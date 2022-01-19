News
University of Michigan reaches $490M settlement over sexual abuse
The University of Michigan has agreed to a $490 million settlement with hundreds of people who say they were sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor at the school, those involved in the agreement said Wednesday.
Attorney Parker Stinar said that 1,050 people will share in the settlement, which was reached the night before.
University spokesman Rick Fitzgerald confirmed the settlement and said a statement would be released later Wednesday.
“I am proud to announce that a settlement was reached with the 1,050 survivors of Robert Anderson and the University of Michigan,” Stinar said. “It has been a long and challenging journey, and I believe this settlement will provide justice and healing for the many brave men and women who refused to be silenced.”
The university had been in mediation to resolve multiple lawsuits by mostly men who said Anderson sexually abused them during routine medical examinations. Anderson worked at the university from 1966 until his 2003 retirement and was director of the university’s Health Service and a physician for multiple athletic teams, including football.
A number of football players and other athletes have come forward to accuse Anderson, who died in 2008, of sexually abusing them.
A report by a firm hired by the school determined that staff missed many opportunities to stop Anderson over his 37-year career.
The university regularly is ranked among the top public universities in the U.S.
The deal came just after two men who say they were sexually assaulted by Anderson said they were hoping that a change in leadership with the weekend firing of university President Mark Schlissel would allow the school be more accountable toward abuse victims.
Keith Moree and Robert Stone told reporters Tuesday that the Ann Arbor school is ripe for a culture change as its board conducts a search to permanently replace Schlissel, who was removed Saturday due to an alleged “inappropriate relationship with a university employee.”
Tracking Biden’s 1st-year progress delivering on promises
WASHINGTON — During his first year in office, President Joe Biden took action on a number of his key campaign promises, from rebuilding U.S. alliances globally to distributing vaccines across America and the world.
But others remain works in progress or dependent on Congress to address. That’s particularly true of his promises to reform the nation’s immigration system, where Biden is caught between the demands of his Democratic base and Latino voters and the realities of a steep influx of migrants to the U.S.
A look at where Biden stands on some of his key promises as he rounds out his first year:
COVID-19
Reach a semblance of normalcy by Christmas 2021
Broken. The delta and then the omicron variants drove fresh records in infections, spikes in hospitalizations, business closures and shortages of goods nationwide over the holiday season.
Provide Americans with 1 billion home tests
In progress. In December, Biden pledged to provide 500 million rapid tests amid a surge in the highly transmissible omicron variant, and announced plans last week to distribute an additional 500 million tests. A distribution website launches Wednesday.
Provide 100 million vaccine shots to Americans in his first 100 days, and vaccinate 70% of the world’s population against COVID by September 2022
In progress. Biden surpassed the domestic vaccination goal, but only about 61% of the world’s population has received one dose.
Safely reopen a majority of K-8 schools and keep them open
Mostly accomplished. Schools are largely back to in-person learning, but the omicron surge has caused closures and other issues in a handful of school districts nationwide.
Pass a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief legislative package
Done; the bill passed last March. It also delivered on his promise to provide $2,000 in direct aid payments to Americans.
CLIMATE
Rescind Keystone XL oil pipeline permit, protect the Arctic National Wildlife Reserve, rejoin the Paris climate agreement and embrace the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol to reduce harmful hydrofluorocarbons, or HFC’s
Done.
Ban new oil and gas leases on federal lands and offshore waters.
Broken. The administration has proposed reforms to the nation’s oil and gas leasing program but hasn’t embraced a full ban.
ECONOMY
Roll back President Donald Trump’s 2017 cuts to corporate tax rates
Broken. Biden’s social and environmental spending package included tax hikes on corporations and the wealthy, but the bill is currently stalled in the Senate.
Pause federal student debt payments
Done.
Order a review of U.S. supply chains
Done.
IMMIGRATION
Raise refugee cap to 125,000, up from the 15,000 set by Trump
Not close. Biden signed an executive order in February raising the cap to 62,500 refugees.
