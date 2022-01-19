Why Kim Kardashian Didn’t Invite Kanye West To Chicago’s 4th Birthday Party

After the all the drama surrounding the exes’ daughters birthday party, sources close to the family revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim is trying to start doing things separately from Kanye.
Kanye West claimed that he hadn’t been told the address for his daughter Chicago‘s fourth birthday party in a January 15 video. Despite him seeing to eventually have found where the party was happening, it definitely seems like the 44-year-old rapper wasn’t who his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 41, was expecting to see at the bash, which was thrown with Kylie Jenner as a joint party for Stormi Webster. A source close to the Kardashian family told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Kim and Kanye’s co-parenting relationship doesn’t need to involve going to every single party together.
The source revealed that his estranged wife didn’t ask him to come in the first place, since he’s not part of the family anymore. “Kim really didn’t invite Kanye to the party. He’s no longer a part of the family, they don’t have to all be together for the birthday parties, at least right now. They’re not together. Kanye chose to move across the street to co-parent,” they said.
Hours after the video of Kanye ranting about not knowing where the party was, he was seen in a video shared by Travis Barker’s stepdaughter Atiana de la Hoya, where Yeezy was seen chatting with Kim’s mom Kris Jenner. The rapper later admitted that Kylie’s boyfriend Travis Scott had told him where it was. Another source added that Kim didn’t want to hold it against Kylie or Travis that Kanye came to the party, because “their hearts were in the right place.”
The second source added that the SKIMS founder has tried to stay on good terms with Ye, but wants to be on her own more often now. “Kim would never keep her kids from Kanye in a million years, but she also wants him to realize that they’re living separate lives now. Kim has no obligation to invite Kanye to the parties she throws for their kids,” the source told HollywoodLife. “She needs to focus on her own life and her kids. And Kanye needs to understand that that doesn’t always involve him.”
The birthday party was only one of Kanye’s most recent public statements on Kim. He’s also taken shots recently in public at Kim’s new beau Pete Davidson, including dissing the Saturday Night Live star in a new song. A source close to Kim revealed that she “doesn’t like being called out” by Kanye and has felt “frustrated” with many of his public outbursts. “Kim just would love nothing more than to have Kanye and her clear up their differences behind closed doors instead of the world seeing very intimate details coming out that she then has to clean up after the fact. It is a stress Kim didn’t know she was going to have and doesn’t want and is now hoping to somewhat control a little better in the future,” the source said.
Jim Carrey brought many innovative comedic characters to life but one of his best creations is his daughter, Jane Erin Carrey.
Jim Carrey is one of the most renowned comedians of all time. He got his start in the 1994 classic Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. His career took off even further after he starred in The Mask and Dumb & Dumber. He has a number of other comedic credits to his name including The Cable Guy, Liar Liar, The Truman Show and How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Just like his career, he also has an extensive dating history. The comedian met his first wife Melissa Womer in a comedy club as his career was just starting to take off in 1986. The two wed a year later in 1987 but separated in 1995. He got married to Lauren Holly shortly after in 1996 but the two ended up splitting a year later.
He has also dated a number of A-listers including January Jones, Renee Zellweger and Jenny McCarthy. The Golden Globe winner’s most recent relationship on record was with Cathriona White who died from suicide in 2015. While those relationships didn’t last, he did find ever-lasting love from his first marriage when he welcomed his one and only daughter into the world. Here’s everything you need to know about her.
Jane Erin Carrey
Jim Carrey and Melissa Womer welcomed their daughter Jane Erin Carrey six months into their marriage on September 6, 1987. The 34-year-old also pursued a career in the entertainment industry like her father but didn’t go for comedy. Instead, she aspired to be a musician. In fact, the comedian’s daughter appeared on American Idol in 2012. She passed her first audition in San Diego with her successful rendition of Bonnie Raitt’s “Something to Talk About.” However, she said goodbye during Hollywood week after singing “Looking Out My Backdoor” by Creedence Clearwater Revival.
“I freaked out when I was there so I was really really shaky,” she said of her performance on the show. “I know I can do way better than that so I’m really disappointed.” She was able to seek comfort from none other than her famous father. “I talked to my dad and he was kind of comforting,” she continued. “He said ‘I’ve been said no to a bunch of times’ and it worked out for him, so hopefully I have a shot.” Aside from her brief stint on American Idol, she has a band called The Jane Carrey band which released a self-titled album in 2009. Their song “Sticky Situation” appeared in her father’s film Dumb & Dumber To’s soundtrack.
Jane also made Jim a grandpa back in 2010. She gave birth on February 26 to Jackson Riley Santana, a boy whom she shares with her husband and Blood Money lead singer Alex Santana. Ahead of the birth, Jane was relieved to find out she’d be having a boy. “I’m excited about it because I never really got along with girls growing up,” she told People at the time. “I was a little afraid that if it was a girl that she would not like me, you know? So I’m very happy about the boy.” Jim was proud of his daughter and confidently told the outlet she was going to be a “great mom.”
Angelina Jolie paired a fashionable black coat with her matching boots as she held her daughter Zahara’s hand and walked in front of her son Maddox during a visit to Bed, Bath & Beyond in New York City.
Angelina Jolie, 46, looked like a doting mother with great taste during her latest family shopping trip! The actress rocked a long black coat and heeled black boots when she stopped by Bed, Bath & Beyond in the Big Apple with her daughter Zahara, 17, and son Maddox, 20, on Jan. 17. The trio was photographed walking outside the store’s building and looked relaxed and happy together.
Angelina also wore a black face mask and had her long hair down as she was holding Zahara’s hand. Like her mom, the teen wore her own fashionable outfit that included a brown coat over a black top, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers and rocked blue hair. Maddox, who was following behind them, showed off a black jacket over a black top, jeans, and black sneakers with white shoelaces.
Before Angelina’s latest outing with two of her six kids, she made headlines for being spotted with The Weeknd, 31. The Girl Interrupted star and the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, have apparently had many “deep conversations” during hangouts and have built a close relationship.
“Abel is very enamored with Angelina,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife earlier this month. “The times he has hung out with her, they have had some very deep conversations as they both are very interesting and unique people who dive into the seriousness of life and really enjoy making a change.”
The source also said that The Weeknd is interested in film work just like Angelina, who has also worked as a director. “He has gained a great friendship with Angie and has met her kids, but it has been very much on the up and up when it comes to a full-on relationship as it has been friendly and business only,” the source explained. “It would be very premature to say that they both are a couple as Angelina is more focused on her family right now.”