Tran: College students not getting education they paid for
When you buy a product that doesn’t match its description, what do you do? The logical thing to do is return the product and get your money back. But some things are hard to get a refund for. College tuition is one of them.
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have been switching back and forth between in-person learning and remote learning. Despite this back-and-forth between online and in-person instruction, one thing remains unchanged: the cost.
Students are paying the price of an in-person education for an online education. Colleges are charging mandatory transportation and campus fees despite students not even being on campus.
When students paid for their tuition for the 2019-2020 school year, they were paying for one academic year of an interactive and immersive on-campus student experience. That is the product we paid for. Halfway into the product’s life cycle, schools announced that in-person classes would be suspended.
We spent the remaining half of the school year learning virtually. The product served only half its life cycle, but there were no refunds or reimbursements. Some schools make exceptions, offering full to partial refunds to students who withdrew before the withdrawal deadline. But most schools don’t offer any money back after the fifth week of classes.
Students are once again being exploited by colleges. Many students returned to the classroom in-person last September. But after only half a school year of in-person learning, schools are returning to online learning. Some colleges are reverting to temporary online instruction.
For instance, the University of California at Berkeley is beginning the semester with a two-stage process, with most courses being offered fully remote for the first two weeks and then moving to fully in-person. Still, this is not what students are paying for. And yet colleges are doing nothing to compensate for these two weeks of wasted campus and transportation fees.
College tuition is already expensive. For the 2021-22 academic year, the average cost of tuition and fees for a four-year private college is $38,070. Notably, for public colleges, the cost of attendance varies by residency, but in-state tuition and fees for 2021-22 at four-year public schools averaged $10,740. Out-of-state tuition and fees averaged $27,560. The costs are even higher when taking into account room and board, books and supplies, health insurance, personal expenses, food and transportation.
A large portion of college tuition goes toward academic support, student services and auxiliary enterprises. Academic support provides libraries, museums, galleries, computer labs and other educational materials for students. Student services cover expenses for student organizations, career guidance, student newspapers and other activities that contribute to students’ well-being. Auxiliary enterprises are nonacademic staff and services such as dormitories, dining halls, football stadiums and swimming pools. If students are attending classes virtually from home, even if for only two weeks, they are not able to fully use the services they are paying for.
A few years ago, top colleges were embroiled in a college admissions bribery scandal. More recently, a number of elite colleges were accused of limiting financial aid. These incidents cast doubt on the ethics of our higher education system. Schools charge students exorbitant tuition fees but offer no refunds even when students are not getting what was promised — in-person learning, campus access and most importantly, support.
Shawn Tran is a recent graduate of the University of California at Berkeley with a degree in public health. This column was provided by Tribune News Service.
Spinach and mushrooms meet cheesy goodness in vegetarian quiche
My family is not big on eggs, but they do love a nice slice of quiche. Luckily for me, the savory egg custard baked in a pie crust is easy to make (especially if you use a refrigerated crust) and easier still to personalize with favorite meats, vegetables and cheeses — often all the above.
Quiche Lorraine, made with a savory mix of crunchy bacon, sauteed onion and Gruyere or Swiss cheese, is probably the most famous of the custard pies, but if you’re trying to cut back on meat (or maybe you’ve just seen the price of bacon — wow!), it’s just as easy to overload the filling with fresh veggies.
This vegetarian quiche combines two easy-to-find winter staples — bagged baby spinach and fresh mushrooms — with shredded Swiss and Parmesan cheeses. It bakes up light and creamy with a flaky crust. Served with a simple salad, some crusty Italian bread and a light red wine, it makes a terrific winter dinner or elegant brunch dish.
I used Martha Stewart’s recipe for pate brisee to make the pastry crust because it’s fail-proof (and makes enough for two quiches). But there is no shame in substituting a pre-made refrigerated crust. Just be sure to pre-bake it for 10 minutes with the bottom covered in parchment and filled with pie weights or dried beans (I use dry kidney beans) so it’s crispy instead of soggy.
MUSHROOM AND SPINACH QUICHE
For the pie crust:
2 1/2 c. all-purpose flour
1 t. salt
1 t. sugar
1 c. (2 sticks) unsalted butter, chilled and cut into small pieces
1/4-1/2 c. ice water
Parchment paper, for lining pan
Dried beans, rice or pie weights, for pan
For the filling:
1 T. oil or butter (I used bacon grease)
1 shallot, thinly sliced
8 oz. thinly sliced fresh mushrooms, any variety
Salt and pepper
5 oz. baby spinach
4 eggs, lightly beaten
1 c. half-and-half
1 c. light or heavy cream
Sprinkle or two of freshly ground nutmeg
8 oz. shredded or finely chopped Swiss cheese
1/2 c. finely shredded Parmesan cheese
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Prepare the pie crust: In the bowl of a food processor, combine flour, salt and sugar. Add butter and process until the mixture resembles coarse meal, 8-10 seconds.
With machine running, add ice water in a slow, steady stream through feed tube. Pulse until dough holds together without being wet or sticky; be careful not to process more than 30 seconds. To test, squeeze a small amount together. If it is crumbly, add more ice water, 1 tablespoon at a time.
