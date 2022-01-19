TRX Ranks First Ditching BTC With Highest Active Accounts!

Tronix (TRX) ranks first in highest number of active accounts.

Surpasses that of BTC, ETH, DOGE, ADA,XRP, BNB and much more.

TRX ought to spike up in a few days along with BTC.

The Tron platform is one of the most versatile decentralized blockchain platforms available in the market. Besides, the first thing which comes to the minds of a crypto geek with the Tron, is it’s exquisite smart contract enablings. True to the fact the Tron platform and blockchain, is evidently best known for their DApps and smart contract featurings.

However, the native token of the Tron platform, the Tronix (TRX) has not been so bright for a certain period. Indeed the TRX was one of the most expected altcoin to outperform in 2021. Yet, the 2021 was just a complete disappointment from the TRX.

Despite all such negative aura surrounding the platform’s native coin, the platform now stands as the top with the highest number of active users!

Tron’s First Rankings

Without failing to keep up the legacy, the Tron platform becomes the hot news for the day. Accordingly, the Tron Community officially took to Twitter, with a tweet. The Tron platform now accounts for the highest number of active users, surpassing that of all major cryptos. These include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Ripple (XRP), Dogecoin (DOGE), Binance (BNB), and much more.

Though it’s determined to be obviously proud of the platform, it failed to impress many upon the community and in general. Many TRX holders took on fire, slamming various comments for the tweet. Major views were like, what’s the use if the coin doesn’t perform well.’

TRX to Surge Soon

Since the Q4 of 2021, TRX has been dropping down profusely. Before, the recent market crash TRx maintained itself at a price between $0.082 and $0.078. However, as the tragedy struck for the entire industry, TRX dropped down to extreme lows of $0.062. Ever since then till date TRX did not reach $0.70 mark.

Moreover, analysts predict that once TRX crosses the mark of $0.070, it will spike up all the way to $0.0715,being the first break point. Furthermore, TRX is expected to travel up all the way back to $0.076. This is ought to happen if BTC surges up too.

Currently TRX trades at the price of $0.069 at the graph surging upwards at the rate of 1.42%, taking into account the past 24 hours.