1
-
Bitcoin2 days ago
Walmart All-set to Enter NFT and Metaverse Arena