Divide dough into two equal balls. Flatten each ball into a disc and wrap in plastic. Transfer to the refrigerator and chill at least 1 hour. (This recipe makes a double crust — extra crust can be stored, frozen, up to 1 month.)
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Roll out the dough: Remove the disc from the refrigerator and let it sit for 10-15 minutes so it becomes easier to roll out. Place disc on a lightly floured, clean, flat surface. Sprinkle some flour on top of the disk. Roll out the dough to a 12-inch circle, to a thickness of about 1/8 of an inch.
Line a 9-inch pie plate with rolled-out pastry. Cover the bottom of the pastry with parchment paper and add enough dried beans, dried rice or pie weights to partly fill the shell. Bake 10 minutes, or until slightly browned.
Reduce the oven heat to 375 degrees. Remove the beans and parchment paper and set the baked pie crust aside while you make the filling.
Heat oil or butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add the sliced shallot and cook until transparent, 1-2 minutes. Add mushrooms and a pinch or two of salt and a good grind of pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned and tender, about 8 minutes. Add spinach and cook, tossing constantly, until wilted, 1-2 minutes. Remove from heat.
Whisk eggs, half-and-half and cream in a medium bowl. Add a pinch of nutmeg, then fold in the mushroom/spinach mixture, along with cheeses. Spoon into the prepared pie crust.
Bake the quiche until set and golden brown, about 30 minutes. Let stand on a wire rack for 10 minutes before slicing. Quiche can be served warm or at room temperature. Serves 8. To reheat the next day for breakfast, place the cold slices on a rimmed baking sheet, cover with aluminum foil and bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for 15 minutes.
— Tribune News Service
It’s time for low calorie, high flavor cooking
And now come the regrets.
Did I really have to have that second piece of pecan pie? Couldn’t the mashed potatoes have had maybe a little less butter?
Yes. Yes I did. Those things are great.
But now I’m feeling it: every Christmas cookie, every potato pancake.
So in the spirit of resolutions made for the new year, I decided to make a bunch of dishes that will make my belt and scale happier, and me, too.
Naturally, I did not want to give up on flavor and enjoyment. I determined to make dishes that both tasted good and were relatively good for me — or at least good for my waistline.
BEEF BRAISED IN STOUT BEER
1 1/2 lbs. boneless lean beef, such as round, trimmed of all visible fat and cut into 2-inch cubes
2 T. vegetable oil
2 c. diced onion
2 garlic cloves, peeled and minced
1 lb. fresh mushrooms, washed, trimmed and halved if large
2 c. Guinness stout beer (do not use extra-stout)
1 1/2 c. beef stock
2 T. dark brown sugar
1 t. chopped fresh thyme, or 1/4 t. dried
3 T. chopped fresh parsley
1 bay leaf
1/4 t. black pepper
1/4 t. salt (omit if using salted canned stock)
2 t. cornstarch mixed with 2 T. cold water
1 T. balsamic vinegar
Wash the meat and pat dry with paper towels. Heat the oil in a Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Brown the beef cubes on all sides and remove them with a slotted spoon; this will have to be done in a few batches.
Reduce the heat to medium and add the onions, garlic and mushrooms. Saute for 5 minutes, stirring often.
Return the meat to the pan and add the remaining ingredients except cornstarch and vinegar. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce the heat to a simmer and cook, covered, for 1 1/2 to 2 hours or until the meat is tender.
Remove the meat and vegetables from the pan, discarding the bay leaf, and reduce the gravy by one-third, stirring frequently. Stir in the cornstarch mixture, simmering for 2 minutes until thickened. Return the meat and vegetables to the pan and stir in the vinegar. Reheat the stew, if necessary. Serve over rice, if desired. Makes 6 servings.
(Recipe from “The Gourmet Gazelle Cookbook” by Ellen Brown.)
LEMON CHICKEN WITH BULGUR
2 t. butter
2 t. vegetable oil
1 chicken, about 3 1/2 lbs., skinned and cut into serving pieces
Salt and pepper
3 medium onions, chopped (1 1/2 to 2 c.)
2 garlic cloves, minced (2 teaspoons)
1 1/2 c. bulgur, see note
1/2 t. ground cardamom
1/2 t. ground coriander
1/2 t. ground cumin
Grated zest and juice of 1 lemon
4 c. boiling chicken broth
Note: Bulgur is harder to find than it used to be. I bought mine at Whole Foods.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large skillet, heat the butter and oil, add the chicken and brown the pieces on all sides. Season the chicken with salt and pepper, and remove it to a large casserole or pot.
Add the onions and garlic to the skillet, and cook, stirring frequently, until the onions are translucent, about 3 to 5 minutes.
Add the bulgur, stirring to coat it and brown it lightly.
Add the cardamom, coriander, cumin, lemon zest and lemon juice to the bulgur mixture, mixing the ingredients well. Spoon the bulgur on top of the reserved chicken.
Pour the boiling broth over the chicken and bulgur. Cover the casserole or pot and cook in the oven for 1 hour or until the chicken is tender. If preparing in advance and you plan to reheat in the oven, instead of a microwave, reduce the baking time to 45 minutes so it does not get overheated and dry when reheated. Makes 6 servings.
