These Colorado towns are great in winter – even if you don’t ski
Not being a skier in Colorado is the equivalent of blurting “Voldemort” at Hogwarts. People look at you in shock. How dare you not ski?! The thing is, skiing and snowboarding can be pricey — season pass or lift tickets, skis or snowboard, boots, helmet, and layers of cold-weather gear. Plus, trying to get anywhere in the mountains along I-70 is so … trying.
So what else is there to do, then?
Turns out, there’s a lot more to Colorado in the winter than shredding pow. You can snowshoe to a glorious, four-course dinner, spectate at an elite ice climbing competition, soak your muscles in a hot springs, or ride through a snowy wonderland by train. Read on for tips for finding winter fun off the slopes.
Leadville
Billed as the highest city in the country, Leadville is surrounded by fourteeners and is home to snow almost year-round. You could try summiting a peak, but this is recommended only if you have experience climbing in winter. Fortunately, you don’t have to climb one to enjoy great mountain views. There are world-renowned trails for snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Or take the 1-mile trail to the Tennessee Pass Cookhouse for a four-course dinner with a backdrop like no other.
Plan your visit around Crystal Carnival Weekend (March 5-6) and enjoy the skijoring — kind of like waterskiing, but instead of water there’s snow and instead of a boat there’s a horse. That’s right! A horse and rider gallop down the street towing a rope — and on the other end of that rope there’s a person on skis. They race through downtown in a series of jumps. It’s a hootin’-hollerin’ good time! And if someone in your group does want to ski, Ski Cooper is a short drive away.
Ouray
This southwestern mountain town isn’t always easy to get to (keep your eye on storms), but once you’re there, you’ll quickly understand why it’s called the “Little Switzerland of Colorado.”
Ouray is a winter dreamscape nestled in a valley between high mountain cliffs. Every year, staff at Ouray Ice Park turn Uncompahgre Gorge into frigid walls of ice fit for the most talented climbers. You can try the sport yourself or simply watch others. Visit in January to watch the best ice climbers in the world compete.
There are plenty of other activities, if ice climbing isn’t your thing. You can soak in the hot springs, walk around Box Canyon Falls Park, drive along the Million Dollar Highway, or hike the Ouray Perimeter Trail. If someone in your group does want to ski, it’s not far to Telluride.
Cortez
If you’re looking for a perfect après ski atmosphere without ever skiing, head to Cortez, between Canyons of the Ancients National Monument and Mesa Verde National Park. It’s a great area in winter since crowds are minimal and the views are endless.
Finding sustenance (in both liquid and solid form) is easy on Cortez’s main drag and in surrounding towns. Grab a pint at WildEdge Brewing Collective, Main Street Brewery, or J Fargo’s Micro Brewery and pair it with pub favorites (the beer nachos are incredible at WildEdge). Dolores River Brewery and Mancos Brewing Co. are good options if you venture further from town. The Farm Bistro just off Main Street has a new lounge that serves only Colorado beer, wine and spirits. Plus, it offers a true farm-to-table experience described as delivering “comfort food with style.” Yum.
Buena Vista
Opt to warm yourself instead of freeze on the slopes with a trip to Buena Vista. There’s a large concentration of hot springs in the area to soak the weariest muscles.
Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort offers pools of varying temperatures and even a 400-foot water slide. Or rent a private cabin at Antero Hot Springs or the Merrifield Homestead Cabins for more of a secluded retreat. Head south to find Joyful Journey Hot Springs or Salida Hot Springs and Aquatic Center to swim in one of the largest indoor hot springs pools in the country.
If something more exciting beckons, try Monarch Dog Sled rides. Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be in the Iditarod? It’s not as easy as you might think to stay standing on a dog sled. Not to worry, though, if you don’t want to drive the dogs; you can stay seated up front. Make sure to bundle up and wear goggles since snow is bound to get kicked up into your face.
Cripple Creek
Cripple Creek is known for the casinos lining its main street, but there’s more to this town than you might realize. Visit in February, and you’ll find the downtown corridor transform into a sea of ice as the town hosts the state’s largest ice carving competition. Artists from all over try their hand at creating masterpieces from hundreds of pounds of ice. There’s an ice maze for kids to outwit, an ice slide for those who are a kid at heart, and even an ice martini bar! It’s a lot of fun for the whole family.
