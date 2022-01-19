Bitcoin
Why Hubble Protocol Is The Hottest IDO On The Market This January
Decentralized finance (DeFi) on Solana has been growing at a massive rate. One project to look out for, Hubble Protocol, will be making a huge addition to the DeFi offerings on Solana when it launches a stablecoin borrowing platform (being called “the MakerDAO of Solana”) on Mainnet Beta this January 28th, 2022.
Before the launch of Hubble’s stablecoin, USDH, the protocol will hold three separate HBB token launches on three different launchpads: SolRazr (link), Solanium (link), and DAO Maker (link).
There are a ton of reasons why Hubble’s IDO will be the hottest IDO in January–one that shouldn’t be missed. Here’s why anyone serious about DeFi should mark their calendars and think about getting their hands on some HBB.
Users Can Earn Hubble Protocol’s Fees By Staking $HBB
Hubble is a fee-sharing DeFi protocol. This means that it collects fees for its services and distributes the majority of this revenue to the Hubble community.
The method for receiving a share of Hubble’s revenue is straightforward: stake HBB, and the protocol’s smart contract automatically divides the collected fees among users.
Right now, 85% of all revenue from minting USDH (a one-time 0.5% fee) will go to users who stake HBB. As Hubble increases, the number of services it offers, the amount of fees collected by the protocol will increase, and users who stake HBB will benefit from this as well.
When the protocol goes live on January 28th, it will be possible to start staking HBB and earn fees collected in USDH. Getting HBB at launch means users can maximize their time earning a share of the protocol’s revenue by staking their tokens as soon as it’s possible.
Gaining access to Hubble Protocol’s fees is just one major utility for staking HBB. Another upcoming feature is the ability to take part in the protocol’s governance when Hubble becomes a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).
Hubble’s Stablecoin Will Be a Solana DeFi Game Changer
DeFi and most of the crypto community depend on stablecoins for many reasons. They are a store of value to stash profits when the markets are red, and they are the most common pairings for tokens in liquidity pools.
One sign of how important stablecoins are to DeFi is that the top three projects measured by total value locked (TVL) are Curve (a stablecoin AMM), Convex (a protocol that boosts Curve yields), and MakerDAO (the project that issues the stablecoin DAI and paved the way for Hubble).
Hubble Protocol is introducing a stablecoin that is backed 150% by decentralized crypto collateral. This means that no central authority can “shut down” USDH. Recently, Tether froze $160 million of assets on Ethereum, and they can only do this because their stablecoin, USDT, is fiat-backed and centrally issued.
This censorship resistance makes USDH much more like Liquity’s LUSD (even DAI is now collateralized by USDC, which is also centrally issued and backed by fiat). However, LUSD can only be minted with ETH deposits on the Ethereum (expensive) network, and Hubble mints USDH using SOL, BTC, ETH, mSOL, and other tokens that will be added in the future on Solana (cost-effective, more DeFi projects developing there).
According to Decentral Park Capital and their Hubble investment thesis, USDH could become a “core Solana stablecoin” in the future as more projects use it as a store of value or, for example, use cases like margin.
USDH Starts Off With Important Use Case at Launch
It’s predicted that users and even other projects will be attracted to USDH for its censorship-resistant qualities. Additionally, the demand for and use of Hubble’s stablecoin should be guaranteed at launch due to the innovation of the Stability pool.
Users can deposit USDH into the Stability Pool on Hubble in order to help pay off liquidations when other users borrow too much. When a user is liquidated, the people who deposited USDH into the Stability Pool earn around 10% of the extra tokens left over from the liquidation.
In essence, the Stability Pool is a way to “democratize liquidations.” It allows users to hold stablecoins while the market fluctuates as well as buy into positions in BTC, ETH, and SOL at a discount when the market drops and liquidations occur.
Not only can users earn some of the highest-ranked crypto assets on the market for participating in the Stability Pool, but they can also earn HBB tokens at the same time. Hubble rewards users who deposit in the Stability Pool with a constant drip of HBB, and that’s a huge amount of additional value for everyone who participates.
Hubble Protocol Democratizes Token Launches for Community
In the future, HBB will be used as a tool for governing Hubble Protocol as a DAO. Right now, Hubble is opening the ability for the community to access HBB tokens at an early price by distributing allocations to three separate launchpads.
Launching a token on a launchpad helps ensure that bad actors cannot suck up all of the supply or affect the price of a token during the process. Launchpads also make sure bots cannot do the same thing. By launching on not one but three different launchpads, users are almost guaranteed access to HBB and the rewards for staking the token on Hubble. Discover all the details here.
The three token launches will be held throughout the end of January.
TA: Bitcoin Reaches Key Juncture, Why Recovery Won’t Be Easy
Bitcoin traded towards $41,200 before recovering against the US Dollar. BTC must clear $42,800 to start a fresh increase in the near term.
- Bitcoin extended decline and traded below the $42,000 support zone.
- The price is still trading below $43,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a crucial bearish trend line forming with resistance near $42,780 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if there is a clear move above the $42,800 resistance.
Bitcoin Price Approaches Key Resistance
Bitcoin price remained in a negative zone below the $43,000 pivot level. BTC even broke the $42,000 support level and settled below the 100 hourly simple moving average.
A low was formed near $41,288 and the price is now correcting higher. There was a move above the $42,000 resistance zone. The price climbed above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $43,800 swing high to $41,288 low.
On the upside, an initial resistance is near the $42,550 level. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $43,800 swing high to $41,288 low.
