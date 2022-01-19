Celebrities
‘Yellowjackets’ Star Samantha Hanratty: Why She Doesn’t Think Misty Believes In Lottie’s Darkness
Teen Misty may have been a part of that ritual at the end of ‘Yellowjackets’ season 1, but she’s not all in. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Samantha Hanratty about the finale, Coach Ben’s future, and more.
When it comes to Misty Quigley, it’s all about power where she can find it. In the final moments of the Yellowjackets season finale, Misty was part of a ritual led by Lottie. Lottie and Van believe there is dark energy in the woods, but for Misty, she’s just trying to find the right allies who can serve her best.
Samantha Hanratty spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about Misty’s motives for being a part of that ritual with Lottie and Van. She also revealed that she believes Coach Ben will be “punished” for lying to Misty about his true feelings. Samantha weighed in on what she knows about filming season 2 and what’s ahead. Read our Q&A below.
We saw that crazy scene with Misty, Lottie, and Van performing some type of sacrifice or ritual. As we’ve seen, Misty doesn’t seem to have any allies, so why do you think she’s aligned herself at this point with Lottie?
Samantha Hanratty: I think that Misty is attracted to anywhere she can have power. And I think right now, she doesn’t really have anybody. It seems that everybody is kind of starting to turn their backs on her, and she’s just jumping at any opportunity she can to have any type of power, and why not go to what seems to be the most powerful source this at the moment.
This possible supernatural or darkness element has been brewing over the past couple of episodes. Obviously, we see Van is really into it now. Do you think Misty actually believes that? Or is it just more about power?
Samantha Hanratty: I don’t think that she believes it for a second. I think that she is willing though to go all the lengths to let everybody think that she believes in it, but I just don’t think that she does. I think it’s all just part of a plan that we’re going to have to wait and see unfold in the future.
I know fans are going to probably draw or think they’re drawing some conclusions into what this means. I can already see people are going to think Lottie is automatically the Antler Queen. But with a show like this, you can’t really be so sure. Does the ending of season 1 necessarily mean that Lottie and Van are part of the group in the flash-forward with Misty?
Samantha Hanratty: That’s a great question that I can’t wait for it to be answered in the next season. I’ve been told very few things, but I did get told who the Antler Queen was when I filmed the pilot. Now, that could have changed. They change things on us all the time, so that could have changed. But for now, I’m just going to do my best to be a good actor, and not say anything I’m not supposed to.
One person that we do know did not fall in the trap and is not the Antler Queen is Jackie. Honestly, that shocked me because I was pretty on board with the theory that she was still alive, that she got left behind or something, and that she was coming back and was the one sending the postcards. But she, in fact, died… Jackie’s a key player in this and she has been since day one. She’s the team captain. What was your reaction when you found that out and learned that was going to be the big season 1 death?
Samantha Hanratty: I knew from the pilot, mainly just because we were all talking about just the auditions and everything. Ella [Purnell] had mentioned, she was like, “Yeah, but you know, I’m only doing this season.” And I was like, “Wait, what does that mean? What does that mean for Jackie?” It had been planned, but I found out over dinner. That was shocking to me, but none of us knew how it was going to be done until we read the episode. I cried during pretty much a good amount of the table read for the last episode. It was just shocking, even just seeing her in the makeup was just like, it was really intense.
It’s a turning point for the entire show and everyone involved. How do you think Jackie’s death is going to change the dynamics amongst the group?
Samantha Hanratty: I think it’s going to change a lot. I think this whole show there has been so many different people in power at some point. At some point, Misty was in power for an episode. And then you know, at some point, it was Taissa and for Laura Lee’s episode, Laura Lee was in charge. Everybody has kind of had their moment to shine, but Jackie was kind of always still that leader, even when she wasn’t. So to not have that power figure there, I think it really is going to just change all the dynamics. I am just so excited to start getting these scripts for season 2. I’m like, come on, send them my way, please. I want to know what’s going to happen because I am just as excited as everybody else.
Misty got quite the shock when Ben admitted that he’s gay. I’ve been nervous for Coach Ben probably more than any other character this whole season because of Misty. How do you think her feelings towards Coach Ben maybe have changed or evolved since learning this key piece of information?
Samantha Hanratty: I think love is the keyword that you used, and I don’t think Misty knows how to properly love. I hate to use the word normal, but healthier people can kind of differentiate that. I think when you’re a teenager, it’s the kind of the same thing where obsession and love kind of go hand-in-hand. I think Misty’s on the side of more of obsession than love. As far as I’m concerned with season 1, I think that betrayal I don’t think is going to be easily forgiven. I actually had an interview where they brought up a good point there. They were like, “Is she going to feel kind of at ease because he is gay? Like, okay, well, maybe this isn’t about me type of thing.” I don’t know where Misty’s head is going to be at, but I don’t I don’t see her getting over this very easily. Especially because she’s had this obsession with him. I’m really curious now where her a) new obsession is going to lie and b) how she’s going to treat Ben from now on same because I do think he will be punished. I just don’t know how, and I don’t know when. I’m a little bit scared for him too.
