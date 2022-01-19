Connect with us

Westminster police threw 78-year-old to the ground and shocked him with Taser, lawsuit alleges

Westminster police threw a 78-year-old man to the ground inside a Walmart then shocked him with a Taser to the point of “significant bleeding,” the man alleges in a federal excessive-force lawsuit filed against the city and two officers over the 2020 incident.

Clayton Shriver, in his lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Denver, says he was experiencing a “mental health episode and/or medical crisis” when Westminster police Officers Michael Owen and Tyler Farson violently arrested him on charges of trespassing, obstructing a police officer and resisting arrest at a Walmart.

All charges against Shriver, who is now 79 and had no prior criminal record, ultimately were dismissed, according to the lawsuit.

Westminster police spokeswoman Cheri Spottke declined to say Tuesday whether Owen and Farson remain on the force.

“We are aware of that pending litigation, but due to the fact that it is pending litigation, we cannot comment on the matter,” Spottke said.

City officials did not return a message from The Denver Post seeking comment on the lawsuit.

Shriver’s lawsuit comes four months after Loveland agreed to pay $3 million to settle an excessive-force claim brought by the family of Karen Garner, a 73-year-old woman with dementia who was violently arrested by police in that city in 2020 after she walked out of a Walmart with $13.88 in unpaid merchandise. The Loveland case prompted significant outrage and led to the criminal prosecution of the former officers and a third-party investigation of the police department.

The Westminster incident took place May 15, 2020, at a McDonald’s restaurant inside the Walmart at 7155 Sheridan Blvd. Shriver had sat down in a part of the McDonald’s that had been closed to seating because he felt ill while shopping, according to the lawsuit. McDonald’s employees told Shriver he needed to purchase something or leave, according to the complaint, but Shriver couldn’t understand what the staff was saying and subsequently began raising his voice.

Shriver tried asking for medical help, but couldn’t speak clearly at the time due to his condition, as he suffers from medical and emotional health issues such as “multiple closed head injuries and traumatic brain injuries,” memory loss, hearing loss and a mood disorder, according to the lawsuit.

After Owen, the police officer, was summoned by Walmart staff, Shriver tried to explain he was suffering from a medical condition, according to the lawsuit. Owen had trouble understanding Shriver, who was speaking loudly, according to the complaint.

NHL to stop testing asymptomatic players post-All-Star break

January 19, 2022

NHL reintroducing enhanced COVID-19 restrictions, AP source says
The NHL will stop testing asymptomatic players, coaches and staff who are fully vaccinated following the All-Star break in early February, saying coronavirus cases continue to decline across the league.

The league and Players’ Association announced the protocol changes Tuesday. The current policy will remain in place until the All-Star break begins Feb. 3.

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour, who is expected to be behind the bench for the Metropolitan Division at All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas, called the change “common sense.”

“The players have done all they can, done all their vaccinations — all that stuff that they can do,” Brind’Amour said. “I don’t know why they would be testing them, to be honest with you, if they’re asymptomatic, so I agree with this decision. I think it’s a good one.”

There will still be testing of asymptomatic individuals when it is needed for crossing the U.S.-Canada border. Testing will not be required at All-Star Weekend, with one negative result needed to return to team facilities after the break.

The 90-day testing “holiday” for players, coaches and staff who recover from COVID-19 will remain in place. New York Islanders forward Matt Martin pointed out that with the playoffs a little over three months away, not testing asymptomatic players is a smart move that could keep rosters from being decimated at that time.

“I think it’s a step in the right direction,” Martin said. “Hopefully we can continue to move forward and get back to a normal way of life.”

The NHL and NHLPA also agreed to keep the five-day isolation period that went into effect Dec. 29, a reduction from 10 after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control updated its virus guidance. The league and union will review protocols, including enhanced rules that are currently in place, on Jan. 31 as long as cases keep declining.

A total of 160 players went into COVID protocol from Dec. 29-Jan. 11 after 208 in the two weeks prior to the chance. All players on active rosters are vaccinated except for Detroit’s Tyler Bertuzzi.