Surge humanitarian resources to the border and encourage public-private partnerships to deal with an increase in migration there
Yes, but officials have still struggled to deal with the influx of migrants at the border. Biden signed an executive order asking officials to prepare plans for using humanitarian resources there. He has yet to establish new public-private partnerships.
Reform the U.S. asylum system
Incomplete. Biden signed an executive order in February directing his officials to craft a strategy for migration, including refugees and asylum seekers, and while he promised last year to implement a new “humane” asylum system, there’s been no sign of specifics from the White House. And the Biden administration has continued a Trump-era policy that allows Customs and Border Protection to quickly expel migrants who enter the country without authorization to avoid the spread of COVID-19.
Reverse Trump-era policies on travel restrictions on people from a number of Muslim-majority countries, funding and building the border wall, a provision discouraging migrants from using public benefits, and one expanding criteria for deporting immigrants
Done.
Streamline and improve the naturalization process for green-card holders.
In progress. Biden signed an executive order in February to improve the naturalization process, and the Department of Homeland Security has since revoked some Trump-era rules.
End family separation policy and create a task force to reunite families separated at the border
Done. Biden signed executive orders ending the policy and establishing a task force focused on reuniting families. Only a handful of families have been reunited thus far due to difficulties locating the parents.
Protect young immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally by their parents by reinstating the Obama-era policy defending them and their families from deportation
In progress. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in March his agency was issuing a rule to “preserve and fortify” the policy, which would deprioritize young immigrants from deportation, but the policy itself is still facing challenges in court.
End prolonged migrant detention and invest in a case-management system to process people
Broken. There’s been no announcement of added investments in case-management systems. While the administration said in March it would attempt to release parents and children within 72 hours of their arrival, officials acknowledged that hundreds of children have been held by Border Patrol for much longer. The administration is struggling with an increase in unaccompanied minors arriving at the border and a lack of facilities to house them.
DOMESTIC POLICY
Reverse transgender military ban
Done.
Establish police oversight board
Abandoned. The Biden administration decided to scrap the idea based on input from civil rights groups and police unions.
Direct attorney general to deliver a list of recommendations for restructuring the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other Justice Department agencies to better enforce gun laws
Not yet.
Direct FBI to issue report on delays in background checks for gun purchases
Not yet.
FOREIGN POLICY
“End the forever wars in Afghanistan and the Middle East” and terminate U.S. involvement in the Yemen civil war
Mixed. The U.S. ended the 20-year war in Afghanistan in August, albeit in a bloody and chaotic fashion. The administration, however, announced in November it would sell $650 million worth of air-to-air missiles Saudi Arabia, a central player in the Yemen conflict.
Put human rights at the center of foreign policy
Mixed. Biden has repeatedly called out China for targeting democracy activists in Hong Kong and human rights abuses against Uyghur and ethnic minorities. He’s also raised concerns about the jailing and treatment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. He declined to hold Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, directly responsible for the killing of U.S.-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi despite U.S. intelligence showing Salman approved of the hit.
Improve ties with allies who had rocky relations with Trump
Mixed. Biden won praise from allies for his efforts to reclaim U.S. leadership on climate issues. Indo-Pacific leaders have been pleased by coordination efforts on China policy. Biden acknowledged his administration stumbled with the rollout of a deal to provide nuclear submarine technology to Australia, a move that torpedoed a $66 billion French deal and led to Paris temporarily recalling its ambassador to Washington. His decision to move forward with the U.S. military withdrawal in Afghanistan rankled some NATO allies who sought to extend the mission to stave off a Taliban takeover.
Quickly rejoin the nuclear deal with Iran so long as Tehran comes back into compliance
Not accomplished. Indirect talks haven’t collapsed, but White House hopes are fading.
Biden to highlight progress, ask for patience over setbacks
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Wednesday will try to talk anxious Americans through the challenges of delivering on his lengthy to-do list as he holds a rare news conference to mark his first year in office and asks for patience with recent setbacks to his lofty agenda.
