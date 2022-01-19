News
TSA finds record number of guns at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in 2021
ST. LOUIS- Newly-released data by the Transportation Security Administration shows a spike in the number of weapons confiscated from carry-on baggage at Missouri’s airports last year, with a trend that blows past pre-pandemic figures.
The agency reports 102 firearms were found at St. Louis Lambert International Airport in 2021, believed to be a record for one year here, and more than was found at all eight of the state’s airports in 2020 (85).
The St. Louis total would have fallen outside the top ten for airports nationally, which was topped by the 507 firearms found at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
The jump from 2020 to 2021 may not have been much of a surprise, considering the reduced amount of passenger travel in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the 2021 figure nearly matches the total number found in pre-pandemic years for 2018 and 2019.
The TSA says it is working with its partners at airports and the airlines to better educate the public about the law, which carries civil and criminal penalties, including a $13,900 fine per violation. While there are steps passengers have to go through at the airport that can warn them about carrying on a gun, TSA spokesman Mark Howell says, “By the time you get to the airport, it’s too late.”
Howell says the agency is trying to get the word out to gun clubs and gun education classes to remind the public that even in an open carry state, even with a concealed weapons permit.
Nationally the TSA says its officers stopped 5,972 firearms at checkpoints, topping a record of 4,432 in 2019. The agency says 86 percent of those firearms were loaded.
News
Broncos introduce new payment options for season ticket holders
The Broncos sent an email to season-ticket members Wednesday morning outlining a new payment option for 2022.
Account holders can now pay in three ways: In-full, two installments and a new four-quarter plan.
“Essentially, what we try to do every year is look at how we can have initiatives that will help our fans and add value,” Broncos vice president of ticketing, sales and service Marc Jackson said in a phone interview. “What we landed on is the fact that not only do we want to launch (the renewal process) earlier, which does give our season-ticket members more time to pay, but by also offering more payment options, particularly extended ones, it requires less of an up-front financial commitment.”
The first payment deadline — full, 50% or 25% — is Feb. 24. Previously, fans had to pay all or 50% at the first deadline.
The final three deadlines for the four-quarter plan will be March 24, May 19 and June 16.
News
Check out the view of Forest Park from this $2 million penthouse apartment
ST. LOUIS – A two-story penthouse apartment overlooking Forest Park is on the market for $2 million.
The 3,231 square foot apartment is located at 801 S Skinker Blvd #17A. According to the listing, the mid-century classic apartment has 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. It also has 9-foot floor-to-ceiling windows and a partially covered garden terrace. The property comes with two parking spaces, and dogs are welcome. The buyer will be a part of the home owner’s association.
The building located in the Wydown Skinker neighborhood was built in 1962. The property is listed by realtor Martin Lammert of Janet McAfee Real Estate.
Click here to watch the video.
News
U.S. allows teens to drive big rigs in new pilot program
(AP) – The federal government is moving forward with a plan to let teenagers drive big rigs from state to state in a test program.
Currently, truckers who cross state lines must be at least 21 years old, but an apprenticeship program required by Congress to help ease supply chain backlogs would let 18-to-20-year-old truckers drive outside their home states.
The pilot program, detailed Thursday in a proposed regulation from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, would screen the teens, barring any with driving-while-impaired violations or traffic tickets for causing a crash.
But safety advocates say the program runs counter to data showing that younger drivers get in more crashes than older ones. They say it’s unwise to let teenage drivers be responsible for rigs that can weigh 80,000 pounds and cause catastrophic damage when they hit lighter vehicles.
The apprenticeship pilot program was required by Congress as part of the infrastructure bill signed into law Nov. 15. It requires the FMCSA, which is part of the Transportation Department, to start the program within 60 days.
The American Trucking Associations, a large industry trade group, supports the measure as a way to help with a shortage of drivers. The group estimates that the nation is running over 80,000 drivers short of the number it needs, as demand to move freight reaches historic highs.
Under the apprenticeship, younger drivers can cross state lines during 120-hour and 280-hour probationary periods, as long as an experienced driver is in the passenger seat. Trucks used in the program have to have an electronic braking crash mitigation system, a forward facing video camera, and their speeds must be limited to 65 mph.
After probation, they can drive on their own, but companies have to monitor their performance until they are 21. No more than 3,000 apprentices can take part in the training at any given time.
The FMCSA must reach out to carriers with excellent safety records to take part in the program, according to the Transportation Department.
The program will run for up to three years, and the motor carrier agency has to turn in a report to Congress analyzing the safety record of the teen drivers and making a recommendation on whether the younger drivers are as safe as those 21 or older. Congress could expand the program with new laws.
The test is part of a broader set of measures from the Biden administration to deal with the trucker shortage and improve working conditions for truck drivers.
In a statement, Nick Geale, vice president of workforce safety for the trucking associations, noted 49 states and Washington, D.C., already allow drivers under 21 to drive semis, but they can’t pick up a load just across a state line.
“This program creates a rigorous safety training program, requiring an additional 400 hours of advanced safety training, in which participants are evaluated against specific performance benchmarks,” Geale said. The program will ensure that the industry has enough drivers to meet growing freight demands, he said.
But Peter Kurdock, general counsel for Advocates for Highway & Auto Safety, said federal data shows that younger drivers have far higher crash rates than older ones. “This is no surprise to any American who drives a vehicle,” he said.
Putting them behind the wheel of trucks that can weigh up to 40 tons when loaded increases the possibility of mass casualty crashes, he said.
Kurdock said the trucking industry has wanted younger drivers for years and used supply chain issues to get it into the infrastructure bill. He fears the industry will use skewed data from the program to push for teenage truckers nationwide.