So far this season, 104 games have been postponed, including several because of attendance restrictions in Canada. The league is expected to announce a wave of rescheduled games Wednesday, including many getting moved into the two weeks that had previously been set aside for the Olympics, which will go ahead without NHL players because of the schedule disruptions.

Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat and Montreal Canadiens forwards Cole Caufield and Joel Armia went into protocol Tuesday. The Canucks are wrapping up a five-game U.S. road trip, and there is some concern about Horvat, goaltender Jaroslav Halak and forward Conor Garland not being able to cross the border for several more days.

“I’m not the border agent, so I have no idea what the process is,” Vancouver coach Bruce Boudreau said Sunday. “It just seems like it’s one a day with our group. It’s unfortunate.”

___

The Canadian Press contributed to this report.

7-day COVID case average in Missouri jumped 332% in one month

January 19, 2022

Missouri crosses COVID-19 milestone with 800K reported cases
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Just how fast has the omicron variant spread in Missouri? This time last month, the 7-day rolling average for COVID cases was 2,165. As of today, it sits at 9,361 cases; that’s a staggering 332.4% increase.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), the state has recorded 974,155 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 19,670 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 13,535 total deaths as of Tuesday, Jan. 18, no increase from the day prior. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.39%.

It’s important to keep in mind that not all cases and deaths announced on a particular day occurred in the last 24 hours.

(Source: Missouri Dept. of Health and Senior Services)

The state has administered 104,167 doses—including booster shots—of the vaccine in the last 7 days (this metric is subject to a delay, meaning the last three days are not factored in). The highest vaccination rates are among people over 65.

State health officials report 62.0% of the total population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Approximately 73.0% of all adults 18 years of age and older have initiated the process.

Vaccination remains the safest way to achieve herd immunity. Herd immunity for COVID-19 requires 80% to 90% of the population to have immunity, either by vaccination or recovery from the virus.

Just 4.80% of 3.35 million fully vaccinated Missourians (or 161,228 people) have tested positive for COVID-19 since Jan. 1, 2021. And 956 people (or 0.03%) of those vaccinated individuals have died from the virus.

The first doses were administered in Missouri on Dec. 13, 2020.

The city of Joplin and St. Louis County have vaccinated at least 60% of their populations. St. Louis City, Kansas City, and Independence, as well as the counties of St. Charles, Boone, Atchison, Jackson, Franklin, and Cole, have at least 50% of their populations fully vaccinated.

The Bureau of Vital Records at DHSS performs a weekly linkage between deaths to the state and death certificates to improve quality and ensure all decedents that died of COVID-19 are reflected in the systems. As a result, the state’s death toll will see a sharp increase from time to time. Again, that does not mean a large number of deaths happened in one day; instead, it is a single-day reported increase.

At the state level, DHSS does track probable or pending COVID deaths. However, those numbers are not added to the state’s death count until confirmed in the disease surveillance system either by the county or through analysis of death certificates. FOX 2 does not include probable or pending numbers.

Approximately 51.7% of all reported cases are for individuals 39 years of age and younger. The state has further broken down the age groups into smaller units. The 18 to 24 age group has 117,528 recorded cases, while 25 to 29-year-olds have 85,351 cases.

People 80 years of age and older account for approximately 40.9% of all recorded deaths in the state.

Month / Year Missouri COVID cases*
(reported that month)
March 2020 1,327
April 2020 6,235
May 2020 5,585
June 2020 8,404
July 2020 28,772
August 2020 34,374
September 2020 41,416
October 2020 57,073
November 2020 116,576
December 2020 92,808
January 2021 66,249
February 2021 19,405
March 2021 11,150
April 2021 12,165
May 2021 9,913
June 2021 12,680
July 2021 42,780
August 2021 60,275
September 2021 45,707
October 2021 33,855
November 2021 37,594
December 2021 74,376
January 2022 158,324
(Source: Missouri Dept. of Health and Senior Services)

Missouri has administered 8,924,394 PCR tests for COVID-19 over the entirety of the pandemic and as of Jan. 17, 20.1% of those tests have come back positive. People who have received multiple PCR tests are not counted twice, according to the state health department.