Georgetown
You may have to fight ski traffic for a bit to get to Georgetown, but it’s worth it. It’s the perfect family-friendly day trip from Denver. Every December, Georgetown’s Sixth Street transforms into a quintessential Christmas postcard. Stringed lights illuminated downtown and the smell of roasting chestnuts fills the air; you may think you’ve stepping onto the set of a holiday movie. Take a sleigh ride around town, listen to carolers, and stroll through vendors to pick out gifts for the whole family. After you’ve filled up on eggnog, head to the Georgetown Loop Railroad. Every year it features holiday excursions that traverse Santa’s Lighted Forest and might even include a visit from the jolly man himself! Every kid goes home from the train ride with a special treat and smiles for days.
Creede
You might not think of Creede as a winter destination, but there are few prettier scenes than this little town, nearly surrounded by mountain cliffs blanketed in snow.
Plan your visit to take in the annual Chocolate Festival, where local business owners showcase delectable chocolate specialties. January brings the annual TommyKnocker Pond Hockey Tournament. Whether you’re on the ice yourself or just spectating, there’s plenty of live entertainment and good food. If you’re “officially over winter” by February, head to Creede for its aptly-named Cabin Fever Daze. There’s live music, night skating, curling, bonfires, improv theater, and all-around good fun.
Pagosa Springs
The question is, what isn’t there to do in Pagosa Springs in winter? If you like horses, head over to Astraddle A Saddle or Buckaroo’s for horse-drawn sleigh rides. If you like dogs or going fast, try a dog sledding excursion through San Juan Dog Sleds or Mountain Paw Dog Sledding.
Maybe you prefer to breathe in the crisp, winter air on top of some wheels? Several outfitters can hook you up with fat bikes for some gnarly routes at Reservoir Hill Park or Cloman Park. Take a tube for a visit to Reservoir Hill Park and zip down the hill behind Healing Waters — it’s free. Then soak away any aches in one of the 24 pools at Pagosa Springs Hot Springs Resort.
“This is a crisis”: 672 people died in Colorado traffic crashes last year — the highest number in nearly two decades
More people died in crashes on Colorado’s roads last year than any other year in nearly two decades, prompting highway officials to call for drivers to change the way they act to reverse the tragic trend.
At least 672 people died in traffic crashes last year, though Col. Matthew Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, said he expects the number to exceed 700 once the year’s data is finalized. Driving is the most dangerous activity many Coloradans do on an average day despite the fact that nearly all crash deaths are preventable, he said in a Tuesday news conference.
The number of deaths last year is 50% higher than the number recorded in 2011 and the highest on record since 2002, data compiled by the Colorado Department of Transportation shows.
“This is a crisis in our state,” Packard said. “This is a crisis we’re dealing with across the country. And I don’t use that word lightly.”
Packard and other officials attributed the rise in deaths to drivers’ lack of personal responsibility. Too many people are driving while impaired, using excessive speeds and allowing themselves to be distracted behind the wheel, he said.
Colorado’s population and the number of people using its roads have increased in the last two decades but they have not risen at the same rate as the number of crash deaths, said John Lorme, director of maintenance and operations for the Colorado Department of Transportation. Traffic deaths increased in 2020 from 2019 even as the use of Colorado’s roads plummeted during the beginning of the pandemic, he said.
“Drivers must do their part,” Lorme said.
At least 246 of 2021’s traffic deaths, or 37%, involved an impaired driver, up from 212 such deaths in 2020. Data about which substances drivers were using last year was not yet available because toxicology reports can take months, Colorado Department of Transportation spokesman Sam Cole said. The department will publish a report when the data is final.
The final number of deaths caused by distracted drivers also was not yet available, Cole said.
Officials urged Coloradans to use seatbelts while traveling. At least 226 of the people who died in traffic crashes last year were not wearing seatbelts — or a third of the total deaths.
The five counties with the highest number of crashes are some of the state’s most populous: El Paso, Adams, Denver, Jefferson and Arapahoe. Of those counties, El Paso is the only one to see a decrease from 2020 and no growth from the average number of deaths from the prior three years. Adams, Denver and Jefferson counties each saw a 14% increase from their three-year averages and Arapahoe saw a 10% increase.
