Connect with us

Celebrities

White House to Ship 400 Million Free N95 Masks Starting Next Week | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

Published

1 min ago

on

White House to Ship 400 Million Free N95 Masks Starting Next Week | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

By Sandra Rose  | 

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The White House plans to distribute 400 million N95 dust masks beginning next week at no cost, The Washington Post reported.

The news comes a day after the White House launched its website to distribute millions of free at-home COVID rapid antigen tests.

N95 respirator masks are tightly woven triple layered synthetic cloth masks typically worn by healthcare workers, painters, and factory workers to filter bacteria, dust, aerosol paint, and other large particles.

1642600701 388 White House to Ship 400 Million Free N95 Masks Starting

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

N95 masks are so-called because they filter out 95% of particles down to 0.3 microns.

The coronavirus measures around 0.1 microns or smaller.

In 2020, Pres. Joe Biden announced a joint effort with the US Postal Service to mail millions of blue surgical face masks to American homes.

However, late last year, the CDC finally admitted blue surgical masks are useless against the virus. Surgical masks were designed to trap larger bacteria – not virus.
 
RELATED: Health experts say cloth surgical masks are ‘not effective’ against omicron
 

Health experts say cloth surgical masks are ‘not effective against

FluxFactory / E+

The CDC recommended N95 or KN95 masks for adults and children to battle the mild Omicron virus.

The White House said the N95 masks will be distributed by the Strategic National Stockpile, which has about 750 million N95 masks.

Posted in Health

Tags: CDC, COVID-19, face mask, N95 mask, President Joe Biden

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

From Air Mattresses To Millions: Mz Skittlez Builds ‘The Bakery’ Co-Work Space & Gurlmobb Museum For Atlanta Women To Connect

Published

10 mins ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

From Air Mattresses To Millions: Mz Skittlez Builds ‘The Bakery’ Co-Work Space & Gurlmobb Museum For Atlanta Women To Connect
google news

Source: Courtesy / @MzSkittlez

You have to do the things that scare you in order to achieve the impossible and Atlanta-area entrepreneur Mz. Skittlez aka Mary Seats did it twice this past year. The girl boss made moves by unveiling a woman-only coworking space for businesswomen to curate and collaborate called The Bakery Co-work after previously opening the doors to her detailed GurlMobb museum with over 20 content rooms for Instagram creators looking to stand out.

Just last month, Skittlez made history by officially opening the doors to The Bakery, a space exclusive to women entrepreneurs.

Mz. Skittlez, The Bakery, Gurl Mobb

Source: Courtesy / @MzSkittlez

As a brand strategist, Seats shares tips and opportunities with women entrepreneurs through Instagram while documenting her bold business maneuvers — including helping her client B. Simone secure her first million dollars in revenue by curating a social media campaign to document the journey. She also manages all of her “B. Simone Beauty” campaigns, something she hopes other women will do with their businesses in her Bakery workspace that features fancy amenities like an in-house cafe, wifi, conference rooms, beauty rooms, a general workspace, a photoshoot area, and more perks.

Skittlez told BOSSIP that the 14,000 square foot headquarters of The Bakery was built with ambitious women who live and work in Atlanta in mind.

“This has been one of the hardest projects I have worked on but I’m sure it will be the most fulfilling. I am beyond proud of my dedication and tenacity. This is for female entrepreneurs worldwide.?

Every inch of The Bakery’s picturesque workspace is available to members. Members can post up for the day if they don’t want to break the bank or they can choose to get a monthly pass. Upgrading to a monthly private suite is also an option, providing affordable private offices for women at The Bakery Co-work.

Mz. Skittlez, The Bakery, Gurl Mobb

Source: Courtesy / @MzSkittlez

If you’re just looking for a place to do all of your content creation, Skittlez has that covered too.

The GurlMobb Museum opened its doors in 2021 and recently got a makeover with 20 plus creative content rooms. Each room features a different theme for creators to make fun, eye-catching social media content.

 

The space is available for men, women, and creators of all ages.

With the rise of entrepreneurs making their coins on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook, The GurlMobb Museum is becoming Atlanta’s creative content epicenter. You can visit Gurl Mobb for more information.