According to the state health department’s COVID-19 Dashboard, “A PCR test looks for the viral RNA in the nose, throat, or other areas in the respiratory tract to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. A positive PCR test means that the person has an active COVID-19 infection.”

The Missouri COVID Dashboard no longer includes the deduplicated method of testing when compiling the 7-day moving average of positive tests. The state is now only using the non-deduplicated method, which is the CDC’s preferred method. That number is calculated using the number of tests taken over the period since many people take multiple tests. Under this way of tabulating things, Missouri has a 34.4% positivity rate as of Jan. 15. Health officials exclude the most recent three days to ensure data accuracy when calculating the moving average.

The 7-day positivity rate was 4.5% on June 1, 15.0% on Aug. 1, and 13.2% on Dec. 1, 2021.

As of Jan. 15, Missouri is reporting 3,507 COVID hospitalizations and a rolling 7-day average of 3,559. The remaining inpatient hospital bed capacity sits at 19% statewide. The state’s public health care metrics lag behind by three days due to reporting delays, especially on weekends. Keep in mind that the state counts all beds available and not just beds that are staffed by medical personnel.

Across Missouri, 658 COVID patients are in ICU beds, leaving the state’s remaining intensive care capacity at 16%.

If you have additional questions about the coronavirus, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is available at 877-435-8411.

As of Jan. 15, the CDC identified 65,159,554 cases of COVID-19 and 847,577 deaths across all 50 states and 9 U.S.-affiliated districts, jurisdictions, and affiliated territories, for a national case-fatality rate of 1.30%.

How do COVID deaths compare to other illnesses, like the flu or even the H1N1 pandemics of 1918 and 2009? It’s a common question.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), preliminary data on the 2018-2019 influenza season in the United States shows an estimated 35,520,883 cases and 34,157 deaths; that would mean a case-fatality rate of 0.09 percent. Case-fatality rates on previous seasons are as follows: 0.136 percent (2017-2018), 0.131 percent (2016-2017), 0.096 percent (2015-2016), and 0.17 percent (2014-2015).

The 1918 H1N1 epidemic, commonly referred to as the “Spanish Flu,” is estimated to have infected 29.4 million Americans and claimed 675,000 lives as a result; a case-fatality rate of 2.3 percent. The Spanish Flu claimed greater numbers of young people than typically expected from other influenzas.

Beginning in January 2009, another H1N1 virus—known as the “swine flu”—spread around the globe and was first detected in the US in April of that year. The CDC identified an estimated 60.8 million cases and 12,469 deaths; a 0.021 percent case-fatality rate.

For more information and updates regarding COVID mandates, data, and the vaccine, click here.

Mask mandate? A little too much face time for some readers at National Western Stock Show

January 19, 2022

Mask mandate? A little too much face time for some readers at National Western Stock Show
A little too much face time at National Western Stock Show

Every year I come to Denver to spend the holidays with my kids, and attending the stock show is one of the highlights of my visit.

I was glad the show was back on this year and we got tickets for the World Rodeo on Saturday night, Jan. 8.

Knowing it would likely be crowded, we brought and wore our masks even though we are completely vaxed and boosted.

I appreciated the signs around the stock show reminding people to wear their masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

I didn’t appreciate all the folks not wearing masks and the lack of enforcement of this policy. This was especially true as we packed into the coliseum for the rodeo. I counted exactly three other people near us wearing masks.

Shame on organizers for not taking the pandemic seriously and allowing a potential super-spreader event.

Here’s a suggestion: As attendees show their tickets, ticket-takers should ask to see everyone’s masks and politely ask them to wear them.

Stock show volunteers should be tasked with reminding all people to wear their masks.

Vendors, police officers and all others should be required to wear masks at all times. What’s the use of a policy if it isn’t enforced?

Bonnie L. Kittle, Winchester, Va.