Though the states’ most populous counties have the highest number of crash fatalities, Packard said the rise in deaths is also being seen in more rural areas.
Some of the state’s most dangerous stretches of road include Interstate 25 in Douglas County, Interstate 70 between the Eisenhower Tunnel and Glenwood Canyon, U.S. 160 and U.S. 550 in southwest Colorado, and Intestate 76 through northeast Colorado, Packard said.
The increase in crash deaths in Colorado matches nationwide trends. More than 20,000 people died in car crashes in the U.S. in the first six months of 2021 — the largest number recorded in that six-month period since 2006, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Street racing and road rage continue to plague the Colorado’s highways, officials said. Packard said that road rage incidents cause crashes nearly every day.
“You gain nothing engaging in that type of an argument going down the highway at 65 mph,” he said.
Officials emphasized that while law enforcement interventions are a deterrent, there could never be enough officers or troopers to cover all the miles of Colorado’s roads.
“I’ve stopped a lot of cars in my career and the fine is part of that — consequences are important to stop this behavior — but if 700 lives lost isn’t a deterrent, I don’t know what is,” Packard said.
Denver weather: Freezing rain, black ice and light snow possible Wednesday
After a beautiful weekend with lots of sun and warm temperatures, it’s nice to be going back to actual January weather with some cool air and snow in the forecast. Then again, the warmth and sun are nice too but we’ve had plenty of that this winter.
There are two cold fronts expected to move through Denver and eastern Colorado this week. The first could bring a wintry mix of precipitation to the Denver metro area which is a tad unusual for this time of the year. The second will bring a better chance for all snow but will still overall produce light snow totals.
💧🥶❄️ Freezing drizzle is a possibility Wednesday.
This is something we don’t deal with very often so drive extra safe Wednesday and don’t underestimate what ice can do.
Most of the day Wednesday will be a cloudy, drizzly, day with flurries. Not a fun day at all. #Denver pic.twitter.com/64NhE0BEjf
— ❄️ Rain or ☀️ Shine I’m Andy Stein (@AndySteinWx) January 18, 2022
Winter weather advisories, mainly for freezing drizzle, are posted through Wednesday evening. A cold front is racing down from Montana and will start to bring cooler temperatures and shallow clouds and almost foggy weather to the Plains, including Denver.
Wednesday morning is expected to be a dreary day with low clouds and freezing drizzle (see freezing rain below). Although temperatures on Wednesday are supposed to stay below freezing, the air within a couple of thousand feet above us will be slightly warmer. What that means is that water droplets in the clouds will stay as water until they hit the ground. Once the water droplets hit the ground i.e your car, sidewalks and roads, they will instantly freeze into ice.
The forecast only calls for up to a tenth of an inch of ice to form but that is plenty to cause issues. On top of this, light snow is expected to be mixing with the freezing rain creating even slipperier conditions. All snow, albeit very light snow, is expected in the afternoon before we dry out Wednesday night.
Wednesday all day could be slick in and around town, so be careful. Leave plenty of space between you and the car in front of you and be careful as you even walk out on the sidewalks and driveways – those can get very slick in these conditions.
For those wanting more winter weather, you’re in luck. Another round of snow (just snow this time) is looking possible for Friday when another cold front moves through. That could bring some light snow accumulations against.
More details on that to come but for now, get your ice scraper out and prepare for a not-so-nice weather day on Wednesday.
Get Cooking: Meat with “dem bones”
In the Bible, in the 37th chapter of the Book of Ezekiel, the Lord grants a vision to the prophet as He takes Ezekiel to the Valley of the Dry Bones. God tells Ezekiel how, on the Last Day, he will re-vivify the dry bones, all scattered about pell-mell: He will “breathe life into them” and “attach tendons to them” and “make flesh come onto them.”
This passage in the Scriptures occasioned the anatomy lesson of the great Black spiritual “Dem Bones,” written in the early 1900s, where we learn how all those bones are connected, “the knee bone connected to the thigh bone; the thigh bone connected to the hip bone,” and so on.
Cooks, now hear the word of the Lord.