 

 

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Kanye West Kisses Julia Fox As She Straddles Him In Steamy New Photo

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Kanye West Kisses Julia Fox As She Straddles Him In Steamy New Photo
google news

As her romance with Kanye West heats up, Julia Fox shared some new behind-the-scenes photos of their love story — including one PDA-filled shot of her straddling the rapper!

Things are definitely heating up between Kanye West and Julia Fox! After the couple spent some time apart to attend their respective kids’ birthday parties, Julia reminisced about some of the hottest moments in their romance so far on her Instagram Story on Jan. 18. She shared one shot of herself sprawled across Kanye’s lap as he places a kiss on her forehead, which is facing away from the camera. She also posted a compilation video of some of their time together, including a kiss on the lips in the streets as paparazzi fired away with their cameras.

Even though Kanye and Julia just met on New Year’s Eve, they’ve clearly hit it off. Just days after their first encounter, they traveled from Miami to New York City for some dinner dates, and they even attended a Broadway show together while in the Big Apple. However, on the weekend of Jan. 15, the stars had some family matters to attend. Julia threw a first birthday party for her son, Valentino, who she shares with ex-husband, Peter Artemiev, on Jan. 17. The two reunited and appeared on good terms as they celebrated their baby boy.

Kanye West and Julia Fox out on a date night. (SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Kanye showed up at Kim’s birthday party for their daughter, Chicago West. His appearance wasn’t without some drama, though. Before videos surfaced of Kanye at the party, he took to Instagram Live to claim that Kim “wasn’t allowing” him to attend. “These are the kinds of games being played,” Kanye accused. “This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest and Im just not playing.” After leaving the party, Kanye revealed that it was Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, who filled him in on the party details so he could show up.

“I just gotta shout out Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter,” ‘Ye said. “I just saw everybody. Everyone had a great time and I was just happy to be there. My life centers around my children and I just had a great time today.” Kim has not publicly commented on the allegations Kanye made about not being allowed at the celebration. She filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb. 2021, and in December, asked a judge to declare the two “legally single” as the logistics are continued to be worked out.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Kanye West Covers His Entire Head With A Mask After Birthday Party Drama With Kim Kardashian 

Published

8 hours ago

on

January 19, 2022

By

Kanye West Covers His Entire Head With A Mask After Birthday Party Drama With Kim Kardashian 
google news

Kanye West is shielding his face from the public in recent photos, sporting a full black mask out while checking out renovations on his home in Malibu.

Mask on! Kanye West was seen out in Malibu on Monday with some business associates, but his face was specifically not on display as he sported an all-black look and hid his face from view. For the outdoor meeting with a few people ostensibly on his team, the “Off the Grid” rapper wore a full black mask covering over his entire head, keeping a low profile from the public. He paired the accessory with a large leather jacket and black jeans tucked into rainboots.

Kanye West has a chat with his business associates (SplashNews.com).

The avant-garde style, however strange to some, is pretty typical of Ye, whose close relationship with Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia has resulted in similar choices over the past year and also undoubtedly influenced his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. The reality star notably sported [literal] head-to-toe Balenciaga for the 2021 Met Gala with Demna in tow — himself also sporting a face covering that initially led some to believe it was Kanye joining Kim for the event. Some also interpreted Kim’s BDSM-inspired Balenciaga looks to be even more symbolic than realized — as it relates to her ex — but the jury’s still out on that one.

Kanye West
Kanye West (Dutch…/BACKGRID).

As far as Kanye’s symbolic meaning … could he be hiding after the whole debacle involving his daughter Chicago‘s fourth birthday party on Jan. 15? When the rapper claimed he hadn’t been told the address for the event which was thrown with with Kylie Jenner as a joint party for Stormi Webster, a source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim and Kanye’s co-parenting relationship doesn’t need to involve going to every single party together.

The source revealed that his estranged wife didn’t ask him to come in the first place, since he’s not part of the family anymore. “Kim really didn’t invite Kanye to the party. He’s no longer a part of the family, they don’t have to all be together for the birthday parties, at least right now. They’re not together. Kanye chose to move across the street to co-parent,” they said.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending