VIDEO: LVP and Brock Shade Lala Kent Over Randall in Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Reunion Trailer

The Vanderpump Rules season nine reunion is here, and not surprisingly, the latest cast breakups seem to be at the center of the drama.
Months after Lala Kent called it quits with Randall Emmett due to his alleged cheating and Raquel Leviss ended her engagement to James Kennedy for a number of reasons, Lala, who filmed the reunion special virtually from her new home in Los Angeles, was seen breaking down as she discussed the apparent misdeeds of the man she nearly married.
“This is definitely going to be unlike any season we’ve ever had before,” Ariana tells Charli backstage as the sneak peek begins.
Then, as she takes to the stage, Ariana lashes out at Katie Maloney, who she previously planned to go into business with.
“Who gives a flying f-ck what I want to do with my life, Katie? That’s ridiculous,” Ariana says.
And, just as they did amid the season, Katie goes head-to-head with Tom Sandoval over his partnership with her husband, Tom Schwartz, and their new bar. Even Schwartz seemingly suggests Sandoval has been “patronizing and condescending.” Meanwhile, Sandoval defends himself, saying he’s been a “target.”
“You can’t take credit for an entire human being,” Katie, who also filmed virtually with Schwartz, replies.
After Charli Burnett then accuses Scheana of needing attention and Andy Cohen calls out James for grimacing at him for repeating things he’s said, Lala tells her castmates that Randall’s rumored cheating should have been brought up.
“Randall Emmett creeping around on me, that should have been brought to my attention,” she says.
“I heard like, sexual rumors,” James admits.
But Scheana insists, “I thought he was a standup man.”
“The fact that this man, he made me feel safe enough to bring a child into this world, I feel disgusted,” Lala replies, as she breaks down in tears.
While many of Lala’s castmates were horrified by what she’s been through, Brock Davies was unmoved.
“Because you’re too busy flying around on private jets and hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly,” he explains, also shading her financial situation with Randall by complaining, “I don’t have a sugar daddy.”
Lisa Vanderpump wasn’t too sensitive to the split either, telling Lala, “Sometimes the way you get them is the way you lose them.”
At the end of the Pump Rules reunion trailer, Raquel admits she’s “been having nightmares about [her and James’] wedding day” before removing her engagement ring and handing it back to James.
“Did you know?” Scheana asks Ariana as the breakup plays out.
“No idea,” Ariana admits.
As for what will be discussed of the split, Lisa hints that lies were told.
“We believed what you were showing us was the truth!” she says to James.
“It was!” he replies.
“But it wasn’t!” she fires back.
Vanderpump Rules season nine reunion begins airing Tuesday, January 25, at 9/8c on Bravo.
Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have their love to keep them warm. While enjoying their Italian holiday, the newly engaged couple walked hand-in-hand while braving the winter weather.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly looked cold but fashionable when they stepped out in Milan on Tuesday (Jan. 18). The couple, who have been overseas after revealing their engagement to the world, walked out of their hotel while dressed for the winter season. MGK (b. Colson Baker, 31) donned an oversized black trench coat, boots, and black hat. He accessorized the outfits with a pair of white sunglasses, a black cap, and a giant silver that appeared to connect to a collar around the “Papercuts” singer’s neck. MGk walked with one hand holding Megan’s, the other clutching various objects – including a pair of headphones and a hoodie.
Megan, 25, sported the pink version of MGK’s hat but opted for fuzzier outerwear. She wore a glamorous brown fleece coat that went all the way down to her calves. She seemingly dressed for comfort, wearing a pair of mauve pants and a brown top. Like Colson, she also wore some bling but went with the traditional necklaces instead of the industrial hardware around her boyfriend’s neck. Megan completed the look with some sneakers and snuggled close while holding MGK’s hand.
The couple is in Italy because MGK was part of Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall 2022 menswear show, per GQ. “I’ve been wearing their clothes for so many years, and I guess one day a picture of me with the right outfit just clicked,” he told the publication. “So this wasn’t the beginning of our collaboration: we’ve been having fun for a while with tour looks, red carpet looks. I don’t wear suits often, and they make me feel comfortable wearing suits. I think destiny brought us together.”
Destiny has also brought MGK and Megan Fox together. The two announced their engagement on Jan. 12, after nearly two years of dating. “ Yes, in this life and every life’ beneath the same branches we fell in love under, I brought her back to ask her to marry me,” MGK captioned the video showcasing the $400k ring he put on Megan’s finger. Megan also shared a video of the proposal. “In July of 2020, we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic,” she wrote. “Somehow, a year and a half later, having walked through hell together and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him.”
Raven Gates gave birth to her first child, a son, via C-section ‘after pushing for an hour and a half,’ according to her hubby Adam Gottschalk.
Raven Gates, 30, and Adam Gottschalk, 31, have a new addition to their family! The Bachelor in Paradise stars welcomed their first child, a son, in the early hours on Thursday, January 18. Adam announced the exciting news on his Instagram Stories alongside a photo of his baby boy’s footprints.
“Little man made it,” the reality star wrote. “Had emergency C-section after pushing for about an hour and a half. Mom and baby are doing very well.” Adam also revealed that he and Raven’s son was born at 3:33 a.m. at 8 pounds and 6 ounces and 21 inches long.
Raven and Adam announced their pregnancy on July 25 via Instagram. The lovebirds proudly showed their ultrasound photos while they got close and cuddly in the adorable announcement. “Over the moon excited to share the news! Our honeymoon baby will be here in January! I’ve loved you before you were in my womb,” Raven wrote in her post. Adam, meanwhile, said in his post, “Beyond excited to announce our little baby into this world. Your Mom has already started to like Daddy’s food groups and I think that’s a great start. Cheers to fatherhood.”
Raven initially appeared on Nick Viall‘s season of The Bachelor, while Adam was on Rachel Lindsay‘s season of The Bachelorette. The new parents met on ABC’s summer spinoff, Bachelor In Paradise season 4 in 2017, and then got engaged in May 2019. The couple finally got to tie the knot in April 2021, after the COVID-19 pandemic put their plans on hold.
“We found out right after the wedding. I’ve wanted to be a mom for a long time. And I always imagined creating a family with someone I love so much. And expanding my love with Adam into a human, I can’t even imagine,” Raven told People in July.
Actors Ryan Destiny and Keith Powers are back on the market. The handsome couple split this month after 4 years together, a source confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.
“They’re taking time to focus on themselves and their emerging careers but are remaining close friends,” said the source.
Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID
Destiny, 27, is best known for her role in the FOX TV soap Star (2016-2019) and as a member of the girl group Love Dollhouse.
Powers, 29, starred as Cameron Drake on Netflix’s #REALITYHIGH and he played Ronnie DeVoe in BET’s mini-series on R&B group New Edition (2017).
Destiny and Powers met at a Teen Vogue magazine party in 2015 and they hit it off immediately.
They told We the Urban in 2019 there was an instant attraction but they hid their relationship from fans initially.
MediaPunch / BACKGRID
“For a minute we tried to hide it for numerous reasons, but as human beings sometimes you want to just shout to the world ‘I love this person and I’m happy!'” Destiny said. “We try to find a balance. I’m already a private person and very career driven so reminding people that I am my own person is important.”
NYP / BACKGRID
While their relationship didn’t make it, Powers said it’s important for young people to see Black love.
“It is so important for our people to see healthy Black love. Whether it’s a relationship, marriage or even friendships. Black love gives us hope. When you see Black love flourish, it’s powerful.”