Tom Holland is looking quite ripped in his shirtless workout pic — PHOTO

Authorities announced a $250,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect who fatally stabbed UCLA student Brianna Kupfer.
$200,000 of the $250,000 reward was raised by donors.
Brianna was attacked while she worked alone at furniture store Croft House in the upscale Fairfax neighborhood on Thursday, Jan. 13.
Police say the suspect walked into the store and stabbed Brianna around 1:50 p.m. before leaving through the back door.
A customer found Brianna lying in a pool of blood about 20 minutes later. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
YouTube/FOX
Brianna’s grieving father, Todd Kupfer slammed liberal politicians for giving the streets back to the criminals.
“I blame what’s endemic in our society right now, is that everybody seems to be oriented on giving back rights and bestowing favor on people that rob others of their rights,” Todd Kupfer told Fox News.
At a press conference on Tuesday, LAPD Lt. John Radke revealed Brianna had texted a friend to say someone in the store was “giving her a bad vibe”.
LAPD
Authorities released surveillance footage of the suspect — believed to be a homeless man — seen calmly leaving the furniture store.
LAPD
The same suspect is seen buying a vape pen at 7-Eleven about 30 minutes after the murder. He wore a black hoodie, black jogging pants and carried a black backpack.
LAPD
Croft House was still closed on Tuesday. Mourners left dozens of flowers on the sidewalk in front of the store. A display inside the storefront window included candles and more flowers around a portrait of Brianna.
Riley Rea, co-owner of Croft House, told the LA Times that Brianna was beloved by her coworkers.
“She was mature beyond her years.”