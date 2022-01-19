Celebrities
Valerie Bertinelli Reveals Why She Hasn’t Weighed Herself Since Writing Her Book
The ‘Hot in Cleveland’ actress opened up about her struggles with her body image, and spoke about the work she’s doing now to help both her mental and physical health.
Valerie Bertinelli, 61, is committed to working on her mental health just as much as physical health! The actress revealed her dedication to working on both during a Tuesday January 18 interview on The View. She opened up about her 50-pound weight loss in 2007, but said that even though she looked great, it had a negative impact on her mental health. The Enough Already author spoke about the changes she’s made since writing her book in the new interview.
Before Joy Behar asked about her much-reported on 2007 weight-loss journey, Valerie spoke about having the importance of weight loss ingrained in her as a child, seeing how her dad reacted to her mom’s fluctuating weight. The actress said that even though she was happy to wear a bikini “for the first time in a very long time,” she was still super self-conscious about her weight. “No matter how low that number on the scale would get, it was never quite low enough to keep me safe, and when it would rise, and it was higher, I would think, ‘Well that’s it. I can’t go out in public. People are going to judge me, and I’m ugly, and I’m fat, and I’m not worth anything,’ because that old lie from as a young child was repeating inside of me,” she explained.
She continued to say that she’s still trying to be healthy, but she’s not accounting for the numbers on scale as much anymore. “I haven’t weighed myself since I finished the book. I don’t plan on weighing myself anytime soon. My jeans still fit,” she said. “It doesn’t mean that I’m not going to take care of myself as well. I am going to try and eat more fruit and vegetables, drink less alcohol, eat less sugar, move my body a little bit every day so I can continue to climb my stairs everyday well into my 80s, but I don’t want to care so much what it does.”
Earlier in the interview, Valerie opened up about needing to do more than just eat right for a diet to really work.”Diets work! They totally work, while you’re on them, but if we don’t take care of our mental health and our emotional health, no diet is going to survive the maintenance as you gain back weight,” she said. The One Day At Time star also said that in 2020, she said that she managed to put her weight out of her mind, amid personal struggles including the deaths of her parents and her ex-husband Eddie Van Halen‘s illness getting worse in addition to the coronavirus pandemic. She said that all of those issues really put her body image into perspective. “Why do I give a flying fig what my weight is?” she said.
Bruh, Whet?! Jay-Z’s Legal Team Calls Feds Out For Denying Cannabis Offender’s Release From Prison Over Leftover Chicken
All Hip Hop icon and business mogul Jay-Z is trying to do is free Black people who are sitting in prison cells for selling weed now that the Cannabis game is legal and booming. And what are the feds doing in response? Well, they’re apparently playing around in Black people’s faces and conjuring up any excuse they can think of to keep them locked up.
Last September, we reported that Shawn Carter himself got his legal team together to file a plea for release on behalf of Valon Vailes, who, in 2007, was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised parole after he was convicted of attempting to sell a ton of marijuana from 2003-2007.
Now, a hater might claim that one person selling a full ton of weed was doing too much and maybe deserved his sentence, but how many tons of marijuana are moving through legitimized retailers right now because white AF governments finally came to glory on the fact that a certain illegal substance should never have been criminalized in the first place?
Anyway, according to TMZ, Hov is ready to reintroduce his foot in the feds a**** because federal prosecutors are coming up with petty reasons to keep Vailes locked up. Team Roc attorney Alex Spiro said the now-56-year-old more than meets the qualifications for compassionate release, but court documents show that the feds are holding him over “ticky-tac” prison offenses—like sneaking leftover chicken from the mess hall to his cell.
I’m just going to say it: Keeping a Black man in prison over chicken is racist AF. You’re telling me guards are doing routine cell checks for KFC contraband? Are they looking for watermelon rinds too? If white people are also being denied early release for violating a prison’s unwashed legs policy, I might be willing to believe the chicken thing is legitimate—but nah, this sounds like some bull.
Spiro also cited documents that state Vailes violated another arbitrary-a** prison policy by using a piece of his prison uniform as “workout equipment.”
Seriously, what is up with these petty policies? What reason could there possibly be to prohibit inmates from turning their uniform into a make-shift Planet Fitness in their cells? It’s almost as if the feds are looking to keep people in prison for as long as possible regardless of whether or not they actually belong there.
From TMZ:
Jay and Team Roc are incensed because they say Vailes, who’s now 56, has been a model inmate in every way possible — he’s earned his GED — and has a “mentally ill” brother at home who needs a caretaker. Vailes’ mother had been taking care of the brother, but she died in 2020.
In his letter to Jay, Vailes discussed his frustration with watching corporations and individuals make billions off legalized marijuana, while he rots in prison over it.
Spiro is requesting that a federal judge reduce Vailes’ sentence to time served and release him immediately.