(Adapted from “Jane Brody’s Good Food Book” by Jane Brody.)
TURKEY WIENERSCHNITZEL
1 1/2 lbs. turkey cutlets or chicken breasts
Salt and pepper
1/2 c. (approximately) all-purpose flour
2 egg whites
1/2 c. (approximately) breadcrumbs
3 T. vegetable oil
2 T. capers, for garnish
Lemon wedges, for garnish
Place each cutlet between two pieces of plastic wrap or waxed paper and pound with a meat pounder, the side of a cleaver or a cast-iron pan to 1/4-inch thick. Season the cutlets on both sides with salt and pepper.
Place the flour, egg whites and breadcrumbs in three shallow bowls. Dip each cutlet first in the flour, shaking off any excess, then in the egg whites and then in the breadcrumbs.
In batches, heat the oil in a nonstick frying pan over high heat. Pan-fry one schnitzel for 3 minutes per side, or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels and repeat with other schnitzels. Sprinkle with capers and serve with lemon wedges on the side. Makes 4 servings.
(Adapted from “High-Flavor, Low-Fat Cooking,” by Steven Raichlen.)
BOMBAY-STYLE POTATOES
2 1/2 c. quartered Yukon gold potatoes, peeled
2 t. vegetable oil
2 t. minced onion
2/3 c. diced Granny Smith apple, peeled and cored
1 T. curry powder, see note
2 t. all-purpose flour
2 1/3 c. water
1/4 t. salt
Note: If you want to make your own curry spice blend, heat 2 teaspoons cumin seeds, 2 teaspoons coriander seeds, 2 teaspoons cardamom pods, a 1-inch piece of cinnamon stick and 1/2 teaspoon of black peppercorns in a small saute pan over medium heat. Toast for 1 to 2 minutes, swirling the pan; pour onto a cold plate to stop them from over heating. Combine the toasted spices with 2 teaspoons paprika, 1 teaspoon ground turmeric, 1 teaspoon dry mustard and 1/3 teaspoon cayenne in a spice grinder, or use a mortar and pestle to grind to a powder. Can be stored in a covered container for up to 3 weeks.
Place the potatoes in a pot with cold water to cover by 2 inches. Salt the water. Bring to a simmer over medium heat. Cover and continue to simmer until the potatoes are easily pierced with a fork, 10 to 12 minutes. Drain and transfer to a large bowl.
Heat the oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the onions and apples and cook, stirring frequently, over low heat until the onions are translucent, 4 to 5 minutes.
Add curry powder and flour, and saute until lightly toasted. Add the water and salt and simmer for 30 minutes.
Combine the curry mixture and the potatoes. Serve hot. Makes 6 servings.
(Recipe from “Healthy Cooking” by At Home and the Culinary Institute of America.)
— Tribune News Service
‘1917’ star George MacKay re-enlists for ‘Munich: The Edge of War’
With “Munich: The Edge of War” on Netflix this week, George MacKay skips from one Great War to the next.
The London native, an actor since childhood, broke out as a soldier in the trenches on a perilous mission in Sam Mendes’ Oscar-winning hit “1917” two years ago.
“Munich,” adapted from the Robert Harris bestseller, imagines a behind-the-scenes life or death struggle at the world leaders’ conference there in September 1938. Germany’s Adolf Hitler threatens another global war if he isn’t allowed to annex German-speaking Czechoslovakia.
England wants at all costs to avoid another war. Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons) allows Hitler his victory.
Chamberlain declares he’s won “peace in our time.’ One year later, Hitler invaded Poland. WWII began.
Where “Munich” finds thrills is in its invented plot during that conference. MacKay, 29, plays Hugh Legat, Chamberlain’s private secretary, an Oxford grad eager to rise in the diplomatic world.
At the conference he meets an Oxford chum, Paul von Hartmann (Jannis Niewöhner), now an underling in Germany’s foreign ministry. Paul has a secret memo that outlines the Fuhrer’s plans for world domination. Can Hugh somehow manage to get Chamberlain to read it? If not, Paul is prepared to assassinate Hitler.
MacKay was aware of a certain symmetry going from one WWI thriller to the next war. “There is a conscious choice here in my being aware of not wanting to do something that too obviously has any sense of repetition,” he said in a Zoom call from London.
“But this is different: Hugh’s not a soldier, the war is yet to begin. There was enough in the story with parallels with what was going on in the world at the time I was reading it.
“I felt that this was a story I wanted to be a part of and any reservations about doing something that involved looking at a world war so soon after ‘1917’ was outweighed by the benefits of what that story actually said.”
“Munich” isn’t meant, MacKay suggested, to condemn the PM.
“It’s kind of saying with Chamberlain that you can’t blame someone for not predicting the future. He was dealing with the cards he was dealt at that moment.
“In hindsight, perhaps it wasn’t easy to do at time. I think that the film allows Chamberlain to be seen within a different light. Basically, he did as best he could. And there is something admirable in that even if it wasn’t quite what many of us in history would have liked to have happened.”
