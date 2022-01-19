Connect with us

Tom Holland is looking quite ripped in his shirtless workout pic — PHOTO

Tom Holland and Oliver Trevena
Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland, 25, joined longtime friend Oliver Trevena, 40, for a boxing-themed workout.

Both hunks took time out afterward to snap a photo, with Holland still sweaty and shirtless!

The very handsome Trevena captioned the photo:

“WARNING! Use extreme caution when training with a friend who is also a Marvel Superhero. May cause post workout collapse.”

He tagged Holland before adding the hashtags #NowPutYourShirtBackOnSpiderman and #spidermannowayhome.

Much appreciated, Oliver!

Jim Carrey’s Daughter: Meet Jane, The Comedian’s Only Child

Jane Carrey , Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey brought many innovative comedic characters to life but one of his best creations is his daughter, Jane Erin Carrey.

Jim Carrey is one of the most renowned comedians of all time. He got his start in the 1994 classic Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. His career took off even further after he starred in The Mask and Dumb & Dumber. He has a number of other comedic credits to his name including The Cable Guy, Liar Liar, The Truman Show and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Just like his career, he also has an extensive dating history. The comedian met his first wife Melissa Womer in a comedy club as his career was just starting to take off in 1986. The two wed a year later in 1987 but separated in 1995. He got married to Lauren Holly shortly after in 1996 but the two ended up splitting a year later.

Jim Carrey with his daughter Jane Carrey and girlfriend at the time, Jenny McCarthy. (Paul Buck/EPA/Shutterstock)

He has also dated a number of A-listers including January Jones, Renee Zellweger and Jenny McCarthy. The Golden Globe winner’s most recent relationship on record was with Cathriona White who died from suicide in 2015. While those relationships didn’t last, he did find ever-lasting love from his first marriage when he welcomed his one and only daughter into the world. Here’s everything you need to know about her.

Jane Erin Carrey

Jane Carrey
Jim Carrey’s daughter, Jane Erin Carrey. (Picture Perfect/Shutterstock)

Jim Carrey and Melissa Womer welcomed their daughter Jane Erin Carrey six months into their marriage on September 6, 1987. The 34-year-old also pursued a career in the entertainment industry like her father but didn’t go for comedy. Instead, she aspired to be a musician. In fact, the comedian’s daughter appeared on American Idol in 2012. She passed her first audition in San Diego with her successful rendition of Bonnie Raitt’s “Something to Talk About.” However, she said goodbye during Hollywood week after singing “Looking Out My Backdoor” by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

“I freaked out when I was there so I was really really shaky,” she said of her performance on the show. “I know I can do way better than that so I’m really disappointed.” She was able to seek comfort from none other than her famous father. “I talked to my dad and he was kind of comforting,” she continued. “He said ‘I’ve been said no to a bunch of times’ and it worked out for him, so hopefully I have a shot.” Aside from her brief stint on American Idol, she has a band called The Jane Carrey band which released a self-titled album in 2009. Their song “Sticky Situation” appeared in her father’s film Dumb & Dumber To’s soundtrack.

Jane also made Jim a grandpa back in 2010. She gave birth on February 26 to Jackson Riley Santana, a boy whom she shares with her husband and Blood Money lead singer Alex Santana. Ahead of the birth, Jane was relieved to find out she’d be having a boy.  “I’m excited about it because I never really got along with girls growing up,” she told People at the time. “I was a little afraid that if it was a girl that she would not like me, you know? So I’m very happy about the boy.” Jim was proud of his daughter and confidently told the outlet she was going to be a “great mom.”

 

Angelina Jolie Rocks Edgy Black Boots While Shopping With Kids Zahara & Maddox – Photos

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie paired a fashionable black coat with her matching boots as she held her daughter Zahara’s hand and walked in front of her son Maddox during a visit to Bed, Bath & Beyond in New York City.

Angelina Jolie, 46, looked like a doting mother with great taste during her latest family shopping trip! The actress rocked a long black coat and heeled black boots when she stopped by Bed, Bath & Beyond in the Big Apple with her daughter Zahara, 17, and son Maddox, 20, on Jan. 17. The trio was photographed walking outside the store’s building and looked relaxed and happy together.

Angelina also wore a black face mask and had her long hair down as she was holding Zahara’s hand. Like her mom, the teen wore her own fashionable outfit that included a brown coat over a black top, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers and rocked blue hair. Maddox, who was following behind them, showed off a black jacket over a black top, jeans, and black sneakers with white shoelaces.

Angelina Jolie with some of her kids at a previous event. (SM / MEGA)

Before Angelina’s latest outing with two of her six kids, she made headlines for being spotted with The Weeknd, 31. The Girl Interrupted star and the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, have apparently had many “deep conversations” during hangouts and have built a close relationship.

“Abel is very enamored with Angelina,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife earlier this month. “The times he has hung out with her, they have had some very deep conversations as they both are very interesting and unique people who dive into the seriousness of life and really enjoy making a change.”

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie with her kids. (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

The source also said that The Weeknd is interested in film work just like Angelina, who has also worked as a director. “He has gained a great friendship with Angie and has met her kids, but it has been very much on the up and up when it comes to a full-on relationship as it has been friendly and business only,” the source explained. “It would be very premature to say that they both are a couple as Angelina is more focused on her family right now.”

$250K Reward Offered in Fatal Stabbing of UCLA Student Brianna Kupfer | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

Photo may have been deleted
LAPD, DailyMail

Authorities announced a $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who fatally stabbed UCLA student Brianna Kupfer.

$200,000 of the $250,000 reward was raised by donors.

Brianna was attacked while she worked alone at furniture store Croft House in the upscale Fairfax neighborhood on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Police say the suspect walked into the store and stabbed Brianna around 1:50 p.m. before leaving through the back door.

A customer found Brianna lying in a pool of blood about 20 minutes later. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Photo may have been deleted

YouTube/FOX

Brianna’s grieving father, Todd Kupfer slammed liberal politicians for giving the streets back to the criminals.

“I blame what’s endemic in our society right now, is that everybody seems to be oriented on giving back rights and bestowing favor on people that rob others of their rights,” Todd Kupfer told Fox News.

At a press conference on Tuesday, LAPD Lt. John Radke revealed Brianna had texted a friend to say someone in the store was “giving her a bad vibe”.

Photo may have been deleted

LAPD

Authorities released surveillance footage of the suspect — believed to be a homeless man — seen calmly leaving the furniture store.

Photo may have been deleted

LAPD

The same suspect is seen buying a vape pen at 7-Eleven about 30 minutes after the murder. He wore a black hoodie, black jogging pants and carried a black backpack.

Photo may have been deleted

LAPD

Croft House was still closed on Tuesday. Mourners left dozens of flowers on the sidewalk in front of the store. A display inside the storefront window included candles and more flowers around a portrait of Brianna.

Riley Rea, co-owner of Croft House, told the LA Times that Brianna was beloved by her coworkers.

“She was mature beyond her years.”
 

