Why Kelly Clarkson ‘Isn’t Convinced’ She’s Ready To Date Again Nearly 2 Years After Divorce

Kelly Clarkson is a very busy woman and not quite ready to jump back into dating yet.

Kelly Clarkson, 39, isn’t done being “Miss Independent” quite yet. Nearly two years have passed since Kelly filed for divorce from her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, 45, who she shares a daughter, River Rose, 7, and a son, Remy, 5, with. Although there has been plenty of time for the talk show host and singer to get back out on the market, sources close to Kelly told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she “isn’t convinced that she’s ready just yet.”

“Kelly’s friends have been such a huge support system during her divorce from Brandon. All they want is for her to be happy,” the source said. Apparently, for her friends, happiness comes from being coupled up. “They’ve been encouraging Kelly to test the waters and try the dating scene again. Kelly has given this a lot of thought, but she’s the type of person who gives a lot of love and she knows that she deserves someone who will treat her like the incredible woman that she is.”

After 7 years of marriage, Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon – who was her music manager — in June 2020. At the time, she told Billboard, “This isn’t happiness, for both of us, you know? I feel both of us deserve better, and neither one of us would want this for our children.” According to the source, “Kelly had no desire to even think about dating throughout the course of her divorce from Brandon. Not only because of the pandemic, but because she had so much going on and she was dealing with a huge life transition.”

“Even though her divorce from Brandon hasn’t been finalized yet, she’s still legally single in the eyes of the law. But that is just not where Kelly is at right now,” the source added. “She hasn’t been on dates, or even found someone that catches her interest yet. She is still adjusting to her new normal in life and a romantic relationship just isn’t on her radar at the moment.”