In the present day, there’s definitely a connection between Natalie and Misty, some type of buried bond there, and you get to see it in their dynamic. It’s really kind of effortless. As much as Misty annoys Natalie, Natalie is drawn to her. They have an easy rapport. They found Travis together. They definitely work together well. We haven’t seen much of that in the past. Do you and Sophie [Thatcher] know where that backstory is? Do you have ideas about where that would have possibly formed?
Samantha Hanratty: The only thing I think I’ve said to Sophie in the whole show is I whispered “I have a secret boyfriend too.” That’s the only thing I think I’ve really said to her in the scenes. So I felt similarly where I’m like, I wonder where this relationship is going to go and where it started. I think already Misty not being a part of the stuff with Travis would make Natalie maybe not hate her, you know what I mean? It’s not like she was one of those people, but I mean, I don’t know. I’m curious. I really hope that we can kind of dive more into that relationship. I’m curious about where things are going to go because Natalie and Coach Scott are so close. I honestly don’t know where things are going to go with their relationship. I think as adults, it’s kind of fun to see them both manipulate each other. Obviously, Natalie goes to Misty when she actually really needs her and knows that she’s burned a lot of bridges and knows that she will kind of always get Misty to help in any way, and Misty’s manipulating just because she wants to be around Natalie.
Last time, you guys had not been officially renewed for season 2 just yet. Do you know anything [about season 2]? Have the writers even contacted you?
Samantha Hanratty: I literally have not heard from anybody. Obviously, I see stuff like from Ashley [Lyle] on Twitter, but I have not heard from a single person about the show. I mean, if it weren’t for the press, I wouldn’t have even known that we got picked up for another season. I am so out of the loop right now, and I’m really hoping to get into the loop because I want to know everything. I don’t think anybody has really heard anything yet. I really would love to know when we start filming and where we start filming. If we’re going to move up our lives, I want to know where we’re going. Are we going back to Canada? I don’t know. So I want to know as much as everybody else does. I think I know very little to none though, about this upcoming season. I know a little bit about where Misty is kind of heading, which is cool because I needed to know that for where her mindset was. I’m like, ‘Does she believe in this supernatural stuff going on or not?” And I got a more of an elaborate answer than I was expecting, so I was pretty excited about that.
I’m going to need season 2 to give us some Misty parents and see exactly where she came from…
Samantha Hanratty: Yes! So I already have that whole backstory plan. I don’t know if we’ll use it, but I have that backstory plan. Her parents are both in the medical field, not really around. That’s why she knows all this stuff. She looks through the medical books all the time. I remember they showed the backyard of Misty’s house. It looked pretty nice to me, so it seems like they would be pretty well off. I’m like, is she adopted? That would be an interesting aspect if she was adopted. I would love to have more Misty backstory. I would be a big fan of that.
Cracker Barrel To Pay $9.4 Million To Customer Who Was Served Chemicals Instead Of Water
Cracker Barrel must pay a man $9.4 million in damages after he was served a glass filled with chemicals instead of the water he ordered.
According to reports from CNN, the incident in question happened back in 2014 to a man named William Cronnon.
While Cronnon was having lunch at a Marion County Cracker Barrel, he drank from a cup filled with what he believed to be water. After taking a sip, he “immediately [realized] that it was not ice water but was some chemical that caused a burning sensation in his mouth or esophagus,” court documents read. The chemical in question was later revealed to be Eco-San, a corrosive kitchen cleaning agent that allegedly caused permanent internal injury to Cronnon.
His attorney, Thomas Greer, claimed that he is still suffering from symptoms in both his mouth and esophagus as a result of the accident, which has since brought on many medical expenses.
“The jury returned a verdict for compensatory damages of $4.3 million in just 30 minutes – one of the fastest verdicts we have ever seen – and awarded punitive damages of $5 million after only 10 minutes of additional deliberation,” Greer told CNN.
Unfortunately for Cronnon, according to a Tennessee law that places a cap on economic damages, the man will only receive a fraction of what he’s owed.
The original lawsuit asked the restaurant chain to pay $150,000 in damages, but the jury instead awarded him $3.6 million in non-economic damages and $730,000 in economic damages. Greer told local outlet WTVC that because of what he calls “an unfair law,” Cronnon will only walk away with $750,000.
Following the verdict, Cracker Barrel told CNN that the company was “disappointed” in the verdict.
“While we have great respect for the legal process, we are obviously disappointed by and strongly disagree with the jury’s award in this case, which involved an unfortunate and isolated incident that occurred at one of our stores eight years ago,” the company said in a statement. “Although we are considering our options with respect to this verdict, we are glad this matter is behind us so we can better focus on caring for our guests and employees around the country.”