In advance of the session, set for 4 p.m. EST on his 365th day in office, Biden gave no indication that he felt a reset was in order. But his appearance was playing out on the same day that prolonged Democratic efforts to overhaul the nation’s voter laws appeared set to go down in flames on Capitol Hill and as Biden’s massive social spending package remains stalled.
The East Room event will offer Biden an opportunity to spotlight his accomplishments before a national audience, and he was sure to highlight the bipartisan infrastructure law enacted on his watch, a roaring economy and the country’s progress against COVID-19.
Still, it is a perilous time for Biden: The nation is gripped by another disruptive surge of virus cases and inflation is at a level not seen in a generation. Biden’s approval rating has fallen sharply over his first year in office and Democrats are bracing for a potential midterm rout if he can’t turn things around.
Biden has held just six solo news conferences during his first year in office. The ongoing threat from the coronavirus will be evident in the very setup of Wednesday’s gathering: A limited number of reporters will be allowed to attend, and all will have to be tested for the virus and wear masks.
The White House said Biden would use his appearance to highlight progress made but also to “level” with the public about the challenges ahead.
“The work is not done, the job is not done, and we are certainly not conveying it is,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday. “So, our objective, and I think what you’ll hear the president talk about tomorrow, is how to build on the foundation we laid in the first year.”
As for voting rights, she said, Biden’s view “is that it’s never a good idea not to shoot for the moon with what your proposals are and what you’re fighting for. And the alternative is to fight for nothing and to fight for nothing hard.”
The enduring impact of COVID-19 has become a weight on Biden’s presidency, despite his best efforts to rally the country in common purpose to defeat the virus. As a candidate, he promised to restore normalcy to a pandemic-riven nation, but overcrowded hospitals, shortages at grocery stores and fierce divisions over vaccine mandates and face mask requirements abound.
On the Senate floor, meanwhile, Democrats are on track to lose a vote to change the chamber’s rules in order to pass voting reform legislation due to the opposition of Democratic Sens. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and Joe Manchin of West Virginia. That will underscore the constraints on Biden’s influence barely a week after he delivered an impassioned speech in Atlanta comparing opponents of the measures to segregationists and exhorting senators to action.
And just a month ago, Manchin blocked Biden’s roughly $2 trillion legislation aiming to address climate change, reduce child poverty and expand the social safety net, paid for by new taxes on the wealthy. That bill, which contains much of what Biden hopes will form an enduring domestic legacy, is now on the back burner as Democrats await guidance from Biden on how to proceed.
The bill was once viewed as a catch-all home for various progressive priorities, but now Democrats are sensing the need to deliver another accomplishment to voters in the midterm year and are beginning to come to terms with a slimmed-down package that can overcome Manchin’s reticence.
“I’m open to whatever is going to get us across the finish line,” Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren told CBS News on Tuesday. “We just need to get what we can across the finish line.”
Senate Democratic whip Dick Durbin encouraged Biden to be “honest and realistic” in his comments to Americans, particularly about the harsh realities of what’s possible in a 50-50 divided Senate where any one lawmaker can block Biden’s agenda.
“We have to have an agenda that is not only appealing to the voters, but is realistic on Capitol Hill,” Durbin, D-Ill., told reporters Tuesday. “It’s OK to have an ambitious agenda, but it has to come down to the harsh reality of producing votes.”
Recent Democratic presidents have engineered course corrections in their first terms after suffering rebukes in the midterm elections. President Bill Clinton shifted in a more moderate direction after getting thumped in 1994; President Barack Obama was forced to recalibrate after acknowledging he’d gotten “shellacked” in the 2010 midterms.
Biden, for his part, is signaling he’s not ready for a major shift in direction after recent policy setbacks. Instead, his White House is promising dogged work to deliver on promises made.
His words will be closely analyzed both at home and abroad, as the U.S. seeks to rally an international coalition to defuse a perilous situation in Eastern Europe.