The truth is no one should ever have spent a day in prison for selling weed of any quantity. The eventual legalization of the substance and the fact that it’s now a multi-billion dollar industry proves this.
Free them all.
Essence Magazine Cover Star Revealed with Her Baby’s Father | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
Atlanta entrepreneur Pinky Cole graces the cover of Essence Magazine’s January/February 2022 issue.
The gorgeous cover photo and article were just released, and includes the announcement that famed entrepreneur Derrick Hayes is the father of Pinky’s unborn baby.
Pinky, the visionary and CEO behind the Atlanta-based Slutty Vegan restaurant empire, just announced her upcoming cookbook “Eat Plants, B*tch” via Simon & Schuster imprint 13A of GALLERY Books Group.
The cookbook features 91 vegan recipes from Cole herself, including Jamaican dishes from her childhood, tapas and small plates created to celebrate and invoke joy, and Cole’s signature southern comfort food.
Pinky is changing the world with her vegan comfort food, philanthropy & activism as profiled on CNN, Bon Appetite, Forbes, National NBC News, Tamron Hall, Essence & more.
Dedicated to reinventing vegan food culture, Slutty Vegan crave-worthy, indulgent menus, and joyful customer interactions draw locals and visitors to eagerly wait in now-infamous lines down the block for vegan burgers and more. Sluttified fans include celebrities Snoop Dogg, Justin Timberlake, Jermaine Dupri, Taraji P. Henson, Tyler Perry, Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, and many more.
Her new cookbook, “Eat Plants, B*tch”, is available for pre-order now and will be available for purchase at bookstores across the country Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
From Avocado Egg Rolls to Cole’s Black Pea Cauliflower Po’Boy or Oyster Mushroom Parm and everything in between, the book is chock full of delicious recipes aimed to please dedicated vegans, flexitarians, and carnivores alike. In addition to Cole’s insights, she has recruited fellow vegan chefs, influencers, and entrepreneurs to share their favorite recipes, advice on running a business, and takes on veganism.
Pinky (who is also a new mom) has taken over Shake Shacks with an exclusive “SluttyShack” burger, launched PETA’s Push for Food Justice, provided life insurance policies to 25,000 Black men, paid rent for local businesses, and paid the tuition of 30 Clark Atlanta students.
Pinky also purchased a car and life insurance for the family of Rayshard Brooks, who was slain by police outside an Atlanta fast-food restaurant. She is the founder of the Pinky Cole Foundation, which provides a roadmap for black economic progress achieved by creatively leveraging economic opportunities, successful risk-taking, and innovation.
Serial Entrepreneur, Brand Strategist, and Veteran Television Producer, Pinky pours all her love, experience, and talent into a recipe for success. When restaurants were closing, Slutty Vegan opened two locations with socially distanced lines down the block. Just two years old, its revenues grew to $4 million within the first six months of its grand opening.
Source: Press release
Tom Holland Goes Shirtless & Looks Very Spider-Man For Boxing Workout With Friend — Photo
The Marvel movie star looked fitter than ever in a sexy, shirtless photo taken during his boxing workout at the gym.
Tom Holland‘s looking good! The British actor, 25, showed off his abs and muscles while shirtless for a boxing workout in a photo shared to Instagram by his pal Oliver Travena, 40. The Jan. 18 image showed Tom looking extremely toned while posing next to Oliver, who opted to keep his shirt on, during the grueling workout. Both men had boxing gloves on as they stared directly at the camera for the photo.
In his caption, Oliver joked about his experience training the Spider-Man: No Way Home star. “⚠️WARNING ⚠️ Use extreme caution when training with a friend who is also a Marvel Superhero,” he wrote. “May cause post workout collapse. @tomholland2013 🕷🤪.” Oliver then teased Tom by adding the hashtag #NowPutYourShirtBackOnSpiderman, before including the hashtag to Tom’s blockbuster superhero film.
It’s pretty impressive to see just how fit Tom has gotten from training for Spider-Man. Although he was shirtless, Tom did cover up a bit by wearing long light-blue shorts for the workout. He also wore white Vans socks and white athletic sneakers. But of course, it was Tom’s fantastic abs and massive muscles that really stood out in the snapshot.
Tom has been living his best life since his third Spider-Man film came out on December 17. The action movie has grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide, making it one of the biggest money-making films ever created. Tom’s even defended the Marvel Cinematic Universe against against past comments that acclaimed director Martin Scorsese, 79, has made about superhero movies.
“I’ve made Marvel movies and I’ve also made movies that have been in the conversation in the world of the Oscars, and the only difference, really, is one is much more expensive than the othe,” Tom told The Hollywood Reporter on Dec. 24. “But the way I break down the character, the way the director etches out the arc of the story and characters — it’s all the same, just done on a different scale. So I do think they’re real art,” he said.