Zack Bia Reveals Status Of His Relationship With Madelyn Cline After Dating Rumor
The DJ clarified exactly where he stands with the ‘Outer Banks’ actress, months after she split from her ex Chase Stokes.
Zack Bia, 25, is setting the record straight! The DJ opened up about whether or not he and Madelyn Cline, 24, are dating on a January 13 episode of the BFFs With Dave Portnoy And Josh Richards podcast. After Zack and Madelyn were seen spending some quality time together, he admitted that the pair aren’t romantically involved, while talking about how he’s become so involved with various people in the entertainment industry.
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy asked Zack point blank about his dating life (including his relationship with his ex Madison Beer), and if he and Madelyn were together. “We’re not dating. We hang out all the time,” he said, but he did admit that the couple spent lots of time together.
After saying that their not dating, Zack continued and explained that the pair don’t necessarily have plans to give themselves a title anytime soon. “As someone like herself who’s extremely busy and is going to start traveling—she’s on-set five months of the year, and then doing this, doing that. She has such a busy schedule, and I think I have a pretty busy schedule,” he said. “It’s one of those things where we really enjoying hanging out. We enjoying going to dinner. We enjoying going to games, and all these things, but we never officially started dating, and probably won’t officially ever stop, because it’s just more like we’re hanging out and enjoying it, and not even thinking too much about what it is.”
Zack and Madelyn were spotted leaving a restaurant together in December 2021, which led to the rumors that the pair were romantically involved. Long before their evening out together, Madelyn had dated her Outer Banks co-star Chase Stokes for a little over a year, before fans started speculating that the actors had broken up in September 2021.
Earlier in the conversation, Zack opened up about the “double-edged sword” to having famous acquaintances, and how his privacy has led to more rumors. “What allowed me to further my relationships and continue to be around creative people and be like an asset and work with these people was that I wasn’t publicizing what we were doing, but the more I didn’t publicize it, the more I’m in these front-of-the-picture situations that are leading more and more to: why is this kid there?” he said.
VIDEO: LVP and Brock Shade Lala Kent Over Randall in Vanderpump Rules Season 9 Reunion Trailer
The Vanderpump Rules season nine reunion is here, and not surprisingly, the latest cast breakups seem to be at the center of the drama.
Months after Lala Kent called it quits with Randall Emmett due to his alleged cheating and Raquel Leviss ended her engagement to James Kennedy for a number of reasons, Lala, who filmed the reunion special virtually from her new home in Los Angeles, was seen breaking down as she discussed the apparent misdeeds of the man she nearly married.
“This is definitely going to be unlike any season we’ve ever had before,” Ariana tells Charli backstage as the sneak peek begins.
Then, as she takes to the stage, Ariana lashes out at Katie Maloney, who she previously planned to go into business with.
“Who gives a flying f-ck what I want to do with my life, Katie? That’s ridiculous,” Ariana says.
And, just as they did amid the season, Katie goes head-to-head with Tom Sandoval over his partnership with her husband, Tom Schwartz, and their new bar. Even Schwartz seemingly suggests Sandoval has been “patronizing and condescending.” Meanwhile, Sandoval defends himself, saying he’s been a “target.”
“You can’t take credit for an entire human being,” Katie, who also filmed virtually with Schwartz, replies.
After Charli Burnett then accuses Scheana of needing attention and Andy Cohen calls out James for grimacing at him for repeating things he’s said, Lala tells her castmates that Randall’s rumored cheating should have been brought up.
“Randall Emmett creeping around on me, that should have been brought to my attention,” she says.
“I heard like, sexual rumors,” James admits.
But Scheana insists, “I thought he was a standup man.”
“The fact that this man, he made me feel safe enough to bring a child into this world, I feel disgusted,” Lala replies, as she breaks down in tears.
While many of Lala’s castmates were horrified by what she’s been through, Brock Davies was unmoved.
“Because you’re too busy flying around on private jets and hanging out with Machine Gun Kelly,” he explains, also shading her financial situation with Randall by complaining, “I don’t have a sugar daddy.”
Lisa Vanderpump wasn’t too sensitive to the split either, telling Lala, “Sometimes the way you get them is the way you lose them.”
At the end of the Pump Rules reunion trailer, Raquel admits she’s “been having nightmares about [her and James’] wedding day” before removing her engagement ring and handing it back to James.
“Did you know?” Scheana asks Ariana as the breakup plays out.
“No idea,” Ariana admits.
As for what will be discussed of the split, Lisa hints that lies were told.
“We believed what you were showing us was the truth!” she says to James.
“It was!” he replies.
“But it wasn’t!” she fires back.
Vanderpump Rules season nine reunion begins airing Tuesday, January 25, at 9/8c on Bravo.