“We’re now at a stage where Russia could, at any point, launch an attack in Ukraine,” Psaki said Tuesday, reiterating that the U.S. and its allies would impose stiff economic penalties on Russia if it seized any more Ukrainian territory.
Former Obama press secretary Robert Gibbs called on Biden to acknowledge Americans’ anxieties about the future.
“President Biden needs to reassure Americans he understands their economic concerns, particularly around inflation and that his administration is focused on getting the country back to normal by increasing testing availability, working to keep schools and businesses open and giving clearer guidance around COVID,” he said.
“He should resist the idea of a victory lap or trying in one event to reframe the present narrative by proving what he has already accomplished and instead live where anxious Americans are, talk about the road ahead and less about the road already traveled,” Gibbs added.
AP Congressional Correspondent Lisa Mascaro contributed to this report.
Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban
MOSCOW — Russia maintained a tough posture amid the tensions over its troop buildup near Ukraine, with a top diplomat warning Wednesday that Moscow will accept nothing less but “watertight” U.S. guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who led the Russian delegation at the security talks with the U.S. in Geneva last week, reaffirmed that Moscow has no intentions of invading Ukraine as the West fears, but said that receiving Western security guarantees is the categoric imperative for Moscow.
The talks in Geneva and a related NATO-Russia meeting in Brussels last week were held as Russia has amassed an estimated 100,000 troops near Ukraine in what the West fears might herald an invasion.
In a move that further beefs up forces near Ukraine, Russia has sent an unspecified number of troops from the country’s far east to its ally Belarus, which shares a border with Ukraine, for major war games next month. Ukrainian officials have said that Moscow could use Belarusian territory to launch a potential multi-pronged invasion.
The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday that some of its troops already have arrived in Belarus for the Allied Resolve 2022 drills. It said the exercise will be held at five firing ranges and other areas in Belarus and also involve four Belarusian air bases.
Amid the soaring tensions, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Ukraine on Wednesday to reassure it of Western support in the face of what he called “relentless” Russian aggression.
Russia has denied that it intends to attack its neighbor but demanded guarantees from the West that NATO will not expand to Ukraine or other former Soviet nations or place its troops and weapons there. It also has urged NATO to roll back the deployments of its troops and weapons to Central and Eastern European nations that have joined the alliance after the end of the Cold War.
Washington and its allies firmly rejected Moscow’s demands but kept the door open to possible further talks on arms control and confidence-building measures intended to reduce the potential for hostilities.
Ryabkov insisted, however, that there can’t be any meaningful talks on those issues if the West doesn’t heed the main Russian requests for the non-expansion of NATO.
He warned that the Russian demands contained in draft agreements with the U.S. and NATO “constitute a package, and we’re not prepared to divide it into different parts, to start processing some of those at expense of standing idle on others.”
The Russian diplomat underlined that Ukraine’s increasingly close ties with NATO allies pose a major security challenge to Russia.
“We see the threat of Ukraine becoming ever more integrated in NATO without even acquiring a formal status of a NATO member state,” Ryabkov said, pointing at Western powers supplying Ukraine with weapons, training its troops and conducting joint drills. “This is something that goes right to the center of Russia’s national security interests, and we will do our utmost to reverse this situation, to rebalance this situation through diplomatic means.”
Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 after mass protests prompted Ukraine’s Moscow-friendly leader to flee to Russia. At the same time, Russia also cast its support behind a separatist insurgency that swept over large areas in eastern Ukraine. More than 14,000 people have been killed in nearly eight years of fighting there.
Asked if Russia could accept a moratorium on NATO’s expansion eastward, an idea circulated by some political experts, Ryabkov answered with a firm no, saying that Moscow has seen the West backtracking on previous promises.
He emphasized that “for us, the matter of priority is achievement of watertight, bulletproof, legally binding guarantees” that Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations will not join the alliance.
Ryabkov suggested that the U.S. could also take a unilateral obligation to never vote for NATO membership for Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations.
Russia has urged the U.S. and NATO to provide a quick written response, and Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday it expects to receive it “within days.”
