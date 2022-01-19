News
White House: Texas hostage-taker had raised no red flags
By MICHAEL BALSAMO, JAKE BLEIBERG and ERIC TUCKER
DALLAS (AP) — The gunman who took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended in his death was checked against law enforcement databases before entering the U.S. but raised no red flags, the White House said Tuesday.
Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen, arrived in the U.S. at Kennedy Airport in New York on a tourist visa about two weeks ago, officials said. He spent time in Dallas-area homeless shelters before the attack Saturday in the suburb of Colleyville.
Akram was not believed to be included in the Terrorist Screening Database, a listing of known or suspected terrorists maintained by the FBI and shared with a variety of federal agencies, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. Had he been included, it would have been extremely difficult for him to get into the country.
“Our understanding, and obviously we’re still looking into this, is that he was checked against U.S. government databases multiple times prior to entering the country, and the U.S. government did not have any derogatory information about the individual in our systems at the time of entry,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.
She added: “We’re certainly looking back … what occurred to learn every possible lesson we can to prevent attacks like this in the future.”
British media, including the Guardian, reported Tuesday that Akram was investigated by the domestic intelligence service MI5 as a possible “terrorist threat” in 2020, but the investigation was closed after authorities concluded he posed no threat.
Britain’s Home Office did not immediately comment on the reports.
The case illustrated once more the difficulties in identifying potential lone-wolf attackers, even as the U.S. government has made enormous strides in its counterterrorism efforts since 9/11.
The standoff in Colleyville, a city of about 26,000 people 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Dallas, ended after the last of the hostages ran out of the synagogue and an FBI SWAT team rushed in. Akram was killed, but authorities have declined to say who shot him, saying it was still under investigation.
President Joe Biden called the episode an act of terror.
Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, who was among the hostages, told CBS that he had let Akram into Congregation Beth Israel on Saturday morning because he appeared to need shelter.
Cytron-Walker said the man wasn’t threatening or suspicious at first, but later he heard a gun click as he was praying.
One hostage was released hours later, and the rabbi and two others later escaped after Cytron-Walker threw a chair at the gunman.
During the standoff, Akram could be heard on a Facebook livestream demanding the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist who is suspected of having ties to al-Qaida and was convicted of trying to kill U.S. troops in Afghanistan. The prison where Siddiqui is serving her sentence is in nearby Fort Worth.
An attorney in Texas who represents Siddiqui said the prisoner had no connection to Akram.
The investigation stretched to England, where over the weekend police announced that two teenagers were in custody in connection with the standoff. The teenagers are Akram’s sons, two U.S. law enforcement officials told AP. The officials were not authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.
On Tuesday, police in Britain said the teenagers had been released without charge. They were detained in Manchester, about 30 miles from Akram’s hometown of Blackburn.
Akram’s family said he had been “suffering from mental health issues.”
Investigators believe he had initially traveled to New York believing that Siddiqui was still being held there — where her trial occurred — without realizing she had been sent to a federal prison in Texas.
During the standoff, Akram forced Cytron-Walker to call Angela Buchdahl, the senior rabbi at New York’s Central Synagogue, and told him to demand Siddiqui’s release. In at least one subsequent call, Akram ranted and demanded that Buchdahl make efforts to get Siddiqui freed, an official said. Buchdahl called 911 and reported the calls to New York City police.
Investigators are still working to sort through all of Akram’s movements in the U.S. and are reviewing travel, financial and phone records, but they believe Akram may have traveled by bus to Texas, two of the officials said.
Authorities believe Akram bought the handgun used in the hostage-taking in a private sale, according to a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is still going on.
In another major terrorism case, Omar Mateen, who killed 49 people at an Orlando, Florida, nightclub in 2016, had been investigated repeatedly by the FBI but not charged. The FBI undertook an internal review of how it handled tips and leads in terrorism investigations.
___
Balsamo and Tucker reported from Washington. Also contributing to this report were Associated Press writers Paul J. Weber and Acacia Coronado in Austin; Colleen Long in Washington; Jamie Stengle in Dallas; and Jill Lawless in London.
News
News
Playoff wins since the Odell Beckham trade: OBJ 1, Giants 0
The Giants didn’t sign him to trade him to watch him win playoff games somewhere else.
But that’s exactly what Odell Beckham Jr. did Monday night with the Los Angeles Rams, scoring his first career postseason victory.
That’s more than the Giants’ zero playoffs victories (and appearances) in the three years since the infamous deal. Giants GM Dave Gettleman since has been ousted, as well.
Beckham was the Rams’ catalyst in blowing open a 34-11 wild card win over the Arizona Cardinals. He caught four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown and completed a 40-yard pass.
He became the first player in NFL postseason history to have a 30-yard reception and a 30-yard passing completion in the same game, per ESPN Stats & Info.
He scored the game’s first touchdown, high-pointing a 4-yard TD pass from Matt Stafford in the first quarter, tapping his toes in the back left corner of the end zone. He had caught a 17-yard pass early in that same drive.
Then he caught a 31-yard pass down to the Cardinals’ 2-yard line in the second quarter — on a play designed specifically for him — to set up a Stafford 1-yard TD sneak for a 14-0 lead
Beckham also completed a 40-yard pass to Rams running back Cam Akers in the third quarter to help set up a Stafford 7-yard TD pass to Cooper Kupp. That ballooned the Rams’ lead to 28-0.
Gettleman unforgettably signed Beckham to a five-year, $90 million extension in August 2018, then traded him at a discount in March 2019 to an NFL Siberia, the Cleveland Browns.
The Browns organization chose Baker Mayfield over Beckham this fall. Beckham’s father went public with rampant examples of the Browns quarterback’s shortcomings and reluctance to throw his son the ball.
That helped OBJ escape from a toxic situation to sign with the Rams, the organization that had first pursued a trade with the Giants for him back in the spring of 2018.
And on Monday, Beckham thrived in his second career playoff game on the big stage of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The win improved the Rams’ record to 6-3 since his signing in November.
It was a meaningful bounce back on the playoff stage for Beckham, whose only previous playoff appearance had been his four catch, 28-yard dud in the Giants’ 38-13 wild card loss at Green Bay in January 2017.
He punched a hole in the wall of the visitors’ locker room that night, venting frustration after a tumultuous week that began with the infamous and ill-advised Boat Trip to Miami six days prior, with veteran Victor Cruz leading the way.
Beckham was rehabbing a torn ACL last year when the Browns reached the playoffs for the first time since 2002 and beat the Steelers before losing to the Chiefs.
The Giants have a 14-35 record and haven’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since trading Beckham.
Their offense has ranked 18th, 31st and 31st in the three years since his trade, respectively. And two head coaches have been fired: Pat Shurmur and Joe Judge.
The Giants’ receiving leaders by yards in the past three years were Darius Slayton (740) in 2019, Slayton (751) again in 2020, and Kenny Golladay (521) this past season.
Beckham eclipsed 1,000 yards receiving in four of his five Giants seasons, and went over 1,300 three times, with a high of 1,450 in 2015. The only season he didn’t go over 1,000 was 2017 when he broke his ankle four games in.
Now he’s flying with the Rams, scheduled to be a free agent after the season, making his best case that the teams who quit on him made a major mistake.
News
Man and dog die after being shot in Fenton on Sunday
FENTON, Mo. – A man and a dog have died after they were shot Sunday in St. Louis County.
Police said the shooting happened at about 3:25 p.m. in the 600 block of Greenhurst Court. When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Austin Vines and a dog suffering from gunshot wounds. Vines was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, but has since died. The dog has also died from the gunshot injury.
St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are investigating this homicide. Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).
