Would-be home invaders arrested after police pursuit ends on I-55 in Illinois
CAHOKIA HEIGHTS, Ill. – Two men who attempted to break into a Cahokia Heights home are behind bars Tuesday following a police pursuit that ended on Interstate 55. The homeowner notified police as the intruders tried to force their way into his residence.
The video shows the men kicking the front door repeatedly. They eventually run from the area and drive away. The homeowner, who asked not to be identified, called the police.
One of the vehicle’s wheels came off during the pursuit. The driver finally crashed on southbound I-55 near the ramp to Route 203.
Investigators are glad the two men are off the streets.
Mike Singer named Colorado Sportswriter of the Year for 2021
Denver Post reporter Mike Singer was named Colorado Sportswriter of the Year for 2021 by the National Sports Media Association on Tuesday.
The annual award, voted on by peers in each state, was given to Singer for his work as The Post’s primary Denver Nuggets beat writer. Singer is in his fourth year covering the Nuggets for The Post. He arrived in Denver at the start of the 2018-19 season following a stint as the national NBA editor at USA TODAY.
“This is a richly deserved honor for Mike, whose energy and expertise covering the Nuggets in second to none,” said Scott Monserud, Assistant Managing Editor/Sports for The Post. “Mike has a superb talent connecting with readers as well as gaining the trust of sources who allow him to break stories. We are thrilled Mike received this honor from NSMA.
In a season that saw center Nikola Jokic named NBA MVP, and the Nuggets advance to the Western Conference semifinals, Singer documented every twist and turn. Among his most memorable stories was one on the rise of Jokic from second-round pick to the league MVP and another on the trainer behind his development. He also provided extensive coverage of the team’s playoff run and the many injuries that derailed it and the start of the 2021-22 season.
The NSMA’s Colorado Sportswriter of the Year has been awarded to a Denver Post reporter or columnist 12 of the past 13 years.
In addition, the NSMA named AT&T SportsNet’s Jenny Cavnar the Colorado Sportscaster of the Year. Turner Sports’ Ernie Johnson and ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt tied for national sportscaster of the year, and ESPN.com’s Jeff Passan was named the national sportswriter of the year.
Kevin Strickland sues Missouri prison health care provider for damages
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kevin Strickland, who was released from prison in November after being wrongfully imprisoned for 43 years, is suing health care provider Corizon for allegedly denying him adequate and competent medical care.
Corizon is the healthcare provider contracted with the Missouri Department of Corrections, providing care to 22 facilities in the state.
Strickland’s lawsuit says he was deprived of timely access to essential medical care for an “obvious and serious medical condition.”
The suit alleges that policies and procedures directly resulted in Strickland losing mobility and now having to use a wheelchair.
He also alleges the company and four unidentified administrators failed to train their staff adequately to provide care and showed deliberate indifference to Strickland and other inmates’ serious medical needs.
According to documents, Strickland was diagnosed with musculoligamentous back pain and possible mild tight hamstring syndrome in February 2017. It was recommended that he partake in low stress/low impact activity and exercise.
A few months later in May, Strickland said he had difficulty walking and complained of worsening pain and numbness. Strickland was prescribed the antidepressant Trileptal and was ordered a mental health evaluation.
In June 2017, a doctor said there was no noted improvement and increased his dose of Trileptal.
According to the lawsuit, on July 13, Strickland had his first of two self-declared emergencies, but his condition was determined not to warrant an emergency. A few hours later, Strickland declared a second emergency and was put in a wheelchair.
Court documents say the nurse contacted the on-call physician who ordered a Toradol injection.
In September 2017, Strickland was diagnosed with paresthesia in his legs.
The 62-year-old was released after being convicted in a triple murder that took place in 1978.
A new Missouri law passed last year, allowing Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker to file a motion to throw out his convictions.
After a hearing where Strickland took the stand, the judge concluded that prosecutors met the burden of providing convincing evidence to undermine his conviction.
Test ‘Emergency Alert’ sent out in Missouri with Batman references
Missourians received a puzzling message on their phones Tuesday afternoon – an ‘emergency alert’ out of Gotham City about a suspicious vehicle with the license plate UKIDME. This was neither joke nor riddle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), but rather an unfortunate accident.
Around 4:52 p.m., people’s cellphones buzzed with an automatic alert reading, “GOTHAM CITY MO PURPLE/GREEN 1978 DODGE 3700 GT MO UKIDME.”
That’s the car driven by the Joker’s goons in the 1989 ‘Batman’ film.
Fortunately, we didn’t need a Caped Crusader to solve this mystery.
Minutes after the alert was sent, state police sent word the alert was a test message accidentally sent across the state. At 5:21 p.m., the MSHP sent a new alert explaining it was a test.
