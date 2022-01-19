White House to Ship 400 Million Free N95 Masks Starting Next Week | Latest Celebrity News, Sports and Entertainment

As her romance with Kanye West heats up, Julia Fox shared some new behind-the-scenes photos of their love story — including one PDA-filled shot of her straddling the rapper!

Things are definitely heating up between Kanye West and Julia Fox! After the couple spent some time apart to attend their respective kids’ birthday parties, Julia reminisced about some of the hottest moments in their romance so far on her Instagram Story on Jan. 18. She shared one shot of herself sprawled across Kanye’s lap as he places a kiss on her forehead, which is facing away from the camera. She also posted a compilation video of some of their time together, including a kiss on the lips in the streets as paparazzi fired away with their cameras.

Even though Kanye and Julia just met on New Year’s Eve, they’ve clearly hit it off. Just days after their first encounter, they traveled from Miami to New York City for some dinner dates, and they even attended a Broadway show together while in the Big Apple. However, on the weekend of Jan. 15, the stars had some family matters to attend. Julia threw a first birthday party for her son, Valentino, who she shares with ex-husband, Peter Artemiev, on Jan. 17. The two reunited and appeared on good terms as they celebrated their baby boy.

Meanwhile, Kanye showed up at Kim’s birthday party for their daughter, Chicago West. His appearance wasn’t without some drama, though. Before videos surfaced of Kanye at the party, he took to Instagram Live to claim that Kim “wasn’t allowing” him to attend. “These are the kinds of games being played,” Kanye accused. “This is the kind of thing that has affected my health for the longest and Im just not playing.” After leaving the party, Kanye revealed that it was Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott, who filled him in on the party details so he could show up.

“I just gotta shout out Travis Scott for sending me the address and the time and making sure that I was able to spend that birthday memory with my daughter,” ‘Ye said. “I just saw everybody. Everyone had a great time and I was just happy to be there. My life centers around my children and I just had a great time today.” Kim has not publicly commented on the allegations Kanye made about not being allowed at the celebration. She filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb. 2021, and in December, asked a judge to declare the two “legally single” as the logistics are continued to be worked out.