When cooked and broken down, especially in wet cooking (a braise), all those connections in meat — of ligament, tendon, various muscle fibers, even to an extent what we call “silver skin” — give their utmost in deliciousness, that gelatinous, lip-coating silkiness not easily obtained via other, mostly dry cooking preparations.
And, while not a connective tissue itself, the cartilage in meat bones also dissolves into gelatin during a braise, further increasing that quotient of awesomeness. The bones of younger animals are high in cartilage that later turns into bone. So, veal bones are prized over beef bones for making stock, as are chicken feet, which are almost pure cartilage.
The recipes here, of lamb and beef, both heavy with bone, give off that gelatin, along with all the other flavors donated by the other ingredients. Your butcher can get you lamb neck or (for instance, at Whole Foods) you will find it in their freezer case. In a pinch, substitute lamb shank, even more readily available.
Oxtail is almost all bone, little meat. Beef shank is loaded with meat relative to its thick bones. Marrying the two in a thick and super winter-hearty stew seems like a win-win: many prized meat chunks swimming in a broth saturated with gelatin.
Braised Lamb Neck with White Beans
Serves 4-6 depending on portion size.
Ingredients
- 2 pounds lamb necks
- Olive oil, for browning
- 6 cups water or low-sodium chicken stock
- 1 medium onion, peeled and chopped
- 3 medium carrots, peeled and large diced
- 1 celery stalk, small diced
- 4 garlic cloves, peeled and crushed
- 1 pound dry white beans (flageolet, cannellini, Great Northern or the like), rinsed and soaked 6-8 hours, drained
- 3 sprigs fresh thyme, plus more for garnish
- 2 sprigs fresh rosemary
- 1 teaspoon sea or kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Directions
Trim the lamb necks of any superfluous fat. Brown the lamb all over in 1-2 tablespoons olive oil over medium-high heat. Add the liquid and bring to a boil. Lower the heat to a slow simmer and cook for 2 hours, the lid of the pot just ajar. Set aside.
Over medium-high heat in another large heavy-bottomed pot or Dutch oven, cook the onions, carrots and celery in 2 tablespoons olive oil, stirring, for 7 minutes. Add the garlic and cook another 2 minutes, assuring that the garlic does not burn.
Add back the lamb necks, their cooking liquid and the drained beans. Toss in the herb sprigs and the salt and pepper. Stir all together, bring to a slow boil and cook at a steady simmer, pot lid ajar, for another 2 hours or until the beans are cooked to tender but not mealy.
Let the braise cool overnight in its pot, covered. When ready to serve, remove the congealed fat that will have risen to the surface and solidified; remove the herb stems; pull away the lamb meat from its bones (there will be many nooks and crannies) adding back the meat bits to the braise.
To serve: reheat the braise, adjust for seasoning and serve sprinkled with fresh thyme leaves.
Oxtail and Beef Shank Soup
Adapted from “Caldo de Colita de Res, Oxtail Soup” at muybuenocookbook.com. Serves 6-10.
Ingredients
- 10 cups water
- 1 1/2 tablespoons kosher or sea salt
- 3 cloves garlic, peeled and minced
- 1 medium onion, peeled and chopped
- 1 1/2 pounds oxtails
- 1 1/2 pounds beef shank with bone(s), meat cut into 2-inch chunks
- 2 carrots, peeled and sliced into thick coins
- 2 medium red potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces, peel on
- 2 stalks celery, thick-sliced on the bias
- 2 small-to-medium corn on the cob, fresh or frozen, cut into 2-inch pieces
- 1 Roma tomato, seeded and chopped
- 1 zucchini, thick-sliced on the bias, peel on
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1/2 cup cilantro leaves and tender stems, rough-cut
- Lime wedges and corn tortillas
Preparation
Bring water to a boil and add salt, garlic, onion, both meats and their bones. Bring to a boil, lower to a slow simmer and cook for 3 hours, the lid of the pot slightly ajar.
Add all the vegetables, raise the heat to a boil, then lower to a steady simmer and cook for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Add the pepper, coriander and cilantro and cook for 10 minutes, stirring once or twice. Adjust for salt. Serve with lime wedges and corn tortillas, spreading any available cooked marrow on the tortillas.