The main resistance is now forming near the $42,800 level. There is also a crucial bearish trend line forming with resistance near $42,780 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. An upside break above the trend line resistance could start a steady increase above $43,000.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The next key resistance is near the $43,500 level. Any more gains may perhaps call for a test of the $44,000 resistance zone. The next major resistance is near the $44,800 level.
Fresh Drop in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to start a fresh increase above $42,800, it could start a fresh decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $42,200 zone.
The first major support is seen near the $42,000 zone. A downside break below the $42,000 support zone could push the price back towards the $41,200 support zone. The next major support is near $40,500, below which the bears might gain strength.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $42,000, followed by $41,200.
Major Resistance Levels – $42,550, $42,800 and $43,500.
Bitcoin Millionaires Are Flocking To This North American Tax Haven. But What Do The Locals Think?
Bitcoin has made its own fair share of millionaires and with the recent bull rally, there is no doubt that this number went up drastically. This has led to a number of issues of investors who have made their money off the digital asset, the main one being taxes. A lot of these millionaires have begun to flee to places with less strict tax laws, as well as better weather conditions.
Bitcoin Millionaires Flock To Puerto Rico
A recent report from CNBC documents the movements of bitcoin millionaires towards Puerto Rico and its beautiful islands. The subject of the report, 36-year-old crypto entrepreneur and investor David Johnson, outlines why he moved himself and his entire family to the North American country. For the entrepreneur, the tropical paradise was a big push, as well as the tax breaks offered to those who spend at least 183 days on the island.
Related Reading | Altcoins Are Encroaching On Bitcoin’s Dominance On Digital Payments
Johnson also noted that the decision to move was also predicated on the fact that his friends had all moved to the same destination. The 36-year-old who lived in New York before the move said there weren’t any of his friends left in what is said to be one of the most expensive cities in the world as they had all moved to Puerto Rico.
“That’s where all my friends are. I don’t have one friend left in New York, and maybe the pandemic accelerated this, but every single one of them has moved to Puerto Rico,” Johnson told CNBC.
In addition to offering tax breaks to those who spend a significant amount on the island, residents are also allowed to retain their American passports.
Locals Not Feeling The Love
Puerto Rican locals are not exactly happy about seeing the move to the tropical paradise. This has less to do with the people coming in and more to do with the fact that the locals themselves do not qualify for the tax exemptions that these non-Puerto Ricans enjoy.
Residents like Johnson who move in from other American states after making their millions with bitcoin and crypto do not have to pay capital gains on their earnings. However, Puerto Rican citizens are having to pay up to 15% long-term capital gains tax.
Related Reading | American Rapper Lil Baby On Holding Bitcoin And Ethereum Over Fiat
This disparity between locals and non-locals has obviously now been the source of tension between the two groups. These tax breaks which were meant to bring more jobs and investors into the region are now being utilized by residents who are trying to get out of paying capital gains tax.
Additionally, the influx of new wealthy residents is causing property costs to surge. Diaz Fournier of Luxury Collection Real Estate told CNBC that the increased demand has led to prices not seen before. “I’ve been tracking the markets for several years, and I was not expecting this,” Fournier said. “You have properties in Dorado Beach that have been sold for more than $20 million.”
BTC falls to $41K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Featured image from Wallpaper Flare, chart from TradingView.com
Downward DOGE: Descending Dogecoin Pattern Predicts Deadly Drop
Dogecoin has had a dramatic year. Starting only one year ago, DOGEUSD passed the one cent mark and embarked on a meme-fueled moon mission toward $1.
It never quite got there, and has been in a downtrend ever since. The downtrend has also since taken a walk down a dangerous path, putting the altcoin in jeopardy of another deadly drop. Here is what could be in store for Dogecoin in the days ahead.
Crypto House Training: Good DOGE, Bad Behaviors
There are two sides to every coin, and even a good dog can behave badly at times. Dogecoin was last year’s cryptocurrency all-star, rising from under a penny to nearly $1. It even managed to crack into the top five cryptocurrencies by market cap. It also caused a whirlwind of imitators.
Fans of the popular pup-based coin range from Snoop Dogg to the Dogefather himself, Elon Musk. These celebrity figures and the masses of the mainstream rode the Dogecoin rocket to success. Robinhood investors rejoiced; meme-coins went viral on TikTok.
Related Reading | Recapping 2021 Memecoin Mania: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, & More
The ride itself has been rather bumpy as of late due to the increasingly risky macro environment. However, a possible chart pattern might suggest that it is time to abandon ship and send your DOGE back to the pound (or the dollar).
Is this a descending triangle in Dogecoin? | Source: DOGEUSD on TradingView.com
The Dangerous Descending Triangle In Dogecoin
Dogecoin is exhibiting a possible descending triangle chart pattern, pictured above. For comparison, the primary phase of the Bitcoin bear market is depicted side by side with DOGEUSD. A similar-sized drop would take Dogecoin back to around between five to ten cents per coin or lower.
Descending triangles have a bearish tendency to break down below support, but that doesn’t necessarily mean certain doom for DOGE.
Related Reading | SpaceX Dogecoin-Funded DOGE-1 Mission Set To Launch In Q1 2022
In the comparison, Bitcoin fell another 50% to its eventual bear market bottom. After the final breakdown of the triangle, the bottom was in and the cycle began anew.
While things could turn worse for Dogecoin investors – especially those who bought near the peak – it might also not be very long until the market reverses if the range lower can be defended.
Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
